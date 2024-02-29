Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 01.03.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Unglaubliche News: Diese Minenaktie boomt - Das sprengt alle Erwartungen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DR4T | ISIN: US78413P1012 | Ticker-Symbol: SQZ
Frankfurt
29.02.24
08:04 Uhr
9,500 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
9,6009,85009:17
9,6009,85008:23
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
29.02.2024 | 23:12
28 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc.: SEACOR Marine Announces Fourth Quarter 2023 Results

HOUSTON, Feb. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SMHI) (the "Company" or "SEACOR Marine"), a leading provider of marine and support transportation services to offshore energy facilities worldwide, today announced results for its fourth quarter ended December 31, 2023.

SEACOR Marine's consolidated operating revenues for the fourth quarter of 2023 were $73.1 million, operating income was $22.6 million, and direct vessel profit ("DVP")(1) was $29.8 million. This compares to consolidated operating revenues of $57.9 million, operating loss of $10.5 million, and DVP of $13.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, and consolidated operating revenues of $76.9 million, operating income of $9.8 million, and DVP of $36.8 million in the third quarter of 2023.

Notable fourth quarter items include:

  • 26.2% improvement in revenues from the fourth quarter of 2022 and a 5.0% decrease from the third quarter of 2023.
  • Average day rates of $18,031, a 30.7% improvement from the fourth quarter of 2022, and essentially flat from the third quarter of 2023.
  • DVP margin of 40.8%, increasing from 23.5% in the fourth quarter of 2022, and declining from 47.8% in the third quarter of 2023.
  • Gross proceeds on the sales of two non-core vessels for total proceeds of $36.5 million and gains of $18.3 million.

For the fourth quarter of 2023, net income was $5.7 million ($0.21 earnings per basic share and $0.20 earnings per diluted share). This compares to a net loss for the fourth quarter of 2022 of $13.3 million ($0.50 loss per basic and diluted share). Sequentially, fourth quarter 2023 results compare to a net loss of $0.9 million ($0.03 loss per basic and diluted share) in the third quarter of 2023.

Chief Executive Officer John Gellert commented:

"I am pleased with the Company's fourth quarter results, with average day rates holding from the recent high of the third quarter of 2023, and utilization softening marginally as we entered our seasonally lower winter season. DVP for the quarter maintained much of progress made in recent quarters and expanded significantly when compared to the fourth quarter of 2022.

All of our business segments continued to deliver positive results, even as some of our customers paused project activity for the winter, most notably in U.S. windfarms. After completing temporary repairs during this quarter, we also saw the return to service of one of our premium liftboats in the U.S. We expect to have all four large liftboats operating for most of 2024, which should be a meaningful contributor to our revenue generating capacity. Tendering activity remains high, particularly in international markets, and we expect to continue to charter vessels at improved terms and pricing as they roll off their contracts. As planned, we are taking advantage of the winter months for scheduled maintenance and vessel repositioning in order to maximize utilization the rest of the year.

We also completed the sales of a liftboat and a FSV during the fourth quarter, both considered non-core assets. The sales generated total proceeds of $36.5 million and gains of $18.3 million. These assets were not expected to have a meaningful impact on revenues or DVP in 2024, and were sold at compelling values.

Looking forward, we continue to see strong demand for our fleet in 2024. Recent announcements about project cancellations in the Middle East and U.S. wind are not expected to impact our vessels engaged in those areas, and we see growing demand from other regions.

Finally, we recently announced our commitment to acquire four state-of-the-art energy storage systems, which will be used to upgrade four of our newest PSVs to hybrid power. We currently plan to conduct these upgrades as the systems deliver in late 2024 and 2025. Once installed, more than 50% of our PSV fleet will be hybrid powered, furthering our efforts to enhance operational efficiency and reduce the environmental impact of our fleet."
___________________

(1)Direct vessel profit (defined as operating revenues less operating costs and expenses, "DVP") is the Company's measure of segment profitability. DVP is a critical financial measure used by the Company to analyze and compare the operating performance of its regions, without regard to financing decisions (depreciation and interest expense for owned vessels vs. lease expense for lease vessels). DVP is also useful when comparing the Company's global fleet performance against those of our competitors who may have differing fleet financing structures. DVP has material limitations as an analytical tool in that it does not reflect all of the costs associated with the ownership and operation of our fleet, and it should not be considered in isolation or used as a substitute for our results as reported under GAAP. See page 4 for reconciliation of DVP to GAAP Operating Income (Loss), its most comparable GAAP measure.


