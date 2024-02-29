SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Elastic (NYSE: ESTC) ("Elastic"), the company behind Elasticsearch®, announced financial results for its third quarter of fiscal 2024 ended January 31, 2024.

Third Quarter Fiscal 2024 Financial Highlights

Total revenue was $328 million, an increase of 19% year-over-year, or 18% on a constant currency basis

Elastic Cloud revenue was $143 million, an increase of 29% year-over-year as reported and on a constant currency basis

GAAP operating loss was $26 million; GAAP operating margin was -8%

Non-GAAP operating income was $43 million; non-GAAP operating margin was 13%

GAAP diluted earnings per share was $1.69 (1) ; non-GAAP diluted earnings per share was $0.36

; non-GAAP diluted earnings per share was $0.36 Operating cash flow was $52 million with adjusted free cash flow of $63 million

Cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities were $1.015 billion as of January 31, 2024

" Elastic delivered another strong quarter and I'm pleased with our momentum and execution that drove our third quarter results," said Ash Kulkarni, CEO, Elastic. " Customer interest in Generative AI, platform consolidation, and stability in cloud consumption patterns continued to drive momentum in our business in Q3. This reinforces our confidence in the business, and in our future growth as more companies choose our search analytics platform as a core part of their IT infrastructure stack for building GenAI applications."

Third Quarter Fiscal 2024 Key Metrics and Recent Business Highlights

Key Customer Metrics

Total customer count with Annual Contract Value (ACV) greater than $100,000 was over 1,270 compared to over 1,220 in Q2 FY24, and over 1,110 in Q3 FY23

Total subscription customer count was approximately 20,800 compared to approximately 20,700 in Q2 FY24, and over 19,900 in Q3 FY23

Net Expansion Rate was approximately 109%

Product Innovations and Updates

Delivered scalar quantization for vector search, which provides significantly faster performance at a lower total cost

Introduced real time alerts with natural language interactions for the Elastic AI Assistant for security

Delivered cloud security posture management for Microsoft Azure, now integrated with the three largest cloud hyperscalers

Announced the general availability of the Elastic AI Assistant for observability, which provides site reliability engineers (SREs) with actionable operational insights that are specific to their IT environment

Delivered general availability of Service Level Objective (SLO) monitoring which allows SREs to manage business operations by tracking service performance, error budgets, reliability, and business goals

Delivered deeper integration between Elasticsearch and Hugging Face, to simplify the developer experience by allowing direct embedding of large language models and other machine learning models hosted on Hugging Face into custom GAI applications built with Elasticsearch

Other Business Highlights

Appointed Mark Dodds as Chief Revenue Officer to lead all customer facing functions

Participated in AWS re:Invent as a Diamond sponsor and hosted ElasticON London and Sydney events as part of our twelve city customer conference series

Financial Outlook

The Company is providing the following guidance:

For the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024 (ending April 30, 2024):

Total revenue is expected to be between $328 million and $330 million, representing 18% year-over-year growth at the midpoint (18% year-over-year constant currency growth at the midpoint)

Non-GAAP operating margin is expected to be between 7.4% and 7.8%

Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share is expected to be between $0.18 and $0.20, assuming between 105.5 million and 106.5 million diluted weighted average ordinary shares outstanding

For fiscal 2024 (ending April 30, 2024):

Total revenue is expected to be between $1.260 billion and $1.262 billion, representing 18% year-over-year growth at the midpoint (17% year-over-year constant currency growth at the midpoint)

Non-GAAP operating margin is expected to be approximately 11%

Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share is expected to be between $1.15 and $1.18, assuming between 103.0 million and 104.0 million diluted weighted average ordinary shares outstanding

The guidance assumes, among others, the following exchange rates: 1 Euro = 1.082 US Dollars; and 1 Great British Pound = 1.267 US Dollars.

See the section titled "Forward-Looking Statements" below for information on the factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in our forward-looking statements. We present historical and forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures in addition to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. See the section entitled " Statement Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for an explanation of these non-GAAP measures. A reconciliation of forward-looking non-GAAP measures to the corresponding GAAP measures for operating margin and net earnings/(loss) per share is not available without unreasonable effort due to the uncertainty regarding, and the potential variability of, many of the costs and expenses that may be incurred in the future. These items necessary to reconcile such non-GAAP measures could be material and have a significant impact on the Company's results computed in accordance with GAAP.

