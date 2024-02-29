Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 01.03.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Unglaubliche News: Diese Minenaktie boomt - Das sprengt alle Erwartungen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3CR9G | ISIN: US74765K1051 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
29.02.24
21:59 Uhr
1,670 US-Dollar
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
QUANTUM-SI INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
QUANTUM-SI INC 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
QUANTUM-SI
QUANTUM-SI INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
QUANTUM-SI INC1,6700,00 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.