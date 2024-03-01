Anzeige
Freitag, 01.03.2024
Unglaubliche News: Diese Minenaktie boomt - Das sprengt alle Erwartungen!
01.03.2024
Toray ACS, Inc.: Toray ACS Exhibits at Texprocess in Frankfurt, Germany

European Debut of Integrated 2D/3D Fashion CAD Software "CREACOMPO®GLOBAL"

TOKYO, March 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Toray Advanced Computer Solution, Inc. (hereinafter "Toray ACS") will be exhibiting at Texprocess, held at Messe Frankfurt from April 23rd to 26th, 2024.


Under our purpose "Uplifting the fashion industry, with our love for fashion creation and the power of IT.", we are proud to offer cutting-edge CAD software to customers worldwide, boasting the No. 1 market share for 2D pattern making software in Japan.

At the exhibition, we will introduce the innovative 2D/3D integrated fashion CAD software "CREACOMPO®GLOBAL", which revolutionizes our customers' work efficiency.

CREACOMPO GLOBAL enables advanced 2D pattern making and accurate 3D simulations through simple operations, even without the need for CG skills or high-spec professional PCs.

You can find us at booth No. C65 in Exhibition Hall 8.0.

We look forward to your visit.

How to get there:
https://texprocess.messefrankfurt.com/frankfurt/en/planning-preparation/arrival-stay.html

For more information about CREACOMPO GLOBAL, please visit https://www.toray-acs.co.jp/en/creacompo-global-lp/

Company information:
Location: 1-1-3, Toranomon, Minato-ku, Tokyo, Japan
President: Kouichirou Ikeda

Company website: https://www.toray-acs.co.jp/en/

Note: CREACOMPO is either a registered trademark or a trademark of Toray Advanced Computer Solution, Inc. in Japan and/or other countries.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2340244/Toray_ACS_Inc.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/toray-acs-exhibits-at-texprocess-in-frankfurt-germany-302074061.html