(1) GAAP diluted earnings per share includes the impact of a discrete income tax benefit of approximately $207 million related to the release of a valuation allowance against certain deferred tax assets. There was no impact to operating results, non-GAAP diluted earnings per share, adjusted free cash flow or cash and cash equivalents.

About Elastic

Elastic (NYSE: ESTC), the leading search analytics company, securely harnesses search-powered AI to enable everyone to find the answers they need in real-time using all their data, at scale. Elastic's solutions for security, observability and search are built on the Elasticsearch platform, the development platform used by thousands of companies, including more than 50% of the Fortune 500. Learn more at elastic.co.

Elastic and associated marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Elastic N.V. and its subsidiaries. All other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties, which include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our expected financial results for the fiscal quarter and the fiscal year ending April 30, 2024, the expected performance or benefits of our offerings, expected market opportunities, and our expectations regarding our growth. Actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those contemplated by these forward-looking statements due to uncertainties, risks, and changes in circumstances, including but not limited to those related to: our future financial performance, including our expectations regarding our revenue, cost of revenue, gross profit or gross margin, operating expenses (which include changes in sales and marketing, research and development and general and administrative expenses), and our ability to achieve and maintain future profitability; our ability to continue to deliver and improve our offerings and develop new offerings (including innovations around AI use cases); customer acceptance and purchase of our new and existing offerings; the expansion and adoption of our Elastic Cloud offerings; our ability to realize value from investments in the business; our ability to maintain and expand our user and customer base; the impact of the evolving macroeconomic and geopolitical environments on our business, operations, hiring and financial results, and on businesses and spending priorities of our customers and partners; the impact of our pricing model strategies on our business; the impact of foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations and the uncertain inflation and interest rate environment on our results; our international expansion strategy; our operating results and cash flows; the sufficiency of our capital resources; our ability to successfully execute our go-to-market strategy, our forecasts regarding our business; and general market, political, economic and business conditions.

Any additional or unforeseen effect from the evolving macroeconomic and geopolitical environments may exacerbate these risks. Additional risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in our forward-looking statements are included in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended April 30, 2023 and subsequent reports filed with the SEC. SEC filings are available on the Investor Relations section of Elastic's website at ir.elastic.co and the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Elastic assumes no obligation to, and does not currently intend to, update any such forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Statement Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to our results determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP, we believe the non-GAAP measures listed below are useful in evaluating our operating performance. We use these non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate our ongoing operations and for internal planning and forecasting purposes. We believe that non-GAAP financial information, when taken collectively, may be helpful to investors because it provides consistency and comparability with past financial performance. However, non-GAAP financial information is presented for supplemental informational purposes only, has limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. In addition, other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate similarly-titled non-GAAP measures differently or may use other measures to evaluate their performance, all of which could reduce the usefulness of our non-GAAP financial measures as tools for comparison. Investors are cautioned that there are a number of limitations associated with the use of non-GAAP financial measures and key metrics as analytical tools. Investors are encouraged to review the differences between GAAP financial measures and the corresponding non-GAAP financial measures, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate our business.

Reconciliations of historical GAAP financial measures to their respective historical non-GAAP financial measures are included below. In relation to constant currency non-GAAP financial measures, the only reconciling item between GAAP financial measures and non-GAAP financial measures is the effect of foreign currency rate fluctuations. Further details on how we calculate such effects can be found in the definition of "Constant Currency" below.

Non-GAAP Gross Profit and Non-GAAP Gross Margin

We define non-GAAP gross profit and non-GAAP gross margin as GAAP gross profit and GAAP gross margin, respectively, excluding stock-based compensation expense and related employer taxes and amortization of acquired intangible assets. We believe non-GAAP gross profit and non-GAAP gross margin provide our management and investors consistency and comparability with our past financial performance and facilitate period-to-period comparisons of operations, as these metrics generally eliminate the effects of certain variables from period to period for reasons unrelated to overall operating performance.

Non-GAAP Operating Income and Non-GAAP Operating Margin

We define non-GAAP operating income and non-GAAP operating margin as GAAP operating loss and GAAP operating margin, respectively, excluding stock-based compensation expense and related employer taxes, amortization of acquired intangible assets, acquisition-related expenses, and restructuring and other related charges. We believe non-GAAP operating income and non-GAAP operating margin provide our management and investors consistency and comparability with our past financial performance and facilitate period-to-period comparisons of operations, as these metrics generally eliminate the effects of certain variables from period to period for reasons unrelated to overall operating performance.

