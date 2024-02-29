TTEC Holdings, Inc.: TTEC Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results

Full Year 2023

Revenue was $2.463 Billion, up 0.8 Percent

Operating Income was $118.0 Million or 4.8 Percent of Revenue

($200.4 Million or 8.1 Percent of Revenue Non-GAAP)

Net Income was $18.3 Million or 0.7 Percent of Revenue

($103.2 Million or 4.2 Percent of Revenue Non-GAAP)

Adjusted EBITDA was $271.5 Million or 11.0 Percent of Revenue

Fully Diluted EPS was $0.39, $2.18 Non-GAAP

Fourth Quarter 2023

Revenue was $626.2 Million, down 4.9 Percent

Operating Income was 16.9 Million or 2.7 Percent of Revenue

($41.8 Million or 6.7 Percent of Revenue Non-GAAP)

Net Income was ($8.2) Million or (1.3) Percent of Revenue

($17.5 Million or 2.8 Percent of Revenue Non-GAAP)

Adjusted EBITDA was $57.5 Million or 9.2 Percent of Revenue

Fully Diluted EPS was ($0.17), $0.37 Non-GAAP

Provides Outlook for Full Year 2024

DENVER, Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC ), a leading global CX (customer experience) technology and services innovator for AI-enabled CX with solutions from TTEC Engage and TTEC Digital, announced today financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023.

" As we have previously communicated, 2023 was a dynamic year for TTEC. The macroeconomic factors created a conservative and uncertain business environment that delayed client contracting decisions and lowered forecasts for certain clients in the second half of the year. While these factors moderated our results, we continued to make progress diversifying our business by growing our client base, completing a strategic phase of our geographic expansion, and expanding our AI-enabled solutions," commented Ken Tuchman, chairman and chief executive officer of TTEC.

"Our 2024 outlook reflects three very specific challenges in our TTEC Engage segment. First, client budget constraints and a conservative mindset in the second half of 2023 is carrying forward into our 2024 outlook. Second, a long-tenured client eliminated one of several lines of business that we supported. While our relationship remains strong with this client and we continue to service their customers across multiple other lines of business, the discontinuation of this one line of business contributes to the impact on our top and bottom line in 2024. Third, while we are pleased by the growing demand for our new offshore locations, the timing lag between our recent wins and normalized revenue run rate and margins is weighing on our outlook," Tuchman continued.

"In TTEC Digital, we delivered record bookings in the fourth quarter and the team is off to a strong start this year. Demand for our differentiated CX technology expertise continues to grow as cloud migrations and AI solutions drive our clients' CX digital transformation agendas."

Tuchman further stated, "As we move into 2024, we are laser focused on execution. We will continue to capitalize on our greatly expanded offshore footprint, deepen our relationships with new and existing clients, apply our AI-enabled solutions and accelerate our margin optimization initiatives."

"TTEC's board of directors' decision to reduce the dividend reflects a prudent shift to prioritize our capital deployment towards continued investments in sustainable growth initiatives and debt reduction associated with strategic acquisitions. As revised, the dividend is in line with our stock price and the dividend yield typical for our industry and the broader market. I am confident we are well positioned to emerge stronger as we exit 2024."

FULL YEAR 2023 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Revenue

Full year 2023 GAAP revenue increased 0.8 percent to $2.463 billion compared to $2.444 billion in the prior year.

Foreign exchange had a $4.4 million positive impact on revenue for the full year 2023.

Income from Operations

Full year 2023 GAAP income from operations was $118.0 million, or 4.8 percent of revenue, compared to $168.5 million, or 6.9 percent of revenue in the prior year.

Non-GAAP income from operations, excluding restructuring and impairment charges, equity-based compensation expenses, amortization of purchased intangibles, and other items, was $200.4 million, or 8.1 percent of revenue, compared to $248.5 million, or 10.2 percent in the prior year.

