WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Evolv Technology (NASDAQ: EVLV), the leading security technology company pioneering AI-based weapons detection to create safer experiences, today announced financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 20233 and issued its outlook for 2024.

Results for the Fourth Quarter of 2023

Total revenue for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $21.8 million, an increase of 4% compared to $20.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2022. Annual Recurring Revenue ("ARR")1 was $75.0 million at the end of fourth quarter of 2023, an increase of 120% compared to $34.1 million at the end of fourth quarter of 2022. Net loss for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $(16.9) million, or $(0.11) per basic and diluted share, compared to net loss of $(28.3) million or $(0.20) per basic and diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2022. Adjusted net loss3 for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $(11.0) million, or $(0.07) per diluted share, compared to adjusted loss3 of $(18.3) million, or $(0.13) per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2022. Adjusted EBITDA3 for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $(9.5) million compared to $(18.0) million in the fourth quarter of 2022. As of December 31, 2023, the Company had cash, cash equivalents, marketable securities, and restricted cash of $118.7 million and no debt.

Results for 2023

Total revenue in 2023 was $80.4 million, an increase of 46% compared to $55.2 million in 2022. Net loss in 2023 was $(106.3) million, or $(0.71) per basic and diluted share, compared to net loss of $(86.4) million, or $(0.60) per basic and diluted share, in 2022. Adjusted net loss3 in 2023 was $(54.2) million, or $(0.36) per diluted share, compared to $(72.7) million, or $(0.51) per diluted share, in 2022. Adjusted EBITDA3 in 2023 was $(49.8) million, compared to $(69.7) million in 2022.

The following table summarizes the breakdown of recurring and non-recurring revenue4 during each year:

Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2023 2022 % Change 2023 2022 % Change Recurring revenue $ 17,350 $ 7,388 135 % $ 52,491 $ 21,372 146 % Non-recurring revenue 4,471 13,497 (67 )% 27,927 33,823 (17 )% Total revenue $ 21,821 $ 20,885 4 % $ 80,418 $ 55,195 46 %

The following table summarizes operating cash flows during each year:

Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net loss $ (16,890 ) $ (28,304 ) $ (106,254 ) $ (86,406 ) Non-cash expense 7,970 12,928 59,754 17,331 Changes in operating assets and liabilities 5,777 10,069 36,699 (5,653 ) Net cash used in operating activities $ (3,143 ) $ (5,307 ) $ (9,801 ) $ (74,728 )

Company Reaffirms Outlook for 2024

The Company today commented on its business outlook for 2024. The Company's outlook is based on the current indications for its business, which may change at any time.

2024 Business Outlook Estimate (In millions) Issued November 9, 2023 Issued February 29, 2024 Total Revenue ~$115 Reaffirmed ARR1 (ARR) at 12/31/24 $108-$112 Reaffirmed Adjusted Gross Margin3 ~60% Reaffirmed Adjusted EBITDA3 Improve by 40%+ Reaffirmed

Company to Host Live Conference Call and Webcast

About Evolv Technology

Evolv Technology (NASDAQ: EVLV) is transforming human security to make a safer, faster, and better experience for the world's most iconic venues and companies as well as schools, hospitals, and public spaces, using industry leading artificial intelligence (AI)-powered weapons detection and analytics. Its mission is to transform security to create a safer world to work, learn, and play. Evolv has digitally transformed the gateways in places where people gather by enabling seamless integration combined with powerful analytics and insights. Evolv's advanced systems have scanned more than a billion people since 2019. Evolv has been awarded the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) SAFETY Act Designation as a Qualified Anti-Terrorism Technology (QATT) as well as the Security Industry Association (SIA) New Products and Solutions (NPS) Award in the Law Enforcement/Public Safety/Guarding Systems category. Evolv Technology®, Evolv Express®, Evolv Insights®, Evolv Cortex AI®, and Evolv Visual Gun Detection are registered trademarks or trademarks of Evolv Technologies, Inc. in the United States and other jurisdictions. For more information, visit https://evolvtechnology.com.