Non-GAAP Net Income and Non-GAAP Earnings Per Share

We define non-GAAP net income as GAAP income/(loss), excluding stock-based compensation expense and related employer taxes, amortization of acquired intangible assets, acquisition-related expenses, restructuring and other related charges, litigation settlement, the related income tax effect of the foregoing adjustments, and the income tax benefit from the release of any valuation allowance against deferred tax assets. We define non-GAAP earnings per share, basic, as non-GAAP net income divided by weighted average shares outstanding and non-GAAP earnings per share, diluted, as non-GAAP net income divided by weighted average diluted shares outstanding, which includes the potentially dilutive effect of the company's employee equity incentive plan awards. We believe non-GAAP earnings per share provides our management and investors consistency and comparability with our past financial performance and facilitates period-to-period comparisons of operations, as this metric generally eliminates the effects of certain variables from period to period for reasons unrelated to overall operating performance.

Adjusted Free Cash Flow and Adjusted Free Cash Flow Margin

Adjusted free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure that we define as net cash provided by operating activities adjusted for cash paid for interest less cash used for investing activities for purchases of property and equipment. Adjusted free cash flow margin is calculated as adjusted free cash flow divided by total revenue. Adjusted free cash flow does not represent residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures since, among other things, we have mandatory debt service requirements.

Constant Currency

We compare the percent change in certain results from one period to another period using constant currency information to provide a framework for assessing how our business performed excluding the effect of foreign currency rate fluctuations. In presenting this information, current and comparative prior period results are converted into United States dollars at the exchange rates in effect on the last day of our prior fiscal year, rather than the actual exchange rates in effect during the respective periods.

Contact Information

Anthony Luscri

Elastic Investor Relations

ir@elastic.co

Madge Miller

Elastic Corporate Communications

PR-Team@elastic.co

Elastic N.V. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except share and per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended January 31, Nine Months Ended January 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenue Subscription $ 307,632 $ 255,613 $ 865,622 $ 728,638 Services 20,325 18,953 66,700 60,410 Total revenue 327,957 274,566 932,322 789,048 Cost of revenue Subscription 63,976 56,146 181,238 164,798 Services 20,666 19,062 60,970 58,146 Total cost of revenue 84,642 75,208 242,208 222,944 Gross profit 243,315 199,358 690,114 566,104 Operating expenses Research and development 87,202 77,472 248,000 231,689 Sales and marketing 141,621 126,717 408,020 379,902 General and administrative 40,896 34,711 117,530 103,724 Restructuring and other related charges - 29,805 754 29,805 Total operating expenses 269,719 268,705 774,304 745,120 Operating loss (26,404 ) (69,347 ) (84,190 ) (179,016 ) Other income (expense), net Interest expense (6,368 ) (6,265 ) (19,023 ) (18,875 ) Other income, net 8,568 5,460 24,107 20,774 Loss before income taxes (24,204 ) (70,152 ) (79,106 ) (177,117 ) (Benefit from) provision for income taxes (200,328 ) 2,422 (181,926 ) 12,313 Net income (loss) $ 176,124 $ (72,574 ) $ 102,820 $ (189,430 ) Net earnings (loss) per share attributable to ordinary shareholders Basic $ 1.76 $ (0.76 ) $ 1.04 $ (1.99 ) Diluted $ 1.69 $ (0.76 ) $ 1.00 $ (1.99 ) Weighted-average shares used to compute net earnings (loss) per share attributable to ordinary shareholders Basic 100,282,179 96,052,025 99,099,210 95,327,131 Diluted 104,503,290 96,052,025 103,149,384 95,327,131

Elastic N.V. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands, except share and per share data) (unaudited) As of

