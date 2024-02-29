HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) announced today revenue for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2023 of $302.7 million and $1,010.0 million, respectively, compared with $186.7 million and $647.7 million, respectively, for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022. Tidewater's net income for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2023, was $37.7 million ($0.70 per common share) and $97.2 million ($1.84 per common share), respectively, compared with net income (losses) of $10.6 million ($0.20 per common share) and $(21.7) million ($0.49 per common share), respectively, for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022.
Quintin Kneen, Tidewater's President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "The past year represented a year of significant milestones and profitable growth for Tidewater with revenue and gross profit improving each quarter throughout the year. The supply and demand dynamics positively influencing the offshore vessel industry drove strong financial and operational results, with revenue cresting the $1.0 billion mark, a significant achievement for Tidewater that was bolstered by the acquisitions done in 2022 and 2023. Day rate progression realized during the year is faster than anything we have seen in the industry. The shortage of vessels, a record-low vessel newbuilding order book and improving offshore vessel demand visibility all support improving operational performance into 2024 and beyond, as indicated by our continued confidence in our ability to grow revenue by 40% and grow gross margin by 66% in 2024. As a result of improved industry fundamentals and associated financial performance, Tidewater is once again in a position to return capital to shareholders, the initial phase of which we completed during the fourth quarter of 2023 with an initial $35.0 million of share repurchases. We are excited to continue to grow free cash flow and return capital to our shareholders as this upcycle continues to unfold.
"Since 2017, we have been high-grading the fleet through the disposal of lower-specification vessels and the acquisition of higher-specification vessels. The financial impact of this strategy continues to be demonstrated by the higher revenue and gross margin outlook for our business. Fourth quarter revenue of $302.7 million is the highest quarterly revenue in over eight years and we anticipate quarterly revenue growth each quarter in 2024, outgrowing the seasonality we typically see in the first and fourth quarters of the year. Gross margin for the fourth quarter came in at 47.2%, the highest gross margin percentage in 15 years, and we anticipate gross margin for the fourth quarter of 2024 to reach 56.0%. Leading edge day rates continued their upward trend, with leading edge day rates up $902 sequentially, to $29,511. We continue to see improving demand across all regions and for a variety of end markets beyond drilling and, as such, we reiterate our full-year 2024 revenue guidance of $1.40 to $1.45 billion and gross margin guidance of 52.0%.
"We generated $61.0 million of free cash flow and returned nearly 60% of this to our shareholders in the form of share repurchases during the fourth quarter. Given our free cash flow performance, business outlook and healthy balance sheet, we are pleased to announce the Board has authorized a new share repurchase program, under which we are authorized to purchase up to $48.6 million of the Company's common stock. The new authorization represents the maximum permissible amount of share repurchases under our existing debt agreements. As we have previously communicated, we anticipate utilizing this repurchase program opportunistically, weighing the value of share repurchases against other capital allocation opportunities to optimize the use of our capital to maximize shareholder returns.
"The past year was an important chapter in Tidewater's history and was a successful year by all measures. I want to thank our dedicated team for their tremendous contributions to this achievement. We have even greater success ahead of us and I look forward to working together to achieve the goals we have set for ourselves. As always, we remain committed to providing a safe and rewarding environment for our employees as we continue to build the safest, most sustainable, most reliable, most profitable, high specification offshore energy support vessel fleet in the world."
In addition to the number of outstanding shares, as of December 31, 2023, the Company also has the following in-the-money warrants.
Common shares outstanding
52,259,303
New Creditor Warrants (strike price $0.001 per common share)
81,244
GulfMark Creditor Warrants (strike price $0.01 per common share)
91,436
Total
52,431,983
Tidewater will hold a conference call to discuss results for the three and twelve months ending December 31, 2023 on March 1, 2024, at 8:00 a.m. Central Time. Investors and interested parties may listen to the earnings conference call via telephone by calling +1.800.715.9871 if calling from the U.S. or Canada (+1.647.932.3411 if calling from outside the U.S. or Canada) and provide Conference ID: 6663124 prior to the scheduled start time. A live webcast of the call will also be available in the Investor Relations section of Tidewater's website at investor.tdw.com.
