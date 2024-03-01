Parex Resources Inc.: Parex Resources Announces 2023 Full-Year Results & Reserves, Resumption of Northern Llanos Operations, and Declaration of Q1 2024 Dividend

CALGARY, Alberta, Feb. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parex Resources Inc. ("Parex" or the "Company") (TSX: PXT) is pleased to announce its financial and operating results for the three- and twelve-month periods ended December 31, 2023, as well as the results of its independent reserves assessment as at December 31, 2023. Additionally, the Company announces that it has resumed full operations at its Capachos and Arauca Blocks in the Northern Llanos, as well as the declaration of its Q1 2024 regular dividend of C$0.375 per share.

All amounts herein are in United States dollars ("USD") unless otherwise stated.

"In 2023, we achieved record production, successfully replaced 100% of PDP reserves, and delivered excellent safety performance - thanks to the collective efforts of the Parex team," commented Imad Mohsen, President & Chief Executive Officer.

"While we encountered some headwinds during the year, we approach 2024 with confidence in base production from our core SOCA assets, optimism about near-term growth and upside potential in Arauca, and continue to be focused on high grading our portfolio and delivering meaningful exploitation and exploration volumes."

Key Highlights

Generated annual funds flow provided by operations ("FFO") of $668 million (1) and free funds flow ("FFF") of $184 million (2) in 2023.

and free funds flow ("FFF") of $184 million in 2023. Achieved record production per share, up 12% compared to 2022 (6) .

. Replaced approximately 100% of proved developed producing ("PDP") reserves and grew PDP reserves per share (on a boe basis) by 5% over 2022 (3) .

. Resumed full operations at Capachos (4) and Arauca (5) on February 25, 2024; FY 2024 average production guidance midpoint of 57,000 boe/d is unchanged.

and Arauca on February 25, 2024; FY 2024 average production guidance midpoint of 57,000 boe/d is unchanged. Returned $224 million to shareholders in 2023; cumulatively, returned over C$1.5 billion to shareholders over the past five years through dividends and share repurchases.

Declared a Q1 2024 regular dividend of C$0.375 per share (6) or C$1.50 per share annualized; current dividend yield is roughly 6.8% (6) .

or C$1.50 per share annualized; current dividend yield is roughly 6.8% . Commenced a current normal course issuer bid ("NCIB") on January 22, 2024; in 2023, the Company repurchased roughly 5% of its outstanding shares.

2023 Fourth Quarter Results

Record average production of 57,329 boe/d (7) , an increase of 6% over Q4 2022 and 5% over Q3 2023.

, an increase of 6% over Q4 2022 and 5% over Q3 2023. Realized net income of $134 million or $1.28 per share basic (8) .

. Generated FFO of $193 million (1) and FFO per share of $1.85 (8)(9) .

and FFO per share of $1.85 . Produced an operating netback of $41.79/boe (9) and an FFO netback of $36.81/boe (9) from an average Brent price of $82.90/bbl.

and an FFO netback of $36.81/boe from an average Brent price of $82.90/bbl. Incurred $91 million (2) of capital expenditures, participating in the drilling of 11 gross (8.30 net) wells.

of capital expenditures, participating in the drilling of 11 gross (8.30 net) wells. As at December 31, 2023, cash was $140 million and working capital surplus $79 million(1); working capital was supplemented by the Company's secured credit facility that had $90 million drawn as at year-end due to the timing of vendor payments and oil sale collections at the end of the quarter.

2023 Full-Year Results

Record average production of 54,356 (7) boe/d, up 4% over 2022.

boe/d, up 4% over 2022. Realized net income of $459 million or $4.32 per share basic (8) .

. Generated FFO of $668 million (1) and FFO per share of $6.29 (8)(9) .

and FFO per share of $6.29 . Produced an operating netback of $44.84/boe (9) and an FFO netback of $33.59/boe (9) from an average Brent price of $82.18/bbl.

and an FFO netback of $33.59/boe from an average Brent price of $82.18/bbl. Incurred $483 million (2) of capital expenditures, participating in the drilling of 59 gross (43.6 net) wells.

of capital expenditures, participating in the drilling of 59 gross (43.6 net) wells. Paid $119 million or C$1.50 per share(6)(8) in regular dividends and repurchased $105 million worth of shares.

