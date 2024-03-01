Eco Oil & Gas Ltd.: Eco Oil & Gas Ltd Announces Unaudited Results and Corporate Update

Unaudited Results for the three and nine months ended 31 December 2023
Corporate and Operational Update
TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / March 1, 2024 / Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd. (AIM:ECO)(TSX-V:EOG), the oil and gas exploration company focused on the offshore Atlantic Margins, is pleased to announce its results for the three and nine months ended 31 December 2023.
Highlights:
Financials (as at 31 December 2023)
- The Company had cash and cash equivalents of US$2.2 million and no debt as at 31 December 2023.
- The Company had total assets of US$49.9 million, total liabilities of US$1.6 million and total equity of US$48.3 million as at 31 December 2023.
Operations:
South Africa
Block 2B
- Eco has applied for a Production Right Application to the Petroleum Agency of South Africa, for Block 2B, and continues to assess opportunities available to deliver value from this licence for the benefit of stakeholders.
Block 3B/4B
- The JV partners continue to actively progress a farm out in conjunction with preparations for a two well drilling campaign on the Block. Further updates will be made as appropriate.
Post-period end
- On January 22, 2024, Eco's wholly owned subsidiary, Azinam Limited, received final government approval for the farm out of its 6.25% Participating Interest in Block 3B/4B to Africa Oil Corp. announced on 11 July 2023. As per the teams of the Assignment and Transfer Agreement, Eco received further payment of $2.5m from Africa Oil.
Namibia
- Following continued drilling success in the area, Eco continues to receive significant interest in its strategic acreage position in Namibia.
- The Company continues to assess farm out opportunities with its four licences in the region and will update the market further as appropriate
Guyana
- As previously announced, on November 15, 2023, the Company received approval for the transfer of 60% Working Interest and Operatorship in the Orinduik Block, offshore Guyana, from the government.
- Within the period, Eco became Operator of the Orinduik Block, holding, in aggregate, a 75% Participating Interest via Eco Orinduik (60%) and Eco (Atlantic) Guyana Inc (15%), following the closing of the acquisition of Tullow Guyana B.V.
- A formal farm-out process for the Orinduik Block is underway and the Company will provide further updates as appropriate.
- Guyana remains one of the most prolific hydrocarbon basins in the world, continuing to yield sizable discoveries and attracting high levels of interest for exploration assets.
Post-period end
- On January 22, 2024, Eco Orinduik gave notice to the Minister of Natural Resources of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana to enter the Second Phase of the Second Renewable Period of the Orinduik License effective as of January 2024 and TOQAP's decision to relinquish its 25% WI. As a result, Eco currently holds 100% WI in the Block.
Gil Holzman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Eco Atlantic, commented:
"Each asset within our exploration portfolio yields exciting opportunities and I am pleased to report continued progress across all fronts. Notably, government approval of our farm-out agreement of our 6.25% Participating Interest in Block 3B/4B to Africa Oil has strengthened our cash position as we continue preparations for a two well drilling campaign on the Block and progress farm out discussions.
"Guyana remains one of the most important hydrocarbon provinces in the world and Eco's position has been strengthened by its increased Working Interest in the Orinduik Block. We have seen a great deal of interest from a number of oil and gas players as we progress a formal farm out process.
"Eco continues to benefit from its position in Namibia, which sits close to some of the largest oil discoveries in 2023, an area that we expect will see further excitement and activity over the course of this year, which will aid our farm out process.
"The end of the period was marked by dynamic activity across our portfolio and we remain excited about the potential for the remainder of 2024."
The following are the Company's Balance Sheet, Income Statements, Cash Flow Statement and selected notes from the annual Financial Statements. All amounts are in US Dollars, unless otherwise stated.
Balance Sheet
December 31,
March 31,
2023
2023
|Assets
|Current Assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
2,190,363
4,110,734
|Short-term investments
13,107
13,107
|Government receivable
18,328
22,494
|Amounts owing by license partners, net
31,830
477,578
|Accounts receivable and prepaid expenses
79,520
1,529,451
|Total Current Assets
2,333,148
6,153,364
|Non- Current Assets
|Investment in associate
8,113,596
8,612,267
|Petroleum and natural gas licenses
39,450,544
40,852,020
|Total Non-Current Assets
47,564,140
49,464,287
|Total Assets
49,897,288
55,617,651
|Liabilities
|Current Liabilities
|Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
1,400,511
4,416,789
|Advances from and amounts owing to license partners, net
198,254
286,553
|Warrant liability
-
261,720
|Total Current Liabilities
1,598,765
4,965,062
|Total Liabilities
1,598,765
4,965,062
|Equity
|Share capital
122,088,498
121,570,983
|Restricted Share Units reserve
920,653
920,653
|Warrants
14,778,272
14,778,272
|Stock options
2,900,501
2,804,806
|Foreign currency translation reserve