Foreign exchange had a $2.2 million negative impact on Non-GAAP income from operations for the full year 2023.

Adjusted EBITDA

Full year 2023 Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA was $271.5 million, or 11.0 percent of revenue, compared to $320.1 million, or 13.1 percent of revenue in the prior year.

Earnings Per Share

Full year 2023 GAAP fully diluted earnings per share was $0.39 compared to $2.48 in the prior year.

Non-GAAP fully diluted earnings per share was $2.18 compared to $3.59 in the prior year.

FOURTH QUARTER 2023 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Revenue

Fourth quarter 2023 GAAP revenue decreased 4.9 percent to $626.2 million compared to $658.3 million in the prior year.

Foreign exchange had a $5.5 million positive impact on revenue in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Income from Operations

Fourth quarter 2023 GAAP income from operations was $16.9 million, or 2.7 percent of revenue, compared to $48.7 million, or 7.4 percent of revenue in the prior year.

Non-GAAP income from operations, excluding restructuring and impairment charges, equity-based compensation expenses, amortization of purchased intangibles, and other items, was $41.8 million, or 6.7 percent of revenue, compared to $69.9 million, or 10.6 percent for the prior year.

Foreign exchange had a $2.4 million negative impact on Non-GAAP income from operations in the fourth quarter 2023.

Adjusted EBITDA

Fourth quarter 2023 Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA was $57.5 million, or 9.2 percent of revenue, compared to $86.5 million, or 13.1 percent of revenue in the prior year.

Earnings Per Share

Fourth quarter 2023 GAAP fully diluted earnings per share was ($0.17) compared to $0.54 in the prior year.

Non-GAAP fully diluted earnings per share was $0.37 compared to $0.91 in the prior year.

STRONG CASH FLOW AND BALANCE SHEET FUND INVESTMENTS AND DIVIDENDS

Cash flow from operations in the fourth quarter 2023 was $31.5 million compared to $18.2 million for the fourth quarter 2022. For the full year 2023, cash flow from operations was $144.8 million compared to $137.0 million for the same period 2022.

Capital expenditures in the fourth quarter 2023 were $13.1 million compared to $19.4 million for the fourth quarter 2022. For the full year 2023, capital expenditures were $67.8 million compared to $84.0 million for the same period 2022.

As of December 31, 2023, TTEC had cash and cash equivalents of $172.7 million and debt of $999.3 million, resulting in a net debt position of $826.5 million. This compares to a net debt position of $810.2 million for the same period 2022.

As of December 31, 2023, TTEC's remaining borrowing capacity under its revolving credit facility was approximately $90 million compared to $335 million for the same period 2022.

On February 27, 2024, the Board declared the next semi-annual dividend of $0.06 per share, or $2.9 million, payable on April 30, 2024 to shareholders of record as of April 3, 2024. TTEC's board of directors' decision to reduce the dividend reflects a prudent shift to prioritize our capital deployment towards continued investments in sustainable growth initiatives and debt reduction associated with strategic acquisitions.

TTEC paid a $0.52 per share, or $24.7 million, semi-annual dividend on October 31, 2023.

SEGMENT REPORTING & COMMENTARY

TTEC reports financial results for the following two business segments: TTEC Digital (Digital) and TTEC Engage (Engage). Financial highlights for the two segments are provided below.

TTEC Digital - Design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions

Fourth quarter 2023 GAAP revenue for TTEC Digital decreased 2.1 percent to $119.1 million from $121.7 million for the year ago period. Income from operations was $10.0 million or 8.4 percent of revenue compared to an operating income of $9.9 million or 8.2 percent of revenue in the prior year.

Non-GAAP income from operations was $17.7 million, or 14.8 percent of revenue compared to operating income of $18.0 million or 14.8 percent of revenue in the prior year.