2023 Year-End Corporate Reserves Report: Highlights (3)

For the year ended December 31, 2023, the Company:

Generated a PDP reserves replacement ratio of approximately 100%, with 2023 production of approximately 19.8 mmboe and reserve additions of 19.7 mmboe.

Grew PDP reserves per share (on a boe basis) by 5% compared to 2022.

Attained growth in PDP after-tax net asset value ("NAV") per share to C$22.40 (9)(10) , which was 5% higher than 2022.

, which was 5% higher than 2022. Increased Q4 2023 average production by approximately 6% over the comparative quarter and maintained a year-over-year PDP reserve life index of approximately four years.

Proved ("1P") and proved plus probable ("2P") reserve volumes were down 14% and 16%, respectively, compared to 2022. Reserves were lower primarily due to technical revisions, which were focused on asset impairment on non-core blocks in the middle Magdalena, as well as LLA-34 (11) on delineation underperformance.

Added approximately four million of 2P reserves from the Arauca-8 well (5) ; in 2024, Parex plans to test the remaining zones of the well and conduct appraisal drilling on the block to better understand the extent of the reservoir.

; in 2024, Parex plans to test the remaining zones of the well and conduct appraisal drilling on the block to better understand the extent of the reservoir. Grew PDP, 1P and 2P after-tax NAV per boe by 2%(9)(10), 8%(9)(10) and 6%(9)(10), respectively, when compared to 2022.

(1) Capital management measure. See "Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures Advisory."

(2) Non-GAAP financial measure. See "Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures Advisory."

(3) See "2023 Year-End Corporate Reserves Report: Discussion of Reserves" for additional information.

(4) Capachos: 50% W.I.

(5) Arauca: Business Collaboration Agreement with Ecopetrol S.A. (Parex 50% Participating Share); Ecopetrol S.A. currently holds 100% of the working interest in the Convenio Arauca while the assignment procedure is pending.

(6) Supplementary financial measure. See "Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures Advisory."

(7) See "Operational and Financial Highlights" for a breakdown of production by product type.

(8) Based on weighted-average basic shares for the period.

(9) Non-GAAP financial ratio. See "Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures Advisory."

(10) Discounted at 15% and using the GLJ Brent forecast.

(11) LLA-34: 55% W.I.

Operational and Financial Highlights Three Months Ended Year Ended Dec. 31, Dec. 31, Sep. 30, December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2023 2022 2021 Operational Average daily production Light Crude and Medium Crude Oil (bbl/d) 9,700 10,511 8,837 8,417 7,471 6,831 Heavy Crude Oil (bbl/d) 46,760 42,746 44,779 45,163 43,008 38,449 Crude oil (bbl/d) 56,460 53,257 53,616 53,580 50,479 45,280 Conventional Natural Gas (mcf/d) 5,214 6,000 5,742 4,656 9,420 10,308 Oil & Gas (boe/d)(1) 57,329 54,257 54,573 54,356 52,049 46,998 Operating netback ($/boe) Reference price - Brent ($/bbl) 82.90 88.63 85.92 82.18 99.04 70.95 Oil and gas sales(4) 71.12 74.81 75.98 71.00 86.88 60.97 Royalties(4) (12.12 ) (12.88 ) (13.72 ) (12.31 ) (17.68 ) (9.12 ) Net revenue 59.00 61.93 62.26 58.69 69.20 51.85 Production expense(4) (13.67 ) (7.14 ) (9.73 ) (10.42 ) (6.90 ) (6.29 ) Transportation expense(4) (3.54 ) (3.50 ) (3.56 ) (3.43 ) (3.24 ) (3.03 ) Operating netback ($/boe)(2) 41.79 51.29 48.97 44.84 59.06 42.53 Funds flow provided by operations netback ($/boe)(2) 36.81 17.02 31.28 33.59 38.50 33.56 Financial ($000s except per share amounts) Net income 133,783 249,958 119,736 459,309 611,368 303,105 Per share - basic(6) 1.28 2.29 1.13 4.32 5.38 2.42 Funds flow provided by operations(5) 193,377 85,194 157,839 667,782 724,890 577,545 Per share - basic(2)(6) 1.85 0.78 1.49 6.29 6.38 4.61 Capital expenditures(3) 91,419 147,746 156,747 483,343 512,252 272,234 Free funds flow(3) 101,958 (62,552 ) 1,092 184,439 212,638 305,311 EBITDA(2) 110,653 213,604 221,271 650,364 953,210 633,280 Adjusted EBITDA(2) 201,345 244,637 225,784 816,815 1,066,040 689,177 Long-term inventory expenditures (866 ) 56,415 (374 ) 39,430 140,266 5,001 Dividends paid 29,505 20,108 29,239 118,676 75,491 47,631 Per share - Cdn$(4)(6) 0.375 0.25 0.375 1.50 0.89 0.50 Shares repurchased 22,453 3,206 24,273 105,068 221,464 218,491 Number of shares repurchased (000s) 1,220 220 1,240 5,628 11,821 12,869 Outstanding shares (end of period) (000s) Basic 103,812 109,112 105,014 103,812 109,112 120,266 Weighted average basic 104,394 109,107 105,621 106,247 113,572 125,210 Diluted(8) 104,502 109,939 105,722 104,502 109,939 121,600 Working capital surplus(5) 79,027 84,988 (57,511 ) 79,027 84,988 325,780 Bank debt(7) 90,000 - - 90,000 - - Cash 140,352 419,002 34,548 140,352 419,002 378,338



