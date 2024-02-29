PEMBROKE, Bermuda--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited ("Fidelis" or "FIHL" or "the Group") (NYSE: FIHL) announced today its financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2023.

Dan Burrows, Group Chief Executive Officer, said " The fourth quarter was a strong finish to a milestone year for Fidelis in which we became a public company and strengthened our position as a global specialty insurer. Utilizing our nimble yet disciplined approach, we capitalized on attractive opportunities, achieved strong rate increases, and delivered excellent financial performance, including a combined ratio of 81.4% and annualized Operating ROAE of 23.6% in the fourth quarter, as we continued to execute against all aspects of our strategy.

" We are entering 2024 with strong momentum. Across core lines, we expect hard market conditions to continue, and we remain focused on actively managing our capital to foster sustainable growth and maintain our track record of best in class underwriting performance. With our lead market position and balance sheet strength, we are well positioned to continue delivering long-term profitable growth and shareholder value."

Fourth Quarter Consolidated Results

Net income available to common shareholders for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $228.3 million, or $1.93 per diluted common share, which includes the establishment of a net deferred tax asset of $90.0 million related to the enactment of Bermuda's corporate income tax. Operating net income of $135.4 million, or $1.15 per diluted common share.

Underwriting income for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $94.4 million and a combined ratio of 81.4%, compared to underwriting income of $137.6 million and a combined ratio of 66.2% for the fourth quarter of 2022.

Net favorable prior year loss reserve development for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $15.1 million compared to $3.9 million in the prior year period.

Net investment income for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $38.7 million compared to $17.1 million in the prior year period.

Operating ROE of 6.3%, or 25.2% annualized, in the quarter compared to 7.0%, or 28.0% annualized in the prior year period.

Operating ROAE of 5.9%, or 23.6% annualized, in the quarter compared to 6.8%, or 27.2% annualized in the prior year period.

Book value per diluted common share was $20.69 at December 31, 2023, an increase of 13.4%, compared to September 30, 2023.

Full Year 2023 Consolidated Results

Net income available to common shareholders for the year ended December 31, 2023 was $2,132.5 million, or $18.65 per diluted common share, which includes a net gain on distribution of Fidelis MGU of $1,639.1 million and the establishment of a net deferred tax asset of $90.0 million related to the enactment of Bermuda's corporate income tax. Operating net income was $398.9 million, or $3.49 per diluted common share.

Underwriting income for the year ended December 31, 2023 was $327.3 million and a combined ratio of 82.1%, compared to $120.4 million and a combined ratio of 91.9% for the year ended December 31, 2022. The improvement was driven by premium growth in our Specialty segment together with significantly lower catastrophe and large losses.

Net favorable prior year loss reserve development of $62.9 million compared to $22.1 million in the prior year.

Net investment income of $119.5 million compared to $40.7 million in the prior year.

Operating ROE and operating ROAE increased to 22.2% and 18.8%, respectively, in the year ended December 31, 2023, from 4.4% and 4.5%, respectively, in the year ended December 31, 2022, driven by significant increases in both underwriting income and investment income.

Book value per diluted common share was $20.69 at December 31, 2023, an increase of 27.4% from the adjusted book value per diluted common share at the time of the Separation Transactions, which were completed on January 3, 2023, driven by net income and net unrealized gains reported in other comprehensive income.

The following table details key financial indicators in evaluating our performance for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2023 and 2022:

Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2023 2022 Change 2023 2022 Change ($ in millions, except for per share data) Net income available to common shareholders $ 228.3 $ 119.9 90% $ 2,132.5 $ 52.6 3,954% Earnings per diluted common share 1.93 0.60 222% 18.65 0.26 7,073% Operating net income(1) 135.4 129.3 5% 398.9 89.5 346% Operating EPS(1) 1.15 0.65 77% 3.49 0.45 676% Gross premiums written 783.9 595.2 32% 3,579.0 3,018.1 19% Net premiums earned 507.8 407.7 25% 1,832.6 1,500.5 22% Catastrophe and large losses 75.5 (3.3 ) NM(2) 215.3 378.9 (43)% Net favorable prior year reserve development 15.1 3.9 287% 62.9 22.1 185% Net investment income 38.7 17.1 126% 119.5 40.7 194% Combined ratio 81.4 % 66.2 % 15.2 pts 82.1 % 91.9 % (9.8) pts Operating ROE(1) 6.3 % 7.0 % (0.7) pts 22.2 % 4.4 % 17.8 pts Operating ROAE(1) 5.9 % 6.8 % (0.9) pts 18.8 % 4.5 % 14.3 pts (1) Operating net income, Operating EPS, Operating ROE and Operating ROAE are non-GAAP financial measures. See definition and reconciliation in "Non-GAAP Financial Measures." (2) NM - Not meaningful

