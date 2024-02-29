Consolidated Unaudited Interim Report of AS PRFoods for the 2nd quarter and 6 months of 2023/2024 financial year



MANAGEMENT COMMENTARY

First half-year of PRFoods has ended. The major changes are related to the sale of its subsidiary Redstorm OÜ. Additionally, one fish farming license was sold for 2,5 million euros to the same buyer in November. The sale of Redstorm and the fish farming license resulted in a one-time loss for the Group totalling 0,3 million euros, while the transaction's impact, excluding goodwill, resulted in a one-time profit of 1,9 million euros. Due to the sale of Redstorm, the turnover decreased by over 25% in the second quarter and in the first half-year, totalling 5,4 million euros and 8,9 million euros respectively. The gross profit for the second quarter remained the same as the previous year at 1,6 million euros, despite lower turnover. EBITDA from operations in the second quarter decreased by 37.5% to 0,5 million euros. The decline in EBITDA compared to the previous year is due to higher sales and marketing expenses at the John Ross Jr unit and seasonally higher inventory purchases of fish for subsequent quarters.

The gross profit for the first half-year was 1,7 million euros, 19% less than the same period last year, directly attributable to the decrease in turnover due to the sale of the subsidiary Redstorm OÜ. EBITDA from operations for the first half-year was -0,2 million euros, influenced by the significant loss in Estonia in the first quarter. The loss in Estonia was affected by a non-compete clause in Finland, which has since expired, and its positive impact will be seen in the turnover and results for the third quarter ending on March 31st.

The net loss for the second quarter was 0,7 million euros, compared to a net loss of 0,1 million euros in the same period last year. This was influenced by one-time financial costs totaling 0,5 million euros, of which 0,3 million euros are related to the one-time non cash loss from the sale of Redstorm. At the beginning of 2024, the company completed a partial redemption of bonds amounting to 1.4 million euros.

The net loss for the first half-year was -1,4 million euros. The net profit for the first half-year of the previous year was 0,7 million euros, influenced by a one-time profit of 1,4 million euros from the sale of a subsidiary in Sweden.

The company's liquidity position has improved due to the sale of the subsidiary Redstorm OÜ, resulting in a reduction in both the volume of bonds and the repayment of the MES loan. The company's liquidity ratio was 1,5 at the end of the year.

John Ross Jr. continues to operate profitably (the company has never incurred an annual loss during its operations), but the results of Saare Kala Tootmine OÜ were below expectations, directly influenced by the non-compete clause and the discontinuation of our products' intermediation by our former Finnish partner. By now, we have resumed direct sales with our old customers, for whom the non-compete clause regarding direct sales expired at the end of 2023.

However, it should be noted that due to the economic downturn in Estonia and general consumer behavior, demand for fish products in Estonia has significantly decreased overall. Despite the decreased market conditions, Saare Kala Tootmine has managed to increase its market share at the expense of competitors. We predict that the consumption downturn will continue in Estonia and Finland in 2024.

Regarding John Ross Jr, we anticipate EBITDA growth compared to last year since their sales area is much broader and less dependent on a single market. However, we do not expect significant revenue growth for John Ross Jr. this year. Saare Kala Tootmine aims to end the second half-year with marginal profit, due to the return to the Finnish market since the beginning of the year.

The restructuring of management of PRFoods has also ended and as of March 31, PRFoods will continue with existing board members of Kristjan Kotkas and Timo Pärn. Timo has demonstrated in short time that despite the challenges in Estonia, he has accomplished in short period necessary changes in sales and production. Since the sale of fish farming business, the need of administration on group level has diminished and this allows also cost savings on group level. Indrek Kasela will transfer from board position to supervisory board after such decision is taken by PRFoods shareholders meeting.