A replay of the conference call will be available beginning at 11:00 a.m. Central Time on March 1, 2024. To access the replay, visit the Investor Relations section of Tidewater's website at investor.tdw.com.
About Tidewater
Tidewater owns and operates the largest fleet of offshore support vessels in the industry, with 65 years of experience supporting offshore energy exploration, production and offshore wind activities worldwide. To learn more, visit www.tdw.com.
Financial information is displayed beginning on the next page.
The financial statements and supplementary information presented in this press release were not audited. This press release presents extracts from the Consolidated Balance Sheets at December 31, 2023 and 2022; the Consolidated Statements of Operations and Consolidated Statements of Equity for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2023 and 2022; and the Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2023 and 2022. Extracts are drawn from the December 31, 2023 and 2022 audited annual financial statements of Tidewater Inc. All per-share amounts are stated on a diluted basis.
TIDEWATER INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(In Thousands, except per share data)
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
Revenues:
Vessel revenues
$
300,515
$
185,106
$
998,993
$
641,404
Other operating revenues
2,143
1,640
10,992
6,280
Total revenues
302,658
186,746
1,009,985
647,684
Costs and expenses:
Vessel operating costs
158,553
115,496
556,515
397,301
Costs of other operating revenues
1,337
694
4,342
2,130
General and administrative
24,724
28,633
95,283
101,921
Depreciation and amortization
59,167
29,881
180,331
119,160
Long-lived asset impairment and other
-
-
-
714
Gain on asset dispositions, net
(4,218
)
(1,076
)
(8,701
)
(250
)
Total costs and expenses
239,563
173,628
827,770
620,976
Operating income
63,095
13,118
182,215
26,708
Other income (expense):
Foreign exchange gain (loss)
2,250
2,105
(1,370
)
(2,827
)
Equity in net earnings (losses) of unconsolidated companies
10
14
39
(221
)
Interest income and other, net
3,029
981
6,517
5,397
Loss on warrants
-
-
-
(14,175
)
Interest and other debt costs, net
(20,263
)
(4,339
)
(48,472
)
(17,189
)
Total other expense
(14,974
)
(1,239
)
(43,286
)
(29,015
)
Income (loss) before income taxes
48,121
11,879
138,929
(2,307
)
Income tax expense
10,793
1,697
43,308
19,886
Net income (loss)
37,328
10,182
95,621
(22,193
)
Less: Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests
(336
)
(438
)
(1,564
)
(444
)
Net income (loss) attributable to Tidewater Inc.
$
37,664
$
10,620
$
97,185
$
(21,749
)
Basic income (loss) per common share
$
0.72
$
0.22
$
1.88
$
(0.49
)
Diluted income (loss) per common share
$
0.70
$
0.20
$
1.84
$
(0.49
)
Weighted average common shares outstanding
52,648
48,766
51,591
44,132
Dilutive effect of warrants, restricted stock units and stock options
1,351
3,069
1,346
-
Adjusted weighted average common shares
53,999
51,835
52,937
44,132
TIDEWATER INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In Thousands, except share and par value data)
December 31, 2023
December 31, 2022
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
274,437
$
164,192
Restricted cash
1,241
1,241
Trade and other receivables, less allowance for credit losses of $15,914 and $14,060 as of December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively
268,352
156,465
Marine operating supplies
31,933
30,830
Assets held for sale
-
4,195
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
15,172
20,985
Total current assets
591,135
377,908
Net properties and equipment
1,315,122
796,655
Deferred drydocking and survey costs
106,698
61,080
Indemnification assets
17,370
28,369
Other assets
32,449
33,644
Total assets
$
2,062,774
$
1,297,656
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
44,931
$
38,946
Accrued expenses
125,590
105,518
Current portion of long-term debt
103,077
-
Other current liabilities
55,133
50,323
