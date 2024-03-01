Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 01.03.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Unglaubliche News: Diese Minenaktie boomt - Das sprengt alle Erwartungen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1JVA8 | ISIN: CA27887W1005 | Ticker-Symbol: EOI
Tradegate
29.02.24
15:43 Uhr
0,118 Euro
+0,007
+5,86 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ECO ATLANTIC OIL & GAS LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ECO ATLANTIC OIL & GAS LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,1040,11809:21
0,1070,11809:09
ACCESSWIRE
01.03.2024 | 08:02
121 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Eco Oil & Gas Ltd.: Eco Oil & Gas Ltd Announces Unaudited Results and Corporate Update

Unaudited Results for the three and nine months ended 31 December 2023
Corporate and Operational Update

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / March 1, 2024 / Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd. (AIM:ECO)(TSX-V:EOG), the oil and gas exploration company focused on the offshore Atlantic Margins, is pleased to announce its results for the three and nine months ended 31 December 2023.

Highlights:

Financials (as at 31 December 2023)

  • The Company had cash and cash equivalents of US$2.2 million and no debt as at 31 December 2023.
  • The Company had total assets of US$49.9 million, total liabilities of US$1.6 million and total equity of US$48.3 million as at 31 December 2023.

Operations:

South Africa

Block 2B

  • Eco has applied for a Production Right Application to the Petroleum Agency of South Africa, for Block 2B, and continues to assess opportunities available to deliver value from this licence for the benefit of stakeholders.

Block 3B/4B

  • The JV partners continue to actively progress a farm out in conjunction with preparations for a two well drilling campaign on the Block. Further updates will be made as appropriate.

Post-period end

  • On January 22, 2024, Eco's wholly owned subsidiary, Azinam Limited, received final government approval for the farm out of its 6.25% Participating Interest in Block 3B/4B to Africa Oil Corp. announced on 11 July 2023. As per the teams of the Assignment and Transfer Agreement, Eco received further payment of $2.5m from Africa Oil.

Namibia

  • Following continued drilling success in the area, Eco continues to receive significant interest in its strategic acreage position in Namibia.
  • The Company continues to assess farm out opportunities with its four licences in the region and will update the market further as appropriate

Guyana

  • As previously announced, on November 15, 2023, the Company received approval for the transfer of 60% Working Interest and Operatorship in the Orinduik Block, offshore Guyana, from the government.
  • Within the period, Eco became Operator of the Orinduik Block, holding, in aggregate, a 75% Participating Interest via Eco Orinduik (60%) and Eco (Atlantic) Guyana Inc (15%), following the closing of the acquisition of Tullow Guyana B.V.
  • A formal farm-out process for the Orinduik Block is underway and the Company will provide further updates as appropriate.
  • Guyana remains one of the most prolific hydrocarbon basins in the world, continuing to yield sizable discoveries and attracting high levels of interest for exploration assets.

Post-period end

  • On January 22, 2024, Eco Orinduik gave notice to the Minister of Natural Resources of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana to enter the Second Phase of the Second Renewable Period of the Orinduik License effective as of January 2024 and TOQAP's decision to relinquish its 25% WI. As a result, Eco currently holds 100% WI in the Block.

Gil Holzman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Eco Atlantic, commented:

"Each asset within our exploration portfolio yields exciting opportunities and I am pleased to report continued progress across all fronts. Notably, government approval of our farm-out agreement of our 6.25% Participating Interest in Block 3B/4B to Africa Oil has strengthened our cash position as we continue preparations for a two well drilling campaign on the Block and progress farm out discussions.

"Guyana remains one of the most important hydrocarbon provinces in the world and Eco's position has been strengthened by its increased Working Interest in the Orinduik Block. We have seen a great deal of interest from a number of oil and gas players as we progress a formal farm out process.

"Eco continues to benefit from its position in Namibia, which sits close to some of the largest oil discoveries in 2023, an area that we expect will see further excitement and activity over the course of this year, which will aid our farm out process.

"The end of the period was marked by dynamic activity across our portfolio and we remain excited about the potential for the remainder of 2024."

The following are the Company's Balance Sheet, Income Statements, Cash Flow Statement and selected notes from the annual Financial Statements. All amounts are in US Dollars, unless otherwise stated.

Balance Sheet

December 31,

March 31,

2023

2023

Assets
Current Assets
Cash and cash equivalents

2,190,363

4,110,734

Short-term investments

13,107

13,107

Government receivable

18,328

22,494

Amounts owing by license partners, net

31,830

477,578

Accounts receivable and prepaid expenses

79,520

1,529,451

Total Current Assets

2,333,148

6,153,364

Non- Current Assets
Investment in associate

8,113,596

8,612,267

Petroleum and natural gas licenses

39,450,544

40,852,020

Total Non-Current Assets

47,564,140

49,464,287

Total Assets

49,897,288

55,617,651

Liabilities
Current Liabilities
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

1,400,511

4,416,789

Advances from and amounts owing to license partners, net

198,254

286,553

Warrant liability

-

261,720

Total Current Liabilities

1,598,765

4,965,062

Total Liabilities

1,598,765

4,965,062

Equity
Share capital

122,088,498

121,570,983

Restricted Share Units reserve

920,653

920,653

Warrants

14,778,272

14,778,272

Stock options

2,900,501

2,804,806

Foreign currency translation reserve

(1,642,705)

(1,458,709)

Accumulated deficit

(90,746,696)

(87,963,416)