KEY RATIOS

INCOME STATEMENT

mln EUR

unless indicated otherwise 2Q 2023/2024 2022/2023 2Q 2022/2023 2021/2022 Sales 5,4 19,6 7,3 42,1 Gross profit 1,6 3,6 1,6 3,1 EBITDA from operations 0,5 0,3 0,8 -1,7 EBITDA 0,5 0,3 0,8 -2,1 EBIT -0,03 -1,0 0,2 -4,2 EBT -0,6 0,4 -0,0 -8,2 Net profit (loss) -0,7 0,3 -0,1 -8,2 Gross margin 29,7% 18,3% 22,1% 7,4% Operational EBITDA margin 10,1% 1,5% 11,3% -4,6% EBITDA margin 10,1% 1,5% 11,3% -5,1% EBIT margin -0,6% -5,1% 2,9% -9,9% EBT margin -10,4% 2,0% -0,5% -19,5% Net margin -12,2% 1,5% -1,8% -19,4% Operating expense ratio -30,1% 24,0% -18,9% 17,1%

BALANCE SHEET

mln EUR

unless indicated otherwise 31.12.2023 30.06.2023 31.12.2022 30.06.2022 Net debt 15,9 16,7 17,7 24,7 Equity 6,4 8,3 7,5 8,1 Working capital 2,9 0,0 0,0 -3,2 Assets 28,6 30,2 32,2 38,9 Liquidity ratio 1,5x 1,0x 1,0x 0,7x Equity ratio 22,4% 27,4% 23,3% 20,7% Gearing ratio 71,3% 66,9% 70,2% 75,4% Debt to total assets 0,8x 0,7x 0,8x 0,8x Net debt to operating EBITDA 21,4x 55,8x 21,4x -14,5x ROE -9,1% 4,1% -1,7% -68,5% ROA -2,3% 1,0% -0,4% -17,3%

Consolidated statement of Financial Position

EUR '000 31.12.2023 31.12.2022 30.06.2023 VARAD Cash and cash equivalents 580 386 394 Receivables and prepayments 5 790 5 016 2 118 Inventories 2 420 2 089 1 861 Biological assets 0 0 772 Total current assets 8 790 7 491 5 145 Long-term financial assets 372 304 381 Tangible assets 4 429 6 944 6 563 Intangible assets 14 983 17 443 18 157 Total non-current assets 19 784 24 691 25 101 TOTAL ASSETS 28 574 32 182 30 246 EQUITY AND LIABILITIES Interest-bearing liabilities 1 805 2 777 2 111 Payables and prepayments 4 047 4 672 3 035 Total current liabilities 5 852 7 449 5 146 Interest-bearing liabilities 14 666 15 270 15 024 Deferred tax liabilities 1 434 1 644 1 466 Government grants 233 327 318 Total non-current liabilities 16 334 17 241 16 807 TOTAL LIABILITIES 22 186 24 690 21 953 Share capital 7 737 7 737 7 737 Share premium 14 007 14 007 14 007 Treasury shares -390 -390 -390 Statutory capital reserve 51 51 51 Currency translation differences 369 394 608 Retained profit (-loss) -15 386 -14 605 -13 981 Equity attributable to parent 6 388 7 194 8 032 Non-controlling interest 0 297 259 TOTAL EQUITY 6 388 7 491 8 292 TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 28 574 32 182 30 246

Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income

EUR '000 2Q 2023/2024 2Q 2022/2023 6m 2023/2024 6m 2022/2023 Revenue 5 445 7 300 8 856 11 910 Cost of goods sold -3 827 -5 688 -7 117 -9 785 Gross profit 1 618 1 612 1 739 2 125 Operating expenses -1 642 -1 379 -2 509 -2 493 Selling and distribution expenses -910 -671 -1 348 -1 314 Administrative expenses -732 -708 -1 161 -1 179 Other income / expense -11 -21 -20 -68 Fair value adjustment on biological assets 0 0 358 -170 Operating profit (-loss) -35 212 -432 -606 Financial income / expenses -535 -245 -842 1 447 Profit (-loss) before tax -569 -33 -1 274 841 Income tax -97 -102 -110 -108 Net profit (-loss) for the period -666 -135 - 1 385 733 Net profit (-loss) attributable to: Owners of the Parent Company -708 -210 -1 382 668 Non-controlling interests 42 75 -4 66 Total net profit (-loss) for the period -666 -135 -1 386 733 Other comprehensive income (-loss) that may subsequently be classified to profit or loss: Foreign currency translation differences -43 0 -239 -445 Total comprehensive income (-expense) -709 -135 -1 625 288 Total comprehensive income (-expense) attributable to: Owners of the Parent Company -751 -210 -1 621 223 Non-controlling interests 42 75 -4 66 Total comprehensive income (-expense) for the period -709 -135 -1 625 288 Profit (-loss) per share (EUR) -0,02 -0,01 -0,04 0,02 Diluted profit (-loss) per share (EUR) -0,02 -0,00 -0,03 0,01