1 We define Annual Recurring Revenue, or ARR, as subscription revenue and the recurring service revenue related to purchase subscriptions for the final month of the quarter normalized to a one-year period. Our calculation of ARR is not adjusted for the impact of any known or projected future events (such as customer cancellations, upgrades or downgrades, or price increases or decreases) that may cause any such contract not to be renewed on its existing terms. In addition, the amount of actual revenue that we recognize over any 12-month period is likely to differ from ARR at the beginning of that period, sometimes significantly. This may occur due to new bookings, cancellations, upgrades, downgrades or other changes in pending renewals, as well as the effects of professional services revenue and acquisitions or divestitures. As a result, ARR should be viewed independently of, and not as a substitute for or forecast of, revenue and deferred revenue. Our calculation of ARR may differ from similarly titled metrics presented by other companies.

2 We define Remaining Performance Obligation, or RPO, as estimated revenues expected to be recognized in the future related to performance obligations that are unsatisfied or partially satisfied as of the end of the quarter.

3 Non-GAAP Financial Measures In this press release, the Company's adjusted gross profit (loss), adjusted gross margin, adjusted operating expenses, adjusted operating income (loss), adjusted EBITDA, adjusted earnings (loss), and adjusted earnings per basic and diluted share are not presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) and are not intended to be used in lieu of GAAP presentations of results of operations. Adjusted gross profit and adjusted gross margin exclude one-time items and stock-based compensation expense which management believes provides a more meaningful representation of contribution margin. Adjusted operating expenses is defined as operating expenses less one-time items, stock-based compensation expense, restructuring expenses, and loss on impairment of lease equipment which management believes provides a more meaningful representation of on-going operating expense levels. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income (loss) plus depreciation and amortization, share-based compensation, and certain other one-time expenses. Adjusted earnings (loss) is defined as net income (loss) plus stock-based compensation, change in fair value of derivative liability, change in fair value of contingent earn-out liability, change in fair value of contingently issuable common stock liability, change in fair value of public warrant liability, change in fair value of common stock warrant liability, restructuring expenses, loss on impairment of lease equipment, and certain other one-time expenses. Management presents non-GAAP financial measures because it considers them to be important supplemental measures of performance. Management uses non-GAAP financial measures for planning purposes, including analysis of the Company's performance against prior periods, the preparation of operating budgets and to determine appropriate levels of operating and capital investments. Management also believes non-GAAP financial measures provide additional insight for analysts and investors in evaluating the Company's financial and operating performance. However, non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as an analytical tool and are not intended to be an alternative to financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. We intend to provide non-GAAP financial measures as part of our future earnings discussions and, therefore, the inclusion of non-GAAP financial measures will provide consistency in our financial reporting. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures included in this press release. The Company is unable to provide a reconciliation of Adjusted Gross Margin to GAAP Gross Margin and non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income (Loss), each measure's most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable effort, because items that impact these GAAP financial measures are not within the Company's control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted. These items may include, but are not limited to, predicting forward-looking share-based compensation, changes in the fair value of derivative liabilities, changes in the fair value of contingent earn out liabilities, changes in the fair value of contingently issuable common stock liabilities and changes in fair value of public warrant liabilities. Such information may have a significant, and potentially unpredictable, impact on the Company's future financial results.

4 Recurring revenue includes the recurring portion of revenue associated with pure subscription contracts and hardware purchase subscription contracts. Non-recurring revenue includes revenue that is one-time in nature, such as product revenue, shipping revenue, and revenue from installation, training, and professional services.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We intend such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements contained in this press release other than statements of historical facts, including without limitation statements regarding our results of operations and financial position, business strategy, plans and prospects, future operations, and growth, our ability to meet our goals for revenue and profitability, as well as our estimates for cash and cash equivalents, including for fiscal year 2024, our ability to retain existing and acquire new customers, and our ability to maintain our market position are forward looking statements. Words such as "believe" "may," "will," "expect," "should," "could," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "project," "plan," "target," "is/are likely to" or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, though not all forward-looking statements use these words or expressions. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the following: expectations regarding the Company's strategies and future financial performance, including its future business plans or objectives, prospective performance and opportunities and competitors, revenues, products and services, pricing, operating expenses, market trends, liquidity, cash flows and uses of cash, capital expenditures; the Company's history of losses and lack of profitability; the Company's reliance on third party contract manufacturing and a global supply chain; the rate of innovation required to maintain competitiveness in the markets in which the Company competes; the competitiveness of the market in which the Company competes; the ability for the Company to obtain, maintain, protect and enforce the Company's intellectual property rights; the concentration of the Company's revenues on a single solution; the Company's ability to timely design, produce and launch its solutions, the Company's ability to invest in growth initiatives and pursue acquisition opportunities; the limited liquidity and trading of the Company's securities; risks related to existing and changing tax laws; geopolitical risk and changes in applicable laws or regulations; the possibility that the Company may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; operational risk; the impact of fluctuating economic conditions; the need for additional capital to support business growth, which might not be available on acceptable terms, if at all; risks related to our indebtedness; risks related to domestic and international privacy and cybersecurity concerns, laws and regulations; and litigation and regulatory enforcement risks, including the diversion of management time and attention and the additional costs and demands on resources. These and other important factors discussed under the caption "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on February 29, 2024, could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements made in this press release.