(1) Reference to crude oil or natural gas in the above table and elsewhere in this press release refer to the light and medium crude oil and heavy crude oil and conventional natural gas, respectively, product types as defined in National Instrument 51-101 - Standard of Disclosure for Oil and Gas Activities.

(2) Non-GAAP ratio. See "Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures Advisory".

(3) Non-GAAP financial measure. See "Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures Advisory" for the composition of such measure.

(4) Supplementary financial measure. See "Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures Advisory" for the composition of such measure.

(5) Capital management measure. See "Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures Advisory".

(6) Per share amounts (with the exception of dividends) are based on weighted average common shares.

(7) Borrowing limit of $200.0 million as of December 31, 2023.

(8) Diluted shares as stated include the effects of common shares and stock options outstanding at the period-end. The December 31, 2023 closing stock price was C$24.95 per share.

Guidance Update

Parex's FY 2024 average production guidance of 54,000 to 60,000 boe/d (57,000 boe/d midpoint) and capital expenditures of $390 to $430 million ($410 million midpoint) remain unchanged.

Operational Update

Northern Llanos - Capachos and Arauca Update (1)(2)

Parex has resumed activity in the Northern Llanos following social protests that required the Company to shut in its Capachos Block and halt drilling and testing operations at the Arauca Block. Full operations are proceeding with:

Arauca-8 well currently testing the remaining zones in the Guadalupe formation;

Drilling the Arauca-15 sidetrack; and

Capachos average production is roughly 3,800 boe/d (net) and is expected to further increase throughout the remainder of the current quarter.

Corporately, the shut-ins were limited to the Capachos and Arauca Blocks and are expected to affect Parex's Q1 2024 results. The net production of Capachos was approximately 5,000 boe/d before the suspension of operations. Additionally, there is an Arauca impact from the delayed pace of drilling and testing operations.

(1) Capachos: 50% W.I.

(2) Arauca: Business Collaboration Agreement with Ecopetrol S.A. (Parex 50% Participating Share); Ecopetrol S.A. currently holds 100% of the working interest in the Convenio Arauca while the assignment procedure is pending.

Cabrestero and LLA-34 - Waterflood Injection Performance and Polymer Pilot Update (1)(2)

The waterflood injection programs are advancing successfully at both Cabrestero and LLA-34, affirming their effectiveness in improving reservoir recovery. So far in 2024, the blocks are demonstrating strong base production and outperforming Management's expectations.

In late 2023, polymer injection began at Cabrestero. The polymer injection process has been successfully completed and the Company has implemented a comprehensive monitoring program for two well patterns. This program is designed to capture the reservoir response and validate the technology's efficacy in accelerating oil production and enhancing sweep efficiency. The Company expects preliminary results in H2 2024.

