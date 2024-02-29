HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) announced today revenue for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2023 of $302.7 million and $1,010.0 million, respectively, compared with $186.7 million and $647.7 million, respectively, for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022. Tidewater's net income for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2023, was $37.7 million ($0.70 per common share) and $97.2 million ($1.84 per common share), respectively, compared with net income (losses) of $10.6 million ($0.20 per common share) and $(21.7) million ($0.49 per common share), respectively, for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022.

Quintin Kneen, Tidewater's President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "The past year represented a year of significant milestones and profitable growth for Tidewater with revenue and gross profit improving each quarter throughout the year. The supply and demand dynamics positively influencing the offshore vessel industry drove strong financial and operational results, with revenue cresting the $1.0 billion mark, a significant achievement for Tidewater that was bolstered by the acquisitions done in 2022 and 2023. Day rate progression realized during the year is faster than anything we have seen in the industry. The shortage of vessels, a record-low vessel newbuilding order book and improving offshore vessel demand visibility all support improving operational performance into 2024 and beyond, as indicated by our continued confidence in our ability to grow revenue by 40% and grow gross margin by 66% in 2024. As a result of improved industry fundamentals and associated financial performance, Tidewater is once again in a position to return capital to shareholders, the initial phase of which we completed during the fourth quarter of 2023 with an initial $35.0 million of share repurchases. We are excited to continue to grow free cash flow and return capital to our shareholders as this upcycle continues to unfold.

"Since 2017, we have been high-grading the fleet through the disposal of lower-specification vessels and the acquisition of higher-specification vessels. The financial impact of this strategy continues to be demonstrated by the higher revenue and gross margin outlook for our business. Fourth quarter revenue of $302.7 million is the highest quarterly revenue in over eight years and we anticipate quarterly revenue growth each quarter in 2024, outgrowing the seasonality we typically see in the first and fourth quarters of the year. Gross margin for the fourth quarter came in at 47.2%, the highest gross margin percentage in 15 years, and we anticipate gross margin for the fourth quarter of 2024 to reach 56.0%. Leading edge day rates continued their upward trend, with leading edge day rates up $902 sequentially, to $29,511. We continue to see improving demand across all regions and for a variety of end markets beyond drilling and, as such, we reiterate our full-year 2024 revenue guidance of $1.40 to $1.45 billion and gross margin guidance of 52.0%.

"We generated $61.0 million of free cash flow and returned nearly 60% of this to our shareholders in the form of share repurchases during the fourth quarter. Given our free cash flow performance, business outlook and healthy balance sheet, we are pleased to announce the Board has authorized a new share repurchase program, under which we are authorized to purchase up to $48.6 million of the Company's common stock. The new authorization represents the maximum permissible amount of share repurchases under our existing debt agreements. As we have previously communicated, we anticipate utilizing this repurchase program opportunistically, weighing the value of share repurchases against other capital allocation opportunities to optimize the use of our capital to maximize shareholder returns.

"The past year was an important chapter in Tidewater's history and was a successful year by all measures. I want to thank our dedicated team for their tremendous contributions to this achievement. We have even greater success ahead of us and I look forward to working together to achieve the goals we have set for ourselves. As always, we remain committed to providing a safe and rewarding environment for our employees as we continue to build the safest, most sustainable, most reliable, most profitable, high specification offshore energy support vessel fleet in the world."

In addition to the number of outstanding shares, as of December 31, 2023, the Company also has the following in-the-money warrants.

Common shares outstanding 52,259,303 New Creditor Warrants (strike price $0.001 per common share) 81,244 GulfMark Creditor Warrants (strike price $0.01 per common share) 91,436 Total 52,431,983

