Green Brick finished 2023 with a record $6.14 diluted EPS and record total revenues of $1.8 billion.

" For the fourth quarter, we delivered a record 825 homes, an increase of 13.5% due to shorter construction cycle times and strong demand. Our industry leading homebuilding gross margin was 31.4% for the quarter and 30.9% for the year. As a result, diluted EPS for the fourth quarter increased 34% year-over-year to $1.58 per share," said Jim Brickman, CEO and Co-Founder.

" Dallas-Fort Worth and Atlanta, our two primary markets, continue to rank very high among in-migration destination cities and are among the largest housing markets in the nation. Demand in these markets remained healthy throughout 2023, benefiting from favorable demographic shifts and strong employment. We continue to experience limited competition in our infill and infill-adjacent locations from new home builders as well as existing homeowners due to the 'golden handcuffs' of low-rate mortgages. As a result, our net new orders for the full year grew 70.1% year-over-year to 3,356, a record number for the company."

Mr. Brickman added, " During the fourth quarter, we started 948 homes, which tripled the pace of 4Q22. Our home starts for the last nine months have now averaged almost 900 homes per quarter. At the same time, our fourth quarter cycle times were 35% shorter year-over-year. Our backlog of $555 million at the end of 2023 increased 50.4% year-over-year, which we believe provides us a great platform to start 2024.

Our industry leading results would not have been possible without a fantastic team effort combined with our financial discipline and investment grade balance sheet. At the end of the year, our net debt to total capital ratio was 11.4% and our total debt to total capital ratio was only 21.1%, one of the lowest among our public homebuilder peers. Our low leverage and cost of debt have enabled us to retain more profits to fund our growth. Our return on equity was 24.9% for the full year, which we believe reflects the strategic advantages of our markets, our rigorous land underwriting and continued success of our management and land development teams. As we look ahead, we believe we are well positioned to continue delivering one of the best risk-adjusted returns on equity in the industry."

Mr. Brickman concluded, " We are excited to announce that Green Brick recently closed its first land acquisition in Houston, which will be co-developed with one of the largest public homebuilders in the country. Trophy will have 460 home sites in the community, and we expect to start home construction in 2025. Houston, the fourth most populous city in the U.S, continues to be one of the most active homebuilding markets in the county. We believe Trophy is in an excellent position to capture the demand for entry-level and move-up homes with their value-rich products. As demonstrated with Trophy's meteoric growth in the Dallas-Fort Worth area the last five years, we believe Trophy has scalability in the Houston market as well."

Results for the Quarter Ended December 31, 2023:

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended December 31, 2023 2022 Change New homes delivered 825 727 13.5 % Total revenues $ 450,382 $ 431,089 4.5 % Total cost of revenues 308,754 318,635 (3.1 )% Total gross profit $ 141,628 $ 112,454 25.9 % Income before income taxes $ 101,843 $ 77,954 30.6 % Net income attributable to Green Brick Partners, Inc. $ 73,020 $ 55,547 31.5 % Diluted net income attributable to Green Brick Partners, Inc. per common share $ 1.58 $ 1.18 33.9 % Residential units revenue $ 448,525 $ 430,026 4.3 % Average sales price of homes delivered $ 543.5 $ 589.5 (7.8 )% Homebuilding gross margin percentage 31.4 % 26.2 % 520 bps Backlog $ 555,200 $ 369,095 $ 186,105 Homes under construction 2,057 1,853 11.0 %

Results for the Year Ended December 31, 2023:

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2023 2022 Change New homes delivered 3,123 2,916 7.1 % Total revenues $ 1,777,710 $ 1,757,793 1.1 % Total cost of revenues 1,229,528 1,234,768 (0.4 )% Total gross profit $ 548,182 $ 523,025 4.8 % Income before income taxes $ 391,313 $ 396,465 (1.3 )% Net income attributable to Green Brick Partners, Inc. $ 284,626 $ 291,900 (2.5 )% Diluted net income attributable to Green Brick Partners, Inc. per common share $ 6.14 $ 6.02 2.0 % Residential units revenue $ 1,769,255 $ 1,703,951 3.8 % Average sales price of homes delivered $ 566.1 $ 581.9 (2.7 )% Homebuilding gross margin percentage 30.9 % 29.8 % 110 bps Selling, general and administrative expenses as a percentage of residential units revenue 10.9 % 9.6 % 130 bps