TTEC Engage - Digitally-enabled customer care, acquisition, and fraud mitigation services

Fourth quarter 2023 GAAP revenue for TTEC Engage decreased 5.5 percent to $507.1 million from $536.6 million for the year ago period. Income from operations was $6.9 million or 1.4 percent of revenue compared to operating income of $38.8 million, or 7.2 percent of revenue in the prior year.

Non-GAAP income from operations was $24.1 million, or 4.8 percent of revenue, compared to operating income of $52.0 million, or 9.7 percent of revenue in the prior year.

Foreign exchange had a $5.3 million positive impact on revenue and $1.9 million negative impact on income from operations.

BUSINESS OUTLOOK

"We ended 2023 in line with expectations but the recent dynamics in the Engage segment are causing a reduction in our 2024 revenue and margin outlook compared to 2023. We are confident in the initiatives currently in motion that focus on growth and margin improvement," commented Francois Bourret, interim chief financial officer of TTEC. "As digital transformation continues to be a top priority for our clients, we are encouraged by the growing momentum with TTEC Digital. As we move forward, we will navigate this environment to position the company to exit 2024 with a view towards longer-term profitable growth."

TTEC First Quarter and Full Year 2024 Outlook



























First Quarter 2024

Guidance

First Quarter 2024

Mid-Point

Full Year 2024

Guidance

Full Year 2024

Mid-Point Revenue $559M - $569M

$564M

$2,275M - $2,365M

$2,320M Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA $52M - $58M

$55M

$215M - $259M

$237M Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA margins 9.3% - 10.2%

9.8 %

9.5% - 11.0%

10.2 % Non-GAAP operating income $36M - $42M

$39M

$150M - $194M

$172M Non-GAAP operating income margins 6.4% - 7.4%

6.9 %

6.6% - 8.2%

7.4 % Interest expense, net ($20M) - ($22M)

($21M)

($77M) - ($79M)

($78M) Non-GAAP adjusted tax rate 23% - 25%

24 %

23% - 25%

24 % Diluted share count 47.4M - 47.6M

47.5M

47.4M - 47.6M

47.5M Non-GAAP earnings per a share $0.25 - $0.34

$0.30

$1.15 - $1.86

$1.51































Engage First Quarter and Full Year 2024 Outlook



























First Quarter 2024

Guidance

First Quarter 2024

Mid-Point

Full Year 2024

Guidance

Full Year 2024

Mid-Point Revenue $453M - $457M

$455M

$1,790M - $1,850M

$1,820M Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA $41M - $45M

$43M

$149M - $179M

$164M Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA margins 9.2% - 9.9%

9.5 %

8.4% - 9.7%

9.0 % Non-GAAP operating income $28M - $32M

$30M

$95M - $125M

$110M Non-GAAP operating income margins 6.2% - 7.0%

6.6 %

5.3% - 6.8%

6.1 %































Digital First Quarter and Full Year 2024 Outlook



























First Quarter 2024

Guidance

First Quarter 2024

Mid-Point

Full Year 2024

Guidance

Full Year 2024

Mid-Point Revenue $106M - $112M

$109M

$485M - $515M

$500M Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA $11M - $13M

$12M

$66M - $80M

$73M Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA margins 10.1% - 11.3%

10.7 %

13.5% - 15.5%

14.5 % Non-GAAP operating income $8M - $10M

$9M

$55M - $69M

$62M Non-GAAP operating income margins 7.6% - 8.9%

8.3 %

11.2% - 13.3%

12.3 %

The Company has not quantitatively reconciled its guidance for Non-GAAP operating income, Non-GAAP operating income margins, Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA, Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA margins, or Non-GAAP earnings per share to their respective most comparable GAAP measures because certain of the reconciling items that impact these metrics, including restructuring and impairment charges, equity-based compensation expense, changes in acquisition contingent consideration, depreciation and amortization expense, and provision for income taxes are dependent on the timing of future events outside of the Company's control or cannot be reliably predicted. Accordingly, the Company is unable to provide reconciliations to GAAP operating income, operating income margins, EBITDA margins, and diluted earnings per share without unreasonable effort. Please note that the unavailable reconciling items could significantly impact the Company's 2024 financial results as reported under GAAP.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

This press release contains a discussion of certain Non-GAAP financial measures that the Company includes to allow investors and analysts to measure, analyze and compare its financial condition and results of operations in a meaningful and consistent manner. A reconciliation of these Non-GAAP financial measures can be found in the tables accompanying this press release.