Segment Results

Specialty Segment

The following table is a summary of our Specialty segment's underwriting results:

Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2023 2022 Change 2023 2022 Change ($ in millions) Gross premiums written $ 423.0 $ 371.7 $ 51.3 $ 2,241.3 $ 1,616.2 $ 625.1 Reinsurance premium ceded (115.9 ) (116.3 ) 0.4 (775.8 ) (558.8 ) (217.0 ) Net premiums written 307.1 255.4 51.7 1,465.5 1,057.4 408.1 Net premiums earned 335.3 251.4 83.9 1,203.3 849.4 353.9 Losses and loss adjustment expenses (166.7 ) (98.8 ) (67.9 ) (583.1 ) (508.7 ) (74.4 ) Policy acquisition expenses (61.9 ) (62.3 ) 0.4 (289.1 ) (189.4 ) (99.7 ) Underwriting income $ 106.7 $ 90.3 $ 16.4 $ 331.1 $ 151.3 $ 179.8 Loss ratio 49.7 % 39.3 % 10.4 pts 48.5 % 59.9 % (11.4) pts Policy acquisition expense ratio 18.5 % 24.8 % (6.3) pts 24.0 % 22.3 % 1.7 pts Underwriting ratio 68.2 % 64.1 % 4.1 pts 72.5 % 82.2 % (9.7) pts

For the three months ended December 31, 2023, our underwriting ratio in the Specialty segment increased by 4.1 points from the prior year period, which was primarily driven by an increase in our loss ratio, as described below.

For the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, our underwriting ratio in the Specialty segment improved by 9.7 points from the prior year, which was primarily driven by a decrease in our loss ratio together with rate increases and improved pricing and terms and conditions.

For the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2023, net premiums earned increased primarily driven by an increase in net premiums written as a result of new business, strong renewals, and rate increases in the Property D&F, Marine and Aviation and Aerospace lines of business.

The following table is a summary of our Specialty segment's losses and loss adjustment expenses:

Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2023 2022 Change 2023 2022 Change ($ in millions) Attritional losses $ 94.6 $ 111.0 $ (16.4 ) $ 381.9 $ 300.9 $ 81.0 Catastrophe and large losses 64.5 (9.5 ) 74.0 160.9 218.8 (57.9 ) (Favorable)/adverse prior year development 7.6 (2.7 ) 10.3 40.3 (11.0 ) 51.3 Losses and loss adjustment expenses $ 166.7 $ 98.8 $ 67.9 $ 583.1 $ 508.7 $ 74.4 Loss ratio - attritional losses 28.2 % 44.2 % (16.0) pts 31.7 % 35.4 % (3.7) pts Loss ratio - catastrophe and large losses 19.2 % (3.8 )% 23.0 pts 13.5 % 25.8 % (12.3) pts Loss ratio - prior accident years 2.3 % (1.1 )% 3.4 pts 3.3 % (1.3 )% 4.6 pts Loss ratio 49.7 % 39.3 % 10.4 pts 48.5 % 59.9 % (11.4) pts

For the three months ended December 31, 2023, our loss ratio in the Specialty segment increased by 10.4 points. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, our loss ratio in the Specialty segment improved by 11.4 points.

The catastrophe and large losses in the three months ended December 31, 2023 related primarily to losses in connection with the Viasat-3 satellite deployment failure, the Sudan Conflict and other loss events in our Property D&F line of business. This compared to prior year period catastrophe and large losses related to reversal of certain Hurricane Ian losses originally recorded in the three months ended September 30, 2022.

The catastrophe and large losses in the year ended December 31, 2023 related primarily to the Sudan Conflict, losses in connection with the Viasat-3 satellite deployment failure, losses from severe convective storms in the U.S., and other loss events in various lines of business including Property D&F, Energy, and Marine. This compared to the prior year catastrophe and large losses related to the Ukraine Conflict in our Aviation and Aerospace line of business, and Hurricane Ian in our Property D&F line of business.

The adverse prior year development for the three months ended December 31, 2023 primarily related to adverse development on Hurricane Ian in our Property D&F line of business.

The adverse prior year development for the year ended December 31, 2023 related primarily to increased estimates on two contracts in the Energy line of business, adverse development within the Property D&F and Aviation and Aerospace lines of business, and updated legal expense provisions in the reserve for the Ukraine Conflict.