GREEN BRICK PARTNERS, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Residential units revenue $ 448,525 $ 430,026 $ 1,769,255 $ 1,703,951 Land and lots revenue 1,857 1,063 8,455 53,842 Total revenues 450,382 431,089 1,777,710 1,757,793 Cost of residential units 307,479 317,806 1,223,079 1,196,914 Cost of land and lots 1,275 829 6,449 37,854 Total cost of revenues 308,754 318,635 1,229,528 1,234,768 Total gross profit 141,628 112,454 548,182 523,025 Selling, general and administrative expenses (50,919 ) (44,629 ) (192,977 ) (163,943 ) Equity in income of unconsolidated entities 5,477 5,719 16,742 25,626 Other income, net 5,657 4,410 19,366 11,757 Income before income taxes 101,843 77,954 391,313 396,465 Income tax expense 21,484 16,790 84,638 82,468 Net income 80,359 61,164 306,675 313,997 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 7,339 5,617 22,049 22,097 Net income attributable to Green Brick Partners, Inc. $ 73,020 $ 55,547 $ 284,626 $ 291,900 Net income attributable to Green Brick Partners, Inc. per common share: Basic $ 1.60 $ 1.19 $ 6.20 $ 6.07 Diluted $ 1.58 $ 1.18 $ 6.14 $ 6.02 Weighted average common shares used in the calculation of net income attributable to Green Brick Partners, Inc. per common share: Basic 45,160 45,994 45,446 47,648 Diluted 45,635 46,332 45,917 47,987

GREEN BRICK PARTNERS, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, except share data) December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 179,756 $ 76,588 Restricted cash 19,703 16,682 Receivables 10,632 5,288 Inventory 1,533,223 1,422,680 Investments in unconsolidated entities 84,654 74,224 Right-of-use assets - operating leases 7,255 3,458 Property and equipment, net 7,054 2,919 Earnest money deposits 16,619 23,910 Deferred income tax assets, net 15,306 16,448 Intangible assets, net 367 452 Goodwill 680 680 Other assets 27,583 12,346 Total assets $ 1,902,832 $ 1,655,675 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Liabilities: Accounts payable $ 54,321 $ 51,804 Accrued expenses 96,457 91,281 Customer and builder deposits 43,148 29,112 Lease liabilities - operating leases 7,898 3,582 Borrowings on lines of credit, net (2,328 ) 17,395 Senior unsecured notes, net 336,207 335,825 Notes payable 12,981 14,622 Total liabilities 548,684 543,621 Commitments and contingencies Redeemable noncontrolling interest in equity of consolidated subsidiary 36,135 29,239 Equity: Green Brick Partners, Inc. stockholders' equity Preferred stock, $0.01 par value: 5,000,000 shares authorized; 2,000 issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively 47,603 47,696 Common stock, $0.01 par value: 100,000,000 shares authorized; 45,005,175 issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2023 and 46,032,930 issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2022, respectively 450 460 Additional paid-in capital 255,614 259,410 Retained earnings 997,037 754,341 Total Green Brick Partners, Inc. stockholders' equity 1,300,704 1,061,907 Noncontrolling interests 17,309 20,908 Total equity 1,318,013 1,082,815 Total liabilities and equity $ 1,902,832 $ 1,655,675

GREEN BRICK PARTNERS, INC. SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION (Unaudited) Residential Units Revenue and New Homes Delivered (dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2023 2022 Change % 2023 2022 Change % Home closings revenue $ 448,395 $ 428,582 $ 19,813 4.6 % $ 1,767,788 $ 1,696,911 $ 70,877 4.2 % Mechanic's lien contracts revenue 130 1,444 (1,314 ) (91.0 )% 1,467 7,040 (5,573 ) (79.2 )% Residential units revenue $ 448,525 $ 430,026 $ 18,499 4.3 % $ 1,769,255 $ 1,703,951 $ 65,304 3.8 % New homes delivered 825 727 98 13.5 % 3,123 2,916 207 7.1 % Average sales price of homes delivered $ 543.5 $ 589.5 $ (46.0 ) (7.8 )% $ 566.1 $ 581.9 $ (15.8 ) (2.7 )%

Land and Lots Revenue (dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2023 2022 Change % 2023 2022 Change % Lots revenue $ 1,857 $ 1,063 $ 794 74.7 % $ 7,426 $ 19,090 $ (11,664 ) (61.1 )% Land revenue - - - 0.0 % 1,029 34,752 (33,723 ) (97.0 )% Land and lots revenue $ 1,857 $ 1,063 $ 794 74.7 % $ 8,455 $ 53,842 $ (45,387 ) (84.3 )% Lots closed 18 14 4 28.6 % 73 288 (215 ) (74.7 )% Average sales price of lots closed $ 103.2 $ 75.9 $ 27.3 36.0 % $ 101.7 $ 66.3 $ 35.4 53.4 %