(1,642,705)
(1,458,709)
|Accumulated deficit
(90,746,696)
(87,963,416)
|Total Equity
48,298,523
50,652,589
|Total Liabilities and Equity
49,897,288
55,617,651
Income Statement
Three months ended
Nine months ended
December 31,
December 31,
2023
2022
2023
2022
|Revenue
|Interest income
17
36,731
1,703
93,183
17
36,731
1,703
93,183
|Operating expenses:
|Compensation costs
208,201
217,192
629,199
697,106
|Professional fees
89,877
131,188
388,437
591,767
|Operating costs, net
567,682
19,880,507
1,329,063
32,921,918
|General and administrative costs
180,744
120,692
453,786
728,846
|Share-based compensation
-
484,125
95,695
2,236,011
|Foreign exchange loss
(111,839)
(333,104)
(12,094)
642,117
|Total operating expenses
934,665
20,500,600
2,884,086
37,817,765
|Operating loss
(934,648)
(20,463,869)
(2,882,383)
(37,724,582)
|Gain on settlement of liability (Note 8(a))
-
-
(200,640)
-
|Fair value change in warrant liability
-
556,277
261,720
2,402,973
|Share of losses of company accounted for at equity
(166,224)
(92,303)
(498,671)
(276,908)
|Net loss for the period from continuing operations, before taxes
(1,100,872)
(19,999,895)
(3,319,974)
(35,598,517)
|Tax recovery
-
-
536,694
-
|Net loss for the period from continuing operations, after taxes
(1,100,872)
(19,999,895)
(2,783,280)
(35,598,517)
|Gain (loss) from discontinued operations, after-tax
-
546,343
-
(351,980)
|Net loss for the period
(1,100,872)
(19,453,552)
(2,783,280)
(35,950,497)
|Foreign currency translation adjustment
101,779
16,803
(183,996)
(536,299)
|Comprehensive loss for the period
(999,093)
(19,436,749)
(2,967,276)
(36,486,796)
|Basic and diluted net loss per share:
|from continuing operations
(0.0030)
(0.0547)
(0.0090)
(0.1034)
|from discontinued operations
(0.0003)
0.0015
(0.0003)
(0.0010)
|Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in computing basic and diluted net loss per share
370,173,680
365,355,650
368,987,135
344,158,567
Cash Flow Statement
Nine months ended
December 31,
2023
2022
|Cash flow from operating activities - continued operations
|Net loss from continuing operations
$ (2,783,280)
$ (35,598,517)
|Items not affecting cash:
|Share-based compensation
95,695
2,236,011
|Revaluation of warrant liability
(261,720)
(2,402,973)
|Share of losses of companies accounted for at equity
498,671
276,908
|Changes in non-cash working capital:
|Government receivable
4,166
(14,981)
|Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
(2,897,287)
15,243,249
|Accounts receivable and prepaid expenses
1,449,931
7,969,314
|Reallocation to discontinued operations cashflows
-
(171,294)
|Advance from and amounts owing to license partners
357,449
(12,878,306)
|Cash flow from operating activities - continued operations
(3,536,375)
(25,340,589)
|Cash flow from operating activities - discontinued operations
-
(810,822)
|Cash flow from investing activities
|Short-term investments
-
(2,648)
|Acquisition of Orinduik BV
(700,000)
-
|Proceeds from Block 3B/4B farmout
2,500,000
-
|Cash flow from investing activities - continued operations
1,800,000
(2,648)
|Cash flow from investing activities - discontinued operations
-
2,047,322
|Cash flow from financing activities
|Proceeds from private placements, net
-
35,666,089
|Cash flow from financing activities
-
35,666,089
|Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
(1,736,375)
11,559,352
|Foreign exchange differences
(183,996)
(536,298)
|Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
4,110,734
3,438,834
|Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
$ 2,190,363
$ 14,461,888
Notes to the Financial Statements
Basis of Preparation
The consolidated financial statements of the Company have been prepared on a historical cost basis with the exception of certain financial instruments that are measured at fair value. Historical cost is generally based on the fair value of the consideration given in exchange for assets.
Summary of Significant Accounting Policies
Critical accounting estimates
Estimates and underlying assumptions are reviewed on an ongoing basis. Revisions to accounting estimates are recognized prospectively from the period in which the estimates are revised. The following are the key estimate and assumption uncertainties considered by management.
**ENDS**
For more information, please visit www.ecooilandgas.com or contact the following:
Eco Atlantic Oil and Gas
c/o Celicourt +44 (0) 20 8434 2754
Gil Holzman, CEO
Colin Kinley, COO
Alice Carroll, Executive Director
Strand Hanson (Financial & Nominated Adviser)
+44 (0) 20 7409 3494
James Harris
James Bellman
Berenberg (Broker)
+44 (0) 20 3207 7800
Matthew Armitt
Detlir Elezi
Celicourt (PR)
+44 (0) 20 7770 6424
Mark Antelme
Jimmy Lea
About Eco Atlantic:
Eco Atlantic is a TSX-V and AIM-quoted Atlantic Margin-focused oil & gas exploration company with offshore license interests in Guyana, Namibia, and South Africa. Eco aims to deliver material value for its stakeholders through its role in the energy transition to explore for low carbon intensity oil and gas in stable emerging markets close to infrastructure.
Offshore Guyana, in the proven Guyana-Suriname Basin, the Company operates a 100% Working Interest in the 1,354 km2 Orinduik Block. In Namibia, the Company holds Operatorship and an 85% Working Interest in four offshore Petroleum Licences: PELs: 97, 98, 99, and 100, representing a combined area of 28,593 km2 in the Walvis Basin.
Offshore South Africa, Eco is Operator and holds a 50% working interest in Block 2B and a 20% Working Interest in Block 3B/4B, in the Orange Basin, totalling some 20,643km2.