Bespoke Segment

The following table is a summary of our Bespoke segment's underwriting results:

Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2023 2022 Change 2023 2022 Change ($ in millions) Gross premiums written $ 353.2 $ 222.7 $ 130.5 $ 720.4 $ 795.7 $ (75.3 ) Reinsurance premium ceded (127.1 ) (29.9 ) (97.2 ) (304.4 ) (229.1 ) (75.3 ) Net premiums written 226.1 192.8 33.3 416.0 566.6 (150.6 ) Net premiums earned 95.2 105.1 (9.9 ) 375.6 384.4 (8.8 ) Losses and loss adjustment expenses (19.5 ) (23.1 ) 3.6 (92.0 ) (118.9 ) 26.9 Policy acquisition expenses (35.3 ) (40.5 ) 5.2 (140.4 ) (135.3 ) (5.1 ) Underwriting income $ 40.4 $ 41.5 $ (1.1 ) $ 143.2 $ 130.2 $ 13.0 Loss ratio 20.5 % 22.0 % (1.5) pts 24.5 % 30.9 % (6.4) pts Policy acquisition expense ratio 37.1 % 38.5 % (1.4) pts 37.4 % 35.2 % 2.2 pts Underwriting ratio 57.6 % 60.5 % (2.9) pts 61.9 % 66.1 % (4.2) pts

For the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2023, our underwriting ratio in the Bespoke segment improved by 2.9 points and 4.2 points, respectively, from the prior year period, which was primarily driven by a decrease in our loss ratio.

For the three months ended December 31, 2023, gross premiums written increased as a result of new business, predominantly structured credit deals, in addition to other contracts that had improved terms and conditions than in the three months ended September 30, 2023.

For the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, gross premiums written decreased as we were more selective on new business written. The Bespoke market is weighted towards opportunities which are non-recurring, and a number of factors impacted our view of risk in this segment in 2023, including geopolitical instability, inflation and rising interest rates.

The following table is a summary of our Bespoke segment's losses and loss adjustment expenses:

Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2023 2022 Change 2023 2022 Change ($ in millions) Attritional losses $ 25.7 $ 12.3 $ 13.4 $ 106.3 $ 93.3 $ 13.0 Large losses (0.1 ) 27.7 (27.8 ) 20.4 54.5 (34.1 ) Favorable prior year development (6.1 ) (16.9 ) 10.8 (34.7 ) (28.9 ) (5.8 ) Losses and loss adjustment expenses $ 19.5 $ 23.1 $ (3.6 ) $ 92.0 $ 118.9 $ (26.9 ) Loss ratio - attritional losses 27.0 % 11.7 % 15.3 pts 28.3 % 24.3 % 4.0 pts Loss ratio - large losses (0.1 )% 26.4 % (26.5) pts 5.4 % 14.1 % (8.7) pts Loss ratio - prior accident years (6.4 )% (16.1 )% 9.7 pts (9.2 )% (7.5 )% (1.7) pts Loss ratio 20.5 % 22.0 % (1.5) pts 24.5 % 30.9 % (6.4) pts

For the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2023, our loss ratio in the Bespoke segment improved driven by lower large losses in the current year periods.

There were no large losses in the three months ended December 31, 2023, compared to a single large loss in our Other Bespoke line of business in the three months ended December 31, 2022.

The large losses in the twelve months ended December 31, 2023 related to two intellectual property losses in our Credit & Political Risk line of business. This compared to large losses in the twelve months ended December 31, 2022 related to the Ukraine Conflict in our Credit & Political Risk line of business and a single loss in our Other Bespoke line of business.

The favorable prior year development for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2023 was driven by better than expected loss emergence across the majority of underlying lines of business.

Reinsurance Segment

The following table is a summary of our Reinsurance segment's underwriting results:

Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2023 2022 Change 2023 2022 Change ($ in millions) Gross premiums written $ 7.7 $ 0.8 $ 6.9 $ 617.3 $ 606.2 $ 11.1 Reinsurance premium ceded 8.3 (24.8 ) 33.1 (362.2 ) (371.8 ) 9.6 Net premiums written 16.0 (24.0 ) 40.0 255.1 234.4 20.7 Net premiums earned 77.3 51.2 26.1 253.7 266.7 (13.0 ) Losses and loss adjustment expenses (3.0 ) 2.3 (5.3 ) (23.7 ) (202.6 ) 178.9 Policy acquisition expenses (23.4 ) (18.3 ) (5.1 ) (69.0 ) (59.7 ) (9.3 ) Underwriting income $ 50.9 $ 35.2 $ 15.7 $ 161.0 $ 4.4 $ 156.6 Loss ratio 3.9 % (4.5 )% 8.4 pts 9.3 % 76.0 % (66.7) pts Policy acquisition expense ratio 30.3 % 35.7 % (5.4) pts 27.2 % 22.4 % 4.8 pts Underwriting ratio 34.2 % 31.2 % 3.0 pts 36.5 % 98.4 % (61.9) pts

