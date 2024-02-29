Anzeige
WKN: A1W5SA | ISIN: US9224751084 | Ticker-Symbol: VEE
Tradegate
29.02.24
21:56 Uhr
209,00 Euro
+0,60
+0,29 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
VEEVA SYSTEMS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VEEVA SYSTEMS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
201,40202,4009:11
201,40202,4009:11
PR Newswire
29.02.2024 | 22:05
81 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Veeva Systems: Veeva Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2024 Results

Fiscal Year 2024 Total Revenues of $2,363.7M, up 10% Year Over Year;
Q4 Total Revenues of $630.6M, up 12% Year Over Year

Fiscal Year 2024 Subscription Services Revenues of $1,901.6M, up 10% Year Over Year;
Q4 Subscription Services Revenues of $521.5M, up 13% Year Over Year

PLEASANTON, Calif., Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE: VEEV), a leading provider of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry, today announced results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended January 31, 2024.

"The fourth quarter was a strong finish to an important year for Veeva," said CEO Peter Gassner. "Executing on our long-term industry cloud opportunity, we delivered the Veeva Compass Suite of data products, established the Clinical Platform, and progressed our new Commercial Cloud. These advances will fuel our growth and have a major impact on the industry for years to come."

Fiscal 2024 Fourth Quarter Results:

  • Revenues: Total revenues for the fourth quarter were $630.6 million, up from $563.4 million one year ago, an increase of 12% year over year. Subscription services revenues for the fourth quarter were $521.5 million, up from $460.2 million one year ago, an increase of 13% year over year.

  • Operating Income and Non-GAAP Operating Income(1): Fourth quarter operating income was $135.3 million, compared to $108.9 million one year ago, an increase of 24% year over year. Non-GAAP operating income for the fourth quarter was $239.1 million, compared to $209.4 million one year ago, an increase of 14% year over year.

  • Net Income and Non-GAAP Net Income(1): Fourth quarter net income was $147.4 million, compared to $188.5 million one year ago, a decrease of 22% year over year. Non-GAAP net income for the fourth quarter was $226.3 million, compared to $186.3 million one year ago, an increase of 21% year over year.

  • Net Income per Share and Non-GAAP Net Income per Share(1): For the fourth quarter, fully diluted net income per share was $0.90, compared to $1.16 one year ago, while non-GAAP fully diluted net income per share was $1.38, compared to $1.15 one year ago.

  • Customer Contracting Change: The previously announced customer contracting change that standardized termination for convenience (TFC) rights in our master subscription agreements went into effect on February 1, 2023. This resulted in a change in the timing of revenue for certain customer contracts to which a TFC right was added and reduced revenues, operating income and non-GAAP operating income, and net income and non-GAAP net income in the fourth quarter.

Fiscal Year 2024 Results:

  • Revenues: Total revenues for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2024 were $2,363.7 million, up from $2,155.1 million one year ago, an increase of 10% year over year. Subscription services revenues were $1,901.6 million, up from $1,733.0 million one year ago, an increase of 10% year over year.

  • Operating Income and Non-GAAP Operating Income(1): Fiscal year 2024 operating income was $429.3 million, compared to $459.1 million one year ago, a decrease of 6% year over year. Non-GAAP operating income for fiscal year 2024 was $842.5 million, compared to $830.5 million one year ago, an increase of 1% year over year.

  • Net Income and Non-GAAP Net Income(1): Fiscal year 2024 net income was $525.7 million, compared to $487.7 million one year ago, an increase of 8% year over year. Non-GAAP net income for fiscal year 2024 was $791.0 million, compared to $695.6 million one year ago, an increase of 14% year over year.

  • Net Income per Share and Non-GAAP Net Income per Share(1): For fiscal year 2024, fully diluted net income per share was $3.22, compared to $3.00 one year ago, while non-GAAP fully diluted net income per share was $4.84, compared to $4.28 one year ago.