(1) Cabrestero: 100% W.I.

(2) LLA-34: 55% W.I.

Big 'E' Exploration - High-Impact Targets with Transformational Potential

The Arantes well at LLA-122(1) is targeting gas and condensate in the high-potential Foothills trend of Colombia, where historical pool sizes have been significant. This prospect was spud in early January 2024 and is expected to reach a total depth of approximately 18,000 feet in Q2 2024.

Parex continues to progress the pre-drill work for the Hydra well at VIM-1(2), which is expected to spud mid-year 2024.

(1) LLA-122: 50% W.I.

(2) VIM-1: 50% W.I.

Sustainability Update

Parex continues to be recognized as a top-tier ESG performer:

ESG industry top-rated company by Sustainalytics;

In the Jantzi Social Index;

One of three Canadian-listed exploration and production companies included in the 2024 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index; and

Maintained a rating of "AA" through Morgan Stanley Capital International ("MSCI").

Notably in 2023, the Company made significant social investments through both direct community investment and the Colombian national government's Work for Taxes program. The Work for Taxes program enables corporations to undertake infrastructure projects for a direct reduction in their tax liabilities to support local communities and to date, Parex has been granted approximately $70 million of projects under this program. In 2023, over $15 million was invested through the Work for Taxes initiative, with an additional approximately $5 million invested directly in communities.

Parex plans to issue its tenth annual sustainability report, alongside its third integrated Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures ("TCFD"), in early Q3 2024.

Tax Update

Starting with the 2023 tax year, Colombia introduced an income surtax that is linked to the historical Brent oil price over 10 years. Following December 31, 2023, the income surtax to be used for the 2023 tax year was confirmed. For Parex's 2023 current tax expense, the Company's forecast and tax provisions were completed at 15%, and came in lower than expected at 10%, which positively benefited 2023 current tax expense.

For 2024, the Company is currently assuming a 10% income surtax based on current commodity prices.

Return of Capital

Q1 2024 Dividend

Parex's Board of Directors has approved a Q1 2024 regular dividend of C$0.375 per share to be paid on March 28, 2024, to shareholders of record on March 15, 2024.

This quarterly dividend payment to shareholders is designated as an "eligible dividend" for purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada).

Normal Course Issuer Bid Update

As at February 28, 2024, Parex has repurchased approximately 0.5 million shares under its current NCIB at an average price of C$21.88 per share, for a total consideration of roughly C$12 million.

In 2023, Parex repurchased 5.6 million shares, representing approximately 5% of the public float and a return of C$142 million to shareholders.

2023 Year-End Corporate Reserves Report: Discussion of Reserves

The following tables summarize information contained in the independent reserves report prepared by GLJ Ltd. ("GLJ") dated February 29, 2024 with an effective date of December 31, 2023 (the "GLJ 2023 Report"). All December 31, 2023 reserves presented are based on GLJ's forecast pricing effective January 1, 2024; all December 31, 2022 reserves presented are based on GLJ's forecast pricing effective January 1, 2023 and all December 31, 2021 reserves presented are based on GLJ's forecast pricing effective January 1, 2022. GLJ pricing is available on their website at www.gljpc.com.

All reserves are presented as Parex working interest before royalties and in certain tables set forth below, the columns may not add due to rounding. Additional reserve information as required under NI 51-101 will be included in the Company's Annual Information Form for the 2023 fiscal year, which will be filed on SEDAR+ by March 1, 2024.

Gross Reserves Volumes

Dec. 31 2021 2022 2023 Change over Dec. 31, Reserve Category Mboe Mboe Mboe(1) 2022 Proved Developed Producing (PDP) 80,559 82,788 82,628 - % Proved Developed Non-Producing 9,685 11,767 7,252 (38 %) Proved Undeveloped 35,022 36,100 22,647 (37 %) Proved (1P) 125,266 130,655 112,528 (14 %) Proved + Probable (2P) 198,825 200,704 168,625 (16 %) Proved + Probable + Possible (3P) 286,927 281,595 231,299 (18 %)

(1) 2023 net reserves after royalties are: PDP 70,893 Mboe, proved developed non-producing 6,571 Mboe, proved undeveloped 19,932 Mboe, 1P 97,396 Mboe, 2P 146,385 Mboe and 3P 201,245 Mboe.