For the three months ended December 31, 2023, our underwriting ratio in the Reinsurance segment increased by 3.0 points from the prior year period, which was primarily driven by an increase in our loss ratio.

For the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, our underwriting ratio in the Reinsurance segment improved by 61.9 points from the prior year, which was primarily driven by favorable prior year development and a reduction in catastrophe and large losses.

For the three months ended December 31, 2023 net premiums earned increased driven by the impact of our outwards reinsurance contracts.

For the twelve months ended December 31, 2023 net premiums earned decreased as 2022 benefited from the earnings of higher net premiums written in 2021.

The following table is a summary of our Reinsurance segment's losses and loss adjustment expenses:

Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2023 2022 Change 2023 2022 Change ($ in millions) Attritional losses $ 8.5 $ 3.5 $ 5.0 $ 58.2 $ 79.2 $ (21.0 ) Catastrophe and large losses 11.1 (21.5 ) 32.6 34.0 105.6 (71.6 ) (Favorable)/adverse prior year development (16.6 ) 15.7 (32.3 ) (68.5 ) 17.8 (86.3 ) Losses and loss adjustment expenses $ 3.0 $ (2.3 ) $ 5.3 $ 23.7 $ 202.6 $ (178.9 ) Loss ratio - attritional losses 11.0 % 6.8 % 4.2 pts 22.9 % 29.7 % (6.8) pts Loss ratio - catastrophe and large losses 14.4 % (42.0 )% 56.4 pts 13.4 % 39.6 % (26.2) pts Loss ratio - prior accident years (21.5 )% 30.7 % (52.2) pts (27.0 )% 6.7 % (33.7) pts Loss ratio 3.9 % (4.5 )% 8.4 pts 9.3 % 76.0 % (66.7) pts

The catastrophe and large losses in the Reinsurance segment for the three months ended December 31, 2023 related to severe convective storms in the U.S. in our Property Reinsurance line of business. This compared to the release of incurred but not reported losses in the prior year period related primarily to Hurricane Ian, partially offset by losses related to Australian floods.

The catastrophe losses in the Reinsurance segment for the twelve months December 31, 2023 related primarily to the Hawaii wildfires, severe convective storms in the U.S., and Cyclone Gabrielle in New Zealand, compared to prior year losses related to Hurricane Ian, Australian floods and European storms.

For the three months ended December 31, 2023, favorable prior year development related to loss reductions from various events and benign claim experience.

For the twelve months December 31, 2023, favorable prior year development related primarily to loss reductions from Hurricane Ian as well as favorable attritional experience driven by a benign claim experience on prior accident years.

Other Underwriting Expenses

We do not allocate Fidelis MGU commissions or general and administrative expenses by segment.

Fidelis MGU Commissions

For the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2023, our Fidelis MGU commissions were $77.9 million and $225.3 million, respectively, and are comprised of ceding and profit commissions as part of the Framework Agreement effective from January 1, 2023. Fidelis MGU manages origination, underwriting, underwriting administration, outwards reinsurance and claims handling under delegated authority agreements with the Group.

The following table summarizes Fidelis MGU commissions earned:

Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 ($ in millions) Ceding commission expense $ 58.8 $ - $ 166.2 $ - Profit commission expense 19.1 - 59.1 - Total Fidelis MGU commissions $ 77.9 $ - $ 225.3 $ -

General and Administrative Expenses

For the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2023, our general and administrative expenses were $25.7 million and $82.7 million, respectively (2022: $29.4 million and $165.5 million). The decreases were primarily related to the reduced headcount and related costs following the consummation of the Separation Transactions.

