Elanco Animal Health is Executing on Plan to Deliver for Shareholders

Ancora Nominates Director Candidates Despite Elanco's Meaningful Operational Progress and Good Faith Engagement with the Investor

GREENFIELD, Ind., Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE: ELAN) today issued the following statement in response to the submission of four nominees to the Company's Board of Directors by Ancora Holdings Group, LLC ("Ancora"):

The execution of Elanco's Innovation, Portfolio and Productivity strategy, led by CEO Jeff Simmons, is working. Elanco has returned to growth and is progressing a robust and innovative pipeline that will generate further growth. Elanco's commitment to the continued development of a strong and sustainable innovation pipeline is a multi-year process which is key to the Company's future success.

Importantly, shareholders have been rewarded. Elanco stock is up 39% over the past year, reaching a 52-week high earlier this week and significantly outperforming its peers.1

The executive team and Board of Elanco welcome engagement with our shareholders and suggestions for improving the Company's strategy and execution. Ancora has asked for just two meetings with the Company and the Company actively engaged with Ancora in both of those meetings.

Since revealing its candidates in writing two weeks ago, Ancora has refused to allow the Elanco Board to meet those candidates. Instead, Ancora has demanded that the Board agree to add three of Ancora's candidates, sight unseen, to the Elanco Board and to significantly overhaul the leadership of the Board and the Company. Our interest in meeting with their candidates still stands.

Elanco has taken decisive actions to improve performance. Leadership has strengthened the Company's focus through the sale of the aqua business, which will also enable Elanco to reduce leverage, and has announced a resource restructuring to shift investments into more significant value creation areas. Elanco has also taken action to meaningfully enhance our corporate governance and shareholder rights. The leadership team is concentrated on minimizing any distractions and executing actions that we believe are in the best interest of all shareholders.

Spotlight Advisors is serving as financial advisor and Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz is serving as legal advisor to Elanco Animal Health.

1 Source: FactSet. Data as of February 28, 2024. "Peers" refers to the median of the peer group disclosed on page 53 of the Company's 2023 Proxy Statement, which includes Agilent Technologies, Inc.; Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Baxter International Inc.; Boston Scientific Corporation; Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.; DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc.; Edwards Lifesciences Corporation; Endo International plc; Hologic, Inc.; IDEXX Laboratories, Inc.; Incyte Corporation; Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc; Perrigo Company plc; Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; STERIS plc; Varian Medical Systems, Inc.; Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.; and Zoetis Inc. The Company's stock price closed at a 52-week high of $16.46 on February 27, 2024.