These statements reflect management's current expectations regarding future events and operating performance and speak only as of the date of this press release. You should not put undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee that future results, levels of activity, performance and events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements will be achieved or will occur. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

EVOLV TECHNOLOGY

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue: Product revenue $ 2,789 $ 12,806 $ 21,977 $ 31,985 Subscription revenue 12,586 5,361 37,247 17,569 Service revenue 5,015 2,094 16,141 4,331 License fee and other revenue 1,431 624 5,053 1,310 Total revenue 21,821 20,885 80,418 55,195 Cost of revenue: Cost of product revenue 5,214 18,062 26,667 41,575 Cost of subscription revenue 5,003 1,739 14,991 7,469 Cost of service revenue 1,166 548 3,982 2,200 Cost of license fee and other revenue 177 482 949 2,222 Total cost of revenue 11,560 20,831 46,589 53,466 Gross profit 10,261 54 33,829 1,729 Operating expenses: Research and development 6,262 4,824 24,455 18,771 Sales and marketing 14,887 13,470 55,223 46,639 General and administrative 11,018 8,451 42,091 37,719 Loss from impairment of property and equipment - 123 322 1,161 Total operating expenses 32,167 26,868 122,091 104,290 Loss from operations (21,906 ) (26,814 ) (88,262 ) (102,561 ) Other income (expense), net: Interest expense - (223 ) (654 ) (712 ) Interest income 1,630 1,554 6,227 3,165 Other expense, net (17 ) (7 ) (84 ) (64 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt - - (626 ) - Change in fair value of contingent earn-out liability 2,452 (2,766 ) (14,901 ) 6,988 Change in fair value of contingently issuable common stock liability 422 (657 ) (3,138 ) 1,872 Change in fair value of public warrant liability 580 609 (4,765 ) 4,906 Total other income (expense), net $ 5,067 $ (1,490 ) $ (17,941 ) $ 16,155 Loss before income taxes (16,839 ) (28,304 ) (106,203 ) (86,406 ) Provision for income taxes (51 ) - (51 ) - Net loss $ (16,890 ) $ (28,304 ) $ (106,254 ) $ (86,406 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic and diluted 151,087,430 144,856,047 149,168,105 143,858,668 Net loss per share - basic and diluted $ (0.11 ) $ (0.20 ) $ (0.71 ) $ (0.60 ) Net loss $ (16,890 ) $ (28,304 ) $ (106,254 ) $ (86,406 ) Other comprehensive loss Cumulative translation adjustment (44 ) (45 ) (43 ) (10 ) Total other comprehensive loss (44 ) (45 ) (43 ) (10 ) Total comprehensive loss $ (16,934 ) $ (28,349 ) $ (106,297 ) $ (86,416 )

EVOLV TECHNOLOGY

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

(Unaudited)