Total current liabilities
328,731
194,787
Long-term debt
631,361
169,036
Other liabilities
64,985
67,843
Commitments and contingencies
Equity:
Common stock of $0.001 par value, 125,000,000 shares authorized. 52,259,303 and 50,554,179 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively
52
51
Additional paid-in-capital
1,671,759
1,556,990
Accumulated deficit
(637,838
)
(699,649
)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
5,266
8,576
Total stockholders' equity
1,039,239
865,968
Noncontrolling interests
(1,542
)
22
Total equity
1,037,697
865,990
Total liabilities and equity
$
2,062,774
$
1,297,656
TIDEWATER INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)
(In Thousands)
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
Net income (loss)
$
37,328
$
10,182
$
95,621
$
(22,193
)
Other comprehensive income (loss):
Unrealized gain (loss) on note receivable
682
779
213
(496
)
Change in supplemental executive retirement plan pension liability
(525
)
4,561
(525
)
4,561
Change in liability of pension plans
696
1,762
(2,998
)
1,843
Total comprehensive income (loss)
$
38,181
$
17,284
$
92,311
$
(16,285
)
TIDEWATER INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In Thousands)
Twelve Months
Twelve Months
Ended
Ended
December 31, 2023
December 31, 2022
Operating activities:
Net income (loss)
$
95,621
$
(22,193
)
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation
128,777
83,522
Amortization of deferred drydocking and survey costs
51,554
35,638
Amortization of debt premiums and discounts
4,619
1,679
Amortization of below market contracts
(3,800
)
-
Provision for deferred income taxes
92
36
Gain on asset dispositions, net
(8,701
)
(250
)
Gain on pension settlement
(2,313
)
-
Gain on bargain purchase
-
(1,300
)
Long-lived asset impairment and other
-
714
Loss on warrants
-
14,175
Stock-based compensation expense
10,755
7,372
Changes in assets and liabilities, net of effects of business acquisition:
Trade and other receivables
(109,756
)
(4,129
)
Changes in due to/from affiliate, net
-
(20
)
Accounts payable
5,985
16,481
Accrued expenses
20,072
(1,340
)
Deferred drydocking and survey costs
(97,378
)
(56,000
)
Other, net
9,178
(34,159
)
Net cash provided by operating activities
104,705
40,226
Cash flows from investing activities:
Proceeds from asset dispositions
15,506
13,568
Acquisitions, net of cash acquired
(594,191
)
(20,740
)
Additions to properties and equipment
(31,588
)
(16,637
)
Net cash used in investing activities
(610,273
)
(23,809
)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Exercise of warrants
111,483
-
Proceeds from issuance of shares
-
187,832
Repurchase of SPO acquisition warrants
-
(187,832
)
Issuance of long-term debt
575,000
-
Principal payments on long-term debt
(13,677
)
-
Purchase of common stock
(35,025
)
-
Acquisition of non-controlling interest in a majority owned subsidiary
(1,427
)
-
Debt issuance costs
(14,758
)
(393
)
Tax on share-based awards
(6,040
)
(2,323
)
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
615,556
(2,716
)
Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
109,988
13,701
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period
167,977
154,276
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period
$
277,965
$
167,977
Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:
Cash paid during the year for:
Interest, net of amounts capitalized
$
26,638
$
15,554
Income taxes
$
43,880
$
22,275
Supplemental disclosure of noncash investing activities:
Acquisition of SPO
$
-
$
162,648
Purchase of three vessels
$
14,265
$
-
Supplemental disclosure of noncash financing activities:
Warrants issued for SPO acquisition
$
-
$
162,648
Repurchase of SPO acquisition warrants
$
-
$
1,365
Debt incurred for the purchase of three vessels
$
15,235
$
-
Note: Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at December 31, 2023 includes $2.3 million in long-term restricted cash, which is included in other assets in our consolidated balance sheet.