TIDEWATER INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In Thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 December 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 Revenues: Vessel revenues $ 300,515 $ 185,106 $ 998,993 $ 641,404 Other operating revenues 2,143 1,640 10,992 6,280 Total revenues 302,658 186,746 1,009,985 647,684 Costs and expenses: Vessel operating costs 158,553 115,496 556,515 397,301 Costs of other operating revenues 1,337 694 4,342 2,130 General and administrative 24,724 28,633 95,283 101,921 Depreciation and amortization 59,167 29,881 180,331 119,160 Long-lived asset impairment and other - - - 714 Gain on asset dispositions, net (4,218 ) (1,076 ) (8,701 ) (250 ) Total costs and expenses 239,563 173,628 827,770 620,976 Operating income 63,095 13,118 182,215 26,708 Other income (expense): Foreign exchange gain (loss) 2,250 2,105 (1,370 ) (2,827 ) Equity in net earnings (losses) of unconsolidated companies 10 14 39 (221 ) Interest income and other, net 3,029 981 6,517 5,397 Loss on warrants - - - (14,175 ) Interest and other debt costs, net (20,263 ) (4,339 ) (48,472 ) (17,189 ) Total other expense (14,974 ) (1,239 ) (43,286 ) (29,015 ) Income (loss) before income taxes 48,121 11,879 138,929 (2,307 ) Income tax expense 10,793 1,697 43,308 19,886 Net income (loss) 37,328 10,182 95,621 (22,193 ) Less: Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests (336 ) (438 ) (1,564 ) (444 ) Net income (loss) attributable to Tidewater Inc. $ 37,664 $ 10,620 $ 97,185 $ (21,749 ) Basic income (loss) per common share $ 0.72 $ 0.22 $ 1.88 $ (0.49 ) Diluted income (loss) per common share $ 0.70 $ 0.20 $ 1.84 $ (0.49 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding 52,648 48,766 51,591 44,132 Dilutive effect of warrants, restricted stock units and stock options 1,351 3,069 1,346 - Adjusted weighted average common shares 53,999 51,835 52,937 44,132

TIDEWATER INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In Thousands, except share and par value data) December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 274,437 $ 164,192 Restricted cash 1,241 1,241 Trade and other receivables, less allowance for credit losses of $15,914 and $14,060 as of December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively 268,352 156,465 Marine operating supplies 31,933 30,830 Assets held for sale - 4,195 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 15,172 20,985 Total current assets 591,135 377,908 Net properties and equipment 1,315,122 796,655 Deferred drydocking and survey costs 106,698 61,080 Indemnification assets 17,370 28,369 Other assets 32,449 33,644 Total assets $ 2,062,774 $ 1,297,656 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 44,931 $ 38,946 Accrued expenses 125,590 105,518 Current portion of long-term debt 103,077 - Other current liabilities 55,133 50,323 Total current liabilities 328,731 194,787 Long-term debt 631,361 169,036 Other liabilities 64,985 67,843 Commitments and contingencies Equity: Common stock of $0.001 par value, 125,000,000 shares authorized. 52,259,303 and 50,554,179 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively 52 51 Additional paid-in-capital 1,671,759 1,556,990 Accumulated deficit (637,838 ) (699,649 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss 5,266 8,576 Total stockholders' equity 1,039,239 865,968 Noncontrolling interests (1,542 ) 22 Total equity 1,037,697 865,990 Total liabilities and equity $ 2,062,774 $ 1,297,656

TIDEWATER INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) (In Thousands) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 December 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 Net income (loss) $ 37,328 $ 10,182 $ 95,621 $ (22,193 ) Other comprehensive income (loss): Unrealized gain (loss) on note receivable 682 779 213 (496 ) Change in supplemental executive retirement plan pension liability (525 ) 4,561 (525 ) 4,561 Change in liability of pension plans 696 1,762 (2,998 ) 1,843 Total comprehensive income (loss) $ 38,181 $ 17,284 $ 92,311 $ (16,285 )

TIDEWATER INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In Thousands) Twelve Months Twelve Months Ended Ended December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 Operating activities: Net income (loss) $ 95,621 $ (22,193 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation 128,777 83,522 Amortization of deferred drydocking and survey costs 51,554 35,638 Amortization of debt premiums and discounts 4,619 1,679 Amortization of below market contracts (3,800 ) - Provision for deferred income taxes 92 36 Gain on asset dispositions, net (8,701 ) (250 ) Gain on pension settlement (2,313 ) - Gain on bargain purchase - (1,300 ) Long-lived asset impairment and other - 714 Loss on warrants - 14,175 Stock-based compensation expense 10,755 7,372 Changes in assets and liabilities, net of effects of business acquisition: Trade and other receivables (109,756 ) (4,129 ) Changes in due to/from affiliate, net - (20 ) Accounts payable 5,985 16,481 Accrued expenses 20,072 (1,340 ) Deferred drydocking and survey costs (97,378 ) (56,000 ) Other, net 9,178 (34,159 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 104,705 40,226 Cash flows from investing activities: Proceeds from asset dispositions 15,506 13,568 Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (594,191 ) (20,740 ) Additions to properties and equipment (31,588 ) (16,637 ) Net cash used in investing activities (610,273 ) (23,809 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Exercise of warrants 111,483 - Proceeds from issuance of shares - 187,832 Repurchase of SPO acquisition warrants - (187,832 ) Issuance of long-term debt 575,000 - Principal payments on long-term debt (13,677 ) - Purchase of common stock (35,025 ) - Acquisition of non-controlling interest in a majority owned subsidiary (1,427 ) - Debt issuance costs (14,758 ) (393 ) Tax on share-based awards (6,040 ) (2,323 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 615,556 (2,716 ) Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 109,988 13,701 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 167,977 154,276 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 277,965 $ 167,977

Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information: Cash paid during the year for: Interest, net of amounts capitalized $ 26,638 $ 15,554 Income taxes $ 43,880 $ 22,275 Supplemental disclosure of noncash investing activities: Acquisition of SPO $ - $ 162,648 Purchase of three vessels $ 14,265 $ - Supplemental disclosure of noncash financing activities: Warrants issued for SPO acquisition $ - $ 162,648 Repurchase of SPO acquisition warrants $ - $ 1,365 Debt incurred for the purchase of three vessels $ 15,235 $ - Note: Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at December 31, 2023 includes $2.3 million in long-term restricted cash, which is included in other assets in our consolidated balance sheet.

TIDEWATER INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EQUITY (In Thousands) Three Months Ended Accumulated Additional other Non Common paid-in Accumulated comprehensive controlling stock capital deficit income interest Total Balance at September 30, 2023 $ 53 $ 1,668,392 $ (640,128 ) $ 4,413 $ (1,206 ) $ 1,031,524 Total comprehensive income (loss) - - 37,664 853 (336 ) 38,181 Exercise of warrants into common stock - - - - - - Repurchase and retirement of common stock (1 ) - (35,374 ) - - (35,375 ) Amortization of share-based awards - 3,367 - - - 3,367 Balance at December 31, 2023 $ 52 $ 1,671,759 $ (637,838 ) $ 5,266 $ (1,542 ) $ 1,037,697 Balance at September 30, 2022 $ 46 $ 1,555,388 $ (710,269 ) $ 1,474 $ 460 $ 847,099 Total comprehensive income (loss) - - 10,620 7,102 (438 ) 17,284 Issuance of common stock 5 120,629 - - - 120,634 Repurchase of SPO acquisition warrants - (121,007 ) - - - (121,007 ) Amortization of share-based awards - 1,980 - - - 1,980 Balance at December 31, 2022 $ 51 $ 1,556,990 $ (699,649 ) $ 8,576 $ 22 $ 865,990

Twelve Months Ended Accumulated Additional other Non Common paid-in Accumulated comprehensive controlling stock capital deficit income (loss) interest Total Balance at December 31, 2022 $ 51 $ 1,556,990 $ (699,649 ) $ 8,576 $ 22 $ 865,990 Total comprehensive income (loss) - - 97,185 (3,310 ) (1,564 ) 92,311 Exercise of warrants into common stock 2 111,481 - - - 111,483 Repurchase and retirement of common stock (1 ) - (35,374 ) - - (35,375 ) Acquisition of non-controlling interest in a majority owned subsidiary - (1,427 ) - - - (1,427 ) Amortization of share-based awards - 4,715 - - - 4,715 Balance at December 31, 2023 $ 52 $ 1,671,759 $ (637,838 ) $ 5,266 $ (1,542 ) $ 1,037,697 Balance at December 31, 2021 $ 41 $ 1,376,494 $ (677,900 ) $ 2,668 $ 466 $ 701,769 Total comprehensive income (loss) - - (21,749 ) 5,908 (444 ) (16,285 ) Issuance of common stock 10 192,881 - - - 192,891 SPO acquisition warrants - 176,823 - - - 176,823 Repurchase of SPO acquisition warrants - (194,256 ) - - - (194,256 ) Amortization of share-based awards - 5,048 - - - 5,048 Balance at December 31, 2022 $ 51 $ 1,556,990 $ (699,649 ) $ 8,576 $ 22 $ 865,990