  • Customer Contracting Change: The customer contracting change that standardized TFC rights in our master subscription agreements resulted in a change in the timing of revenue for certain customer contracts to which a TFC right was added and reduced revenues, operating income and non-GAAP operating income, and net income and non-GAAP net income in fiscal year ended January 31, 2024.

"We ended the year with strong financial results, reflecting our increasing strategic partnership with the industry and continued focused execution," said CFO Brent Bowman. "Our innovation engine, proven operating model, and customer success focus continue to differentiate Veeva and drive our strong, profitable growth."

Recent Highlights:

  • Product Excellence and Customer Success Drive Industry Leadership - Progressing on its vision to become the most strategic partner to the life sciences industry, Veeva finished the year with 1,432 customers, up 44 from the year prior. Veeva R&D Solutions ended the year with 1,078 customers and Veeva Commercial Solutions ended the year with a total of 693 customers.(2)(3)

  • Setting a New Standard with Veeva Clinical Platform - As the only company connecting clinical operations and clinical data management with 11 industry leading solutions today, the Veeva Clinical Platform is helping connect sponsors, research sites, and patients for more effective and efficient trials. Given its ability to help improve trial collaboration end-to-end, the industry is increasingly turning to Veeva as more than 500 customers now use at least one Veeva Vault Clinical solution. More than 85 customers have both a clinical operations and clinical data management product from Veeva.

  • Milestone Quarter for Veeva Data Cloud - In January, Veeva announced the availability of the complete Veeva Compass Suite of commercial data products, giving the industry a modern alternative to legacy data products. Compass uniquely supports the needs of today's medicines because it includes projected data for both retail products and complex in-office therapies. Veeva Link also saw major success in the quarter as the ninth top 20 biopharma selected Veeva Link for Key People for all therapeutic areas.

Financial Outlook:

Veeva is providing guidance for its fiscal first quarter ending April 30, 2024 as follows:

  • Total revenues between $640 and $643 million.

  • Non-GAAP operating income between $245 and $247 million (4).

  • Non-GAAP fully diluted net income per share between $1.42 and $1.43 (4).

Veeva is providing guidance for its fiscal year ending January 31, 2025 as follows:

  • Total revenues between $2,725 and $2,740 million.

  • Non-GAAP operating income of about $1,070 million (4).

  • Non-GAAP fully diluted net income per share of approximately $6.16 (4).

Conference Call Information

Prepared remarks and an investor presentation providing additional information and analysis can be found on Veeva's investor relations website at ir.veeva.com. Veeva will host a Q&A conference call at 2:00 p.m. PT today, February 29, 2024, and a replay of the call will be available on Veeva's investor relations website.

What:

Veeva Systems Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2024 Results Conference Call

When:

Thursday, February 29, 2024

Time:

2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET)

Online Registration:

https://registrations.events/direct/Q4I879596

Webcast:

ir.veeva.com

___________

(1) This press release uses non-GAAP financial metrics that are adjusted for the impact of various GAAP items. See the section titled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and the tables entitled "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for details.

(2) The combined customer counts for Commercial Solutions and R&D Solutions exceed the total customer count in each year because some customers subscribe to products in both areas. Commercial Solutions consist of our Veeva Commercial Cloud, Veeva Data Cloud, and Veeva Claims solutions. R&D Solutions consist of our Veeva Development Cloud, Veeva RegulatoryOne, and Veeva QualityOne solutions.

(3) Customer count totals are presented net of customer attrition during the period.

(4) Veeva is not able, at this time, to provide GAAP targets for operating income and fully diluted net income per share for the first fiscal quarter ending April 30, 2024 or fiscal year ending January 31, 2025 because of the difficulty of estimating certain items excluded from non-GAAP operating income and non-GAAP fully diluted net income per share that cannot be reasonably predicted, such as charges related to stock-based compensation expense. The effect of these excluded items may be significant.