December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 67,162 $ 229,783 Restricted cash 275 - Marketable securities 51,289 - Accounts receivable, net 22,611 31,920 Inventory 9,507 10,257 Current portion of contract assets 3,707 2,852 Current portion of commission asset 4,339 3,384 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 16,954 14,388 Total current assets 175,844 292,584 Restricted cash, noncurrent - 275 Contract assets, noncurrent 451 1,386 Commission asset, noncurrent 7,107 5,655 Property and equipment, net 112,921 44,707 Operating lease right-of-use assets 1,195 1,673 Other assets 1,202 1,835 Total assets $ 298,720 $ 348,115 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 17,400 $ 18,194 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 15,578 11,545 Current portion of deferred revenue 47,677 18,273 Current portion of long-term debt - 10,000 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 1,391 1,114 Total current liabilities 82,046 59,126 Deferred revenue, noncurrent 23,813 17,695 Long-term debt, noncurrent - 19,683 Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent - 892 Contingent earn-out liability 29,119 14,218 Contingently issuable common stock liability 6,530 3,392 Public warrant liability 10,889 6,124 Total liabilities 152,397 121,130 Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value; 100,000,000 authorized at December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022; no shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022 - - Common stock, $0.0001 par value; 1,100,000,000 shares authorized at December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, 151,310,080 and 145,204,974 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively 15 15 Additional paid-in capital 444,825 419,190 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (53 ) (10 ) Accumulated deficit (298,464 ) (192,210 ) Stockholders' equity 146,323 226,985 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 298,720 $ 348,115

EVOLV TECHNOLOGY

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)



Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2023 2022 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (106,254 ) $ (86,406 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 9,932 5,465 Write-off of inventory and change in inventory reserve 1,612 1,582 Adjustment to property and equipment for sales type leases - (625 ) Loss from impairment of property and equipment 322 1,161 Stock-based compensation 24,151 22,498 Non-cash interest expense 22 55 Accretion of discount on marketable securities (575 ) - Non-cash lease expense 478 811 Change in allowance for expected credit losses 382 150 Loss on extinguishment of debt 626 - Change in fair value of earn-out liability 14,901 (6,988 ) Change in fair value of contingently issuable common stock 3,138 (1,872 ) Change in fair value of public warrant liability 4,765 (4,906 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities Accounts receivable 8,927 (25,593 ) Inventory (644 ) (8,495 ) Commission assets (2,407 ) (3,675 ) Contract assets 80 639 Other assets 633 (419 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (2,566 ) (3,174 ) Accounts payable (5,963 ) 7,661 Deferred revenue 35,522 26,887 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 3,732 1,462 Operating lease liability (615 ) (946 ) Net cash used in operating activities (9,801 ) (74,728 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Development of internal-use software (3,535 ) (2,720 ) Purchases of property and equipment (69,134 ) (21,473 ) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 270 312 Purchases of marketable securities (89,898 ) - Proceeds from maturities of marketable securities 39,184 - Net cash used in investing activities (123,113 ) (23,881 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from exercise of stock options 668 827 Proceeds from long-term debt 1,876 29,683 Repayment of principal on long-term debt (31,876 ) (10,000 ) Payment of debt issuance costs and prepayment penalty (332 ) - Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (29,664 ) 20,510 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (43 ) (10 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (162,621 ) (78,109 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 230,058 308,167 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 67,437 $ 230,058

EVOLV TECHNOLOGY

SUMMARY OF KEY OPERATING STATISTICS

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended or as of, ($ in thousands) March 31,

2022 June 30,

2022 September 30,

2022 December 31,

2022 March 31,

2023 June 30,

2023 September 30,

2023 December 31,

2023 New customers 44 53 92 106 61 74 70 75 Annual recurring revenue $ 16,641 $ 20,865 $ 28,741 $ 34,120 $ 42,021 $ 54,339 $ 65,774 $ 74,989 Recurring revenue $ 3,159 $ 4,604 $ 6,221 $ 7,388 $ 9,075 $ 11,689 $ 14,377 $ 17,350 Remaining performance obligation $ 63,750 $ 80,978 $ 109,407 $ 144,561 $ 161,813 $ 198,296 $ 221,126 $ 240,513 Net additions 207 237 545 575 520 599 628 491 Ending deployed units 910 1,147 1,692 2,267 2,787 3,386 4,014 4,505