The company's vessel revenues and vessel operating costs and the related percentage of total vessel revenues, were as follows: (In Thousands) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 Vessel revenues: Americas $ 68,425 23 % $ 41,785 23 % $ 237,205 24 % $ 146,871 23 % Asia Pacific 38,632 13 % 19,070 10 % 122,235 12 % 64,231 10 % Middle East 38,072 12 % 30,575 16 % 135,375 14 % 110,375 17 % Europe/Mediterranean 80,743 27 % 33,482 18 % 230,217 23 % 129,578 20 % West Africa 74,643 25 % 60,194 33 % 273,961 27 % 190,349 30 % Total vessel revenues $ 300,515 100 % $ 185,106 100 % $ 998,993 100 % $ 641,404 100 % Vessel operating costs: Crew costs $ 97,537 33 % $ 69,699 37 % $ 329,473 33 % $ 242,364 38 % Repair and maintenance 21,635 7 % 14,774 8 % 78,716 8 % 51,256 8 % Insurance 2,765 1 % 2,027 1 % 9,297 1 % 6,765 1 % Fuel, lube and supplies 15,265 5 % 12,841 7 % 60,548 6 % 43,729 7 % Other 21,351 7 % 16,155 9 % 78,481 8 % 53,187 8 % Total vessel operating costs 158,553 53 % 115,496 62 % 556,515 56 % 397,301 62 % Vessel operating margin (A) $ 141,962 47 % $ 69,610 38 % $ 442,478 44 % $ 244,103 38 % Note (A): Vessel operating margin equals vessel revenues less vessel operating costs.

The company's operating loss and other components of loss before income taxes and its related percentage of total revenues, were as follows: (In Thousands) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 Vessel operating profit (loss): Americas $ 16,171 5 % $ 3,216 2 % $ 42,964 4 % $ 12,016 2 % Asia Pacific 11,322 4 % (808 ) (0 )% 38,471 4 % 3,726 0 % Middle East 2,093 1 % 492 0 % (1,051 ) (0 )% (1,093 ) (0 )% Europe/Mediterranean 13,768 5 % 3,874 2 % 33,687 3 % 18,844 3 % West Africa 27,360 9 % 18,305 10 % 98,447 10 % 43,112 7 % Other operating profit 806 0 % 946 0 % 6,650 1 % 4,150 1 % 71,520 24 % 26,025 14 % 219,168 22 % 80,755 13 % - Corporate expenses (A) (12,643 ) (4 )% (13,983 ) (7 )% (45,654 ) (5 )% (53,583 ) (9 )% Gain on asset dispositions, net 4,218 1 % 1,076 1 % 8,701 1 % 250 0 % Long-lived asset impairment and other - 0 % - 0 % - 0 % (714 ) (0 )% Operating income $ 63,095 21 % $ 13,118 7 % $ 182,215 18 % $ 26,708 4 % Note (A): General and administrative expenses for the three months and twelve months ended December 31, 2023 include stock-based compensation of $3.5 million and $10.8 million, respectively. General and administrative expenses for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022 include stock-based compensation of $2.1 million and $7.4 million, respectively. In addition, vessel operating and general and administrative costs for the three months and twelve months ended December 31, 2023, include $2.2 million and $10.9 million in acquisition, restructuring and integration related costs, respectively. Vessel operating and general and administrative costs for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022, include $5.1 million and $19.1 million in acquisition, restructuring and integration related costs, respectively.