About Veeva Systems
Veeva is the global leader in cloud software for the life sciences industry. Committed to innovation, product excellence, and customer success, Veeva serves more than 1,000 customers, ranging from the world's largest pharmaceutical companies to emerging biotechs. As a Public Benefit Corporation, Veeva is committed to balancing the interests of all stakeholders, including customers, employees, shareholders, and the industries it serves. For more information, visit veeva.com.

Veeva uses its ir.veeva.com website as a means of disclosing material non-public information, announcing upcoming investor conferences, and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, you should monitor our investor relations website in addition to following our press releases, SEC filings, and public conference calls and webcasts.

Forward-looking Statements
This release contains forward-looking statements regarding Veeva's expected future performance and, in particular, includes quotes from management and guidance provided as of February 29, 2024 about Veeva's expected future financial results. Estimating guidance accurately for future periods is difficult. It involves assumptions and internal estimates that may prove to be incorrect and is based on plans that may change. Hence, there is a significant risk that actual results could differ materially from the guidance we have provided in this release and we have no obligation to update such guidance. There are also numerous risks that have the potential to negatively impact our financial performance, including issues related to the performance, security, or privacy of our products, competitive factors, customer decisions and priorities, events that impact the life sciences industry, general macroeconomic and geopolitical events (including inflationary pressures, changes in interest rates, currency exchange fluctuations, changes in applicable laws and regulations, and impacts related to Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the Israel-Hamas conflict), and issues that impact our ability to hire, retain, and adequately compensate talented employees. We have summarized what we believe are the principal risks to our business in a section titled "Summary of Risk Factors" on pages 38 and 39 in our filing on Form 10-Q for the period ended October 31, 2023, which you can find here. Additional details on the risks and uncertainties that may impact our business can be found in the same filing on Form 10-Q and in our subsequent SEC filings, which you can access at sec.gov. We recommend that you familiarize yourself with these risks and uncertainties before making an investment decision.

###

Investor Relations Contact:
 Gunnar Hansen
Veeva Systems Inc.
267-460-5839
[email protected]

Media Contact:
 Maria Scurry
Veeva Systems Inc.
781-366-7617
[email protected]

VEEVA SYSTEMS INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)


January 31,
2024


January 31,
2023

Assets




Current assets:




Cash and cash equivalents

$ 703,487


$ 886,465

Short-term investments

3,324,269


2,216,163

Accounts receivable, net

852,172


703,055

Unbilled accounts receivable

36,365


82,174

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

86,918


81,456

Total current assets

5,003,211


3,969,313

Property and equipment, net

58,532


49,817

Deferred costs, net

23,916


31,825

Lease right-of-use assets

45,602


55,336

Goodwill

439,877


439,877

Intangible assets, net

63,017


82,476

Deferred income taxes

233,463


136,697

Other long-term assets

43,302


38,955

Total assets

$ 5,910,920


$ 4,804,296





Liabilities and stockholders' equity




Current liabilities:




Accounts payable

$ 31,513


$ 41,678

Accrued compensation and benefits

43,433


44,282

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

32,980


35,306

Income tax payable

11,862


4,946

Deferred revenue

1,049,761


869,285

Lease liabilities

9,334


11,306

Total current liabilities

1,178,883


1,006,803

Deferred income taxes

2,052


1,492

Lease liabilities, noncurrent

46,441


49,670

Other long-term liabilities

38,720


30,079

Total liabilities

1,266,096


1,088,044

Stockholders' equity:




Class A common stock(5)

2


2

Class B common stock(5)

-


-

Additional paid-in capital

1,915,002


1,532,627

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(10,637)


(31,129)

Retained earnings

2,740,457


2,214,752

Total stockholders' equity

4,644,824


3,716,252

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 5,910,920


$ 4,804,296





(5)Class B common stock was converted to Class A common stock on October 15, 2023. We refer to our Class A common
stock as common stock.