Gross Reserves Reconciliation Company

Total 1P Total 2P Total 3P Mboe Mboe Mboe December 31, 2022 130,655 200,704 281,595 Technical Revisions(1) (4,092 ) (18,277 ) (38,553 ) Discoveries(2) 3,594 5,516 7,802 Infill Drilling(3) 1,636 - - Extensions and Improved Recovery(4) 575 521 295 Production (19,840 ) (19,840 ) (19,840 ) December 31, 2023(5) 112,528 168,625 231,299

(1) Reserves technical revisions are associated with the evaluations of Aguas Blancas, Fortuna, LLA-34, Arauca, Cabrestero, and VIM-1.

(2) Discoveries are associated with the evaluations of Arauca, Cabrestero, and LLA-81.

(3) Infill drilling is associated with the evaluation of LLA-34.

(4) Reserve extensions and improved recovery are associated with the evaluation of Capachos.

(5) The estimates of reserves and future net revenue for individual properties may not reflect the same confidence level as estimates of reserves and future net revenue for all properties, due to the effects of aggregation.

Reserves Net Present Value After Tax Summary - GLJ Brent Forecast (1)(2)

NPV15 NPV15 NAV

December 31, December 31, December 31,

CAD/sh Change over 2022 2023 2023 Dec. 31, Reserve Category (000s)(2) (000s)(2) (CAD/sh)(3) 2022 Proved Developed Producing (PDP) $ 1,637,116 $ 1,679,078 $ 22.40 5 % Proved Developed Non-Producing 167,478 112,298 $ 2.44 (22 %) Proved Undeveloped 338,167 201,380 $ 3.57 (32 %) Proved (1P) $ 2,142,761 $ 1,992,757 $ 26.40 (5 %) Proved + Probable (2P) $ 2,877,365 $ 2,556,169 $ 33.57 (9 %) Proved + Probable + Possible (3P) $ 3,641,269 $ 3,191,329 $ 41.67 (10 %)

(1) Net present values ("NPV") are stated in USD and are discounted at 15 percent. The forecast prices used in the calculation of the present value of future net revenue are based on the GLJ January 1, 2023 and GLJ January 1, 2024 price forecasts, respectively. The GLJ January 1, 2024 price forecast will be included in the Company's Annual Information Form for the 2023 fiscal year.

(2) Includes future development capital ("FDC") as at December 31, 2022 of $40 million for PDP, $492 million for 1P, $620 million for 2P and $707 million for 3P and FDC as at December 31, 2023 of $27 million for PDP, $346 million for 1P, $537 million for 2P and $609 million for 3P.

(3) NAV is calculated, as at December 31, 2023, as after tax NPV15 plus estimated working capital of USD$79M (converted at USDCAD=1.3226), divided by 104 million basic shares outstanding as at December 31, 2023. NAV per share is a Non-GAAP ratio.

Q4 2023 and FY 2023 Results - Conference Call & Video Webcast

Parex will host a conference call and video webcast to discuss its Q4 2023 and FY 2023 results on Friday, March 1, 2024, beginning at 9:30 am MT (11:30 am ET). To participate in the conference call or video webcast, please see the access information below:

Conference ID: 1 335 335 Participant Toll-Free Dial-In Number: 1-888-550-5584 Participant International Dial-In Number: 1-646-960-0157 Webcast: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/294536382

2023 Annual General Meeting

Parex anticipates holding its Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders on Thursday, May 9, 2024.

About Parex Resources Inc.

Parex is the largest independent oil and gas company in Colombia, focusing on sustainable, conventional production. Parex's corporate headquarters are in Calgary, Canada, and the Company has an operating office in Bogotá, Colombia. Parex is a member of the S&P/TSX Composite ESG Index and its shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol PXT.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

2023 Year-End Corporate Reserves Report: Supplemental Reserves Tables

All reserves are presented as Parex working interest before royalties and in certain tables set forth below, the columns may not add due to rounding.