Investment Results

Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 ($ in millions) Net realized and unrealized investment gains/(losses) $ 7.3 $ 3.8 $ 4.9 $ (33.7 ) Net investment income 38.7 17.1 119.5 40.7 Net investment return $ 46.0 $ 20.9 $ 124.4 $ 7.0

Net Realized and Unrealized Investment Gains/(Losses)

The net realized and unrealized investment gains in the three months ended December 31, 2023 resulted from a decrease in our allowance for credit losses and unrealized gains on other investments that are recorded at fair value. The net realized and unrealized investment gains for the year ended December 31, 2023 resulted from realized and unrealized gains on other investments, partially offset by net realized losses on sales of fixed maturity securities.

Net Investment Income

The increase in our net investment income in the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2023 was due to increases in interest rates during 2022 and 2023, where the short duration nature of our portfolio meant that we were reinvesting at higher rates.

FIDELIS INSURANCE HOLDINGS LIMITED Consolidated Balance Sheets At December 31, 2023 (Unaudited) and December 31, 2022 (Expressed in millions of U.S. dollars, except share and per share amounts) December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 Assets Fixed maturity securities, available-for-sale, at fair value (amortized cost: $3,271.4, 2022: $2,160.8 (net of allowances for credit losses of $1.3, 2022: $1.1)) $ 3,244.9 $ 2,050.9 Short-term investments, available-for-sale, at fair value (amortized cost: $49.0, 2022: $257.0 (net of allowances for credit losses of $nil, 2022: $nil)) 49.0 257.0 Other investments, at fair value (amortized cost: $50.8, 2022: $126.3) 47.5 117.1 Total investments 3,341.4 2,425.0 Cash and cash equivalents 712.4 1,222.0 Restricted cash and cash equivalents 251.7 185.9 Accrued investment income 27.2 10.9 Premiums and other receivables (net of allowances for credit losses of $17.3, 2022: $8.8) 2,209.3 1,862.7 Amounts due from Fidelis MGU (net of allowances for credit losses of $nil, 2022: $nil) 173.3 - Deferred reinsurance premiums 1,061.4 823.7 Reinsurance balances recoverable on paid losses (net of allowances for credit losses of $nil, 2022: $nil) 182.7 159.4 Reinsurance balances recoverable on reserves for losses and loss adjustment expenses (net of allowances for credit losses of $1.3, 2022: $1.0) 1,108.6 976.1 Deferred policy acquisition costs (includes deferred Fidelis MGU commissions $164.1, 2022: $nil) 786.6 515.8 Other assets 173.5 131.0 Total assets $ 10,028.1 $ 8,312.5 Liabilities and shareholders' equity Liabilities Reserves for losses and loss adjustment expenses $ 2,448.9 $ 2,045.2 Unearned premiums 3,149.5 2,618.6 Reinsurance balances payable 1,071.5 1,057.0 Amounts due to Fidelis MGU 334.5 - Long term debt 448.2 447.5 Preference securities ($0.01 par, redemption price and liquidation preference $10,000) 58.4 58.4 Other liabilities 67.3 98.7 Total liabilities 7,578.3 6,325.4 Commitments and contingencies Shareholders' equity Common shares ($0.01 par, issued and outstanding: 117,914,754, 2022: 194,545,370) 1.2 1.9 Additional paid-in capital 2,039.0 2,075.2 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (27.0 ) (100.8 ) Retained earnings 436.6 0.5 Total shareholders' equity attributable to common shareholders 2,449.8 1,976.8 Non-controlling interests - 10.3 Total shareholders' equity including non-controlling interests 2,449.8 1,987.1 Total liabilities, non-controlling interests and shareholders' equity $ 10,028.1 $ 8,312.5

