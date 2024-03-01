Das Instrument AYH FR001400KO61 ARCHOS S.A. NOM. EO 0,055 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 01.03.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 04.03.2024The instrument AYH FR001400KO61 ARCHOS S.A. NOM. EO 0,055 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 01.03.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 04.03.2024Das Instrument 8N1 SE0016013460 BIOSERGEN AB EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 01.03.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 04.03.2024The instrument 8N1 SE0016013460 BIOSERGEN AB EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 01.03.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 04.03.2024Das Instrument 4SM NO0010187032 MAGNORA ASA NK 0,49 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 01.03.2024The instrument 4SM NO0010187032 MAGNORA ASA NK 0,49 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 01.03.2024Das Instrument H1N0 CA54342Q2053 LOOKING GLASS LABS LTD. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 01.03.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 04.03.2024The instrument H1N0 CA54342Q2053 LOOKING GLASS LABS LTD. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 01.03.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 04.03.2024Das Instrument NHY AU000000LOM6 LUCAPA DIAMOND CO. LTD. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 01.03.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 04.03.2024The instrument NHY AU000000LOM6 LUCAPA DIAMOND CO. LTD. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 01.03.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 04.03.2024Das Instrument 6QH GB00BYWRS683 CITY PUB GROUP LS -,01 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 01.03.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 04.03.2024The instrument 6QH GB00BYWRS683 CITY PUB GROUP LS -,01 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 01.03.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 04.03.2024Das Instrument 42O US71943U1043 PHYSICIANS REALTY DL-,01 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 01.03.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 04.03.2024The instrument 42O US71943U1043 PHYSICIANS REALTY DL-,01 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 01.03.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 04.03.2024Das Instrument 1XU1 CA29383X1033 ENTHEON BIOMEDICAL CORP. EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 01.03.2024The instrument 1XU1 CA29383X1033 ENTHEON BIOMEDICAL CORP. EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 01.03.2024