Freitag, 01.03.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Unglaubliche News: Diese Minenaktie boomt - Das sprengt alle Erwartungen!
GlobeNewswire
01.03.2024 | 09:10
SIA "Storent Holdings" bonds public offering

From March 4, 2024, 10:00 EET SIA "Storent Holdings" bonds public offer
subscription process is launched. The Subscription process closing date is
March 18, 2024, 15:30 EET. 

Up to 70 000 bonds are being publicly offered to investors in Latvia, Estonia,
and Lithuania. 
The price of one Security including the accrued interest is 100 % of the
nominal amount of the security. Note, minimum investment amount is EUR 100. The
interest rate of the bonds is 10 per cent per annum. The bonds are registered
in the Nasdaq CSD under the ISIN code LV0000850345. Prior to allocation, the
issuer may increase or decrease the aggregate principal amount of a Tranche. 

The Subscription Offer will be carried out using the Stock Exchange Trading
system. 

Market: RSE Equities IPO (Genium INET trading system)
Order book (LV0000850345): STOBOND10_01

The auction period during which the order collection will take place is:
March 4, 2024 from 10:00 until 16:00;
March 5 - March 17, 2024 from 09:00 until 16:00;
March 18, 2024 from 09:00 until 15:30*.
*Subscription order collection deadline might differ depending on the
investor's chosen bank. Investors should contact their broker concerning the
specific order collection deadline. 
Settlement date: March 21, 2024.

All Nasdaq Riga Members, having access to Genium INET trading system may
participate in the offering by submitting orders on own account or on behalf of
its clients. 

Please see attached the Rules of SIA "Storent Holdings" bond subscription
process through Exchange trading system. 

All information about the bond issue and subscription process is provided in
the Prospectus supplement and Final Terms which can be found:
https://view.news.eu.nasdaq.com/view?id=b21dfdb1d08e3dc468e48112acc4d0715&lang=e
n&src=listed 



Nasdaq Baltic
Transaction Services
+371 26 630 476
www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.,
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1200462
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
