Tecnoglass Inc.: Tecnoglass Reports Record Financial Metrics Across the Board for Full Year 2023

- Full Year Revenues Increased 16% to a Record $833.3 Million Through Entirely Organic Growth -

- Full Year Net Income of $183.5 Million, or $3.85 Per Diluted Share; Full Year Adjusted Net Income1 of $189.3 Million, or $3.98 Per Diluted Share -

- Full Year Adjusted EBITDA1 up 15% to an all-time high of $304.1 Million, Representing 36.5% of Revenues -

- Record Full Year Gross Profit of $390.9 Million, Producing Gross Margin within Target Range of 47% to 49% -

- Strong Full Year Cash Flow from Operations of $138.8 Million, Representing 46% of Adjusted EBITDA1 -

- All Time Record Low Net Leverage Ratio of 0.1x at Year End -

- Backlog Expanded 20% Year-Over-Year to a Record $870.1 Million -

- Expansion into High End Vinyl Windows on Track with Shipments that Started in December 2023 -

- Board of Directors Approves a 22% Increase in Quarterly Dividend to $0.11 per Share -

- Executes $23.5 Million in Share Repurchases During the Year -

- Introduces Full Year 2024 Outlook for Double-Digit Year-Over-Year Revenue Growth -

Miami, FL, Feb. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tecnoglass, Inc. (NYSE: TGLS) ("Tecnoglass" or the "Company"), a leading producer of high-end aluminum and vinyl windows and architectural glass for the global residential and commercial end markets, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023.

José Manuel Daes, Chief Executive Officer of Tecnoglass, commented, "I am proud of the Tecnoglass team for another year of strong operational accomplishments and record performance across many financial metrics. The relentless dedication to excellence across all levels of our business, coupled with our market-leading innovation and unique vertically integrated business model, are all reflected in our solid full year results. While our year-over-year margins were impacted by the sharp appreciation of the Colombian Peso during the second half of 2023, we delivered industry leading Adjusted EBITDA1 margins in excess of 35% for the year. Our strong margin performance is attributable to our previously implemented high return automation and capacity enhancements as well as our disciplined cost control efforts. Additionally, the structural enhancements in our business, along with our prudent working capital management, helped us generate another year of exceptional cash flow. Our solid capital position has given us flexibility to invest in further structural enhancements, increase our cash dividend, return value to our shareholders through share repurchases, and improve our leverage profile with net debt to Adjusted EBITDA1 ending the year at a record low of 0.1x. We remain committed to driving above market growth through our entry into the attractive vinyl window market, strengthening customer relationships, and further geographic diversification as we unlock additional value for all our stakeholders."

Christian Daes, Chief Operating Officer of Tecnoglass, added, "Fourth quarter Adjusted EBITDA was in line with internal expectations and reflects the resiliency of our business despite the turbulent macroeconomic environment, particularly in the single-family residential end market. Our results during the quarter demonstrated our ability to leverage our unique competitive advantages to preserve margins and generate additional cash flow. We were pleased to begin shipments of our innovative vinyl window products in December 2023, which we expect to contribute more meaningfully to results in the second half of 2024 and beyond. Additionally, we reported another year of record backlog, which reflects healthy quoting and bidding activity for multi-family/commercial projects in our pipeline and provides visibility through 2024 and building into 2025. Beyond the firm backlog in place, bidding activity remains robust given the relatively favorable demographic trends within our main markets in the Southeast U.S. region. The expansion and automation investments made in recent years put us in a position to execute our growth strategy. We are very confident in our long-term vision and look forward to capturing incremental market share while taking advantage of the long-term opportunities we see across our end markets."

Fourth Quarter 2023 Results

Total revenues for the fourth quarter of 2023 decreased 7.8% to $194.6 million compared to $211.1 million in the prior year quarter. Commercial activity performed in line with expectations given the projected timing of project deliveries. Single-family residential revenues were impacted by slower sequential and year-over-year activity resulting from higher interest and mortgage rates. Changes in foreign currency exchange rates had an adverse impact of $0.9 million on total revenues in the quarter.