TIDEWATER INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EQUITY
(In Thousands)
Three Months Ended
Accumulated
Additional
other
Non
Common
paid-in
Accumulated
comprehensive
controlling
stock
capital
deficit
income
interest
Total
Balance at September 30, 2023
$
53
$
1,668,392
$
(640,128
)
$
4,413
$
(1,206
)
$
1,031,524
Total comprehensive income (loss)
-
-
37,664
853
(336
)
38,181
Exercise of warrants into common stock
-
-
-
-
-
-
Repurchase and retirement of common stock
(1
)
-
(35,374
)
-
-
(35,375
)
Amortization of share-based awards
-
3,367
-
-
-
3,367
Balance at December 31, 2023
$
52
$
1,671,759
$
(637,838
)
$
5,266
$
(1,542
)
$
1,037,697
Balance at September 30, 2022
$
46
$
1,555,388
$
(710,269
)
$
1,474
$
460
$
847,099
Total comprehensive income (loss)
-
-
10,620
7,102
(438
)
17,284
Issuance of common stock
5
120,629
-
-
-
120,634
Repurchase of SPO acquisition warrants
-
(121,007
)
-
-
-
(121,007
)
Amortization of share-based awards
-
1,980
-
-
-
1,980
Balance at December 31, 2022
$
51
$
1,556,990
$
(699,649
)
$
8,576
$
22
$
865,990
Twelve Months Ended
Accumulated
Additional
other
Non
Common
paid-in
Accumulated
comprehensive
controlling
stock
capital
deficit
income (loss)
interest
Total
Balance at December 31, 2022
$
51
$
1,556,990
$
(699,649
)
$
8,576
$
22
$
865,990
Total comprehensive income (loss)
-
-
97,185
(3,310
)
(1,564
)
92,311
Exercise of warrants into common stock
2
111,481
-
-
-
111,483
Repurchase and retirement of common stock
(1
)
-
(35,374
)
-
-
(35,375
)
Acquisition of non-controlling interest in a majority owned subsidiary
-
(1,427
)
-
-
-
(1,427
)
Amortization of share-based awards
-
4,715
-
-
-
4,715
Balance at December 31, 2023
$
52
$
1,671,759
$
(637,838
)
$
5,266
$
(1,542
)
$
1,037,697
Balance at December 31, 2021
$
41
$
1,376,494
$
(677,900
)
$
2,668
$
466
$
701,769
Total comprehensive income (loss)
-
-
(21,749
)
5,908
(444
)
(16,285
)
Issuance of common stock
10
192,881
-
-
-
192,891
SPO acquisition warrants
-
176,823
-
-
-
176,823
Repurchase of SPO acquisition warrants
-
(194,256
)
-
-
-
(194,256
)
Amortization of share-based awards
-
5,048
-
-
-
5,048
Balance at December 31, 2022
$
51
$
1,556,990
$
(699,649
)
$
8,576
$
22
$
865,990
The company's vessel revenues and vessel operating costs and the related percentage of total vessel revenues, were as follows:
(In Thousands)
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
December 31, 2023
December 31, 2022
December 31, 2023
December 31, 2022
Vessel revenues:
Americas
$
68,425
23
%
$
41,785
23
%
$
237,205
24
%
$
146,871
23
%
Asia Pacific
38,632
13
%
19,070
10
%
122,235
12
%
64,231
10
%
Middle East
38,072
12
%
30,575
16
%
135,375
14
%
110,375
17
%
Europe/Mediterranean
80,743
27
%
33,482
18
%
230,217
23
%
129,578
20
%
West Africa
74,643
25
%
60,194
33
%
273,961
27
%
190,349
30
%
Total vessel revenues
$
300,515
100
%
$
185,106
100
%
$
998,993
100
%
$
641,404
100
%
Vessel operating costs:
Crew costs
$
97,537
33
%
$
69,699
37
%
$
329,473
33
%
$
242,364
38
%
Repair and maintenance
21,635
7
%
14,774
8
%
78,716
8
%
51,256
8
%
Insurance
2,765
1
%
2,027
1
%
9,297
1
%
6,765
1
%
Fuel, lube and supplies
15,265
5
%
12,841
7
%
60,548
6
%
43,729
7
%
Other
21,351
7
%
16,155
9
%
78,481
8
%
53,187
8
%
Total vessel operating costs
158,553
53
%
115,496
62
%
556,515
56
%
397,301
62
%
Vessel operating margin (A)
$
141,962
47
%
$
69,610
38
%
$
442,478
44
%
$
244,103
38
%
Note (A): Vessel operating margin equals vessel revenues less vessel operating costs.
