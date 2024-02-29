SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: DMTK) (DermTech or the Company), a leader in precision dermatology enabled by a non-invasive skin genomics technology, today reported its fourth-quarter 2023 financial results.

" We reported sustained improvement in many of our key performance indicators during the second half of last year and will continue emphasizing average selling price (ASP) and revenue growth in 2024," said Bret Christensen, CEO, DermTech. " We've aligned our commercial effort with the aim to maximize revenue by focusing on existing customers and reimbursed tests. We expanded our Medicare proportion of billable samples from 23 percent to an all-time record high of 28 percent in the last three quarters."

Christensen continued, " We've also delivered on our commitment to find additional operating efficiencies and being diligent with the allocation of our resources. We now plan to achieve approximately $40 million in annualized total operating expense reductions compared to 2022, as a result of our restructuring actions during the last several months."

Christensen concluded, " We have a great technology that can significantly enhance the standard of care for evaluating melanoma, while also lowering healthcare costs and providing a better patient experience. We continue to be inspired by the patient stories we often hear where we've made a significant difference in their lives."

Fourth-Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Billable sample volume declined 11 percent from the fourth quarter of 2022 to approximately 15,580.

Test revenue was $3.7 million, up 38 percent from the fourth quarter of 2022, primarily due to a higher ASP for the DMT.

Total revenue was $3.9 million, a 31 percent increase from the fourth quarter of 2022, driven by higher test revenue.

Cost of test revenue was $3.4 million, a 4 percent increase from the fourth quarter of 2022, yielding a test gross margin of 7 percent, compared to negative 22 percent for the fourth quarter of 2022. Cost of test revenue increased primarily because of higher infrastructure costs related to the Company's new facility.

Sales and marketing expenses were $8.4 million, a 38 percent decrease from the fourth quarter of 2022. The decrease was primarily attributable to lower employee-related and marketing expenditures.

Research and development expenses were $3.3 million, a 34 percent decrease from the fourth quarter of 2022, largely due to lower employee-related and lab supplies costs.

General and administrative expenses were $8.4 million, a 14 percent decrease from the fourth quarter of 2022. The decrease was driven primarily by lower employee-related costs, offset by higher infrastructure costs related to the Company's new facility.

Net loss was $19.1 million, or ($0.56) per share, which included $3.2 million of non-cash stock-based compensation expense, as compared to $28.2 million, or ($0.93) per share, for the fourth quarter of 2022, which included $5.3 million of non-cash stock-based compensation expense.

Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term marketable securities were $59.3 million as of December 31, 2023. DermTech believes it should have sufficient cash resources to fund its planned operations into the first quarter of 2025, not to exceed 12 months from the February 29, 2024 filing date of the Company's Form 10-K.

About DermTech

DermTech is a leading genomics company in dermatology and is creating a new category of medicine, precision dermatology, enabled by its non-invasive skin genomics technology. DermTech's mission is to improve the lives of millions by providing non-invasive precision dermatology solutions that enable individualized care. DermTech provides genomic analysis of skin samples collected using its Smart StickersTM. DermTech develops and markets products that facilitate the assessment of melanoma. For additional information, please visit DermTech.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The expectations, estimates, and projections of DermTech may differ from its actual results and consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as "expect," "estimate," "project," "budget," "forecast," "aim," "runway," "outlook," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "strive," "may," "will," "sustain," "could," "should," "believe," "predict," "potential," "continue," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, expectations and evaluations with respect to: the performance, patient benefits, cost- effectiveness, commercialization and adoption of DermTech's products and the market opportunity for these products; expectations regarding DermTech's potential growth, scale, patient reach, financial outlook, including its cash runway and future financial performance DermTech's ability to increase its test volume, revenue and the proportion of reimbursed billable tests and control or reduce cost, expenses and cash burn, including as a result of DermTech's recent restructuring actions; and expectations regarding agreements with or reimbursement or cash collection patterns from government payers (including Medicare) or commercial payers and related billing practices or number of covered lives. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results. Most of these factors are outside of the control of DermTech and are difficult to predict. Factors that may cause such differences include, but are not limited to: (1) the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against DermTech; (2) DermTech's ability to obtain additional capital when and as needed or on acceptable terms; (3) the existence of favorable or unfavorable clinical guidelines for DermTech's tests; (4) the reimbursement of DermTech's tests by government payers (including Medicare) and commercial payers; (5) the ability of patients or healthcare providers to obtain coverage of or sufficient reimbursement for DermTech's products; (6) DermTech's ability to grow, manage growth and retain its key employees and maintain or improve its operating efficiency and reduce operating expenses; (7) changes in applicable laws or regulations; (8) the market adoption and demand for DermTech's products and services together with the possibility that DermTech may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; (9) DermTech's ability to continue as a going concern and (10) other risks and uncertainties included in the "Risk Factors" section of the most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed by DermTech with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), and other documents filed or to be filed by DermTech with the SEC, including subsequently filed reports. DermTech cautions that the foregoing list of factors is not exclusive. You should not place undue reliance upon any forward- looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. DermTech does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

DERMTECH, INC. Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenues: Test revenue $ 3,702 $ 2,692 $ 14,384 $ 13,790 Contract revenue 222 302 912 728 Total revenues 3,924 2,994 15,296 14,518 Cost of revenues: Cost of test revenue 3,431 3,292 14,792 13,702 Cost of contract revenue 53 58 228 169 Total cost of revenues 3,484 3,350 15,020 13,871 Gross (loss) profit 440 (356 ) 276 647 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing 8,422 13,598 44,995 58,674 Research and development 3,348 5,097 15,239 24,052 General and administrative 8,422 9,828 43,781 36,086 Total operating expenses 20,192 28,523 104,015 118,812 Loss from operations (19,752 ) (28,879 ) (103,739 ) (118,165 ) Other income: Interest income, net 660 641 2,846 1,341 Change in fair value of warrant liability 1 15 5 141 Total other income 661 656 2,851 1,482 Net loss $ (19,091 ) $ (28,223 ) $ (100,888 ) $ (116,683 ) Weighted average shares outstanding used in computing net loss per share, basic and diluted 34,326,638 30,245,264 32,641,376 30,038,959 Net loss per share of common stock outstanding, basic and diluted $ (0.56 ) $ (0.93 ) $ (3.09 ) $ (3.88 )

DERMTECH, INC. Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands, except share and per share data) December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 36,741 $ 77,757 Short-term marketable securities 19,123 48,411 Accounts receivable 2,584 4,172 Inventory 1,004 1,757 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 2,300 3,940 Total current assets 61,752 136,037 Property and equipment, net 4,988 6,375 Operating lease right-of-use assets 51,722 56,007 Restricted cash 3,468 3,488 Other assets - 168 Total assets $ 121,930 $ 202,075 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 1,484 $ 2,419 Accrued compensation 6,664 7,894 Accrued liabilities 2,017 3,464 Short-term deferred revenue 196 109 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 3,069 1,634 Current portion of finance lease obligations 17 116 Total current liabilities 13,447 15,636 Warrant liability - 5 Long-term finance lease obligations, less current portion 38 53 Operating lease liabilities, long-term 51,270 54,028 Total liabilities 64,755 69,722 Stockholders' equity: Common stock, $0.0001 par value per share; 100,000,000 and 50,000,000 shares authorized as of December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively; 34,524,677 and 30,297,408 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively 3 3 Additional paid-in capital 480,929 456,171 Accumulated other comprehensive income/(loss) 178 (774 ) Accumulated deficit (423,935 ) (323,047 ) Total stockholders' equity 57,175 132,353 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 121,930 $ 202,075