SEACOR Marine provides global marine and support transportation services to offshore energy facilities worldwide. SEACOR Marine operates and manages a diverse fleet of offshore support vessels that deliver cargo and personnel to offshore installations, including offshore wind farms; assist offshore operations for production and storage facilities; provide construction, well work-over, offshore wind farm installation and decommissioning support; carry and launch equipment used underwater in drilling and well installation, maintenance, inspection and repair; and handle anchors and mooring equipment for offshore rigs and platforms. Additionally, SEACOR Marine's vessels provide emergency response services and accommodations for technicians and specialists.

Certain statements discussed in this release as well as in other reports, materials and oral statements that the Company releases from time to time to the public constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Generally, words such as "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "project," "intend," "believe," "plan," "target," "forecast" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements concern management's expectations, strategic objectives, business prospects, anticipated economic performance and financial condition and other similar matters. Forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of assumptions, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated or expected by the management of the Company. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual events or results may differ significantly from these statements. Actual events or results are subject to significant known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control and are described in the Company's filings with the SEC. It should be understood that it is not possible to predict or identify all such factors. Given these risk factors, investors and analysts should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the document in which they are made. The Company disclaims any obligation or undertaking to provide any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statement to reflect any change in the Company's expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which the forward-looking statement is based, except as required by law. It is advisable, however, to consult any further disclosures the Company makes on related subjects in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K (if any). These statements constitute the Company's cautionary statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Please visit SEACOR Marine's website at www.seacormarine.com for additional information.
For all other requests, contact InvestorRelations@seacormarine.com



SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS)
(in thousands, except share data)
Three Months Ended December 31, Year ended December 31,
2023 2022 2023 2022
Operating Revenues$73,083 $57,926 $279,511 $217,325
Costs and Expenses:
Operating 43,269 44,338 159,650 171,985
Administrative and general 11,547 10,799 49,183 40,911
Lease expense 679 633 2,748 3,869
Depreciation and amortization 13,022 13,624 53,821 55,957
68,517 69,394 265,402 272,722
Gains on Asset Dispositions and Impairments, Net 18,057 1,017 21,409 1,398
Operating Income (Loss) 22,623 (10,451) 35,518 (53,999)
Other Income (Expense):
Interest income 222 688 1,444 784
Interest expense (10,444) (8,456) (37,504) (29,706)
Gain (loss) on debt extinguishment - 10,429 (2,004) 10,429
Derivative gains, net 608 - 608 -
Foreign currency (losses) gains, net (1,276) (2,646) (2,133) 1,659
Other, net - 137 - 755
(10,890) 152 (39,589) (16,079)
Income (Loss) Before Income Tax Expense and Equity in Earnings of 50% or Less Owned Companies 11,733 (10,299) (4,071) (70,078)
Income Tax Expense 6,378 4,219 8,799 8,582
Income (Loss) Before Equity in Earnings of 50% or Less Owned Companies 5,355 (14,518) (12,870) (78,660)
Equity in Earnings of 50% or Less Owned Companies 374 1,176 3,556 7,011
Net Income (Loss) 5,729 (13,342) (9,314) (71,649)
Net Income Attributable to Noncontrolling Interests in Subsidiaries - - - 1
Net Income (Loss) Attributable to SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc.$5,729 $(13,342) $(9,314) $(71,650)
Net Earnings (Loss) Per Share:
Basic$0.21 $(0.50) $(0.34) $(2.69)
Diluted$0.20 $(0.50) $(0.34) $(2.69)
Weighted Average Common Stock and Warrants Outstanding:
Basic 27,182,496 26,727,864 27,082,391 26,626,179
Diluted 28,400,684 26,727,864 27,082,391 26,626,179



SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS)
(in thousands, except statistics and per share data)
Three Months Ended
Dec. 31, 2023 Sep. 30, 2023 Jun. 30, 2023 Mar. 31, 2023 Dec. 31, 2022
Time Charter Statistics:
Average Rates Per Day$18,031 $18,046 $15,250 $14,314 $13,794
Fleet Utilization 71% 73% 78% 76% 76%
Fleet Available Days 5,170 5,182 5,096 5,071 5,244
Operating Revenues:
Time charter$66,498 $68,668 $60,804 $55,415 $54,789
Bareboat charter 368 368 364 360 376
Other marine services 6,217 7,864 7,151 5,434 2,761
73,083 76,900 68,319 61,209 57,926
Costs and Expenses:
Operating:
Personnel 22,080 19,943 19,944 19,803 20,849
Repairs and maintenance 7,604 7,418 5,793 6,011 8,948
Drydocking 2,561 1,768 2,256 13 1,667
Insurance and loss reserves 2,944 1,833 2,390 2,789 3,381
Fuel, lubes and supplies 3,683 5,047 3,638 4,819 5,794
Other 4,397 4,133 3,709 5,074 3,699
43,269 40,142 37,730 38,509 44,338
Direct Vessel Profit (1) 29,814 36,758 30,589 22,700 13,588
Other Costs and Expenses:
Lease expense 679 651 698 720 633
Administrative and general 11,547 12,300 13,704 11,632 10,799
Depreciation and amortization 13,022 13,462 13,575 13,762 13,624
25,248 26,413 27,977 26,114 25,056
Gains (Losses) on Asset Dispositions and Impairments, Net 18,057 (512) 265 3,599 1,017
Operating Income (Loss) 22,623 9,833 2,877 185 (10,451)
Other Income (Expense):
Interest income 222 340 422 460 688
Interest expense (10,444) (9,536) (8,736) (8,788) (8,456)
Derivative gains, net 608 - - - -
(Loss) gain on debt extinguishment - (2,004) - - 10,429
Foreign currency (losses) gains, net (1,276) 571 (603) (825) (2,646)
Other, net - - - - 137
(10,890) (10,629) (8,917) (9,153) 152
Income (Loss) Before Income Tax Expense (Benefit) and Equity in Earnings of 50% or Less Owned Companies 11,733 (796) (6,040) (8,968) (10,299)
Income Tax Expense (Benefit) 6,378 2,360 (1,096) 1,157 4,219
Income (Loss) Before Equity in Earnings of 50% or Less Owned Companies 5,355 (3,156) (4,944) (10,125) (14,518)
Equity in Earnings of 50% or Less Owned Companies 374 2,273 373 536 1,176
Net Income (Loss)$5,729 $(883) $(4,571) $(9,589) $(13,342)
Net Earnings (Loss) Per Share:
Basic$0.21 $(0.03) $(0.17) $(0.36) $(0.50)
Diluted$0.20 $(0.03) $(0.17) $(0.36) $(0.50)
Weighted Average Common Stock and Warrants Outstanding:
Basic 27,182 27,182 27,138 26,822 26,728
Diluted 28,401 27,182 27,138 26,822 26,728
Common Shares and Warrants Outstanding at Period End 28,489 28,481 28,481 28,428 28,142

(1) See full description of footnote above.


SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.
UNAUDITED DIRECT VESSEL PROFIT ("DVP") BY SEGMENT
(in thousands, except statistics)
Three Months Ended
Dec. 31, 2023 Sep. 30, 2023 Jun. 30, 2023 Mar. 31, 2023 Dec. 31, 2022
United States, primarily Gulf of Mexico
Time Charter Statistics:
Average rates per day worked$22,584 $23,663 $16,115 $18,359 $22,563
Fleet utilization 50% 57% 35% 35% 57%
Fleet available days 1,152 1,196 1,080 1,015 1,288
Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings 61 151 229 112 108
Out-of-service days for cold-stacked status (2) 254 206 173 211 242
Operating Revenues:
Time charter$12,929 $16,236 $6,121 $6,564 $16,574
Other marine services 5,346 5,478 3,004 3,850 2,916
18,275 21,714 9,125 10,414 19,490
Direct Costs and Expenses:
Operating:
Personnel 6,906 6,712 5,957 6,535 7,262
Repairs and maintenance 819 1,560 1,573 1,194 2,666
Drydocking 303 462 1,506 43 472
Insurance and loss reserves 1,297 332 1,082 1,041 2,022
Fuel, lubes and supplies 1,032 958 924 783 746
Other 475 375 346 231 416
10,832 10,399 11,388 9,827 13,584
Direct Vessel Profit (Loss) (1)$7,443 $11,315 $(2,263) $587 $5,906
Other Costs and Expenses:
Lease expense$141 $116 $143 $136 $138
Depreciation and amortization 3,479 3,810 3,861 3,535 3,912
Africa and Europe
Time Charter Statistics:
Average rates per day worked$15,233 $15,388 $14,982 $12,835 $11,241
Fleet utilization 82% 84% 94% 87% 82%
Fleet available days 1,748 1,748 1,729 1,710 1,656
Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings 124 111 58 118 125
Out-of-service days for cold-stacked status (3) 92 54 - - -
Operating Revenues:
Time charter$21,791 $22,528 $24,414 $18,996 $15,299
Other marine services 189 1,943 225 225 (679)
21,980 24,471 24,639 19,221 14,620
Direct Costs and Expenses:
Operating:
Personnel 6,007 5,089 4,833 4,505 4,680
Repairs and maintenance 2,807 2,214 2,050 2,553 2,902
Drydocking 1,298 320 144 1,184 678
Insurance and loss reserves 416 573 420 318 366
Fuel, lubes and supplies 623 2,573 1,419 2,215 2,775
Other 2,267 2,448 2,608 2,749 1,896
13,418 13,217 11,474 13,524 13,297
Direct Vessel Profit (1)$8,562 $11,254 $13,165 $5,697 $1,323
Other Costs and Expenses:
Lease expense$289 $372 $408 $429 $378
Depreciation and amortization 3,747 3,821 3,853 3,925 3,683
  1. See full description of footnote above.
  2. Includes one liftboat and one FSV cold-stacked in this region as of December 31, 2023.
  3. Includes one AHTS cold-stacked in this region that is classified as held for sale as of December 31, 2023.



SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.
UNAUDITED DIRECT VESSEL PROFIT ("DVP") BY SEGMENT (continued)
(in thousands, except statistics)
Three Months Ended
Dec. 31, 2023 Sep. 30, 2023 Jun. 30, 2023 Mar. 31, 2023 Dec. 31, 2022
Middle East and Asia
Time Charter Statistics:
Average rates per day worked$17,590 $16,313 $13,245 $13,562 $11,090
Fleet utilization 69% 67% 86% 82% 75%
Fleet available days 1,461 1,472 1,456 1,440 1,533
Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings 360 297 58 76 132
Operating Revenues:
Time charter$17,729 $16,087 $16,563 $16,028 $12,802
Other marine services 539 267 3,512 27 (66)
18,268 16,354 20,075 16,055 12,736
Direct Costs and Expenses:
Operating:
Personnel 5,522 5,157 5,266 4,841 5,270
Repairs and maintenance 2,590 2,623 1,219 677 1,958
Drydocking 624 1,056 (684) (1,095) 244
Insurance and loss reserves 1,022 711 720 1,185 821
Fuel, lubes and supplies 1,242 743 425 1,142 1,335
Other 1,133 943 389 1,496 915
12,133 11,233 7,335 8,246 10,543
Direct Vessel Profit (1)$6,135 $5,121 $12,740 $7,809 $2,193
Other Costs and Expenses:
Lease expense$158 $59 $67 $76 $52
Depreciation and amortization 3,643 3,721 3,708 3,688 3,783
Latin America
Time Charter Statistics:
Average rates per day worked$20,745 $20,656 $18,846 $16,229 $14,009
Fleet utilization 84% 87% 88% 94% 94%
Fleet available days 809 766 831 906 767
Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings - 67 79 22 14
Operating Revenues:
Time charter$14,049 $13,817 $13,706 $13,827 $10,114
Bareboat charter 368 368 364 360 376
Other marine services 143 176 410 1,332 590
14,560 14,361 14,480 15,519 11,080
Direct Costs and Expenses:
Operating:
Personnel 3,645 2,985 3,888 3,922 3,637
Repairs and maintenance 1,388 1,021 951 1,587 1,422
Drydocking 336 (70) 1,290 (119) 273
Insurance and loss reserves 209 217 168 245 172
Fuel, lubes and supplies 786 773 870 679 938
Other 522 367 366 598 472
6,886 5,293 7,533 6,912 6,914
Direct Vessel Profit (1)$7,674 $9,068 $6,947 $8,607 $4,166
Other Costs and Expenses:
Lease expense$91 $104 $80 $79 $65
Depreciation and amortization 2,153 2,110 2,153 2,614 2,246

(1) See full description of footnote above.



SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.
UNAUDITED PERFORMANCE BY VESSEL CLASS
(in thousands, except statistics)
Three Months Ended
Dec. 31, 2023 Sep. 30, 2023 Jun. 30, 2023 Mar. 31, 2023 Dec. 31, 2022
AHTS
Time Charter Statistics:
Average rates per day worked$8,937 $9,947 $8,916 $9,244 $9,254
Fleet utilization 64% 50% 85% 81% 80%
Fleet available days 368 368 364 391 460
Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings 41 111 13 45 -
Out-of-service days for cold-stacked status 92 54 - 31 92
Operating Revenues:
Time charter$2,102 $1,831 $2,762 $2,915 $3,406
Other marine services 6 930 - - (168)
2,108 2,761 2,762 2,915 3,238
Direct Costs and Expenses:
Operating:
Personnel$944 $1,019 $1,069 $995 $1,220
Repairs and maintenance 612 484 186 216 331
Drydocking 58 747 131 420 6
Insurance and loss reserves 73 88 78 68 94
Fuel, lubes and supplies 375 428 192 476 259
Other 295 378 329 448 283
2,357 3,144 1,985 2,623 2,193
Other Costs and Expenses:
Lease expense$253 $331 $332 $331 $300
Depreciation and amortization 175 249 298 298 300
FSV
Time Charter Statistics:
Average rates per day worked$11,841 $11,441 $11,314 $10,609 $9,905
Fleet utilization 74% 79% 92% 91% 86%
Fleet available days 2,105 2,116 2,093 2,070 2,116
Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings 337 227 86 66 146
Out-of-service days for cold-stacked status 92 69 82 90 58
Operating Revenues:
Time charter$18,502 $19,135 $21,747 $19,988 $18,062
Other marine services 163 652 71 190 (224)
18,665 19,787 21,818 20,178 17,838
Direct Costs and Expenses:
Operating:
Personnel$5,320 $5,144 $5,083 $4,861 $5,140
Repairs and maintenance 2,691 2,787 1,134 1,867 2,957
Drydocking 1,710 870 1,342 128 1,434
Insurance and loss reserves 507 185 337 334 453
Fuel, lubes and supplies 1,441 1,501 1,108 1,382 1,797
Other 1,632 1,552 1,536 1,803 1,638
13,301 12,039 10,540 10,375 13,419
Other Costs and Expenses:
Depreciation and amortization 4,879 5,002 4,952 4,946 4,972



SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.
UNAUDITED PERFORMANCE BY VESSEL CLASS (continued)
(in thousands, except statistics)
Three Months Ended
Dec. 31, 2023 Sep. 30, 2023 Jun. 30, 2023 Mar. 31, 2023 Dec. 31, 2022
PSV
Time Charter Statistics:
Average rates per day worked$19,778 $19,528 $17,545 $14,827 $13,519
Fleet utilization 77% 78% 80% 70% 69%
Fleet available days 1,902 1,870 1,820 1,800 1,840
Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings 109 110 92 124 142
Operating Revenues:
Time charter$29,140 $28,580 $25,458 $18,800 $17,194
Bareboat charter 368 368 364 360 376
Other marine services 595 696 584 1,203 222
30,103 29,644 26,406 20,363 17,792
Direct Costs and Expenses:
Operating:
Personnel$9,017 $8,793 $8,738 $8,849 $8,961
Repairs and maintenance 3,520 2,504 2,998 3,475 2,998
Drydocking 472 232 12 609 770
Insurance and loss reserves 690 682 421 419 552
Fuel, lubes and supplies 1,027 2,352 2,124 2,331 2,842
Other 1,922 1,761 1,405 2,677 1,420
16,648 16,324 15,698 18,360 17,543
Other Costs and Expenses:
Depreciation and amortization 4,073 4,073 4,072 4,262 4,099



SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.
UNAUDITED PERFORMANCE BY VESSEL CLASS (continued)
(in thousands, except statistics)
Three Months Ended
Dec. 31, 2023 Sep. 30, 2023 Jun. 30, 2023 Mar. 31, 2023 Dec. 31, 2022
Liftboats
Time Charter Statistics:
Average rates per day worked$40,181 $39,419 $35,623 $33,936 $31,717
Fleet utilization 52% 59% 37% 50% 61%
Fleet available days 795 828 819 810 828
Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings 60 111 233 94 90
Out-of-service days for cold-stacked status 162 137 91 90 92
Operating Revenues:
Time charter$16,754 $19,122 $10,837 $13,712 $16,127
Other marine services 4,666 4,710 5,495 2,930 1,842
21,420 23,832 16,332 16,642 17,969
Direct Costs and Expenses:
Operating:
Personnel$5,316 $4,983 $5,065 $5,068 $5,520
Repairs and maintenance 769 1,643 1,472 499 2,674
Drydocking 321 (81) 849 (1,141) (543)
Insurance and loss reserves 1,554 1,148 1,418 1,907 2,271
Fuel, lubes and supplies 838 766 219 619 896
Other 531 445 441 125 359
9,329 8,904 9,464 7,077 11,177
Other Costs and Expenses:
Depreciation and amortization 3,867 4,099 4,215 4,214 4,210
Other Activity
Operating Revenues:
Other marine services$787 $876 $1,001 $1,111 $1,089
787 876 1,001 1,111 1,089
Direct Costs and Expenses:
Operating:
Personnel$1,483 $4 $(11) $30 $8
Repairs and maintenance 12 - 3 (46) (12)
Drydocking - - (78) (3) -
Insurance and loss reserves 120 (270) 136 61 11
Fuel, lubes and supplies 2 - (5) 11 -
Other 17 (3) (2) 21 (1)
1,634 (269) 43 74 6
Other Costs and Expenses:
Lease expense$426 $320 $366 $389 $333
Depreciation and amortization 28 39 38 42 43



SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands)
Dec. 31, 2023 Sep. 30, 2023 Jun. 30, 2023 Mar. 31, 2023 Dec. 31, 2022
ASSETS
Current Assets:
Cash and cash equivalents$67,455 $55,840 $40,750 $40,570 $39,963
Restricted cash 16,676 2,796 2,796 3,082 3,082
Receivables:
Trade, net of allowance for credit loss accounts 63,728 63,246 60,022 60,114 54,388
Other 11,049 8,662 12,032 11,650 7,375
Note receivable - - 5,000 10,000 15,000
Tax receivable 983 445 445 445 578
Inventories 1,609 1,738 1,653 2,207 2,123
Prepaid expenses and other 2,686 2,957 3,112 3,233 3,054
Assets held for sale 500 6,093 - - 6,750
Total current assets 164,686 141,777 125,810 131,301 132,313
Property and Equipment:
Historical cost 918,823 936,520 966,338 969,328 967,683
Accumulated depreciation (324,141) (318,549) (334,678) (324,197) (310,778)
594,682 617,971 631,660 645,131 656,905
Construction in progress 10,362 9,413 8,876 8,540 8,111
Net property and equipment 605,044 627,384 640,536 653,671 665,016
Right-of-use asset - operating leases 4,291 4,907 5,703 5,984 6,206
Right-of-use asset - finance leases 37 45 6,495 6,654 6,813
Investments, at equity, and advances to 50% or less owned companies 4,125 3,857 3,253 3,594 3,024
Other assets 2,153 2,095 2,139 2,079 1,995
Total assets$780,336 $780,065 $783,936 $803,283 $815,367
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Current Liabilities:
Current portion of operating lease liabilities$1,591 $1,856 $1,792 $1,764 $2,358
Current portion of finance lease liabilities 35 35 611 563 468
Current portion of long-term debt 28,365 28,005 63,959 60,523 61,512
Accounts payable and accrued expenses 27,562 32,468 39,013 44,256 37,955
Other current liabilities 19,533 21,340 21,027 20,185 18,869
Total current liabilities 77,086 83,704 126,402 127,291 121,162
Long-term operating lease liabilities 3,529 3,571 4,030 4,474 4,739
Long-term finance lease liabilities 6 15 6,462 6,644 6,781
Long-term debt 287,544 291,843 243,960 254,450 260,119
Deferred income taxes 35,718 33,078 34,038 39,120 40,779
Deferred gains and other liabilities 2,229 2,217 2,189 2,264 2,641
Total liabilities 406,112 414,428 417,081 434,243 436,221
Equity:
SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. stockholders' equity:
Common stock 280 280 280 279 272
Additional paid-in capital 472,692 471,158 469,618 467,896 466,669
Accumulated deficit (102,425) (108,154) (107,271) (102,700) (93,111)
Shares held in treasury (4,221) (4,221) (4,221) (4,119) (1,852)
Accumulated other comprehensive income, net of tax 7,577 6,253 8,128 7,363 6,847
373,903 365,316 366,534 368,719 378,825
Noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries 321 321 321 321 321
Total equity 374,224 365,637 366,855 369,040 379,146
Total liabilities and equity$780,336 $780,065 $783,936 $803,283 $815,367



SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(in thousands)
Three Months Ended
Dec. 31, 2023 Sep. 30, 2023 Jun. 30, 2023 Mar. 31, 2023 Dec. 31, 2022
Cash Flows from Operating Activities:
Net Income (Loss)$5,729 $(883) $(4,571) $(9,589) $(13,342)
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization 13,022 13,462 13,575 13,762 13,624
Deferred financing costs amortization 279 459 423 418 (997)
Stock-based compensation expense 1,510 1,540 1,723 1,227 1,220
Debt discount amortization 1,862 1,714 1,627 1,558 1,449
Allowance for credit losses 266 594 2,763 (104) 11
(Gain) loss from equipment sales, retirements or impairments (18,057) 512 (265) (3,599) (1,017)
(Gains) losses on debt extinguishment - 177 - - (12,700)
Derivative gains (608) - - - -
Interest on finance lease 1 59 70 72 73
Settlements on derivative transactions, net - 197 226 154 33
Currency losses (gains) 1,276 (571) 603 825 2,646
Deferred income taxes 2,640 (960) (5,082) (1,659) 957
Equity earnings (374) (2,273) (373) (536) (1,176)
Dividends received from equity investees 166 1,031 1,044 - 74
Changes in Operating Assets and Liabilities:
Accounts receivables (3,472) (747) (3,139) (9,857) 2,304
Other assets 733 493 1,017 45 3,296
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (6,456) (7,705) (5,758) 6,731 769
Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities (1,483) 7,099 3,883 (552) (2,776)
Cash Flows from Investing Activities:
Purchases of property and equipment (3,644) (6,455) (35) (470) (185)
Proceeds from disposition of property and equipment 36,692 - 427 7,611 53
Net investing activities in property and equipment 33,048 (6,455) 392 7,141 (132)
Principal payments on notes due from others - 5,000 5,000 5,000 5,000
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 33,048 (1,455) 5,392 12,141 4,868
Cash Flows from Financing Activities:
Payments on long-term debt (6,173) (4,901) (9,483) (8,608) (7,470)
Payments on debt extinguishment - (104,832) (26,772) - (2,271)
Payments on debt extinguishment cost - (1,827) - - -
Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt, net of issue costs 87 121,207 27,181 - -
Payments on finance leases (9) (204) (204) (114) (114)
Proceeds from issuance of common stock, net of issue costs 24 - - - -
Proceeds from exercise of stock options - - - 6 -
Tax withholdings on restricted stock vesting and director share awards - - (102) (2,266) -
Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (6,071) 9,443 (9,380) (10,982) (9,855)
Effects of Exchange Rate Changes on Cash and Cash Equivalents 1 3 (1) - (2)
Net Change in Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash 25,495 15,090 (106) 607 (7,765)
Cash, Restricted Cash and Cash Equivalents, Beginning of Period 58,636 43,546 43,652 43,045 50,810
Cash, Restricted Cash and Cash Equivalents, End of Period$84,131 $58,636 $43,546 $43,652 $43,045



SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.
UNAUDITED FLEET COUNTS
Owned Leased-in Managed Total
December 31, 2023
AHTS 3 1 - 4
FSV 22 - 3 25
PSV 21 - - 21
Liftboats 8 - - 8
54 1 3 58
December 31, 2022
AHTS 3 2 - 5
FSV 22 1 2 25
PSV 21 - - 21
Liftboats 9 - - 9
55 3 2 60



China Knaller 2024: Diese 5 Aktien sind echte Geheim-Tipps
Der kostenfreie China-Report enthüllt gleich fünf Geheim-Tipps, die zu echten Outperformern werden könnten. Lesen Sie den kostenfreien Report und nutzen Sie die Chancen rechtzeitig!
Hier klicken
© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.