The company's operating loss and other components of loss before income taxes and its related percentage of total revenues, were as follows:
(In Thousands)
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
December 31, 2023
December 31, 2022
December 31, 2023
December 31, 2022
Vessel operating profit (loss):
Americas
$
16,171
5
%
$
3,216
2
%
$
42,964
4
%
$
12,016
2
%
Asia Pacific
11,322
4
%
(808
)
(0
)%
38,471
4
%
3,726
0
%
Middle East
2,093
1
%
492
0
%
(1,051
)
(0
)%
(1,093
)
(0
)%
Europe/Mediterranean
13,768
5
%
3,874
2
%
33,687
3
%
18,844
3
%
West Africa
27,360
9
%
18,305
10
%
98,447
10
%
43,112
7
%
Other operating profit
806
0
%
946
0
%
6,650
1
%
4,150
1
%
71,520
24
%
26,025
14
%
219,168
22
%
80,755
13
%
-
Corporate expenses (A)
(12,643
)
(4
)%
(13,983
)
(7
)%
(45,654
)
(5
)%
(53,583
)
(9
)%
Gain on asset dispositions, net
4,218
1
%
1,076
1
%
8,701
1
%
250
0
%
Long-lived asset impairment and other
-
0
%
-
0
%
-
0
%
(714
)
(0
)%
Operating income
$
63,095
21
%
$
13,118
7
%
$
182,215
18
%
$
26,708
4
%
Note (A): General and administrative expenses for the three months and twelve months ended December 31, 2023 include stock-based compensation of $3.5 million and $10.8 million, respectively. General and administrative expenses for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022 include stock-based compensation of $2.1 million and $7.4 million, respectively. In addition, vessel operating and general and administrative costs for the three months and twelve months ended December 31, 2023, include $2.2 million and $10.9 million in acquisition, restructuring and integration related costs, respectively. Vessel operating and general and administrative costs for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022, include $5.1 million and $19.1 million in acquisition, restructuring and integration related costs, respectively.
TIDEWATER INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS (LOSS) - QUARTERLY DATA
(In Thousands, except per share data)
Three Months Ended
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
2023
2023
2023
2023
2022
Revenues:
Vessel revenues
$
300,515
$
296,975
$
210,323
$
191,180
$
185,106
Other operating revenues
2,143
2,287
4,638
1,924
1,640
Total revenues
302,658
299,262
214,961
193,104
186,746
Costs and expenses:
Vessel operating costs (A)
158,553
164,239
118,264
115,459
115,496
Costs of other operating revenue
1,337
1,481
373
1,151
694
General and administrative (A)
24,724
21,001
26,013
23,545
28,633
Depreciation and amortization
59,167
57,730
32,768
30,666
29,881
Gain on asset dispositions, net
(4,218
)
(863
)
(1,404
)
(2,216
)
(1,076
)
Total operating costs and expenses
239,563
243,588
176,014
168,605
173,628
Operating income
63,095
55,674
38,947
24,499
13,118
Other income (expense):
Foreign exchange gain (loss)
2,250
(2,149
)
(3,819
)
2,348
2,105
Equity in net earnings of unconsolidated companies
10
4
25
-
14
Interest income and other, net
3,029
568
2,790
130
981
Interest and other debt costs, net
(20,263
)
(19,288
)
(4,731
)
(4,190
)
(4,339
)
Total other expense
(14,974
)
(20,865
)
(5,735
)
(1,712
)
(1,239
)
Income before income taxes
48,121
34,809
33,212
22,787
11,879
Income tax expense
10,793
9,260
11,284
11,971
1,697
Net income
37,328
25,549
21,928
10,816
10,182
Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests
(336
)
(650
)
(656
)
78
(438
)
Net income attributable to Tidewater Inc.
