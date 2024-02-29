AvePoint, Inc.: AvePoint Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results

Full year SaaS revenue of $161.0 million, representing 37% year-over-year growth

Full year Total revenue of $271.8 million, representing 17% year-over-year growth

Total ARR of $264.5 million, representing 23% year-over-year growth, 24% adjusted for FX

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Feb. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AvePoint (NASDAQ: AVPT), the most advanced platform to optimize SaaS operations and secure collaboration, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023.

"Our fourth quarter results were an outstanding close to our strongest year yet as a public company," said Dr. Tianyi Jiang (TJ), CEO and Co-Founder, AvePoint. "The strength and differentiation of our platform offering, coupled with the continued customer demand to manage and protect critical data, reduce costs and improve productivity, enabled us to meaningfully outperform our financial guidance, as well as show substantial cash flow generation and improvement across key customer metrics. Looking ahead, our ability to secure and manage organizations' rapidly expanding data estates leaves us well positioned to drive businesses' generative AI adoption in 2024 and beyond."

Fourth Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights

Revenue : Total revenue was $74.6 million, up 17% from the fourth quarter of 2022. Within total revenue, SaaS revenue was $45.3 million, up 37% from the fourth quarter of 2022.





: Total revenue was $74.6 million, up 17% from the fourth quarter of 2022. Within total revenue, SaaS revenue was $45.3 million, up 37% from the fourth quarter of 2022. Gross Profit : GAAP gross profit was $55.0 million, compared to $44.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2022. Non-GAAP gross profit was $56.1 million, compared to $45.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2022. Non-GAAP gross margin was 75.2%, compared to 72.2% for the fourth quarter of 2022.





: GAAP gross profit was $55.0 million, compared to $44.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2022. Non-GAAP gross profit was $56.1 million, compared to $45.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2022. Non-GAAP gross margin was 75.2%, compared to 72.2% for the fourth quarter of 2022. Operating Income/(Loss): GAAP operating income was $0.9 million, compared to a GAAP operating loss of $(8.0) million for the fourth quarter of 2022. Non-GAAP operating income was $10.3 million, compared to $1.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2022.



Full Year 2023 Financial Highlights

Revenue : Total revenue was $271.8 million, up 17% from the full year 2022. Within total revenue, SaaS revenue was $161.0 million, up 37% from the full year 2022.





: Total revenue was $271.8 million, up 17% from the full year 2022. Within total revenue, SaaS revenue was $161.0 million, up 37% from the full year 2022. Gross Profit : GAAP gross profit was $194.4 million, compared to $166.1 million for the full year 2022. Non-GAAP gross profit was $198.5 million, compared to $169.3 million for the full year 2022. Non-GAAP gross margin was 73.0%, compared to 72.9% for the full year 2022.





: GAAP gross profit was $194.4 million, compared to $166.1 million for the full year 2022. Non-GAAP gross profit was $198.5 million, compared to $169.3 million for the full year 2022. Non-GAAP gross margin was 73.0%, compared to 72.9% for the full year 2022. Operating Income/(Loss): GAAP operating loss was $(15.4) million, compared to $(41.1) million for the full year 2022. Non-GAAP operating income was $22.2 million, compared to a non-GAAP operating loss of $(2.9) million for the full year 2022.





GAAP operating loss was $(15.4) million, compared to $(41.1) million for the full year 2022. Non-GAAP operating income was $22.2 million, compared to a non-GAAP operating loss of $(2.9) million for the full year 2022. Cash and short-term investments: $226.9 million as of December 31, 2023.





$226.9 million as of December 31, 2023. Cash from operations: for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, the Company generated $34.7 million of cash from operations, compared to $(0.8) million in the prior year period.



Fourth Quarter 2023 Key Performance Indicators and Recent Business Highlights

ARR as of December 31, 2023 was $264.5 million, up 23% year-over-year. Adjusted for FX, ARR grew 24%.





Adjusted for FX, dollar-based gross retention rate was 87%, while dollar-based net retention rate was 109%. On an as-reported basis, dollar-based gross retention rate was 86%, while dollar-based net retention rate was 108%.





Announced the launch of AvePoint Opus, our AI-powered information lifecycle management solution, to enable organizations to manage information and ensure compliance, optimize cloud storage, and streamline processes.





Continued our focus on accelerating the adoption of generative AI around the globe, including signing an agreement on February 28, 2024 to invest in a new growth equity fund, A3Ventures, which will pursue B2B software companies that are ready for the global stage, including those that accelerate innovation in areas complementing AvePoint's technology portfolio and building on the Company's cloud platform.





Launched AvePoint AI, our program integrating AI across all aspects of our Company - from our products and services to our own business and operations. In addition, the program will include the opening of an AI Industry lab in partnership with the Economic Development Board of Singapore and other institutes of higher learning.



Financial Outlook

For the first quarter of 2024, the Company expects:

Total revenues of $71.4 million to $73.4 million, or year-over-year growth of 22% at the midpoint.

Non-GAAP operating income of $3.3 million to $4.3 million.

For the full year 2024, the Company expects:

Total ARR of $314.7 million to $320.7 million, or year-over-year growth of 20% at the midpoint.

Total revenues of $308.6 million to $316.6 million, or year-over-year growth of 15% at the midpoint.

Non-GAAP operating income of $27.4 million to $30.4 million.