GAAP metrics are presented in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles.

metrics are presented in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles. Non-GAAP - As reflected in the attached reconciliation table, the definition of Non-GAAP may exclude from operating income, EBITDA, net income and earnings per share restructuring and impairment charges, equity-based compensation expenses, amortization of purchased intangibles, among other items.

ABOUT TTEC

TTEC (pronounced T-TEC) Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) is a leading global CX (customer experience) technology and services innovator for AI-enabled digital CX solutions. Serving iconic and disruptive brands, TTEC's outcome-based solutions span the entire enterprise, touch every virtual interaction channel, and improve each step of the customer journey. Leveraging next-gen digital technology, the Company's TTEC Digital business designs, builds, and operates omnichannel contact center technology, CRM, AI and analytics solutions. The Company's TTEC Engage business delivers AI-enabled customer engagement, customer acquisition and growth, tech support, back office, and fraud prevention services. Founded in 1982, the company's singular obsession with CX excellence has earned it leading client, customer, and employee satisfaction scores across the globe. The Company's over 60,000 employees operate on six continents and bring technology and humanity together to deliver happy customers and differentiated business results. To learn more visit us at https://www.ttec.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This Earnings Press Release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995., Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to our operations, expected financial position, results of operation, effective tax rate, cash flow, leverage, liquidity, business strategy, competitive position, demand for our services in international operations, acquisition opportunities and impact of acquisitions, capital allocation and dividends, growth opportunities, spending, capital expenditures and investments, competition and market forecasts, industry trends, our human capital resources, and other business matters that are based on our current expectations, assumptions, and projections with respect to the future, and are not a guarantee of performance.

In this Release when we use words such as "may," "believe," "plan," "will," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "project," "would," "could," "target," or similar expressions, or when we discuss our strategy, plans, goals, initiatives, or objectives, we are making forward-looking statements. Unless otherwise indicated or except where the context otherwise requires, the terms "TTEC," "the Company," "we," "us" and "our"and other similar terms in this report refer to TTEC Holdings, Inc. and its subsidiaries. We caution you not to rely unduly on any forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements, and you should review and consider carefully the risks, uncertainties, and other factors that affect our business and may cause such differences as outlined in Item 1A. Risk Factors in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 and any subsequent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") which are available on TTEC's website www.ttec.com, and on the SEC's public website at www.sec.gov

Our forward-looking statements speak only as of the date that this release is issued. We undertake no obligation to update them, except as may be required by applicable law. Although we believe that our forward-looking statements are reasonable, they depend on many factors outside of our control and we can provide no assurance that they will prove to be correct.

TTEC HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except per share data)























Three months ended

Twelve months ended





December 31,

December 31,





2023

2022

2023

2022





















Revenue $ 626,181

$ 658,278

$2,462,817

$2,443,707





















Operating Expenses:

















Cost of services 505,814

495,339

1,932,877

1,856,518



Selling, general and administrative 74,744

80,602

290,873

287,433



Depreciation and amortization 24,904

31,730

101,272

111,791



Restructuring charges, net 3,145

1,412

8,041

5,673



Impairment losses 650

450

11,733

13,749

Total operating expenses 609,257

609,533

2,344,796

2,275,164





















Income From Operations 16,924

48,745

118,021

168,543























Other income (expense), net (21,988)

(15,877)

(77,297)

(24,095)





















(Loss) / Income Before Income Taxes (5,064)

32,868

40,724

144,448























Provision for income taxes (3,142)