VEEVA SYSTEMS INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)



Three months ended
January 31,


Fiscal year ended
January 31,


2024


2023


2024


2023

Revenues:








Subscription services(6)

$ 521,498


$ 460,152


$ 1,901,593


$ 1,733,002

Professional services and other(7)

109,120


103,237


462,080


422,058

Total revenues

630,618


563,389


2,363,673


2,155,060

Cost of revenues(8):








Cost of subscription services

77,398


68,913


290,577


257,635

Cost of professional services and other

96,530


95,401


386,714


351,770

Total cost of revenues

173,928


164,314


677,291


609,405

Gross profit

456,690


399,075


1,686,382


1,545,655

Operating expenses(8):








Research and development

163,565


142,538


629,031


520,278

Sales and marketing

99,203


89,049


381,472


348,691

General and administrative

58,658


58,565


246,545


217,595

Total operating expenses

321,426


290,152


1,257,048


1,086,564

Operating income

135,264


108,923


429,334


459,091

Other income, net

47,429


26,440


158,689


50,005

Income before income taxes

182,693


135,363


588,023


509,096

Income tax provision (benefit)

35,295


(53,170)


62,318


21,390

Net income

$ 147,398


$ 188,533


$ 525,705


$ 487,706

Net income per share:








Basic

$ 0.92


$ 1.20


$ 3.27


$ 3.14

Diluted

$ 0.90


$ 1.16


$ 3.22


$ 3.00

Weighted-average shares used to compute net income per share:








Basic

161,088


156,512


160,532


155,385

Diluted

164,071


162,104


163,486


162,437

Other comprehensive income:








Net change in unrealized gain (loss) on available-for-sale investments

$ 28,135


$ 15,868


$ 22,035


$ (14,854)

Net change in cumulative foreign currency translation loss

(1,237)


(1,355)


(1,546)


(4,317)

Comprehensive income

$ 174,296


$ 203,046


$ 546,194


$ 468,535









(6) Includes subscription services revenues from the following product areas:








Veeva Commercial Solutions

$ 261,882


$ 242,896


$ 995,803


$ 946,252

Veeva R&D Solutions

259,616


217,256


905,790


786,750

Total subscription services

$ 521,498


$ 460,152


$ 1,901,593


$ 1,733,002









(7) Includes professional services and other revenues from the following product areas:








Veeva Commercial Solutions

$ 45,899


$ 44,161


$ 185,981


$ 177,188

Veeva R&D Solutions

63,221


59,076


276,099


244,870

Total professional services and other

$ 109,120


$ 103,237


$ 462,080


$ 422,058









(8) Includes stock-based compensation as follows:








Cost of revenues:








Cost of subscription services

$ 1,626


$ 1,651


$ 6,483


$ 6,257

Cost of professional services and other

13,356


13,307


53,237


50,341

Research and development

42,967


39,430


172,876


141,571

Sales and marketing

23,781


23,010


90,865


87,509

General and administrative

17,163


18,147


70,272


66,229

Total stock-based compensation

$ 98,893


$ 95,545


$ 393,733


$ 351,907

VEEVA SYSTEMS INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)



Three months ended
January 31,


Fiscal year ended
January 31,


2024


2023


2024


2023

Cash flows from operating activities








Net income

$ 147,398


$ 188,533


$ 525,705


$ 487,706

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:








Depreciation and amortization

8,628


7,679


32,628


29,122

Reduction of operating lease right-of-use assets

2,806


3,136


11,691


12,198

Accretion of discount on short-term investments

(7,217)


(2,608)


(26,515)


(3,624)

Stock-based compensation

98,893


95,545


393,733


351,907

Amortization of deferred costs

5,334


4,989


18,177


22,096

Deferred income taxes

(25,242)


(43,133)


(105,374)


(127,502)

(Gain) loss on foreign currency from mark-to-market derivative

(1,063)


(222)


(222)


971

Bad debt expense (recovery)

63


(954)


693


256

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:








Accounts receivable

(596,731)


(459,243)


(149,810)


(72,177)

Unbilled accounts receivable

8,472


(89)


45,809


(18,908)

Deferred costs

(9,517)


(8,939)


(10,268)


(20,815)

Other current and long-term assets

7,220


(43,649)


414


(47,399)

