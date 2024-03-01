Research teams have developed methods for perovskite passivation, but there hasn't been a clear understanding of how the process works. A new Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) study provides details on how to passivate the material's surface so the perovskite no longer degrades so rapidly or loses efficiency. From pv magazine USA With perovskite efficiency at converting sunlight to electricity edging up on that of silicon, the main challenges now are optimizing that efficiency and controlling degradation. A team of researchers at MIT in Cambridge, Massachusetts, have revealed a new ...