Total Equity

48,298,523

50,652,589

Total Liabilities and Equity

49,897,288

55,617,651

Income Statement

Three months ended

Nine months ended

December 31,

December 31,

2023

2022

2023

2022

Revenue
Interest income

17

36,731

1,703

93,183

17

36,731

1,703

93,183

Operating expenses:
Compensation costs

208,201

217,192

629,199

697,106

Professional fees

89,877

131,188

388,437

591,767

Operating costs, net

567,682

19,880,507

1,329,063

32,921,918

General and administrative costs

180,744

120,692

453,786

728,846

Share-based compensation

-

484,125

95,695

2,236,011

Foreign exchange loss

(111,839)

(333,104)

(12,094)

642,117

Total operating expenses

934,665

20,500,600

2,884,086

37,817,765

Operating loss

(934,648)

(20,463,869)

(2,882,383)

(37,724,582)

Gain on settlement of liability (Note 8(a))

-

-

(200,640)

-

Fair value change in warrant liability

-

556,277

261,720

2,402,973

Share of losses of company accounted for at equity

(166,224)

(92,303)

(498,671)

(276,908)

Net loss for the period from continuing operations, before taxes

(1,100,872)

(19,999,895)

(3,319,974)

(35,598,517)

Tax recovery

-

-

536,694

-

Net loss for the period from continuing operations, after taxes

(1,100,872)

(19,999,895)

(2,783,280)

(35,598,517)

Gain (loss) from discontinued operations, after-tax

-

546,343

-

(351,980)

Net loss for the period

(1,100,872)

(19,453,552)

(2,783,280)

(35,950,497)

Foreign currency translation adjustment

101,779

16,803

(183,996)

(536,299)

Comprehensive loss for the period

(999,093)

(19,436,749)

(2,967,276)

(36,486,796)

Basic and diluted net loss per share:
from continuing operations

(0.0030)

(0.0547)

(0.0090)

(0.1034)

from discontinued operations

(0.0003)

0.0015

(0.0003)

(0.0010)

Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in computing basic and diluted net loss per share

370,173,680

365,355,650

368,987,135

344,158,567

Cash Flow Statement

Nine months ended

December 31,

2023

2022

Cash flow from operating activities - continued operations
Net loss from continuing operations

$ (2,783,280)

$ (35,598,517)

Items not affecting cash:
Share-based compensation

95,695

2,236,011

Revaluation of warrant liability

(261,720)

(2,402,973)

Share of losses of companies accounted for at equity

498,671

276,908

Changes in non-cash working capital:
Government receivable

4,166

(14,981)

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

(2,897,287)

15,243,249

Accounts receivable and prepaid expenses

1,449,931

7,969,314

Reallocation to discontinued operations cashflows

-

(171,294)

Advance from and amounts owing to license partners

357,449

(12,878,306)

Cash flow from operating activities - continued operations

(3,536,375)

(25,340,589)

Cash flow from operating activities - discontinued operations

-

(810,822)

Cash flow from investing activities
Short-term investments

-

(2,648)

Acquisition of Orinduik BV

(700,000)

-

Proceeds from Block 3B/4B farmout

2,500,000

-

Cash flow from investing activities - continued operations

1,800,000

(2,648)

Cash flow from investing activities - discontinued operations

-

2,047,322

Cash flow from financing activities
Proceeds from private placements, net

-

35,666,089

Cash flow from financing activities

-

35,666,089

Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

(1,736,375)

11,559,352

Foreign exchange differences

(183,996)

(536,298)

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

4,110,734

3,438,834

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

$ 2,190,363

$ 14,461,888

Notes to the Financial Statements

Basis of Preparation

The consolidated financial statements of the Company have been prepared on a historical cost basis with the exception of certain financial instruments that are measured at fair value. Historical cost is generally based on the fair value of the consideration given in exchange for assets.

Summary of Significant Accounting Policies

Critical accounting estimates

Estimates and underlying assumptions are reviewed on an ongoing basis. Revisions to accounting estimates are recognized prospectively from the period in which the estimates are revised. The following are the key estimate and assumption uncertainties considered by management.

**ENDS**

For more information, please visit www.ecooilandgas.com or contact the following:

Eco Atlantic Oil and Gas

c/o Celicourt +44 (0) 20 8434 2754

Gil Holzman, CEO

Colin Kinley, COO

Alice Carroll, Executive Director

Strand Hanson (Financial & Nominated Adviser)

+44 (0) 20 7409 3494

James Harris

James Bellman

Berenberg (Broker)

+44 (0) 20 3207 7800

Matthew Armitt

Detlir Elezi

Celicourt (PR)

+44 (0) 20 7770 6424

Mark Antelme

Jimmy Lea

About Eco Atlantic:

Eco Atlantic is a TSX-V and AIM-quoted Atlantic Margin-focused oil & gas exploration company with offshore license interests in Guyana, Namibia, and South Africa. Eco aims to deliver material value for its stakeholders through its role in the energy transition to explore for low carbon intensity oil and gas in stable emerging markets close to infrastructure.

Offshore Guyana, in the proven Guyana-Suriname Basin, the Company operates a 100% Working Interest in the 1,354 km2 Orinduik Block. In Namibia, the Company holds Operatorship and an 85% Working Interest in four offshore Petroleum Licences: PELs: 97, 98, 99, and 100, representing a combined area of 28,593 km2 in the Walvis Basin.

Offshore South Africa, Eco is Operator and holds a 50% working interest in Block 2B and a 20% Working Interest in Block 3B/4B, in the Orange Basin, totalling some 20,643km2.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

China Knaller 2024: Diese 5 Aktien sind echte Geheim-Tipps
Der kostenfreie China-Report enthüllt gleich fünf Geheim-Tipps, die zu echten Outperformern werden könnten. Lesen Sie den kostenfreien Report und nutzen Sie die Chancen rechtzeitig!
Hier klicken
© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.