EVOLV TECHNOLOGY

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP OPERATING EXPENSES TO ADJUSTED OPERATING EXPENSES

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended, March 31,

2022 June 30,

2022 September 30,

2022 December 31,

2022 March 31,

2023 June 30,

2023 September 30,

2023 December 31,

2023 Operating expenses, GAAP $ 24,760 $ 25,835 $ 26,827 $ 26,868 $ 27,256 $ 31,039 $ 31,629 $ 32,167 Stock-based compensation (3,819 ) (4,781 ) (6,298 ) (6,771 ) (4,898 ) (6,505 ) (5,454 ) (6,711 ) Restructuring expenses (324 ) 13 - - - - - - Loss on impairment of lease equipment (96 ) (316 ) (626 ) (123 ) (137 ) (157 ) (28 ) - Other one-time expenses (1,107 ) (2,298 ) (69 ) (41 ) (53 ) (683 ) (945 ) (535 ) Adjusted operating expenses $ 19,414 $ 18,453 $ 19,834 $ 19,933 $ 22,168 $ 23,694 $ 25,202 $ 24,921

EVOLV TECHNOLOGY

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP GROSS PROFIT TO ADJUSTED GROSS PROFIT, GAAP GROSS MARGIN TO ADJUSTED GROSS MARGIN AND GAAP OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) TO ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME (LOSS)

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue $ 21,821 $ 20,885 $ 80,418 $ 55,195 Cost of revenue 11,560 20,831 46,589 53,466 Gross profit, GAAP 10,261 54 33,829 1,729 Stock-based compensation 137 214 583 829 Amortization of capitalized stock-based compensation 14 9 47 24 Other one-time expenses 1,925 - 1,925 - Adjusted gross profit $ 12,337 $ 277 $ 36,384 $ 2,582 Gross margin % 47.0 % 0.3 % 42.1 % 3.1 % Adjusted gross margin % 56.5 % 1.3 % 45.2 % 4.7 %

Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Operating loss, GAAP $ (21,906 ) $ (26,814 ) $ (88,262 ) $ (102,561 ) Stock-based compensation 6,848 6,985 24,151 22,498 Amortization of capitalized stock-based compensation 14 9 47 24 Restructuring expenses - - - 311 Loss on impairment of lease equipment - 123 322 1,161 Other one-time expenses 2,460 41 4,141 3,515 Adjusted operating loss $ (12,584 ) $ (19,656 ) $ (59,601 ) $ (75,052 )

EVOLV TECHNOLOGY

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME (LOSS) TO ADJUSTED EBITDA

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net loss $ (16,890 ) $ (28,304 ) $ (106,254 ) $ (86,406 ) Depreciation & amortization 3,151 1,683 9,932 5,465 Stock-based compensation 6,848 6,985 24,151 22,498 Interest expense (income) (1,630 ) (1,331 ) (5,573 ) (2,453 ) Provision for income taxes 51 - 51 - Loss on extinguishment of debt - - 626 - Change in fair value of contingent earn-out liability (2,452 ) 2,766 14,901 (6,988 ) Change in fair value of contingently issuable common stock liability (422 ) 657 3,138 (1,872 ) Change in fair value of public warrant liability (580 ) (609 ) 4,765 (4,906 ) Restructuring expenses - - - 311 Loss on impairment of lease equipment - 123 322 1,161 Other one-time expenses 2,460 41 4,141 3,515 Adjusted EBITDA $ (9,464 ) $ (17,989 ) $ (49,800 ) $ (69,675 )

EVOLV TECHNOLOGY

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME (LOSS) TO ADJUSTED EARNINGS (LOSS)

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net loss $ (16,890 ) $ (28,304 ) $ (106,254 ) $ (86,406 ) Stock-based compensation 6,848 6,985 24,151 22,498 Amortization of capitalized stock-based compensation 14 9 47 24 Loss on extinguishment of debt - - 626 - Change in fair value of contingent earn-out liability (2,452 ) 2,766 14,901 (6,988 ) Change in fair value of contingently issuable common stock liability (422 ) 657 3,138 (1,872 ) Change in fair value of public warrant liability (580 ) (609 ) 4,765 (4,906 ) Restructuring expenses - - - 311 Loss on impairment of lease equipment - 123 322 1,161 Other one-time expenses 2,460 41 4,141 3,515 Adjusted loss $ (11,022 ) $ (18,332 ) $ (54,163 ) $ (72,663 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted 151,087,430 144,856,047 149,168,105 143,858,668 Adjusted loss per share - diluted $ (0.07 ) $ (0.13 ) $ (0.36 ) $ (0.51 )