(7,318)

(22,460)

(27,115)





















Net (Loss) / Income (8,206)

25,550

18,264

117,333























Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest (1,694)

(3,197)

(9,836)

(14,093)





















Net (Loss) / Income Attributable to TTEC Stockholders $ (9,900)

$ 22,353

$ 8,428

$ 103,240









































Net (Loss) / Income Per Share





































Basic $ (0.17)

$ 0.54

$ 0.39

$ 2.49























Diluted $ (0.17)

$ 0.54

$ 0.39

$ 2.48





















Net (Loss) / Income Per Share Attributable to TTEC Stockholders





































Basic $ (0.21)

$ 0.47

$ 0.18

$ 2.19























Diluted $ (0.21)

$ 0.47

$ 0.18

$ 2.18









































Income From Operations Margin 2.7 %

7.4 %

4.8 %

6.9 %

Net (Loss) / Income Margin (1.3) %

3.9 %

0.7 %

4.8 %

Net (Loss) / Income Attributable to TTEC Stockholders Margin (1.6) %

3.4 %

0.3 %

4.2 %

Effective Tax Rate (62.0) %

22.3 %

55.2 %

18.8 %









































Weighted Average Shares Outstanding















Basic 47,425

47,220

47,335

47,121

Diluted 47,503

47,299

47,419

47,335



TTEC HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SEGMENT INFORMATION (In thousands)



















Three months ended

Twelve months ended



December 31,

December 31,



2023

2022

2023

2022



















Revenue:















TTEC Digital $ 119,118

$ 121,650

$ 486,882

$ 463,670

TTEC Engage 507,063

536,628

1,975,935

1,980,037

Total $ 626,181

$ 658,278

$ 2,462,817

$ 2,443,707



















Income From Operations:















TTEC Digital $ 9,982

$ 9,924

$ 29,846

$ 34,895

TTEC Engage 6,942

38,821

88,175

133,648

Total $ 16,924

$ 48,745

$ 118,021

$ 168,543



TTEC HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands)









December 31,

December 31,

2023

2022







ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 172,747

$ 153,435 Accounts receivable, net 394,868

417,637 Prepaids and other current assets 95,064

133,365 Income and other tax receivables 18,524

45,533 Total current assets 681,203

749,970







Property and equipment, net 191,003

183,360 Operating lease assets 121,574

92,431 Goodwill 808,988

807,845 Other intangibles assets, net 198,433

233,909 Income and other tax receivables, long-term 44,673

- Other assets 139,724

86,447







Total assets $ 2,185,598

$ 2,153,962







LIABILITIES AND EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 96,577

$ 93,937 Accrued employee compensation and benefits 146,184

145,096 Deferred revenue 81,171

87,846 Current operating lease liabilities 38,271

35,271 Other current liabilities 40,824

49,214 Total current liabilities 403,027

411,364







Long-term liabilities:





Line of credit 995,000

960,000 Non-current operating lease liabilities 96,809

69,575 Other long-term liabilities 75,220

79,273 Total long-term liabilities 1,167,029

1,108,848







Redeemable noncontrolling interest -

55,645







Equity:





Common stock 474

472 Additional paid in capital 407,415

367,673 Treasury stock (589,807)

(593,164) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (89,876)

(126,301) Retained earnings 870,429

911,233 Noncontrolling interest 16,907

18,192 Total equity 615,542

578,105







Total liabilities and equity $ 2,185,598

$ 2,153,962

TTEC HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands)







Twelve months ended Twelve months ended

December 31, December 31,

2023 2022





Cash flows from operating activities:



Net income $ 18,264 $ 117,333 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:



Depreciation and amortization 101,272 111,791 Amortization of contract acquisition costs 2,288 2,065 Amortization of debt issuance costs 1,067 1,018 Imputed interest expense and fair value adjustments to contingent consideration 7,579 1,746 Provision for credit losses 2,009 9,391 Loss on disposal of assets 2,219 1,916 Loss on dissolution of subsidiary 301 - Impairment losses 11,733 13,749 Deferred income taxes (7,528) (11,001) Excess tax benefit from equity-based awards 1,705 (1,122) Equity-based compensation expense 22,071 17,571 Gain on foreign currency derivatives (3) (7) Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions:



Accounts receivable 22,359 (74,564) Prepaids and other assets 8,570 43,699 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 9,518 (12,695) Deferred revenue and other liabilities (58,659) (83,842) Net cash provided by operating activities 144,765 137,048





Cash flows from investing activities:



Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 261 229 Purchases of property, plant and equipment (67,839) (84,012) Acquisitions - (142,420) Net cash used in investing activities (67,578) (226,203)





Cash flows from financing activities:



Net proceeds from / (repayments of) line of credit 35,000 169,000 Payments on other debt (2,317) (3,245) Payments of contingent consideration and hold back payments to acquisitions (37,676) (9,600) Dividends paid to shareholders (49,232) (48,072) Payments to noncontrolling interest (10,972) (11,883) Tax payments related to the issuance of restricted stock units (3,037) (7,164) Net cash (used in) / provided by financing activities (68,234) 89,036





Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (2,112) (13,499)





Increase / (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 6,841 (13,618) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 167,064 180,682 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 173,905 $ 167,064

TTEC HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION (In thousands, except per share data)



























Three months ended







Twelve months ended



December 31,







December 31,



2023

2022







2023

2022























Revenue

$ 626,181

$ 658,278







$ 2,462,817

$ 2,443,707























Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Income from Operations and EBITDA:











































Income from Operations

$ 16,924

$ 48,745







$ 118,021

$ 168,543 Restructuring charges, net

3,145

1,412







8,041

5,673 Impairment losses

650

450







11,733

13,749 Cybersecurity incident related impact, net of insurance recovery

-

(446)







(3,210)

(3,610) Software accelerated amortization

-

6,382







-

8,509 Write-off of acquisition related receivable

-

-







-

900 Property costs not related to operations

757

-







1,501

- Liability related to notifications triggered by labor scheme (1)

6,000

-







6,000

- Grant income for pandemic relief

-

-







40

- Change in acquisition related obligation

-

-







483

- Equity-based compensation expenses

5,661

4,331







22,071

17,571 Amortization of purchased intangibles

8,676

9,038







35,759

37,169























Non-GAAP Income from Operations

$ 41,813

$ 69,912







$ 200,439

$ 248,504























Non-GAAP Income from Operations Margin

6.7 %

10.6 %







8.1 %

10.2 %























Depreciation and amortization

15,894

16,310







64,840

66,113 Changes in acquisition contingent consideration

616

(272)







7,480

1,798 Change in escrow balance related to acquisition

-

-







625

- Loss on dissolution of subsidiary

-

-







301

- Foreign exchange loss / (gain), net

1,112

1,710







1,950

(6,514) Other income (expense), net

(1,894)

(1,156)







(4,126)

10,161























Adjusted EBITDA

$ 57,541

$ 86,504







$ 271,509

$ 320,062























Adjusted EBITDA Margin

9.2 %

13.1 %







11.0 %

13.1 %























Reconciliation of Non-GAAP EPS:













































Net (Loss) / Income

$ (8,206)

$ 25,550







$ 18,264

$ 117,333 Add: Asset impairment and restructuring charges

3,795

1,862







19,774

19,422 Add: Equity-based compensation expenses

5,661

4,331







22,071

17,571 Add: Amortization of purchased intangibles

8,676

9,038







35,759

37,169 Add: Cybersecurity incident related impact, net of insurance recovery

-

(446)







(3,210)