New Home Orders and Backlog (dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2023 2022 Change % 2023 2022 Change % Net new home orders 679 423 256 60.5 % 3,356 1,973 1,383 70.1 % Revenue from net new home orders $ 381,044 $ 247,818 $ 133,226 53.8 % $ 1,953,903 $ 1,210,315 $ 743,588 61.4 % Average selling price of net new home orders $ 561.2 $ 585.9 $ (24.7 ) (4.2 )% $ 582.2 $ 613.4 $ (31.2 ) (5.1 )% Cancellation rate 7.2 % 20.3 % (13.1 )% (64.5 )% 6.6 % 13.8 % (7.2 )% (52.2 )% Absorption rate per average active selling community per quarter 7.6 5.5 2.1 38.2 % 9.9 6.5 3.4 52.3 % Average active selling communities 89 77 12 15.6 % 85 76 9 11.8 % Active selling communities at end of period 91 80 11 13.8 % Backlog $ 555,200 $ 369,095 $ 186,105 50.4 % Backlog units 770 537 233 43.4 % Average sales price of backlog $ 721.0 $ 687.3 $ 33.7 4.9 %

GREEN BRICK PARTNERS, INC. SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION (Unaudited) December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 Central Southeast Total Central Southeast Total Lots owned Finished lots 4,014 964 4,978 1,901 998 2,899 Lots in communities under development 9,122 1,335 10,457 10,309 1,698 12,007 Land held for future development(1) 8,366 - 8,366 6,575 - 6,575 Total lots owned 21,502 2,299 23,801 18,785 2,696 21,481 Lots controlled Lots under option contracts 1,169 - 1,169 2,212 6 2,218 Land under option for future development 1,710 460 2,170 110 18 128 Lots under option through unconsolidated development joint ventures 1,210 331 1,541 1,289 411 1,700 Total lots controlled 4,089 791 4,880 3,611 435 4,046 Total lots owned and controlled (2) 25,591 3,090 28,681 22,396 3,131 25,527 Percentage of lots owned 84.0 % 74.4 % 83.0 % 83.9 % 86.1 % 84.2 % _________________ (1) Land held for future development consists of raw land parcels where development activities have been postponed due to market conditions or other factors. (2) Total lots excludes lots with homes under construction.

The following table presents additional information on the lots we owned as of December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022.

December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 Total lots owned(1) 23,801 21,481 Add certain lots included in Total Lots Controlled Land under option for future acquisition and development 2,170 128 Lots under option through unconsolidated development joint ventures 1,541 1,700 Total lots self-developed 27,512 23,309 Self-developed lots as a percentage of total lots owned and controlled(1) 95.9 % 91.3 % _________________ (1) Total lots owned includes finished lot purchases, which were less than 3.2% of total lots self-developed as of December 31, 2023.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In this press release, we utilize certain financial measures that are non-GAAP financial measures as defined by the Securities and Exchange Commission. We present these measures because we believe they and similar measures are useful to management and investors in evaluating our operating performance and financing structure. We also believe these measures facilitate the comparison of our operating performance and financing structure with other companies in our industry. Because these measures are not calculated in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"), they may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

The following table represents the non-GAAP measure of adjusted homebuilding gross margin for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2023 and 2022 and reconciles these amounts to homebuilding gross margin, the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

(Unaudited, in thousands): Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Residential units revenue $ 448,525 $ 430,026 $ 1,769,255 $ 1,703,951 Less: Mechanic's lien contracts revenue (130 ) (1,444 ) (1,467 ) (7,040 ) Home closings revenue $ 448,395 $ 428,582 $ 1,767,788 $ 1,696,911 Homebuilding gross margin $ 141,010 $ 112,189 $ 545,654 $ 506,129 Homebuilding gross margin percentage 31.4 % 26.2 % 30.9 % 29.8 % Homebuilding gross margin 141,010 112,189 545,654 506,129 Add back: Capitalized interest charged to cost of revenues 2,740 3,141 13,196 13,444 Add back: Land impairment charge $ - $ 6,020 $ - $ 6,020 Adjusted homebuilding gross margin $ 143,750 $ 121,350 $ 558,850 $ 525,593 Adjusted homebuilding gross margin percentage 32.1 % 28.3 % 31.6 % 31.0 %

Net debt to total capitalization is calculated as the total debt less cash and cash equivalents, divided by the sum of total Green Brick Partners, Inc. stockholders' equity and total debt less cash and cash equivalents. The closest GAAP financial measure to the net debt to total capitalization ratio is the debt to total capitalization ratio. The following table represents a reconciliation of the net debt to total capitalization ratio as of December 31, 2023:

Gross Cash and cash equivalents Net Total debt, net of debt issuance costs $ 346,860 $ (179,756 ) $ 167,104 Total Green Brick Partners, Inc. stockholders' equity 1,300,704 - 1,300,704 Total capitalization $ 1,647,564 $ (179,756 ) $ 1,467,808 Debt to total capitalization ratio 21.1 % - % - % Net debt to total capitalization ratio - % - % 11.4 %

About Green Brick Partners, Inc.