Gross profit for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $83.0 million, representing a 42.6% gross margin, compared to gross profit of $110.2 million, representing a 52.2% gross margin, in the prior year quarter. The year-over-year change in gross margin reflected the impacts of unfavorable foreign exchange, lower revenues and an increased mix of installation versus product revenue during the quarter. The impact of unfavorable foreign exchange related to a Peso appreciation of 15% year-over-year for the quarter, in contrast with a non-cash short-term benefit of nearly 300 basis points during the prior year quarter related to inventories and the functional currency of our manufacturing operations in Colombia. Additionally, installation mix increased year-over-year, partially related to the step down in single-family residential revenues.

Selling, general and administrative expense ("SG&A") was $32.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to $33.4 million in the prior year quarter, with the decrease primarily attributable to lower shipping and commission expenses, partially offset by increased corporate costs to support a larger operation. As a percent of total revenues, SG&A was 16.7% for the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to 15.8% in the prior year quarter, primarily due to lower revenues.

Net income was $36.5 million, or $0.77 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to net income of $55.1 million, or $1.15 per diluted share, in the prior year quarter, including a non-cash foreign exchange transaction loss of $0.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 and a $2.9 million gain in the fourth quarter of 2022. These non-cash gains and losses are related to the accounting re-measurement of U.S. Dollar denominated assets and liabilities against the Colombian Peso as functional currency.

Adjusted net income1 was $37.7 million, or $0.80 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to adjusted net income of $52.1 million, or $1.09 per diluted share, in the prior year quarter. Adjusted net income1, as reconciled in the table below, excludes the impact of non-cash foreign exchange transaction gains or losses and other non-core items, along with the tax impact of adjustments at statutory rates, to better reflect core financial performance.

Adjusted EBITDA1, as reconciled in the table below, was $62.0 million, or 31.8% of total revenues, in the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to $87.2 million, or 41.3% of total revenues, in the prior year quarter. The change was primarily attributable to the aforementioned factors impacting gross margin as well as lower year-over-year revenues. Adjusted EBITDA1 included a $1.4 million contribution from the Company's joint venture with Saint-Gobain, compared to $0.8 million in the prior year quarter.

Full Year 2023 Results

Total revenues for the full year 2023 increased 16.3% to a record $833.3 million compared to $716.6 million in the prior year. Changes in foreign currency exchange rates had a negligible impact on total revenues in the year.

Gross profit increased 11.9% year-over-year to a full year record of $390.9 million, representing a 46.9% gross margin, compared to $349.5 million, representing a 48.8% gross margin, in the prior year. Operating income for the full year 2023 was $259.8 million compared to $226.4 million in the prior year. Net income for the full year 2023 was $183.5 million, or $3.85 per diluted share, compared to net income of $156.4 million, or $3.27 per diluted share, in the prior year. Adjusted net income1 for the full year 2023 was $189.3 million, or $3.98 per diluted share, compared to $158.5 million, or $3.32 per diluted share, in the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA1 for the full year 2023 improved to a record $304.1 million, or 36.5% of sales, compared to $265.7 million, or 37.1% of sales, in the prior year.

Cash Generation, Capital Allocation and Liquidity

Cash provided by operating activities for the full year 2023 was $138.8 million, primarily driven by higher profitability and strong working capital management. Capital expenditures of $78.0 million in the year included payments for previously purchased land for future potential capacity expansion, along with a significant portion of previously disclosed investments in facilities and operational infrastructure to enter the vinyl window market. Given the Company's increase in installed capacity, a meaningful decrease in capital expenditures is expected for 2024.

During the fourth quarter of 2023, the Company returned capital to shareholders through an aggregate of $14.7 million in share repurchases and $4.3 million in cash dividends. As of February 29, 2024, the Company has approximately $26.5 million remaining under the current repurchase program.

