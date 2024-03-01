REC has developed a new series of residential heterojunction solar panels with efficiencies ranging from 20. 6% to 22. 2% and an operating temperature coefficient of -0. 24% per degree Celsius. Singapore-based PV module manufacturer REC has developed residential solar modules based on its Alpha heterojunction cell technology. "Production has started at REC's Industry 4. 0 fab in Singapore and first shipments will reach the US market in May 2024," the company said in a statement released. The REC Alpha Pure-2 Series is available in four versions, with power ratings ranging from 400 W to 430 W, ...

