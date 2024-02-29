Icelandair Group hf.: Annual General Meeting 7 March 2024 - final agenda, proposals and candidates for the Board of Directors and Nomination Committee

The Annual General Meeting of Icelandair Group hf. will be held on Thursday, 7 March 2024, at 4 pm. local time at Berjaya Iceland Hotels Reykjavik Natura.

The company received one amendment proposal and one new proposal from the shareholder, Jón Ingi Benediktson. The amendment proposals will be submitted at the meeting under the agenda item " Share-Based Incentive Program". The proposal will be submitted at the meeting under the agenda item "Other lawfully submitted matters". With regard to their content, reference is made to the attached final agenda and proposals.

In other respects, the agenda and proposals are unchanged from the Company's previous announcement published on 15 February 2024.

The deadline for submitting candidacies for the Board of Directors expired at 4pm on Thursday, 29 February 2024. The following individuals have submitted candidacies for the Board of Directors:

Guðmundur Hafsteinsson, ID no. 290875-3319 John F. Thomas, ID no. 250359-3409 Matthew Evans, ID no. 061086-5289 Nina Jonsson, ID no. 100567-3189 Svafa Grönfeldt, ID no. 290365-3769

It is the conclusion of the Board of Directors of Icelandair Group that all the candidates are independent of the Company and its management. Furthermore, all the candidates are independent of significant shareholders except for Matthew Evans who became a board member as a representative of the Company's largest shareholder.

According to the Company's Articles of Association the Annual General Meeting elects five members to the Board of Directors. As five individuals have declared candidacy, these candidates will be elected to the Board of Directors without a ballot at the meeting. Further information about the candidates is available in the attached Nomination Committee's report.

The following candidates have declared their candidacy for the Nomination Committee of Icelandair Group at the Annual General Meeting:

Alda Sigurðardóttir, ID no. 170573-5019

Georg Lúðvíksson, ID no. 070376-4909

According to the Company's Articles of Association the Annual General Meeting elects two members to the Nomination Committee. As two individuals have declared candidacy, these candidates will be elected to the Nomination Committee without a ballot at the meeting.

Meeting materials and all further information about the Annual General Meeting including a registration link is available on the Company's website at https://www.icelandairgroup.com/agm