Accounts payable

(4,728)


766


(10,230)


21,429

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

5,323


6,622


(4,249)


9,276

Income taxes payable

5,302


(49,520)


6,916


(2,815)

Deferred revenue

416,284


362,485


188,164


140,472

Operating lease liabilities

(2,616)


(2,908)


(6,879)


(10,644)

Other long-term liabilities

(840)


4,808


956


8,921

Net cash provided by operating activities

57,769


63,298


911,339


780,470

Cash flows from investing activities








Purchases of short-term investments

(555,900)


(280,628)


(2,697,968)


(1,996,878)

Maturities and sales of short-term investments

476,932


245,273


1,647,813


1,002,707

Long-term assets

(7,735)


(3,907)


(26,196)


(13,512)

Net cash used in investing activities

(86,703)


(39,262)


(1,076,351)


(1,007,683)

Cash flows from financing activities








Proceeds from exercise of common stock options

10,503


13,538


62,687


43,654

Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards

(20,987)


(15,779)


(78,875)


(63,030)

Net cash used in financing activities

(10,484)


(2,241)


(16,188)


(19,376)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

(807)


(489)


(1,780)


(4,986)

Net change in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

(40,225)


21,306


(182,980)


(251,575)

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period

746,895


868,344


889,650


1,141,225

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period

$ 706,670


$ 889,650


$ 706,670


$ 889,650









Supplemental disclosures of other cash flow information:








Excess tax benefits from employee stock plans

$ 2,474


$ 76,028


$ 71,049


$ 82,009

Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In Veeva's public disclosures, Veeva has provided non-GAAP measures, which it defines as financial information that has not been prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States, or GAAP. In addition to its GAAP measures, Veeva uses these non-GAAP financial measures internally for budgeting and resource allocation purposes and in analyzing its financial results. For the reasons set forth below, Veeva believes that excluding the following items provides information that is helpful in understanding its operating results, evaluating its future prospects, comparing its financial results across accounting periods, and comparing its financial results to its peers, many of which provide similar non-GAAP financial measures.

  • Excess tax benefits. Excess tax benefits from employee stock plans are dependent on previously agreed-upon equity grants to our employees, vesting of those grants, stock price, and exercise behavior of our employees, which can fluctuate from quarter to quarter. Because these fluctuations are not directly related to our business operations, Veeva excludes excess tax benefits for its internal management reporting processes. Veeva management also finds it useful to exclude excess tax benefits when assessing the level of cash provided by operating activities. Given the nature of the excess tax benefits, Veeva believes excluding it allows investors to make meaningful comparisons between our operating cash flows from quarter to quarter and those of other companies.

  • Stock-based compensation expenses. Veeva excludes stock-based compensation expenses primarily because they are non-cash expenses that Veeva excludes from its internal management reporting processes. Veeva's management also finds it useful to exclude these expenses when they assess the appropriate level of various operating expenses and resource allocations when budgeting, planning and forecasting future periods. Moreover, because of varying available valuation methodologies, subjective assumptions and the variety of award types that companies can use under FASB ASC Topic 718, Veeva believes excluding stock-based compensation expenses allows investors to make meaningful comparisons between our recurring core business operating results and those of other companies.

  • Amortization of purchased intangibles. Veeva incurs amortization expense for purchased intangible assets in connection with acquisitions of certain businesses and technologies. Amortization of intangible assets is a non-cash expense and is inconsistent in amount and frequency because it is significantly affected by the timing, size of acquisitions and the inherent subjective nature of purchase price allocations. Because these costs have already been incurred and cannot be recovered, and are non-cash expenses, Veeva excludes these expenses for its internal management reporting processes. Veeva's management also finds it useful to exclude these charges when assessing the appropriate level of various operating expenses and resource allocations when budgeting, planning and forecasting future periods. Investors should note that the use of intangible assets contributed to Veeva's revenues earned during the periods presented and will contribute to Veeva's future period revenues as well.