(3,610) Add: Software accelerated amortization

-

6,382







-

8,509 Add: Write-off of acquisition related receivable

-

-







-

900 Add: Property costs not related to operations

757

-







1,501

- Add: Liability related to notifications triggered by labor scheme

6,000

-







6,000

- Add: Grant income for pandemic relief

-

-







40

- Add: Change in acquisition related obligation

-

-







483

- Add: Changes in acquisition contingent consideration

616

(272)







7,480

1,798 Add: Changes in escrow balance related to acquisition

-

-







625

- Add: Loss on dissolution of subsidiary

-

-







301

- Add: Foreign exchange loss / (gain), net

1,112

1,710







1,950

(6,514) Less: Changes in valuation allowance, return to provision adjustments and other, and tax effects of items separately disclosed above

(885)

(4,909)







(7,859)

(22,872)























Non-GAAP Net Income

$ 17,526

$ 43,246







$ 103,179

$ 169,706























Diluted shares outstanding

47,503

47,299







47,419

47,335























Non-GAAP EPS

$0.37

$0.91







$2.18

$3.59























Reconciliation of Free Cash Flow:













































Cash Flow From Operating Activities:





















Net (Loss) / Income

$ (8,206)

$ 25,550







$ 18,264

$ 117,333 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:



















Depreciation and amortization

24,904

31,730







101,272

111,791 Other

14,836

(39,045)







25,229

(92,076) Net cash provided by operating activities

31,534

18,235







144,765

137,048























Less - Total Cash Capital Expenditures

13,117

19,448







67,839

84,012























Free Cash Flow

$ 18,417

$ (1,213)







$ 76,926

$ 53,036



(1) - For further information, please see discussion in the Risk Factors section of the 2023 Form 10-K filed on February 29, 2024.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Income from Operations and Adjusted EBITDA by Segment:



























TTEC Engage

TTEC Digital

TTEC Engage

TTEC Digital

Q4 23

Q4 22

Q4 23 Q4 22

YTD 23

YTD 22

YTD 23 YTD 22



























Income from Operations $ 6,942

$ 38,821

$ 9,982 $ 9,924

$ 88,175

$ 133,648

$ 29,846 $ 34,895 Restructuring charges, net 1,823

1,130

1,322 282

4,250

5,251

3,791 422 Impairment losses 700

24

(50) 426

8,929

13,112

2,804 637 Cybersecurity incident related impact, net of insurance recovery -

(446)

- -

(3,210)

(3,610)

- - Software accelerated amortization -

5,106

- 1,276

-

6,808

- 1,701 Write-off of acquisition related receivable -

-

- -

-

-

- 900 Property costs not related to operations 757

-

- -

1,501

-

- - Grant income for pandemic relief -

-

- -

40

-

- - Change in acquisition related obligation -

-

- -

-

-

483 - Liability related to notifications triggered by labor scheme 6,000

-

- -

6,000

-

- - Equity-based compensation expenses 3,658

2,659

2,003 1,672

14,257

11,476

7,814 6,095 Amortization of purchased intangibles 4,264

4,658

4,412 4,380

18,215

17,272

17,544 19,897



























Non-GAAP Income from Operations $ 24,144

$ 51,952

$ 17,669 $ 17,960

$ 138,157

$ 183,957

$ 62,282 $ 64,547



























Depreciation and amortization 13,458

13,667

2,436 2,643

55,153

54,561

9,687 11,552 Changes in acquisition contingent consideration 616

(272)

- -

7,480

1,798

- - Change in escrow balance related to acquisition -

-

- -

625

-

- - Loss on dissolution of subsidiary -

-

- -

301

-

- - Foreign exchange loss / (gain), net 1,271

1,606

(159) 104

2,085

(5,540)

(135) (974) Other income (expense), net (1,728)

(1,063)

(166) (93)

(4,060)

9,352

(66) 809



























Adjusted EBITDA $ 37,761

$ 65,890

$ 19,780 $ 20,614

$ 199,741

$ 244,128

$ 71,768 $ 75,934

SOURCE TTEC Holdings, Inc.