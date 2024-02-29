Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 29, 2024) - Beyond Medical Technologies Inc. (CSE: DOCT) (FSE: 7FM) (OTC Pink: DOCKF) ("Beyond Medical" or the "Company") announces that its auditor, BF Borgers, CPA PC ("BF Borgers"), has resigned as auditor of the Company effective February 14, 2024 and the Company has filled the vacancy by appointing Charlton & Company, CPA ("Charlton").

There were no reservations in BF Borger's audit reports for any financial period during which BF Borgers was the Company's auditor. There are no "reportable events" (as the term is defined in National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations) between the Company and BF Borgers.

In accordance with National Instrument 51-102, the Notice of Change of Auditor, together with the required letter from BF Borgers and Charlton, have been reviewed by the Company's board of directors and will be filed on SEDAR accordingly.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

"Kal Malhi"

Chief Executive Officer

Email: kal@bullruncapital.ca

https://beyond-md.ca/