TIDEWATER INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS (LOSS) - QUARTERLY DATA (In Thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, 2023 2023 2023 2023 2022 Revenues: Vessel revenues $ 300,515 $ 296,975 $ 210,323 $ 191,180 $ 185,106 Other operating revenues 2,143 2,287 4,638 1,924 1,640 Total revenues 302,658 299,262 214,961 193,104 186,746 Costs and expenses: Vessel operating costs (A) 158,553 164,239 118,264 115,459 115,496 Costs of other operating revenue 1,337 1,481 373 1,151 694 General and administrative (A) 24,724 21,001 26,013 23,545 28,633 Depreciation and amortization 59,167 57,730 32,768 30,666 29,881 Gain on asset dispositions, net (4,218 ) (863 ) (1,404 ) (2,216 ) (1,076 ) Total operating costs and expenses 239,563 243,588 176,014 168,605 173,628 Operating income 63,095 55,674 38,947 24,499 13,118 Other income (expense): Foreign exchange gain (loss) 2,250 (2,149 ) (3,819 ) 2,348 2,105 Equity in net earnings of unconsolidated companies 10 4 25 - 14 Interest income and other, net 3,029 568 2,790 130 981 Interest and other debt costs, net (20,263 ) (19,288 ) (4,731 ) (4,190 ) (4,339 ) Total other expense (14,974 ) (20,865 ) (5,735 ) (1,712 ) (1,239 ) Income before income taxes 48,121 34,809 33,212 22,787 11,879 Income tax expense 10,793 9,260 11,284 11,971 1,697 Net income 37,328 25,549 21,928 10,816 10,182 Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests (336 ) (650 ) (656 ) 78 (438 ) Net income attributable to Tidewater Inc. $ 37,664 $ 26,199 $ 22,584 $ 10,738 $ 10,620 Basic income per common share $ 0.72 $ 0.50 $ 0.44 $ 0.21 $ 0.22 Diluted income per common share $ 0.70 $ 0.49 $ 0.43 $ 0.21 $ 0.20 Weighted average common shares outstanding 52,648 52,230 50,857 50,604 48,766 Dilutive effect of warrants, restricted stock units and stock options 1,351 1,380 1,148 1,368 3,069 Adjusted weighted average common shares 53,999 53,610 52,005 51,972 51,835 Vessel operating margin $ 141,962 $ 132,736 $ 92,059 $ 75,721 $ 69,610 Note (A): Acquisition, restructuring and integration related costs $ 2,177 $ 6,079 $ 1,242 $ 1,426 $ 5,150

TIDEWATER INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In Thousands) December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, 2023 2023 2023 2023 2022 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 274,437 $ 275,070 $ 171,261 $ 165,145 $ 164,192 Restricted cash 1,241 4,973 1,242 4,972 1,241 Trade and other receivables, net 268,352 250,671 195,906 182,198 156,465 Marine operating supplies 31,933 27,489 22,495 24,448 30,830 Assets held for sale - 565 630 695 4,195 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 15,172 16,598 18,958 18,978 20,985 Total current assets 591,135 575,366 410,492 396,436 377,908 Net properties and equipment 1,315,122 1,348,001 784,873 786,168 796,655 Deferred drydocking and survey costs 106,698 99,215 92,481 82,787 61,080 Indemnification assets 17,370 18,648 22,678 27,698 28,369 Other assets 32,449 30,325 33,640 34,058 33,644 Total assets $ 2,062,774 $ 2,071,555 $ 1,344,164 $ 1,327,147 $ 1,297,656 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 44,931 $ 57,183 $ 69,822 $ 64,775 $ 38,946 Accrued expenses 125,590 119,631 91,875 107,348 105,518 Current portion of long-term debt 103,077 102,369 2,441 - - Other current liabilities 55,133 53,301 42,305 43,220 50,323 Total current liabilities 328,731 332,484 206,443 215,343 194,787 Long-term debt 631,361 641,301 179,573 169,423 169,036 Other liabilities 64,985 66,246 65,621 68,968 67,843 Equity: Common stock 52 53 51 51 51 Additional paid-in-capital 1,671,759 1,668,392 1,554,793 1,553,919 1,556,990 Accumulated deficit (637,838 ) (640,128 ) (666,327 ) (688,911 ) (699,649 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 5,266 4,413 4,566 8,254 8,576 Total stockholders' equity 1,039,239 1,032,730 893,083 873,313 865,968 Noncontrolling interests (1,542 ) (1,206 ) (556 ) 100 22 Total equity 1,037,697 1,031,524 892,527 873,413 865,990 Total liabilities and equity $ 2,062,774 $ 2,071,555 $ 1,344,164 $ 1,327,147 $ 1,297,656