Gross Reserves by Area (1)

1P 2P 3P Area Mboe(1) Mboe(1) Mboe(1) LLA-34 64,621 96,078 125,520 Southern Llanos 22,474 29,242 36,144 Northern Llanos 17,493 25,885 35,297 Magdalena 7,940 17,420 34,338 Total 112,528 168,625 231,299

(1) The estimates of reserves and future net revenue for individual properties may not reflect the same confidence level as estimates of reserves and future net revenue for all properties, due to the effects of aggregation.

Gross Reserves Volumes by Product Type

Product Type PDP 1P 2P 3P Light & Medium Crude Oil (Mbbl) 9,984 26,352 43,683 65,611 Heavy Crude Oil (Mbbl) 70,759 80,871 114,199 145,933 Natural Gas Liquids (Mbbl) 200 1,375 1,963 2,618 Conventional Natural Gas (MMcf) 10,114 23,577 52,677 102,821 Oil Equivalent (Mboe) 82,628 112,528 168,625 231,299



Gross Reserves Volumes Per Share (1)

Dec. 31 Change over Dec. 31, 2022



2021 2022 2023(1) Year-End Basic Outstanding Shares (000s) 120.3 109.1 103.8 (5 %) Proved Developed Producing (PDP) (boe/share) 0.67 0.76 0.80 5 % Proved (1P) (boe/share) 1.04 1.20 1.08 (10 %) Proved + Probable (2P) (boe/share) 1.65 1.84 1.62 (12 %) Proved + Probable + Possible (3P) (boe/share) 2.39 2.58 2.23 (14 %)

(1) 2023 net reserves after royalties are: PDP 70,893 Mboe, proved developed non-producing 6,571 Mboe, proved undeveloped 19,932 Mboe, 1P 97,396 Mboe, 2P 146,385 Mboe and 3P 201,245 Mboe.

Reserve Life Index ("RLI")

Dec. 31, 2021(1) Dec. 31, 2022(2) Dec. 31, 2023(3) Proved Developed Producing (PDP) 4.4 years 4.2 years 3.9 years Proved (1P) 6.9 years 6.6 years 5.4 years Proved Plus Probable (2P) 10.9 years 10.1 years 8.1 years

(1) Calculated by dividing the amount of the relevant reserves category by average Q4 2021 production of 49,779 boe/d annualized (consisting of 6,376 bbl/d of light crude oil and medium crude oil, 41,534 bbl/d of heavy crude oil and 11,214 mcf/d of conventional natural gas).

(2) Calculated by dividing the amount of the relevant reserves category by average Q4 2022 production of 54,257 boe/d annualized (consisting of 10,511 bbl/d of light crude oil and medium crude oil, 42,746 bbl/d of heavy crude oil and 6,000 mcf/d of conventional natural gas).

(3) Calculated by dividing the amount of the relevant reserves category by estimated average Q4 2023 production of 57,329 boe/d annualized (consisting of 9,700 bbl/d of light crude oil and medium crude oil, 46,760 bbl/d of heavy crude oil and 5,214 mcf/d of conventional natural gas).

Future Development Capital ("FDC") (000s) - GLJ 2023 Report (1)

Reserve Category 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028+ Total FDC Total FDC/boe PDP $ 26,788 $ - $ - $ - $ - $ 26,788 $ 0.32 1P $ 171,733 $ 75,795 $ 57,427 $ 37,989 $ 2,926 $ 345,870 $ 3.07 2P $ 207,291 $ 158,793 $ 78,839 $ 53,984 $ 37,608 $ 536,515 $ 3.18

(1) FDC are stated in USD, undiscounted and based on GLJ January 1, 2024 price forecasts.

Summary of Reserve Metrics - Company Gross

2023 3-Year PDP 1P PDP 1P F&D Costs ($/boe)(1) 23.87 197.09 19.25 33.39 FD&A Costs ($/boe)(1) 23.87 197.09 19.23 32.52 Recycle Ratio - F&D(1) 1.9 x 0.2 x 2.6 x 1.5 x Recycle Ratio - FD&A(1) 1.9 x 0.2 x 2.6 x 1.5 x

(1) Non-GAAP ratio. See "Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures Advisory".

Dividend Advisory