AvePoint, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue: SaaS $ 45,260 $ 33,049 $ 160,961 $ 117,180 Term license and support 12,270 14,713 52,744 57,214 Services 13,788 12,052 44,795 41,283 Maintenance 3,306 3,794 13,325 16,662 Total revenue 74,624 63,608 271,825 232,339 Cost of revenue: SaaS 9,338 8,379 35,924 27,313 Term license and support 505 406 1,946 2,006 Services 9,576 9,833 38,807 36,037 Maintenance 199 172 783 920 Total cost of revenue 19,618 18,790 77,460 66,276 Gross profit 55,006 44,818 194,365 166,063 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing 29,127 28,636 112,105 110,638 General and administrative 15,592 16,721 61,271 65,132 Research and development 9,409 7,509 36,340 31,359 Total operating expenses 54,128 52,866 209,716 207,129 Income (loss) from operations 878 (8,048 ) (15,351 ) (41,066 ) Other (expense) income, net (1,687 ) 1,340 (3,263 ) 7,416 Loss before income taxes (809 ) (6,708 ) (18,614 ) (33,650 ) Income tax (benefit) expense (5,245 ) 4,939 2,887 5,038 Net income (loss) $ 4,436 $ (11,647 ) $ (21,501 ) $ (38,688 ) Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest (167 ) (1,072 ) (224 ) (2,942 ) Net loss attributable to AvePoint, Inc. $ 4,269 $ (12,719 ) $ (21,725 ) $ (41,630 ) Net loss available to common shareholders $ 4,269 $ (12,719 ) $ (21,725 ) $ (41,630 ) Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.02 $ (0.07 ) $ (0.12 ) $ (0.23 ) Diluted $ 0.02 $ (0.07 ) $ (0.12 ) $ (0.23 ) Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 181,152 181,795 182,257 181,957 Diluted 198,570 181,795 182,257 181,957

AvePoint, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands, except par value)

December 31, December 31, 2023 2022 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 223,162 $ 227,188 Short-term investments 3,721 2,620 Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $926 and $725, respectively 85,877 66,474 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 12,824 10,013 Total current assets 325,584 306,295 Property and equipment, net 5,118 5,537 Goodwill 19,156 18,904 Intangible assets, net 10,546 11,079 Operating lease right-of-use assets 13,908 15,855 Deferred contract costs 54,675 48,553 Other assets 13,595 9,310 Total assets $ 442,582 $ 415,533 Liabilities, mezzanine equity, and stockholders' equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 1,384 $ 1,519 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 53,766 47,784 Current portion of deferred revenue 121,515 93,405 Total current liabilities 176,665 142,708 Long-term operating lease liabilities 9,383 11,348 Long-term portion of deferred revenue 7,741 8,085 Earn-out shares liabilities 18,346 6,631 Other liabilities 5,603 3,607 Total liabilities 217,738 172,379 Commitments and contingencies Mezzanine equity Redeemable noncontrolling interest 6,038 14,007 Total mezzanine equity 6,038 14,007 Stockholders' equity Common stock, $0.0001 par value; 1,000,000 shares authorized, 184,652 and 185,278 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively 18 19 Additional paid-in capital 667,881 665,715 Treasury stock - (21,666 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 3,196 2,006 Accumulated deficit (460,496 ) (416,927 ) Noncontrolling interest 8,207 - Total stockholders' equity 218,806 229,147 Total liabilities, mezzanine equity, and stockholders' equity $ 442,582 $ 415,533

AvePoint, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

Year Ended December 31, 2023 2022 Operating activities Net loss $ (21,501 ) $ (38,688 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 4,687 3,494 Operating lease right-of-use assets expense 6,234 5,945 Foreign currency remeasurement loss - 835 Stock-based compensation 36,048 37,218 Deferred income taxes (864 ) 3,701 Other 1,068 (607 ) Change in value of earn-out and warrant liabilities 11,454 (4,402 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (19,448 ) (14,388 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (2,773 ) (2,108 ) Deferred contract costs and other assets (7,687 ) (9,596 ) Accounts payable, accrued expenses, operating lease liabilities and other liabilities 609 (2,553 ) Deferred revenue 26,867 20,375 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 34,694 (774 ) Investing activities Maturities of investments 2,620 183,554 Purchases of investments (3,497 ) (180,969 ) Cash paid in business combinations and asset acquisitions, net of cash acquired - (18,572 ) Capitalization of internal-use software (1,434 ) (1,612 ) Purchase of property and equipment (2,087 ) (3,853 ) Investment in notes (1,250 ) - Net cash used in investing activities (5,648 ) (21,452 ) Financing activities Repurchase of common stock (39,036 ) (19,927 ) Proceeds from stock option exercises 5,569 2,818 Repayments of finance leases (64 ) (39 ) Payments of debt issuance costs (136 ) - Net cash used in financing activities (33,667 ) (17,148 ) Effect of exchange rates on cash 595 (1,655 ) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (4,026 ) (41,029 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 227,188 268,217 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 223,162 $ 227,188 Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information Income taxes paid $ 6,112 $ 3,320 Contingent consideration in business combinations $ - $ 5,635 Common stock issued in business combination $ - $ 1,517 Loan to certain acquiree shareholders $ - $ 235

AvePoint, Inc.

Non-GAAP Reconciliations

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)