TIDEWATER INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS - QUARTERLY DATA (In Thousands) Three Months Ended December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, 2023 2023 2023 2023 2022 Operating activities: Net income $ 37,328 $ 25,549 $ 21,928 $ 10,816 $ 10,182 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation 42,788 43,845 21,096 21,048 20,983 Amortization of deferred drydocking and survey costs 16,379 13,885 11,672 9,618 8,898 Amortization of debt premiums and discounts 1,975 1,802 422 420 522 Amortization of below market contracts (1,894 ) (1,906 ) - - - (Provision) benefit for deferred income taxes 23 35 (1 ) 35 (98 ) Gain on asset dispositions, net (4,218 ) (863 ) (1,404 ) (2,216 ) (1,076 ) Gain on pension settlement (506 ) - (1,807 ) - - Stock-based compensation expense 3,508 2,496 2,648 2,103 2,028 Changes in assets and liabilities, net of effects of business acquisition: Trade and other receivables (17,072 ) (54,765 ) (12,186 ) (25,733 ) 26,172 Accounts payable (12,252 ) (12,639 ) 5,047 25,829 7,117 Accrued expenses 5,841 27,775 (15,374 ) 1,830 (427 ) Deferred drydocking and survey costs (24,069 ) (20,618 ) (21,366 ) (31,325 ) (12,117 ) Other, net (600 ) 10,343 (934 ) 369 (16,844 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 47,231 34,939 9,741 12,794 45,340 Cash flows from investing activities: Proceeds from asset dispositions 5,902 945 2,943 5,716 5,093 Acquisitions, net of cash acquired - (594,191 ) - - - Additions to properties and equipment (8,386 ) (5,702 ) (8,849 ) (8,651 ) (4,929 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (2,484 ) (598,948 ) (5,906 ) (2,935 ) 164 Cash flows from financing activities: Exercise of warrants - 111,483 - - - Proceeds from issuance of shares - - - - 117,202 Repurchase of SPO acquisition warrants - - - - (117,202 ) Issuance of long-term debt - 575,000 - - - Principal payments on long-term debt (13,677 ) - - - - Purchase of common stock (35,025 ) - - - - Acquisition of non-controlling interest in a majority owned subsidiary - - - (1,427 ) - Debt issuance costs - (14,758 ) - - - Tax on share-based awards (141 ) (378 ) (1,774 ) (3,747 ) (47 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (48,843 ) 671,347 (1,774 ) (5,174 ) (47 ) Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (4,096 ) 107,338 2,061 4,685 45,457 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 282,061 174,723 172,662 167,977 122,520 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 277,965 $ 282,061 $ 174,723 $ 172,662 $ 167,977 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information: Cash paid during the year for: Interest, net of amounts capitalized $ 18,186 $ 606 $ 7,748 $ 98 $ 7,575 Income taxes $ 7,295 $ 9,384 $ 10,144 $ 17,057 $ 6,132 Supplemental disclosure of noncash investing activities: Purchase of three vessels $ 2,067 $ 27 $ 12,171 $ - $ - Supplemental disclosure of noncash financing activities: Repurchase of SPO acquisition warrants $ - $ - $ - $ - $ 373 Debt incurred for purchase of three vessels $ 3,037 $ 27 $ 12,171 $ - $ -