January 31, 2024 As of

April 30, 2023 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 526,893 $ 644,167 Restricted cash 2,774 2,473 Marketable securities 488,133 271,041 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $3,865 and $3,409 as of January 31, 2024 and April 30, 2023, respectively 229,946 260,919 Deferred contract acquisition costs 68,937 55,813 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 45,440 39,867 Total current assets 1,362,123 1,274,280 Property and equipment, net 5,512 5,092 Goodwill 319,546 303,642 Operating lease right-of-use assets 23,088 19,997 Intangible assets, net 23,822 29,104 Deferred contract acquisition costs, non-current 100,389 95,879 Deferred tax assets 218,693 7,412 Other assets 5,749 8,076 Total assets $ 2,058,922 $ 1,743,482 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 10,935 $ 35,151 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 64,835 63,532 Accrued compensation and benefits 78,049 76,483 Operating lease liabilities 12,788 12,749 Deferred revenue 561,665 528,704 Total current liabilities 728,272 716,619 Deferred revenue, non-current 23,521 34,248 Long-term debt, net 568,341 567,543 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 15,297 13,942 Other liabilities, non-current 15,654 12,233 Total liabilities 1,351,085 1,344,585 Shareholders' equity: Preference shares, €0.01 par value; 165,000,000 shares authorized, 0 shares issued and outstanding as of January 31, 2024 and April 30, 2023 - - Ordinary shares, par value €0.01 per share: 165,000,000 shares authorized; 100,792,010 shares issued and outstanding as of January 31, 2024 and 97,366,947 shares issued and outstanding as of April 30, 2023 1,060 1,024 Treasury stock (369 ) (369 ) Additional paid-in capital 1,676,493 1,471,584 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (18,840 ) (20,015 ) Accumulated deficit (950,507 ) (1,053,327 ) Total shareholders' equity 707,837 398,897 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,058,922 $ 1,743,482

Elastic N.V. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) (unaudited) Three Months Ended January 31, Nine Months Ended January 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Cash flows from operating activities Net income (loss) $ 176,124 $ (72,574 ) $ 102,820 $ (189,430 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 4,072 5,045 13,853 15,475 Amortization of discounts or premiums on marketable securities (2,750 ) - (6,396 ) - Amortization of deferred contract acquisition costs 20,440 15,821 56,392 51,495 Amortization of debt issuance costs 269 257 798 763 Non-cash operating lease cost 2,878 2,705 8,148 8,354 Asset impairment charges - 6,242 - 6,242 Stock-based compensation expense 62,762 54,456 176,344 148,626 Deferred income taxes (210,705 ) 148 (210,278 ) 68 Foreign currency transaction loss 1,845 2,213 2,267 2,261 Other (16 ) - (34 ) 67 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of impact of business acquisitions: Accounts receivable, net 4,072 (11,143 ) 31,044 14,050 Deferred contract acquisition costs (30,668 ) (24,615 ) (74,089 ) (68,184 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (7,655 ) (238 ) (5,512 ) 7,671 Other assets (917 ) 2,297 639 7,106 Accounts payable (25,330 ) (11,809 ) (25,212 ) 511 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 2,821 (4,627 ) 1,428 (6,272 ) Accrued compensation and benefits 12,282 5,786 1,509 (161 ) Operating lease liabilities (2,902 ) (2,831 ) (9,096 ) (8,404 ) Deferred revenue 45,767 40,037 23,189 17,869 Net cash provided by operating activities 52,389 7,170 87,814 8,107 Cash flows from investing activities Purchases of property and equipment (1,077 ) (197 ) (2,605 ) (1,019 ) Purchases of marketable securities (179,972 ) - (358,273 ) - Maturities of marketable securities 74,931 - 150,223 - Business acquisitions, net of cash acquired (18,951 ) - (18,951 ) - Net cash used in investing activities (125,069 ) (197 ) (229,606 ) (1,019 ) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from issuance of ordinary shares under employee stock purchase plan - - 9,111 - Proceeds from issuance of ordinary shares upon exercise of stock options 8,847 4,510 19,490 12,234 Net cash provided by financing activities 8,847 4,510 28,601 12,234 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 1,008 9,940 (3,782 ) (2,914 ) Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (62,825 ) 21,423 (116,973 ) 16,408 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period 592,492 858,622 646,640 863,637 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period $ 529,667 $ 880,045 $ 529,667 $ 880,045

Elastic N.V. Revenue by Type (in thousands, except percentages) (unaudited) Three Months Ended January 31, Nine Months Ended January 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Amount % of

Total

Revenue Amount % of

Total

Revenue Amount % of

Total

Revenue Amount % of

Total

Revenue Elastic Cloud $ 143,379 44 % $ 110,743 40 % $ 399,540 43 % $ 311,709 40 % Other subscription 164,253 50 % 144,870 53 % 466,082 50 % 416,929 52 % Total subscription 307,632 94 % 255,613 93 % 865,622 93 % 728,638 92 % Services 20,325 6 % 18,953 7 % 66,700 7 % 60,410 8 % Total revenue $ 327,957 100 % $ 274,566 100 % $ 932,322 100 % $ 789,048 100 %