Green Brick Partners, Inc (NYSE: GRBK), the third largest homebuilder in Dallas-Fort Worth, is a diversified homebuilding and land development company that operates in Texas, Georgia, and Florida. Green Brick owns five subsidiary homebuilders in Texas (CB JENI Homes, Normandy Homes, Southgate Homes, Trophy Signature Homes, and a 90% interest in Centre Living Homes), as well as a controlling interest in a homebuilder in Atlanta, Georgia (The Providence Group) and an 80% interest in a homebuilder in Port St. Lucie, Florida (GHO Homes). Green Brick also retains interests in related financial services platforms, including Green Brick Title and BHome Mortgage. The Company is engaged in all aspects of the homebuilding process, including land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, marketing, and sales for its residential neighborhoods and master-planned communities. For more information about Green Brick Partners Inc.'s subsidiary homebuilders, please visit https://greenbrickpartners.com/brands-services/.

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements:

This press release and our earnings call contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Act of 1995. These statements concern expectations, beliefs, projections, plans and strategies, anticipated events or trends and similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts and typically include the words "anticipate," "believe," "consider," "estimate," "expect," "feel," "intend," "plan," "predict," "seek," "strategy," "target," "will" or other words of similar meaning. Forward-looking statements in this press release and in our earnings call include statements regarding (i) our position to succeed in the current environment, including our ability to maintain industry-leading performance and margins; (ii) our strategies to capitalize on market opportunities, including our advantages to do so and the impact to our results; (iii) our expectations regarding trends in our markets, such as demographic trends and demand for single-family homes; (iv) our beliefs regarding returns on capital and position amongst market peers; (v) the use of proceeds for investments and potential opportunities, including expectations for performance in markets we invest in; (vi) our priorities and strategies for growth, the drivers of that growth, and the impact on our future results, including in the Austin market expansion of our Trophy brand, and potential new, related business; (vii) our expectations for our expansion into the Houston market, including the opportunities and positioning of our Trophy brand for growth and ability to capitalize on such opportunities; (viii) our capital resources and flexibility to capitalize on market opportunities and the impact on our financial and operational performance; (ix) the advantages of our lot and land strategies and locations, including the benefits to our returns, margins and ability to scale; (x) our expectations for our investments in land, lots and development in 2024, and the impact on our growth; (xi) our beliefs regarding our infill and infill-adjacent locations, including competition and the impact to our results; (xii) our expectations for growth of our Trophy brand and the drivers of that growth; (xiii) our beliefs that we operate in the most advantageous markets in the U.S.; (xiv) our beliefs regarding our financial and operational strengths and the benefits to returns on equity; and (xv) our beliefs regarding our position and ability to scale, including our ability to manage costs and cycle times.

These forward-looking statements reflect our current views about future events and involve estimates and assumptions which may be affected by risks and uncertainties in our business, as well as other external factors, which could cause future results to materially differ from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statement. These risks include, but are not limited to: (1) changes in macroeconomic conditions, including increased interest rates and inflation that could adversely impact demand for new homes or the ability of potential buyers to qualify; (2) general economic conditions, seasonality, cyclicality and competition in the homebuilding industry; (3) shortages, delays or increased costs of raw materials and increased demand for materials, or increases in other operating costs, including costs related to labor, real estate taxes and insurance, which in each case exceed our ability to increase prices; (4) a shortage of qualified labor; (5) an inability to acquire land in our current and new markets at anticipated prices or difficulty in obtaining land-use entitlements; (6) our inability to successfully execute our strategies, including an inability to grow our operations or expand our Trophy brand; (7) our inability to implement new strategic investments; (8) a failure to recruit, retain or develop highly skilled and competent employees; (9) government regulation risks in the industries or markets we operate in; (10) a lack of availability or volatility of mortgage financing for homebuyers; (11) severe weather events or natural disasters; (12) difficulty in obtaining sufficient capital to fund our growth; (13) our ability to meet our debt service obligations; (14) a decline in the value of our inventories and resulting write-downs of the carrying value of our real estate assets, and (15) changes in accounting standards that adversely affect our reported earnings or financial condition. Green Brick assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. For a more detailed discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties applicable to Green Brick please see our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