TIDEWATER INC. OTHER FLEET AND FINANCIAL DATA (In Thousands) Three Months Ended December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, 2023 2023 2023 2023 2022 VESSEL REVENUE BY VESSEL CLASS Americas fleet: PSV > 900 $ 28,714 $ 29,270 $ 20,316 $ 20,556 $ 17,814 PSV < 900 28,143 28,886 19,134 17,390 16,486 AHTS > 16K 4,034 3,584 3,425 3,395 2,873 AHTS 8 - 16K 2,316 2,064 2,807 2,807 1,899 AHTS 4 - 8K 1,428 1,570 1,480 1,521 1,553 Other 3,790 5,343 3,214 2,018 1,160 Total 68,425 70,717 50,376 47,687 41,785 Asia Pacific fleet: PSV > 900 19,485 20,159 9,648 9,101 6,692 PSV < 900 8,679 8,292 5,811 5,133 3,120 AHTS > 16K 3,759 3,271 2,065 1,342 3,260 AHTS 8 - 16K 4,706 5,287 5,001 5,397 4,364 AHTS 4 - 8K 1,601 1,582 8 998 1,584 Other 402 403 52 53 50 Total 38,632 38,994 22,585 22,024 19,070 Middle East fleet: PSV > 900 1,378 1,088 1,211 1,192 1,218 PSV < 900 19,215 17,790 16,812 14,965 15,517 AHTS > 16K 1,178 1,196 1,217 2,316 2,351 AHTS 8 - 16K 3,094 3,420 4,276 4,593 4,146 AHTS 4 - 8K 13,207 11,191 8,340 7,696 7,343 Total 38,072 34,685 31,856 30,762 30,575 Europe/Mediterranean fleet: PSV > 900 61,559 59,872 27,602 21,858 23,640 PSV < 900 15,356 14,039 9,195 6,663 9,017 AHTS > 16K 2,437 3,617 2,228 2,511 643 Other 1,391 1,401 270 218 182 Total 80,743 78,929 39,295 31,250 33,482 West Africa fleet: PSV > 900 15,478 17,566 11,550 9,900 10,534 PSV < 900 31,893 26,396 25,419 24,835 20,494 AHTS > 16K 6,994 7,138 9,129 6,237 5,385 AHTS 8 - 16K 11,219 11,917 9,870 9,827 11,810 AHTS 4 - 8K 2,126 2,745 3,496 2,360 5,780 Other 6,933 7,888 6,747 6,298 6,191 Total 74,643 73,650 66,211 59,457 60,194 Worldwide fleet: PSV > 900 126,614 127,955 70,327 62,607 59,898 PSV < 900 103,286 95,403 76,371 68,986 64,634 AHTS > 16K 18,402 18,806 18,064 15,801 14,512 AHTS 8 - 16K 21,335 22,688 21,954 22,624 22,219 AHTS 4 - 8K 18,362 17,088 13,324 12,575 16,260 Other 12,516 15,035 10,283 8,587 7,583 Total $ 300,515 $ 296,975 $ 210,323 $ 191,180 $ 185,106

TIDEWATER INC. OTHER FLEET AND FINANCIAL DATA Three Months Ended December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, 2023 2023 2023 2023 2022 AVERAGE NUMBER OF VESSELS: Americas fleet: PSV > 900 12 12 10 10 10 PSV < 900 18 18 15 15 16 AHTS > 16K 2 2 2 2 2 AHTS 8 - 16K 2 2 2 2 2 AHTS 4 - 8K 2 2 2 2 2 Other 2 2 2 1 1 Total 38 38 33 32 33 Stacked vessels (1 ) (1 ) (1 ) (1 ) (2 ) Active vessels 37 37 32 31 31 Asia Pacific fleet: PSV > 900 8 8 6 5 5 PSV < 900 5 4 2 2 2 AHTS > 16K 2 2 2 1 2 AHTS 8 - 16K 3 3 3 3 3 AHTS 4 - 8K 1 1 1 2 3 Other - - - 1 1 Total 19 18 14 14 16 Stacked vessels - - - (1 ) (2 ) Active vessels 19 18 14 13 14 Middle East fleet: PSV > 900 1 1 1 1 2 PSV < 900 20 20 20 21 20 AHTS > 16K 1 1 1 2 2 AHTS 8 - 16K 5 5 5 5 5 AHTS 4 - 8K 18 18 17 14 14 Total 45 45 44 43 43 Stacked vessels - - - - - Active vessels 45 45 44 43 43 Europe/Mediterranean fleet: PSV > 900 39 38 18 19 19 PSV < 900 10 10 7 7 7 AHTS > 16K 2 2 1 1 1 Total 51 50 26 27 27 Stacked vessels - - - - - Active vessels 51 50 26 27 27 West Africa fleet: PSV > 900 9 9 7 7 6 PSV < 900 19 19 18 18 18 AHTS > 16K 4 4 5 5 4 AHTS 8 - 16K 11 11 11 11 11 AHTS 4 - 8K 4 5 6 8 8 Other 21 24 23 25 28 Total 68 72 70 74 75 Stacked vessels (1 ) (3 ) (5 ) (8 ) (10 ) Active vessels 67 69 65 66 65 Worldwide fleet: PSV > 900 69 68 42 42 42 PSV < 900 72 71 62 63 63 AHTS > 16K 11 11 11 11 11 AHTS 8 - 16K 21 21 21 21 21 AHTS 4 - 8K 25 26 26 26 27 Other 23 26 25 27 30 Total 221 223 187 190 194 Stacked vessels (2 ) (4 ) (6 ) (10 ) (14 ) Active vessels 219 219 181 180 180 Total active 219 219 181 180 180 Total stacked 2 4 6 10 14 Total joint venture - - - - 1 Total 221 223 187 190 195