The Company ended 2023 with total liquidity of approximately $300 million, including $129.5 million of cash and cash equivalents and $170.0 million of availability under its revolving credit facilities. Given the Company's strong cash generation, net debt leverage remained near a record low level of 0.1x net debt to LTM Adjusted EBITDA1, compared to 0.2x in the prior year.

Given the visibility afforded by our backlog as of year-end and the expectation to continue driving strong operating and free cash flow, the Board of Directors has approved a 22% increase in the quarterly dividend on its ordinary shares, to $0.11 per share from $0.09 per share, continuing to return incremental cash to shareholders. At the new rate, the dividend on an annualized basis will be $0.44 per share compared to the previous rate of $0.36 per share. The Company's next quarterly dividend of $0.11 per share will be payable on April 30, 2024, to holders of record as of March 29, 2024.

Full Year 2024 Outlook

Santiago Giraldo, Chief Financial Officer of Tecnoglass, stated, "Based on our current backlog and our expectation to continue increasing our single-family residential revenues through geographic expansion and our new vinyl initiative, we are confident that 2024 will be another year of double-digit revenue growth. Given the current lack of clarity on U.S. macroeconomic factors, mainly the evolution of interest rates going forward, we plan to provide additional color on our full year 2024 revenue and adjusted EBITDA outlook at a later date as the economic picture and the cadence of growth in the single family residential business become clearer. We remain confident in our ability to outperform our end markets, with share gains expected to drive another year of solid growth and cash flow generation in 2024."

About Tecnoglass

Tecnoglass Inc. is a leading producer of high-end aluminum and vinyl windows and architectural glass serving the multi-family, single-family, and commercial end markets. Tecnoglass is the second largest glass fabricator serving the U.S. and the #1 architectural glass transformation company in Latin America. Located in Barranquilla, Colombia, the Company's 5.6 million square foot, vertically integrated, and state-of-the-art manufacturing complex provide efficient access to nearly 1,000 customers in North, Central and South America, with the United States accounting for 95% of total revenues. Tecnoglass' tailored, high-end products are found on some of the world's most distinctive properties, including One Thousand Museum (Miami), Paramount (Miami), Salesforce Tower (San Francisco), Via 57 West (NY), Hub50House (Boston), Aeropuerto Internacional El Dorado (Bogotá), One Plaza (Medellín), Pabellon de Cristal (Barranquilla). For more information, please visit www.tecnoglass.com or view our corporate video at https://vimeo.com/134429998.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding future financial performance, future growth and future acquisitions. These statements are based on Tecnoglass' current expectations or beliefs and are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. Actual results may vary materially from those expressed or implied by the statements herein due to changes in economic, business, competitive and/or regulatory factors, and other risks and uncertainties affecting the operation of Tecnoglass' business. These risks, uncertainties and contingencies are indicated from time to time in Tecnoglass' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The information set forth herein should be read in light of such risks. Further, investors should keep in mind that Tecnoglass' financial results in any particular period may not be indicative of future results. Tecnoglass is under no obligation to, and expressly disclaims any obligation to, update or alter its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events and changes in assumptions or otherwise, except as required by law.