  • Income tax effects on the difference between GAAP and non-GAAP costs and expenses. The income tax effects that are excluded relate to the imputed tax impact on the difference between GAAP and non-GAAP costs and expenses due to stock-based compensation and purchased intangibles for GAAP and non-GAAP measures.

There are limitations to using non-GAAP financial measures because non-GAAP financial measures are not prepared in accordance with GAAP and may be different from non-GAAP financial measures provided by other companies. The non-GAAP financial measures are limited in value because they exclude certain items that may have a material impact upon our reported financial results. In addition, they are subject to inherent limitations as they reflect the exercise of judgments by Veeva's management about which items are adjusted to calculate its non-GAAP financial measures. Veeva compensates for these limitations by analyzing current and future results on a GAAP basis as well as a non-GAAP basis and also by providing GAAP measures in its public disclosures.

Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Veeva encourages its investors and others to review its financial information in its entirety, not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate its business, and to view its non-GAAP financial measures in conjunction with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of GAAP to the non-GAAP financial measures has been provided in the tables below.

VEEVA SYSTEMS INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)


The following tables reconcile the specific items excluded from GAAP metrics in the calculation of non-GAAP metrics for the periods shown
below:


Reconciliation of Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities (GAAP basis
to non-GAAP basis)

Three months ended
January 31,


Fiscal year ended January
31,


2024


2023


2024


2023

Net cash provided by operating activities on a GAAP basis

$ 57,769


$ 63,298


$ 911,339


$ 780,470

Excess tax benefits from employee stock plans

(2,474)


(76,028)


(71,049)


(82,009)

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities on a non-GAAP basis

$ 55,295


$ (12,730)


$ 840,290


$ 698,461









Net cash used in investing activities on a GAAP basis

$ (86,703)


$ (39,262)


$ (1,076,351)


$ (1,007,683)









Net cash used in financing activities on a GAAP basis

$ (10,484)


$ (2,241)


$ (16,188)


$ (19,376)









Reconciliation of Financial Measures (GAAP basis to non-GAAP basis)

Three months ended
January 31,


Fiscal year ended January
31,


2024


2023


2024


2023

Cost of subscription services revenues on a GAAP basis

$ 77,398


$ 68,913


$ 290,577


$ 257,635

Stock-based compensation expense

(1,626)


(1,651)


(6,483)


(6,257)

Amortization of purchased intangibles

(1,125)


(1,126)


(4,468)


(4,469)

Cost of subscription services revenues on a non-GAAP basis

$ 74,647


$ 66,136


$ 279,626


$ 246,909









Gross margin on subscription services revenues on a GAAP basis

85.2 %


85.0 %


84.7 %


85.1 %

Stock-based compensation expense

0.3


0.4


0.4


0.4

Amortization of purchased intangibles

0.2


0.2


0.2


0.3

Gross margin on subscription services revenues on a non-GAAP basis

85.7 %


85.6 %


85.3 %


85.8 %









Cost of professional services and other revenues on a GAAP basis

$ 96,530


$ 95,401


$ 386,714


$ 351,770

Stock-based compensation expense

(13,356)


(13,307)


(53,237)


(50,341)

Amortization of purchased intangibles

(139)


(139)


(550)


(550)

