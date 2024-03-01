WaveMAX Corporation ('WaveMAX'), the pioneer of the world's first shared WiFi network, has relaunched its SharedFi mobile app for users to share and monetize any password-protected WiFi (homespot and/or mobile hotspots) in a revenue share business model with Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNO) and other partners.

WaveMAX will include Zendit functionality for users to be able to apply revenue share to get mobile top-ups and eSIM (embedded Subscriber Identity Module) from Zendit, a cloud-based prepaid-as-a-service business of IDT Corporation (NYSE: IDT) ('IDT') as part of the initiative just unveiled by Zendit at the Mobile World Congress 2024 (MWC) in Barcelona, Spain.

PagaPhone, a fintech and Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) in Mexico, will be the first MVNO to partner with WaveMAX to create synergies with PagaPhone subscribers.

WaveMAX's SharedFi® patented technology allows for a shared network of WiFi access points and small cells. The end-user has access to this shared network and, if he has opted in, be impacted with location-based advertising. The user may also pay an ad-free subscription service, or have the service be included as part of their data plan. WiFi access points owners and MNO/MVNO Partners receive a share of the ad, subscription or mobile top-up and eSIM revenue.

"With the Zendit platform, WaveMAX will be able to add prepaid offerings curated from a global digital catalog of over 10,000 goods and services including mobile airtime top-ups, mobile data bundles, digital gift cards, and utilities enabling WaveMAX to participate in this high-growth opportunity by efficiently integrating cross-border prepaid offerings into their SharedFi app," said Emilio del Rio, President of IDT Digital Payments.

"Partnering with WaveMAX-SharedFi will help us create the most inclusive financial and telecommunications ecosystem in Mexico, giving our subscribers the power to choose with whom to make transactions and participate in the advantages of a digital financial world," said Ulises Téllez, PagaPhone President CEO.

"We are very glad to add mobile top-ups and eSIMS functionality using the Zendit Platform in the SharedFi mobile app, consolidating a business model where we partner with MVNOs like PagaPhone," said Eduardo Velasco, WaveMAX CEO.

About WaveMAX Corporation

WaveMAX is a WiFi-5G sharing company leveraging US patented technology to create an ecosystem monetizing mobile interactions between Telcos, Retailers, Providers, Apps, and Users. WaveMAX ecosystem is rapidly growing worldwide, creating new synergies and network effects.

About IDT Corporation

IDT Corporation (NYSE: IDT) is a global provider of fintech, cloud communications, and traditional communications services. We make it easy for families to contact and support each other across international borders. We also enable businesses to transact and communicate with their customers with enhanced intelligence and insight.

About PagaPhone

PagaCel is the first Mexican FinTelco that provides financial and mobile services as well as remittances under a unique brandname PagaCel. PagaCel is comprised by PagaPhone SmartPay, a fintech company, Orange My Mobile, an MVNO and Cloud Transfer Services, a Money Transmitter Operator. PagaCel offers innovative products with great social impact to promote the financial inclusion of Mexicans in the world and foreigners in Mexico. PagaPhone develops and manages financial and telecommunications services with the objective of including and providing better opportunities to users who use the PagaPhone platform.