1 Adjusted net income (loss) and Adjusted EBITDA in both periods are reconciled in the table below.

Tecnoglass Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

December 31, December 31, 2023 2022 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 129,508 $ 103,671 Investments 2,907 2,049 Trade accounts receivable, net 166,498 158,397 Due from related parties 1,387 1,447 Inventories 159,070 124,997 Contract assets - current portion 17,800 12,610 Other current assets 58,590 28,963 Total current assets $ 535,760 $ 432,134 Long-term assets: Property, plant and equipment, net $ 324,591 $ 202,865 Deferred income taxes 169 558 Contract assets - non-current 8,797 8,875 Long-term trade accounts receivable - 1,225 Intangible assets 3,475 2,706 Goodwill 23,561 23,561 Equity method investment 60,570 57,839 Other long-term assets 5,794 4,545 Total long-term assets 426,957 302,174 Total assets $ 962,717 $ 734,308 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Short-term debt and current portion of long-term debt $ 7,002 $ 504 Trade accounts payable and accrued expenses 82,784 90,186 Due to related parties 7,498 5,323 Dividends payable 4,265 3,622 Contract liability - current portion 72,543 49,601 Other current liabilities 61,794 60,566 Total current liabilities $ 235,886 $ 209,802 Long-term liabilities: Deferred income taxes $ 15,793 $ 5,190 Contract liability - non-current 14 11 Long-term debt 163,004 168,980 Total long-term liabilities 178,811 174,181 Total liabilities $ 414,697 $ 383,983 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Preferred shares, $0.0001 par value, 1,000,000 shares authorized, 0 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022 respectively $ - $ - Ordinary shares, $0.0001 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized, 46,996,708 and 46,674,773 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively 5 5 Legal Reserves 1,458 1,458 Additional paid-in capital 192,385 219,290 Retained earnings 400,035 234,254 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) (45,863 ) (106,187 ) Shareholders' equity attributable to controlling interest 548,020 348,820 Shareholders' equity attributable to non-controlling interest - 1,505 Total shareholders' equity 548,020 350,325 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 962,717 $ 734,308





Tecnoglass Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

(Unaudited)

Three months ended Twelve months ended December 31, December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Operating revenues: External customers $ 193,517 $ 210,816 $ 830,879 $ 714,735 Related parties 1,086 302 2,386 1,835 Total operating revenues 194,603 211,118 833,265 716,570 Cost of sales (111,621 ) (100,880 ) 442,331 367,071 Gross profit 82,982 110,238 390,934 349,499 Operating expenses: Selling expense (15,530 ) (18,772 ) (68,061 ) (69,006 ) General and administrative expense (16,883 ) (14,636 ) (63,111 ) (54,078 ) Total operating expenses (32,413 ) (33,408 ) (131,172 ) (123,084 ) Operating income 50,569 76,830 259,762 226,415 Non-operating income, net 1,614 3,081 5,131 4,218 Equity method income 1,337 1,610 5,013 6,680 Foreign currency transactions (loss) gains (245 ) 2,869 686 2,013 Interest expense and deferred cost of financing (2,259 ) (2,724 ) (9,178 ) (8,156 ) Income before taxes 51,016 81,666 261,414 231,170 Income tax provision (14,538 ) (26,542 ) (77,904 ) (74,758 ) Net income $ 36,478 $ 55,124 $ 183,510 $ 156,412 Income attributable to non-controlling interest (139 ) (154 ) (628 ) (669 Income attributable to parent $ 36,339 $ 54,970 $ 182,882 $ 155,743 Basic income per share $ 0.77 $ 1.15 $ 3.85 $ 3.27 Diluted income per share $ 0.77 1.15 $ 3.85 $ 3.27 Basic weighted average common shares outstanding 47,093,096 47,674,773 47,508,980 47,674,773 Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding 47,093,096 47,674,773 47,508,980 47,674,773 Comprehensive income: Net income $ 36,478 $ 55,124 $ 183,510 $ 156,412 Foreign currency translation adjustments 19,782 (14,584 ) 63,058 (46,623 Change in fair value of derivative contracts (3,321 ) (10 ) (2,734 ) 9,187 Total comprehensive income $ 52,939 $ 40,530 $ 243,834 $ 118,976 Comprehensive loss attributable to non-controlling interest (139 ) (154 ) (628 ) (669 Total comprehensive income attributable to parent $ 52,800 $ 40,376 $ 243,206 $ 118,307





