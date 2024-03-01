Eco Oil & Gas Ltd.: Eco Oil & Gas Ltd Announces Unaudited Results and Corporate Update

Unaudited Results for the three and nine months ended 31 December 2023

Corporate and Operational Update

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / March 1, 2024 / Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd. (AIM:ECO)(TSX-V:EOG), the oil and gas exploration company focused on the offshore Atlantic Margins, is pleased to announce its results for the three and nine months ended 31 December 2023.

Highlights:

Financials (as at 31 December 2023)

The Company had cash and cash equivalents of US$2.2 million and no debt as at 31 December 2023.



The Company had total assets of US$49.9 million, total liabilities of US$1.6 million and total equity of US$48.3 million as at 31 December 2023.

Operations:

South Africa

Block 2B

Eco has applied for a Production Right Application to the Petroleum Agency of South Africa, for Block 2B, and continues to assess opportunities available to deliver value from this licence for the benefit of stakeholders.

Block 3B/4B

The JV partners continue to actively progress a farm out in conjunction with preparations for a two well drilling campaign on the Block. Further updates will be made as appropriate.

Post-period end

On January 22, 2024, Eco's wholly owned subsidiary, Azinam Limited, received final government approval for the farm out of its 6.25% Participating Interest in Block 3B/4B to Africa Oil Corp. announced on 11 July 2023. As per the teams of the Assignment and Transfer Agreement, Eco received further payment of $2.5m from Africa Oil.

Namibia

Following continued drilling success in the area, Eco continues to receive significant interest in its strategic acreage position in Namibia.



The Company continues to assess farm out opportunities with its four licences in the region and will update the market further as appropriate

Guyana

As previously announced, on November 15, 2023, the Company received approval for the transfer of 60% Working Interest and Operatorship in the Orinduik Block, offshore Guyana, from the government.



Within the period, Eco became Operator of the Orinduik Block, holding, in aggregate, a 75% Participating Interest via Eco Orinduik (60%) and Eco (Atlantic) Guyana Inc (15%), following the closing of the acquisition of Tullow Guyana B.V.



A formal farm-out process for the Orinduik Block is underway and the Company will provide further updates as appropriate.



Guyana remains one of the most prolific hydrocarbon basins in the world, continuing to yield sizable discoveries and attracting high levels of interest for exploration assets.

Post-period end

On January 22, 2024, Eco Orinduik gave notice to the Minister of Natural Resources of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana to enter the Second Phase of the Second Renewable Period of the Orinduik License effective as of January 2024 and TOQAP's decision to relinquish its 25% WI. As a result, Eco currently holds 100% WI in the Block.

Gil Holzman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Eco Atlantic, commented:

"Each asset within our exploration portfolio yields exciting opportunities and I am pleased to report continued progress across all fronts. Notably, government approval of our farm-out agreement of our 6.25% Participating Interest in Block 3B/4B to Africa Oil has strengthened our cash position as we continue preparations for a two well drilling campaign on the Block and progress farm out discussions.

"Guyana remains one of the most important hydrocarbon provinces in the world and Eco's position has been strengthened by its increased Working Interest in the Orinduik Block. We have seen a great deal of interest from a number of oil and gas players as we progress a formal farm out process.

"Eco continues to benefit from its position in Namibia, which sits close to some of the largest oil discoveries in 2023, an area that we expect will see further excitement and activity over the course of this year, which will aid our farm out process.

"The end of the period was marked by dynamic activity across our portfolio and we remain excited about the potential for the remainder of 2024."

The following are the Company's Balance Sheet, Income Statements, Cash Flow Statement and selected notes from the annual Financial Statements. All amounts are in US Dollars, unless otherwise stated.

Balance Sheet

December 31, March 31, 2023 2023 Assets Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents 2,190,363 4,110,734 Short-term investments 13,107 13,107 Government receivable 18,328 22,494 Amounts owing by license partners, net 31,830 477,578 Accounts receivable and prepaid expenses 79,520 1,529,451 Total Current Assets 2,333,148 6,153,364 Non- Current Assets Investment in associate 8,113,596 8,612,267 Petroleum and natural gas licenses 39,450,544 40,852,020 Total Non-Current Assets 47,564,140 49,464,287 Total Assets 49,897,288 55,617,651 Liabilities Current Liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 1,400,511 4,416,789 Advances from and amounts owing to license partners, net 198,254 286,553 Warrant liability - 261,720 Total Current Liabilities 1,598,765 4,965,062 Total Liabilities 1,598,765 4,965,062 Equity Share capital 122,088,498 121,570,983 Restricted Share Units reserve 920,653 920,653 Warrants 14,778,272 14,778,272 Stock options 2,900,501 2,804,806 Foreign currency translation reserve (1,642,705) (1,458,709) Accumulated deficit (90,746,696) (87,963,416) Total Equity 48,298,523 50,652,589 Total Liabilities and Equity 49,897,288 55,617,651

Income Statement

Three months ended Nine months ended December 31, December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue Interest income 17 36,731 1,703 93,183 17 36,731 1,703 93,183 Operating expenses: Compensation costs 208,201 217,192 629,199 697,106 Professional fees 89,877 131,188 388,437 591,767 Operating costs, net 567,682 19,880,507 1,329,063 32,921,918 General and administrative costs 180,744 120,692 453,786 728,846 Share-based compensation - 484,125 95,695 2,236,011 Foreign exchange loss (111,839) (333,104) (12,094) 642,117 Total operating expenses 934,665 20,500,600 2,884,086 37,817,765 Operating loss (934,648) (20,463,869) (2,882,383) (37,724,582) Gain on settlement of liability (Note 8(a)) - - (200,640) - Fair value change in warrant liability - 556,277 261,720 2,402,973 Share of losses of company accounted for at equity (166,224) (92,303) (498,671) (276,908) Net loss for the period from continuing operations, before taxes (1,100,872) (19,999,895) (3,319,974) (35,598,517) Tax recovery - - 536,694 - Net loss for the period from continuing operations, after taxes (1,100,872) (19,999,895) (2,783,280) (35,598,517) Gain (loss) from discontinued operations, after-tax - 546,343 - (351,980) Net loss for the period (1,100,872) (19,453,552) (2,783,280) (35,950,497) Foreign currency translation adjustment 101,779 16,803 (183,996) (536,299) Comprehensive loss for the period (999,093) (19,436,749) (2,967,276) (36,486,796) Basic and diluted net loss per share: from continuing operations (0.0030) (0.0547) (0.0090) (0.1034) from discontinued operations (0.0003) 0.0015 (0.0003) (0.0010) Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in computing basic and diluted net loss per share 370,173,680 365,355,650 368,987,135 344,158,567

Cash Flow Statement

Nine months ended December 31, 2023 2022 Cash flow from operating activities - continued operations Net loss from continuing operations $ (2,783,280) $ (35,598,517) Items not affecting cash: Share-based compensation 95,695 2,236,011 Revaluation of warrant liability (261,720) (2,402,973) Share of losses of companies accounted for at equity 498,671 276,908 Changes in non-cash working capital: Government receivable 4,166 (14,981) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (2,897,287) 15,243,249 Accounts receivable and prepaid expenses 1,449,931 7,969,314 Reallocation to discontinued operations cashflows - (171,294) Advance from and amounts owing to license partners 357,449 (12,878,306) Cash flow from operating activities - continued operations (3,536,375) (25,340,589) Cash flow from operating activities - discontinued operations - (810,822) Cash flow from investing activities Short-term investments - (2,648) Acquisition of Orinduik BV (700,000) - Proceeds from Block 3B/4B farmout 2,500,000 - Cash flow from investing activities - continued operations 1,800,000 (2,648) Cash flow from investing activities - discontinued operations - 2,047,322 Cash flow from financing activities Proceeds from private placements, net - 35,666,089 Cash flow from financing activities - 35,666,089 Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (1,736,375) 11,559,352 Foreign exchange differences (183,996) (536,298) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 4,110,734 3,438,834 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 2,190,363 $ 14,461,888

Notes to the Financial Statements

Basis of Preparation

The consolidated financial statements of the Company have been prepared on a historical cost basis with the exception of certain financial instruments that are measured at fair value. Historical cost is generally based on the fair value of the consideration given in exchange for assets.

Summary of Significant Accounting Policies

Critical accounting estimates

Estimates and underlying assumptions are reviewed on an ongoing basis. Revisions to accounting estimates are recognized prospectively from the period in which the estimates are revised. The following are the key estimate and assumption uncertainties considered by management.

**ENDS**

About Eco Atlantic:

Eco Atlantic is a TSX-V and AIM-quoted Atlantic Margin-focused oil & gas exploration company with offshore license interests in Guyana, Namibia, and South Africa. Eco aims to deliver material value for its stakeholders through its role in the energy transition to explore for low carbon intensity oil and gas in stable emerging markets close to infrastructure.

Offshore Guyana, in the proven Guyana-Suriname Basin, the Company operates a 100% Working Interest in the 1,354 km2 Orinduik Block. In Namibia, the Company holds Operatorship and an 85% Working Interest in four offshore Petroleum Licences: PELs: 97, 98, 99, and 100, representing a combined area of 28,593 km2 in the Walvis Basin.

Offshore South Africa, Eco is Operator and holds a 50% working interest in Block 2B and a 20% Working Interest in Block 3B/4B, in the Orange Basin, totalling some 20,643km2.

