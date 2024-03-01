Anzeige
Freitag, 01.03.2024
InnoCan Pharma: Jetzt der Ausbruch aus dem Faultierkäfig?
WKN: A0M6U8 | ISIN: AU000000LOM6 | Ticker-Symbol: NHY
Tradegate
29.02.24
19:31 Uhr
0,017 Euro
+0,001
+6,33 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
AUSTRALIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
LUCAPA DIAMOND COMPANY LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LUCAPA DIAMOND COMPANY LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0110,01407:38
0,0110,01407:31
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ARCHOS
ARCHOS SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ARCHOS SA0,0230,00 %
BIOSERGEN AB0,0580,00 %
CITY PUB GROUP PLC1,5700,00 %
ENTHEON BIOMEDICAL CORP0,0050,00 %
LUCAPA DIAMOND COMPANY LIMITED0,017+6,33 %
MAGNORA ASA2,640-0,19 %
METASPHERE LABS LTD0,224+14,87 %
PHYSICIANS REALTY TRUST10,400-0,95 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.