$
37,664
$
26,199
$
22,584
$
10,738
$
10,620
Basic income per common share
$
0.72
$
0.50
$
0.44
$
0.21
$
0.22
Diluted income per common share
$
0.70
$
0.49
$
0.43
$
0.21
$
0.20
Weighted average common shares outstanding
52,648
52,230
50,857
50,604
48,766
Dilutive effect of warrants, restricted stock units and stock options
1,351
1,380
1,148
1,368
3,069
Adjusted weighted average common shares
53,999
53,610
52,005
51,972
51,835
Vessel operating margin
$
141,962
$
132,736
$
92,059
$
75,721
$
69,610
Note (A): Acquisition, restructuring and integration related costs
$
2,177
$
6,079
$
1,242
$
1,426
$
5,150
TIDEWATER INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In Thousands)
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
2023
2023
2023
2023
2022
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
274,437
$
275,070
$
171,261
$
165,145
$
164,192
Restricted cash
1,241
4,973
1,242
4,972
1,241
Trade and other receivables, net
268,352
250,671
195,906
182,198
156,465
Marine operating supplies
31,933
27,489
22,495
24,448
30,830
Assets held for sale
-
565
630
695
4,195
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
15,172
16,598
18,958
18,978
20,985
Total current assets
591,135
575,366
410,492
396,436
377,908
Net properties and equipment
1,315,122
1,348,001
784,873
786,168
796,655
Deferred drydocking and survey costs
106,698
99,215
92,481
82,787
61,080
Indemnification assets
17,370
18,648
22,678
27,698
28,369
Other assets
32,449
30,325
33,640
34,058
33,644
Total assets
$
2,062,774
$
2,071,555
$
1,344,164
$
1,327,147
$
1,297,656
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
44,931
$
57,183
$
69,822
$
64,775
$
38,946
Accrued expenses
125,590
119,631
91,875
107,348
105,518
Current portion of long-term debt
103,077
102,369
2,441
-
-
Other current liabilities
55,133
53,301
42,305
43,220
50,323
Total current liabilities
328,731
332,484
206,443
215,343
194,787
Long-term debt
631,361
641,301
179,573
169,423
169,036
Other liabilities
64,985
66,246
65,621
68,968
67,843
Equity:
Common stock
52
53
51
51
51
Additional paid-in-capital
1,671,759
1,668,392
1,554,793
1,553,919
1,556,990
Accumulated deficit
(637,838
)
(640,128
)
(666,327
)
(688,911
)
(699,649
)
Accumulated other comprehensive income
5,266
4,413
4,566
8,254
8,576
Total stockholders' equity
1,039,239
1,032,730
893,083
873,313
865,968
Noncontrolling interests
(1,542
)
(1,206
)
(556
)
100
22
Total equity
1,037,697
1,031,524
892,527
873,413
865,990
Total liabilities and equity
$
2,062,774
$
2,071,555
$
1,344,164
$
1,327,147
$
1,297,656
TIDEWATER INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS - QUARTERLY DATA
(In Thousands)
Three Months Ended
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
2023
2023
2023
2023
2022
Operating activities:
Net income
$
37,328
$
25,549
$
21,928
$
10,816
$
10,182
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation
42,788
43,845
21,096
21,048
20,983
Amortization of deferred drydocking and survey costs
16,379
13,885
11,672
9,618
8,898
Amortization of debt premiums and discounts
1,975
1,802
422
420
522
Amortization of below market contracts
(1,894
)
(1,906
)
-
-
-
(Provision) benefit for deferred income taxes
23
35
(1
)
35
(98
)
Gain on asset dispositions, net
(4,218
)
(863
)
(1,404
)
(2,216
)
(1,076
)
Gain on pension settlement
(506
)
-
(1,807
)
-
-
Stock-based compensation expense
3,508
2,496
2,648
2,103
2,028
Changes in assets and liabilities, net of effects of business acquisition:
Trade and other receivables
(17,072
)
(54,765
)
(12,186
)
(25,733
)
26,172
Accounts payable
(12,252
)
(12,639
)
5,047
25,829
7,117
Accrued expenses
5,841
27,775
(15,374
)
1,830
(427
)
Deferred drydocking and survey costs
(24,069
)
(20,618
)
(21,366
)
(31,325
)
(12,117
)
Other, net
(600
)
10,343
(934
)
369
(16,844
)
Net cash provided by operating activities