Elastic N.V. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Data Supplementary Information (in thousands, except percentages) (unaudited) Three Months

Ended

January 31, 2024 % Change

Year Over

Year % Change

Year Over Year

Excluding

Currency Changes % Change

Quarter

Over

Quarter % Change

Quarter Over

Quarter Excluding

Currency Changes Revenue Elastic Cloud $ 143,379 29 % 29 % 6 % 6 % Other subscription $ 164,253 13 % 12 % 8 % 7 % Total subscription $ 307,632 20 % 19 % 7 % 7 % Total revenue $ 327,957 19 % 18 % 6 % 6 % Total deferred revenue $ 585,186 21 % 21 % 9 % 9 % Total remaining performance obligations $ 1,176,486 18 % 18 % 5 % 5 % Nine Months

Ended

January 31, 2024 % Change

Year Over

Year % Change

Year Over Year

Excluding

Currency Changes Revenue Elastic Cloud $ 399,540 28 % 28 % Other subscription $ 466,082 12 % 11 % Total subscription $ 865,622 19 % 18 % Total revenue $ 932,322 18 % 17 %

Elastic N.V. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Data Adjusted Free Cash Flow (in thousands, except percentages) (unaudited) Three Months Ended January 31, Nine Months Ended January 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 52,389 $ 7,170 $ 87,814 $ 8,107 Less: Purchases of property and equipment (1,077 ) (197 ) (2,605 ) (1,019 ) Add: Interest paid on long-term debt 11,859 11,859 23,719 23,719 Adjusted free cash flow (1) $ 63,171 $ 18,832 $ 108,928 $ 30,807 Net cash used in investing activities $ (125,069 ) $ (197 ) $ (229,606 ) $ (1,019 ) Net cash provided by financing activities $ 8,847 $ 4,510 $ 28,601 $ 12,234 Net cash provided by operating activities (as a percentage of total revenue) 16 % 3 % 9 % 1 % Less: Purchases of property and equipment (as a percentage of total revenue) - % - % - % - % Add: Interest paid on long-term debt (as a percentage of total revenue) 3 % 4 % 3 % 3 % Adjusted free cash flow margin 19 % 7 % 12 % 4 % (1) Adjusted free cash flow includes cash paid for restructuring and other charges of $0.8 million and $1.5 million during the three and nine months ended January 31, 2024, respectively, and $18.0 million during the three and nine months ended January 31, 2023.