FIDELIS INSURANCE HOLDINGS LIMITED Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income (Unaudited) For the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022 (Expressed in millions of U.S. dollars except for share and per share amounts) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 Revenues Gross premiums written $ 783.9 $ 595.2 $ 3,579.0 $ 3,018.1 Reinsurance premiums ceded (234.7 ) (171.0 ) (1,442.4 ) (1,159.7 ) Net premiums written 549.2 424.2 2,136.6 1,858.4 Change in net unearned premiums (41.4 ) (16.5 ) (304.0 ) (357.9 ) Net premiums earned 507.8 407.7 1,832.6 1,500.5 Net realized and unrealized investment gains/(losses) 7.3 3.8 4.9 (33.7 ) Net investment income 38.7 17.1 119.5 40.7 Other income/(loss) (0.1 ) 0.3 0.1 1.9 Total revenues before net gain on distribution of Fidelis MGU 553.7 428.9 1,957.1 1,509.4 Net gain on distribution of Fidelis MGU - - 1,639.1 - Total revenues 553.7 428.9 3,596.2 1,509.4 Expenses Losses and loss adjustment expenses 189.2 119.6 698.8 830.2 Policy acquisition expenses (includes Fidelis MGU commissions of $77.9 and $225.3 (2022: $nil and $nil)) 198.5 121.1 723.8 384.4 General and administrative expenses 25.7 29.4 82.7 165.5 Corporate and other expenses 0.7 18.6 4.1 20.5 Net foreign exchange (gains)/losses 4.9 (2.7 ) 4.1 (6.8 ) Financing costs 8.9 8.2 35.5 35.5 Total expenses 427.9 294.2 1,549.0 1,429.3 Income before income taxes 125.8 134.7 2,047.2 80.1 Income tax (expense)/benefit 102.5 (12.1 ) 85.3 (17.8 ) Net income 228.3 122.6 2,132.5 62.3 Net income attributable to non-controlling interests - (2.7 ) - (9.7 ) Net income available to common shareholders $ 228.3 $ 119.9 $ 2,132.5 $ 52.6 Other comprehensive income/(loss) Unrealized gains/(losses) on available-for-sale investments $ 66.9 $ 14.5 $ 82.4 $ (96.5 ) Income tax (expense)/benefit, all of which relates to unrealized gains/(losses) on available-for-sale investments (8.3 ) 0.7 (9.7 ) 8.1 Currency translation adjustments - 1.4 - (1.1 ) Total other comprehensive income/(loss) 58.6 16.6 72.7 (89.5 ) Comprehensive income/(loss) attributable to common shareholders $ 286.9 $ 136.5 $ 2,205.2 $ (36.9 ) Per share data Earnings per common share Earnings per common share $ 1.94 $ 0.62 $ 18.65 $ 0.27 Earnings per diluted common share $ 1.93 $ 0.60 $ 18.65 $ 0.26 Weighted average common shares outstanding 117,914,754 194,465,927 114,313,971 194,290,180 Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding 118,249,860 199,412,376 114,324,683 199,323,854

FIDELIS INSURANCE HOLDINGS LIMITED Consolidated Segment Data (Unaudited) For the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022 (Expressed in millions of U.S. dollars) Three Months Ended December 31, 2023 Specialty Bespoke Reinsurance Other Total Gross premiums written $ 423.0 $ 353.2 $ 7.7 $ - $ 783.9 Net premiums written 307.1 226.1 16.0 - 549.2 Net premiums earned 335.3 95.2 77.3 - 507.8 Losses and loss adjustment expenses (166.7 ) (19.5 ) (3.0 ) - (189.2 ) Policy acquisition expenses (61.9 ) (35.3 ) (23.4 ) (77.9 ) (198.5 ) General and administrative expenses - - - (25.7 ) (25.7 ) Underwriting income 106.7 40.4 50.9 (103.6 ) 94.4 Net realized and unrealized investment gains 7.3 Net investment income 38.7 Other loss (0.1 ) Corporate and other expenses (0.7 ) Net foreign exchange losses (4.9 ) Financing costs (8.9 ) Income before income taxes 125.8 Income tax expense 102.5 Net income 228.3 Net income attributable to non-controlling interests - Net income available to common shareholders $ 228.3 Losses and loss adjustment expenses incurred - current year (159.1 ) (25.6 ) (19.6 ) $ (204.3 ) Losses and loss adjustment expenses incurred - prior accident years (7.6 ) 6.1 16.6 15.1 Losses and loss adjustment expenses incurred - total $ (166.7 ) $ (19.5 ) $ (3.0 ) $ (189.2 ) Underwriting Ratios Loss ratio - current year 47.4 % 26.9 % 25.4 % 40.3 % Loss ratio - prior accident years 2.3 % (6.4 %) (21.5 %) (3.0 %) Loss ratio - total 49.7 % 20.5 % 3.9 % 37.3 % Policy acquisition expense ratio 18.5 % 37.1 % 30.3 % 23.7 % Underwriting ratio 68.2 % 57.6 % 34.2 % 61.0 % Fidelis MGU commissions ratio 15.3 % General & administrative expense ratio 5.1 % Combined ratio 81.4 %

Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 Specialty Bespoke Reinsurance Other Total Gross premiums written $ 371.7 $ 222.7 $ 0.8 $ - $ 595.2 Net premiums written 255.4 192.8 (24.0 ) - 424.2 Net premiums earned 251.4 105.1 51.2 - 407.7 Losses and loss adjustment expenses (98.8 ) (23.1 ) 2.3 - (119.6 ) Policy acquisition expenses (62.3 ) (40.5 ) (18.3 ) - (121.1 ) General and administrative expenses - - - (29.4 ) (29.4 ) Underwriting income 90.3 41.5 35.2 (29.4 ) 137.6 Net realized and unrealized investment gains 3.8 Net investment income 17.1 Other income 0.3 Corporate and other expenses (18.6 ) Net foreign exchange gains 2.7 Financing costs (8.2 ) Income before income taxes 134.7 Income tax expense (12.1 ) Net income 122.6 Net income attributable to non-controlling interests (2.7 ) Net income available to common shareholders $ 119.9 Losses and loss adjustment expenses incurred - current year (101.5 ) (40.0 ) 18.0 $ (123.5 ) Losses and loss adjustment expenses incurred - prior accident years 2.7 16.9 (15.7 ) 3.9 Losses and loss adjustment expenses incurred - total $ (98.8 ) $ (23.1 ) $ 2.3 $ (119.6 ) Underwriting Ratios Loss ratio - current year 40.4 % 38.1 % (35.2 %) 30.3 % Loss ratio - prior accident years (1.1 %) (16.1 %) 30.7 % (1.0 %) Loss ratio - total 39.3 % 22.0 % (4.5 %) 29.3 % Policy acquisition expense ratio 24.8 % 38.5 % 35.7 % 29.7 % Underwriting ratio 64.1 % 60.5 % 31.2 % 59.0 % General & administrative expense ratio 7.2 % Combined ratio 66.2 %

Year ended December 31, 2023 Specialty Bespoke Reinsurance Other Total Gross premiums written $ 2,241.3 $ 720.4 $ 617.3 $ - $ 3,579.0 Net premiums written 1,465.5 416.0 255.1 - 2,136.6 Net premiums earned 1,203.3 375.6 253.7 - 1,832.6 Losses and loss adjustment expenses (583.1 ) (92.0 ) (23.7 ) - (698.8 ) Policy acquisition expenses (289.1 ) (140.4 ) (69.0 ) (225.3 ) (723.8 ) General and administrative expenses - - - (82.7 ) (82.7 ) Underwriting income 331.1 143.2 161.0 (308.0 ) 327.3 Net realized and unrealized investment gains 4.9 Net investment income 119.5 Other income 0.1 Net gain on distribution of Fidelis MGU 1,639.1 Corporate and other expenses (4.1 ) Net foreign exchange losses (4.1 ) Financing costs (35.5 ) Income before income taxes 2,047.2 Income tax expense 85.3 Net income 2,132.5 Net income attributable to non-controlling interests - Net income available to common shareholders $ 2,132.5 Losses and loss adjustment expenses incurred - current year (542.8 ) (126.7 ) (92.2 ) $ (761.7 ) Losses and loss adjustment expenses incurred - prior accident years (40.3 ) 34.7 68.5 62.9 Losses and loss adjustment expenses incurred - total $ (583.1 ) $ (92.0 ) $ (23.7 ) $ (698.8 ) Underwriting Ratios Loss ratio - current year 45.2 % 33.7 % 36.3 % 41.5 % Loss ratio - prior accident years 3.3 % (9.2 %) (27.0 %) (3.4 %) Loss ratio - total 48.5 % 24.5 % 9.3 % 38.1 % Policy acquisition expense ratio 24.0 % 37.4 % 27.2 % 27.2 % Underwriting ratio 72.5 % 61.9 % 36.5 % 65.3 % Fidelis MGU commissions ratio 12.3 % General & administrative expense ratio 4.5 % ?Combined ratio 82.1 %