47,231
34,939
9,741
12,794
45,340
Cash flows from investing activities:
Proceeds from asset dispositions
5,902
945
2,943
5,716
5,093
Acquisitions, net of cash acquired
-
(594,191
)
-
-
-
Additions to properties and equipment
(8,386
)
(5,702
)
(8,849
)
(8,651
)
(4,929
)
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
(2,484
)
(598,948
)
(5,906
)
(2,935
)
164
Cash flows from financing activities:
Exercise of warrants
-
111,483
-
-
-
Proceeds from issuance of shares
-
-
-
-
117,202
Repurchase of SPO acquisition warrants
-
-
-
-
(117,202
)
Issuance of long-term debt
-
575,000
-
-
-
Principal payments on long-term debt
(13,677
)
-
-
-
-
Purchase of common stock
(35,025
)
-
-
-
-
Acquisition of non-controlling interest in a majority owned subsidiary
-
-
-
(1,427
)
-
Debt issuance costs
-
(14,758
)
-
-
-
Tax on share-based awards
(141
)
(378
)
(1,774
)
(3,747
)
(47
)
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
(48,843
)
671,347
(1,774
)
(5,174
)
(47
)
Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
(4,096
)
107,338
2,061
4,685
45,457
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period
282,061
174,723
172,662
167,977
122,520
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period
$
277,965
$
282,061
$
174,723
$
172,662
$
167,977
Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:
Cash paid during the year for:
Interest, net of amounts capitalized
$
18,186
$
606
$
7,748
$
98
$
7,575
Income taxes
$
7,295
$
9,384
$
10,144
$
17,057
$
6,132
Supplemental disclosure of noncash investing activities:
Purchase of three vessels
$
2,067
$
27
$
12,171
$
-
$
-
Supplemental disclosure of noncash financing activities:
Repurchase of SPO acquisition warrants
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
373
Debt incurred for purchase of three vessels
$
3,037
$
27
$
12,171
$
-
$
-
TIDEWATER INC.
OTHER FLEET AND FINANCIAL DATA
(In Thousands)
Three Months Ended
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
2023
2023
2023
2023
2022
VESSEL REVENUE BY VESSEL CLASS
Americas fleet:
PSV > 900
$
28,714
$
29,270
$
20,316
$
20,556
$
17,814
PSV < 900
28,143
28,886
19,134
17,390
16,486
AHTS > 16K
4,034
3,584
3,425
3,395
2,873
AHTS 8 - 16K
2,316
2,064
2,807
2,807
1,899
AHTS 4 - 8K
1,428
1,570
1,480
1,521
1,553
Other
3,790
5,343
3,214
2,018
1,160
Total
68,425
70,717
50,376
47,687
41,785
Asia Pacific fleet:
PSV > 900
19,485
20,159
9,648
9,101
6,692
PSV < 900
8,679
8,292
5,811
5,133
3,120
AHTS > 16K
3,759
3,271
2,065
1,342
3,260
AHTS 8 - 16K
4,706
5,287
5,001
5,397
4,364
AHTS 4 - 8K
1,601
1,582
8
998
1,584
Other
402
403
52
53
50
Total
38,632
38,994
22,585
22,024
19,070
Middle East fleet:
PSV > 900
1,378
1,088
1,211
1,192
1,218
PSV < 900
19,215
17,790
16,812
14,965
15,517
AHTS > 16K
1,178
1,196
1,217
2,316
2,351
AHTS 8 - 16K
3,094
3,420
4,276
4,593
4,146
AHTS 4 - 8K
13,207
11,191
8,340
7,696
7,343
Total
38,072
34,685
31,856
30,762
30,575
Europe/Mediterranean fleet:
PSV > 900
61,559
59,872
27,602
21,858
23,640
PSV < 900
15,356
14,039
9,195
6,663
9,017
AHTS > 16K
2,437
3,617
2,228
2,511
643
Other
1,391
1,401
270
218
182
Total
80,743
78,929
39,295
31,250
33,482
West Africa fleet:
PSV > 900
15,478
17,566
11,550
9,900
10,534
PSV < 900
31,893
26,396
25,419
24,835
20,494
AHTS > 16K
6,994
7,138
9,129
6,237
5,385
AHTS 8 - 16K
11,219
11,917
9,870
9,827
11,810
AHTS 4 - 8K
2,126
2,745
3,496
2,360
5,780
Other
6,933
7,888
6,747
6,298
6,191
Total
74,643
73,650
66,211
59,457
60,194
Worldwide fleet:
PSV > 900
126,614
127,955
70,327
62,607
59,898
PSV < 900
103,286
95,403
76,371
68,986
64,634
AHTS > 16K
18,402
18,806
18,064
15,801
14,512
AHTS 8 - 16K
21,335
22,688
21,954
22,624
22,219
AHTS 4 - 8K
18,362
17,088
13,324
12,575
16,260
Other
12,516
15,035
10,283
8,587
7,583
Total
$
300,515
$
296,975
$
210,323
$
191,180
$
185,106
TIDEWATER INC.