Elastic N.V. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Data (in thousands, except percentages, share and per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended January 31, Nine Months Ended January 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Gross Profit Reconciliation: GAAP gross profit $ 243,315 $ 199,358 $ 690,114 $ 566,104 Stock-based compensation expense and related employer taxes 5,902 4,947 16,483 14,124 Amortization of acquired intangibles 3,186 2,977 9,139 8,902 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 252,403 $ 207,282 $ 715,736 $ 589,130 Gross Margin Reconciliation(1): GAAP gross margin 74.2 % 72.6 % 74.0 % 71.7 % Stock-based compensation expense and related employer taxes 1.8 % 1.8 % 1.8 % 1.8 % Amortization of acquired intangibles 1.0 % 1.1 % 1.0 % 1.1 % Non-GAAP gross margin 77.0 % 75.5 % 76.8 % 74.7 % Operating Income Reconciliation: GAAP operating loss $ (26,404 ) $ (69,347 ) $ (84,190 ) $ (179,016 ) Stock-based compensation expense and related employer taxes 65,847 56,155 183,564 153,507 Amortization of acquired intangibles 3,186 4,209 11,282 12,597 Acquisition-related expenses 682 899 2,240 5,100 Restructuring and other related charges - 29,805 754 29,805 Non-GAAP operating income $ 43,311 $ 21,721 $ 113,650 $ 21,993 Operating Margin Reconciliation(1): GAAP operating margin (8.1 )% (25.3 )% (9.0 )% (22.7 )% Stock-based compensation expense and related employer taxes 20.1 % 20.4 % 19.7 % 19.4 % Amortization of acquired intangibles 1.0 % 1.5 % 1.2 % 1.6 % Acquisition-related expenses 0.2 % 0.3 % 0.2 % 0.6 % Restructuring and other related charges - % 10.9 % 0.1 % 3.8 % Non-GAAP operating margin 13.2 % 7.9 % 12.2 % 2.8 % Net Income (Loss) Reconciliation: GAAP net income (loss) $ 176,124 $ (72,574 ) $ 102,820 $ (189,430 ) Stock-based compensation expense and related employer taxes 65,847 56,155 183,564 153,507 Amortization of acquired intangibles 3,186 4,209 11,282 12,597 Acquisition-related expenses 682 899 2,240 5,100 Restructuring and other related charges - 29,805 754 29,805 Litigation settlement - - - (10,150 ) Income tax effects related to the above adjustments(2) (780 ) (1,599 ) 7,988 1,929 Discrete income tax benefit from the release of a valuation allowance against deferred tax assets (207,456 ) - (207,456 ) - Non-GAAP net income $ 37,603 $ 16,895 $ 101,192 $ 3,358 Non-GAAP earnings per share attributable to ordinary shareholders, basic(1) $ 0.37 $ 0.18 $ 1.02 $ 0.04 Non-GAAP earnings per share attributable to ordinary shareholders, diluted(1) $ 0.36 $ 0.17 $ 0.98 $ 0.03 Weighted-average shares used to compute earnings per share attributable to ordinary shareholders, basic 100,282,179 96,052,025 99,099,210 95,327,131 Weighted-average shares used to compute earnings per share attributable to ordinary shareholders, diluted 104,503,290 98,902,515 103,149,384 98,834,408 (1) Totals may not sum, due to rounding. Gross margin, operating margin, and earnings per share are calculated based upon the respective underlying, non-rounded data. (2) Non-GAAP financial information for the quarter is adjusted for a tax rate equal to our annual estimated tax rate on non-GAAP income. This rate is based on our estimated annual GAAP income tax rate forecast, adjusted to account for items excluded from GAAP income in calculating the non-GAAP financial measures presented above as well as other significant tax adjustments. Our estimated tax rate on non-GAAP income is determined annually and may be adjusted during the year to take into account events or trends that we believe materially impact the estimated annual rate including, but not limited to, significant changes resulting from tax legislation, material changes in the geographic mix of revenue and expenses and other significant events. Due to the differences in the tax treatment of items excluded from non-GAAP earnings, as well as the methodology applied to our estimated annual tax rates as described above, our estimated tax rate on non-GAAP income may differ from our GAAP tax rate and from our actual tax liabilities.

Elastic N.V. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Data (in thousands) (unaudited) Three Months Ended January 31, Nine Months Ended January 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Cost of revenue reconciliation: GAAP subscription $ 63,976 $ 56,146 $ 181,238 $ 164,798 Stock-based compensation expense and related employer taxes (2,400 ) (2,291 ) (6,989 ) (6,733 ) Amortization of acquired intangibles (3,186 ) (2,977 ) (9,139 ) (8,902 ) Non-GAAP subscription $ 58,390 $ 50,878 $ 165,110 $ 149,163 GAAP services $ 20,666 $ 19,062 $ 60,970 $ 58,146 Stock-based compensation expense and related employer taxes (3,502 ) (2,656 ) (9,494 ) (7,391 ) Non-GAAP services $ 17,164 $ 16,406 $ 51,476 $ 50,755 Operating expenses reconciliation: GAAP research and development expense $ 87,202 $ 77,472 $ 248,000 $ 231,689 Stock-based compensation expense and related employer taxes (25,989 ) (21,462 ) (71,956 ) (60,220 ) Acquisition-related expenses - (870 ) (1,175 ) (5,034 ) Non-GAAP research and development expense $ 61,213 $ 55,140 $ 174,869 $ 166,435 GAAP sales and marketing expense $ 141,621 $ 126,717 $ 408,020 $ 379,902 Stock-based compensation expense and related employer taxes (21,142 ) (19,883 ) (59,541 ) (52,584 ) Amortization of acquired intangibles - (1,232 ) (2,143 ) (3,695 ) Non-GAAP sales and marketing expenses $ 120,479 $ 105,602 $ 346,336 $ 323,623 GAAP general and administrative expense $ 40,896 $ 34,711 $ 117,530 $ 103,724 Stock-based compensation expense and related employer taxes (12,814 ) (9,863 ) (35,584 ) (26,579 ) Acquisition-related expenses (682 ) (29 ) (1,065 ) (66 ) Non-GAAP general and administrative expense $ 27,400 $ 24,819 $ 80,881 $ 77,079

