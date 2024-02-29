Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.: Betterware De Mexico Announces New Identity For Its Corporate And Commercial Affairs, Naming It Befra

GUADALAJARA, Mexico, Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ: BWMX), ("BeFra" or the 'Company'"), the leading direct-to-consumer company in Mexico through Betterware and Jafra, announced a new corporate identity, naming it as BeFra, which is the commercial name registered to recognize the integration of Betterware and Jafra, providing a commercial identity to the group of companies that comprise it and creates an easily identifiable reference.

Betterware de México S.A.P.I. de C.V. will remain as the holding legal entity of the group, and no change in the bylaws or the listed stock of the Company will be made. BeFra will be used for commercial purposes only when we refer to all our businesses.

The corporate name BeFra represents the consolidation of the Group's companies and the strategy and commitment with our customers going forward.

Our new slogan, "Great brands. One essence." reflects what we are, leaders, each with a unique path and style, converging into a solid and clear identity that defines and allows us to connect with our audience, aiming to create an authentic and durable legacy.

All our brands share the same purpose: offer valuable products to our customers and help people to generate opportunities that transform their lives.

Andres Campos, CEO of the Company, and Luis Campos, Chairman of the Company, commented, "This new identity for the Group extends the heritage of our legacy brands, embodying our philosophy of generating new opportunities and the ability to transcend categories and regions."

About Betterware

Founded in 1995, Betterware de Mexico is the leading direct-to-consumer company in Mexico focused on offering innovative products that solve specific needs related to household organization, practicality, space - saving, and hygiene. Through the acquisition of JAFRA on April 7, 2022, the Company now offers a leading brand of direct-to-consumer in the Beauty market in Mexico and the United States where it offers Fragrances, Color & Cosmetics, Skin Care, and Toiletries. The combined company possesses an asset-light business model with low capital expenditure requirements and a track record of strong profitability, double digit rates of revenue growth and free cash flow generation. Today, the Company distributes its products in Mexico, and with its recent acquisition, it now has gained presence in the United States through JAFRA's portfolio of products.