OTHER FLEET AND FINANCIAL DATA
Three Months Ended
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
2023
2023
2023
2023
2022
AVERAGE NUMBER OF VESSELS:
Americas fleet:
PSV > 900
12
12
10
10
10
PSV < 900
18
18
15
15
16
AHTS > 16K
2
2
2
2
2
AHTS 8 - 16K
2
2
2
2
2
AHTS 4 - 8K
2
2
2
2
2
Other
2
2
2
1
1
Total
38
38
33
32
33
Stacked vessels
(1
)
(1
)
(1
)
(1
)
(2
)
Active vessels
37
37
32
31
31
Asia Pacific fleet:
PSV > 900
8
8
6
5
5
PSV < 900
5
4
2
2
2
AHTS > 16K
2
2
2
1
2
AHTS 8 - 16K
3
3
3
3
3
AHTS 4 - 8K
1
1
1
2
3
Other
-
-
-
1
1
Total
19
18
14
14
16
Stacked vessels
-
-
-
(1
)
(2
)
Active vessels
19
18
14
13
14
Middle East fleet:
PSV > 900
1
1
1
1
2
PSV < 900
20
20
20
21
20
AHTS > 16K
1
1
1
2
2
AHTS 8 - 16K
5
5
5
5
5
AHTS 4 - 8K
18
18
17
14
14
Total
45
45
44
43
43
Stacked vessels
-
-
-
-
-
Active vessels
45
45
44
43
43
Europe/Mediterranean fleet:
PSV > 900
39
38
18
19
19
PSV < 900
10
10
7
7
7
AHTS > 16K
2
2
1
1
1
Total
51
50
26
27
27
Stacked vessels
-
-
-
-
-
Active vessels
51
50
26
27
27
West Africa fleet:
PSV > 900
9
9
7
7
6
PSV < 900
19
19
18
18
18
AHTS > 16K
4
4
5
5
4
AHTS 8 - 16K
11
11
11
11
11
AHTS 4 - 8K
4
5
6
8
8
Other
21
24
23
25
28
Total
68
72
70
74
75
Stacked vessels
(1
)
(3
)
(5
)
(8
)
(10
)
Active vessels
67
69
65
66
65
Worldwide fleet:
PSV > 900
69
68
42
42
42
PSV < 900
72
71
62
63
63
AHTS > 16K
11
11
11
11
11
AHTS 8 - 16K
21
21
21
21
21
AHTS 4 - 8K
25
26
26
26
27
Other
23
26
25
27
30
Total
221
223
187
190
194
Stacked vessels
(2
)
(4
)
(6
)
(10
)
(14
)
Active vessels
219
219
181
180
180
Total active
219
219
181
180
180
Total stacked
2
4
6
10
14
Total joint venture
-
-
-
-
1
Total
221
223
187
190
195
TIDEWATER INC.
OTHER FLEET AND FINANCIAL DATA
Three Months Ended
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
2023
2023
2023
2023
2022
AVAILABLE DAYS - TOTAL FLEET:
Americas fleet:
PSV > 900
1,104
1,095
910
907
922