Year ended December 31, 2022 Specialty Bespoke Reinsurance Other Total Gross premiums written $ 1,616.2 $ 795.7 $ 606.2 $ - $ 3,018.1 Net premiums written 1,057.4 566.6 234.4 - 1,858.4 Net premiums earned 849.4 384.4 266.7 - 1,500.5 Losses and loss adjustment expenses (508.7 ) (118.9 ) (202.6 ) - (830.2 ) Policy acquisition expenses (189.4 ) (135.3 ) (59.7 ) - (384.4 ) General and administrative expenses - - - (165.5 ) (165.5 ) Underwriting income 151.3 130.2 4.4 (165.5 ) 120.4 Net realized and unrealized investment losses (33.7 ) Net investment income 40.7 Other income 1.9 Corporate and other expenses (20.5 ) Net foreign exchange gains 6.8 Financing costs (35.5 ) Income before income taxes 80.1 Income tax expense (17.8 ) Net income 62.3 Net income attributable to non-controlling interests (9.7 ) Net income available to common shareholders $ 52.6 Losses and loss adjustment expenses incurred - current year (519.7 ) (147.8 ) (184.8 ) $ (852.3 ) Losses and loss adjustment expenses incurred - prior accident years 11.0 28.9 (17.8 ) 22.1 Losses and loss adjustment expenses incurred - total $ (508.7 ) $ (118.9 ) $ (202.6 ) $ (830.2 ) Underwriting Ratios Loss ratio - current year 61.2 % 38.4 % 69.3 % 56.8 % Loss ratio - prior accident years (1.3 %) (7.5 %) 6.7 % (1.5 %) Loss ratio - total 59.9 % 30.9 % 76.0 % 55.3 % Policy acquisition expense ratio 22.3 % 35.2 % 22.4 % 25.6 % Underwriting ratio 82.2 % 66.1 % 98.4 % 80.9 % General & administrative expense ratio 11.0 % Combined ratio 91.9 %

FIDELIS INSURANCE HOLDINGS LIMITED

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES RECONCILIATION (UNAUDITED)

Operating net income: is a non-GAAP financial measure of our performance which does not consider the impact of certain non-recurring and other items that may not properly reflect the ordinary activities of our business, its performance or its future outlook. This measure is calculated as net income available to holders of common shares excluding net gain on distribution of Fidelis MGU, net realized and unrealized investment gains/(losses), net foreign exchange gains/(losses), and corporate and other expenses which include warrant costs, reorganization expenses, any non-recurring income and expenses, and the income tax (benefit)/expense on these items and the 2023 establishment of a net deferred tax asset related to the implementation of the Bermuda corporate income tax.

Return on average common equity ("ROAE"): represents net income divided by average common shareholders' equity.

Operating return on average common equity ("Operating ROAE"): is a non-GAAP financial measure that represents a meaningful comparison between periods of our financial performance expressed as a percentage and is calculated as operating net income divided by adjusted average common shareholders' equity.

Operating net income per diluted share ("Operating EPS"): is a non-GAAP financial measure that represents a valuable measure of profitability and enables investors, analysts, rating agencies and other users of its financial information to more easily analyze the Group's results in a manner similar to how management analyzes the Group's underlying business performance. Operating EPS is calculated by dividing operating net income by the diluted weighted average common shares outstanding.

Operating return on opening common equity ("Operating ROE"): is a non-U.S. GAAP measure that represents a meaningful comparison between periods of our financial performance expressed as a percentage and is calculated as operating net income divided by adjusted opening common shareholders' equity.

The table below sets out the calculation of the adjusted common shareholders' equity, operating net income, ROAE, Operating ROE, Operating ROAE and Operating EPS, for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2023 and 2022.

Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 ($ in millions) Average common shareholders' equity $ 2,305.0 $ 1,907.3 $ 2,213.3 $ 1,995.4 Opening common shareholders' equity 2,160.1 1,837.8 1,976.8 2,013.9 Adjustments related to the Separation Transactions - - (178.4 ) - Adjusted opening common shareholders' equity 2,160.1 1,837.8 1,798.4 2,013.9 Closing common shareholders' equity 2,449.8 1,976.8 2,449.8 1,976.8 Adjusted average common shareholders' equity 2,305.0 1,907.3 2,124.1 1,995.4 Net income available to common shareholders 228.3 119.9 2,132.5 52.6 Adjustment for net gain on distribution of Fidelis MGU - - (1,639.1 ) - Adjustment for net realized and unrealized investment (gains)/losses (7.3 ) (3.8 ) (4.9 ) 33.7 Adjustment for net foreign exchange (gains)/losses 4.9 (2.7 ) 4.1 (6.8 ) Adjustment for corporate and other expenses 0.7 18.6 4.1 20.5 Income tax expense benefit (1) (91.2 ) (2.7 ) (97.8 ) (10.5 ) Operating net income $ 135.4 $ 129.3 $ 398.9 $ 89.5 ROAE 9.9 % 6.3 % 96.3 % 2.6 % Operating ROE 6.3 % 7.0 % 22.2 % 4.4 % Operating ROAE 5.9 % 6.8 % 18.8 % 4.5 % Operating EPS $ 1.15 $ 0.65 $ 3.49 $ 0.45 (1) Income tax benefit on adjustments to Net income available to common shareholders. The 2023 Income tax benefit includes the establishment of a net deferred tax asset of $90.0 million related to the implementation of the Bermuda corporate income tax.