Tecnoglass Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

Year ended December 31, 2023 2022 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net income $ 183,510 $ 156,412 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Provision for bad debts 2,809 643 Provision for obsolete inventory 67 19 Depreciation and amortization 21,878 19,686 Deferred income taxes 8,345 5,484 Equity method income (5,013 ) (6,680 ) Deferred cost of financing 1,243 1,370 Other non-cash adjustments 120 (36 ) Unrealized currency translation losses (25,854 ) 15,385 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Trade accounts receivable (780 ) (54,179 ) Inventories (522 ) (63,937 ) Prepaid expenses (2,849 ) (2,405 ) Other assets (27,547 ) (483 ) Other liabilities (62 ) (1,862 ) Trade accounts payable and accrued expenses (17,428 ) 7,220 Accrued interest expense (1 ) (1 ) Taxes payable (12,851 ) 45,250 Labor liabilities 1,109 927 Contract assets and liabilities 13,871 16,174 Related parties (1,218 ) 2,933 CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES $ 138,827 $ 141,920 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Dividends received 2,282 - Purchase of investments (339 ) (1,257 ) Acquisition of property and equipment (77,960 ) (71,327 ) CASH USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES $ (76,017 ) $ (72,584 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Cash dividend (16,427 ) (12,869 ) Stock buyback (23,537 ) - Non controlling interest purchase (3,000 ) - Proceeds from debt 196 49 Repayments of debt - (31,981 ) CASH USED IN FINANCING ACTIVITIES $ (42,768 ) $ (44,801 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents $ 5,795 $ (5,875 ) NET INCREASE IN CASH 25,838 18,660 CASH - Beginning of period 103,671 85,011 CASH - End of period $ 129,508 $ 103,671 SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURES OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION Cash paid during the period for: Interest $ 11,624 $ 6,421 Income Tax $ 107,150 $ 27,191 NON-CASH INVESTING AND FINANCING ACTIVITES: Assets acquired under credit or debt $ 9,311 $ 11,800



Revenues by Region

(Amounts in thousands)

(Unaudited)

Three months ended Twelve months ended December 31, December 31, 2023 2022 % Change 2023 2022 % Change Revenues by Region United States 185,151 206,400 -10.3 % 795,063 688,365 15.5 % Colombia 6,182 2,343 163.9 % 25,103 16,000 56.9 % Other Countries 3,270 2,375 37.6 % 13,099 12,205 7.3 % Total Revenues by Region 194,603 211,118 -7.8 % 833,265 716,570 16.3 %





Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Performance Measures to GAAP Performance Measures

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

The Company believes that total revenues with foreign currency held neutral, which are not performance measures under generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), may provide users of the Company's financial information with additional meaningful bases for comparing the Company's current results and results in a prior period, as these measures reflect factors that are unique to one period relative to the comparable period.

Three months ended Twelve months ended December 31, December 31, 2023 2022 % Change 2023 2022 % Change Total Revenues with Foreign Currency Held Neutral 193,654 211,118 -8.3 % 833,675 716,570 16.3 % Impact of changes in foreign currency 948 - - (411 ) - - Total Revenues, As Reported 194,603 211,118 -7.8 % 833,265 716,570 16.3 %

Currency impacts on total revenues for the current quarter have been derived by translating current quarter revenues at the prevailing average foreign currency rates during the prior year quarter, as applicable.

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted net (loss) income to net (loss) income

(In thousands, except share and per share data) / (Unaudited)

Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net (loss) income are non-GAAP performance measures. Management believes Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net (loss) income, in addition to operating profit, net (loss) income and other GAAP measures, are useful to investors to evaluate the Company's results because they exclude certain items that are not directly related to the Company's core operating performance.

Reconciliations of the non-GAAP measures used in this press release are included in the tables attached to this press release, to the extent available without unreasonable effort. Because GAAP financial measures on a forward-looking basis are not accessible, and reconciling information is not available without unreasonable effort, we have not provided reconciliations for forward-looking non-GAAP measures. Items excluded to arrive at forward-looking non-GAAP measures may have a significant, and potentially unpredictable, impact on our future GAAP results.

A reconciliation of Adjusted net (loss) income and Adjusted EBITDA to the most directly comparable GAAP measure in accordance with SEC Regulation G follows, with amounts in thousands: