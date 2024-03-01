In a new weekly update for pv magazine, OPIS, a Dow Jones company, provides a quick look at the main price trends in the global PV industry. The Chinese Module Marker (CMM), the OPIS benchmark assessment for mono PERC modules from China was assessed at $0. 110 per W, stable from the previous week while TOPCon module prices were flat at $0. 119/W week to week. Prices have held steady for the seventh consecutive week as market participants adopt a wait-and-see approach for a clearer price trend to emerge. Market sentiment was mixed. There were some talks in the market of possible domestic Chinese ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...