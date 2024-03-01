A group of researchers has made another attempt to design solar cells based on non-toxic and earth-abundant copper antimony sulfide. The proposed cell architecture is the result of the optimization of the device's layer thicknessess. Researchers led by the Masinde Muliro University of Science and Technology in Kenya have designed a solar cell with an absorber based on copper antimony sulfide (CuSbS2), which is a non-toxic and earth-abundant semiconductor material with promising prospects in photovoltaics, due to its high absorption coefficient and suitable bandgap. The scientists numerically ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...