Cost of professional services and other revenues on a non-GAAP basis

$ 83,035


$ 81,955


$ 332,927


$ 300,879









Gross margin on professional services and other revenues on a GAAP basis

11.5 %


7.6 %


16.3 %


16.7 %

Stock-based compensation expense

12.3


12.9


11.6


11.9

Amortization of purchased intangibles

0.1


0.1


0.1


0.1

Gross margin on professional services and other revenues on a non-GAAP basis

23.9 %


20.6 %


28.0 %


28.7 %









Gross profit on a GAAP basis

$ 456,690


$ 399,075


$ 1,686,382


$ 1,545,655

Stock-based compensation expense

14,982


14,958


59,720


56,598

Amortization of purchased intangibles

1,264


1,265


5,018


5,019

Gross profit on a non-GAAP basis

$ 472,936


$ 415,298


$ 1,751,120


$ 1,607,272









Gross margin on total revenues on a GAAP basis

72.4 %


70.8 %


71.3 %


71.7 %

Stock-based compensation expense

2.4


2.7


2.6


2.7

Amortization of purchased intangibles

0.2


0.2


0.2


0.2

Gross margin on total revenues on a non-GAAP basis

75.0 %


73.7 %


74.1 %


74.6 %









Research and development expense on a GAAP basis

$ 163,565


$ 142,538


$ 629,031


$ 520,278

Stock-based compensation expense

(42,967)


(39,430)


(172,876)


(141,571)

Amortization of purchased intangibles

(29)


(29)


(114)


(113)

Research and development expense on a non-GAAP basis

$ 120,569


$ 103,079


$ 456,041


$ 378,594










Three months ended
January 31,


Fiscal year ended January
31,


2024


2023


2024


2023

Sales and marketing expense on a GAAP basis

$ 99,203


$ 89,049


$ 381,472


$ 348,691

Stock-based compensation expense

(23,781)


(23,010)


(90,865)


(87,509)

Amortization of purchased intangibles

(3,552)


(3,555)


(14,102)


(14,105)

Sales and marketing expense on a non-GAAP basis

$ 71,870


$ 62,484


$ 276,505


$ 247,077









General and administrative expense on a GAAP basis

$ 58,658


$ 58,565


$ 246,545


$ 217,595

Stock-based compensation expense

(17,163)


(18,147)


(70,272)


(66,229)

Amortization of purchased intangibles

(56)


(57)


(225)


(227)

General and administrative expense on a non-GAAP basis

$ 41,439


$ 40,361


$ 176,048


$ 151,139









Operating expense on a GAAP basis

$ 321,426


$ 290,152


$ 1,257,048


$ 1,086,564

Stock-based compensation expense

(83,911)


(80,587)


(334,013)


(295,309)

Amortization of purchased intangibles

(3,637)


(3,641)


(14,441)


(14,445)

Operating expense on a non-GAAP basis

$ 233,878


$ 205,924


$ 908,594


$ 776,810









Operating income on a GAAP basis

$ 135,264


$ 108,923


$ 429,334


$ 459,091

Stock-based compensation expense

98,893


95,545


393,733


351,907

Amortization of purchased intangibles

4,901


4,906


19,459


19,464

Operating income on a non-GAAP basis

$ 239,058


$ 209,374


$ 842,526


$ 830,462









Operating margin on a GAAP basis

21.4 %


19.3 %


18.2 %


21.3 %

Stock-based compensation expense

15.7


17.0


16.6


16.3

Amortization of purchased intangibles

0.8


0.9


0.8


0.9

Operating margin on a non-GAAP basis

37.9 %


37.2 %


35.6 %


38.5 %









Net income on a GAAP basis

$ 147,398


$ 188,533


$ 525,705


$ 487,706

Stock-based compensation expense

98,893


95,545


393,733


351,907

Amortization of purchased intangibles

4,901


4,906


19,459


19,464

Income tax effect on non-GAAP adjustments(9)

(24,867)


(102,691)


(147,937)


(163,508)

Net income on a non-GAAP basis

$ 226,325


$ 186,293


$ 790,960


$ 695,569









Diluted net income per share on a GAAP basis

$ 0.90


$ 1.16


$ 3.22


$ 3.00

Stock-based compensation expense

0.60


0.59


2.41


2.17

Amortization of purchased intangibles

0.03


0.03


0.12


0.12

Income tax effect on non-GAAP adjustments(9)

(0.15)


(0.63)


(0.91)


(1.01)

Diluted net income per share on a non-GAAP basis

$ 1.38


$ 1.15


$ 4.84


$ 4.28

________________________

(9)For the three months and fiscal years ended January 31, 2024 and 2023, management used an estimated annual effective non-GAAP

tax rate of 21.0%.

SOURCE Veeva Systems

© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.