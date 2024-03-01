BBVA Leadership Team Member Joins Wirex to Strengthen Risk & Compliance Function Amidst Global Expansion

MILAN, March 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wirex, a leading digital payment platform, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Anna Di Censo, a distinguished tier-1 talent from the traditional banking sector, as the new Money Laundering Reporting Officer (MLRO) for Italy.

Anna brings to Wirex a wealth of experience from BBVA, where she was instrumental in strengthening the bank's compliance frameworks and anti-money laundering (AML) strategies. Her proven track record in navigating the complexities of financial regulations and her deep understanding of the global financial landscape make her an invaluable asset to Wirex as the company anchors its leadership further in the thriving crypto market.

"At Wirex, we are dedicated to upholding the highest standards of compliance and risk management, and the addition of Anna to our team signifies our unwavering commitment to these principles," said Pavel Matveev, CEO of Wirex. "Her exceptional expertise and insights from the traditional banking sector will be pivotal in fortifying our - robust compliance and risk function further. This is a clear indicator of our proactive approach to growth and our readiness to embrace the opportunities presented by a bullish market."

The hiring of Anna is a part of Wirex's strategic initiative to bolster its presence on a global scale, with a particular focus on enhancing its operational framework in Italy. This move is aligned with the company's vision to bridge the gap between traditional and digital finance, ensuring a secure, compliant, and innovative platform for users worldwide.

Expressing her enthusiasm for her new role at Wirex, Anna stated, "I am honoured to join Wirex and contribute to the company's strategic vision. The decision to create the MLRO role reflects Wirex's proactive approach to compliance and risk management, which are essential components of sustainable growth in the digital payment industry."

Wirex's commitment to regulatory excellence and innovation in the financial services sector is exemplified through its strategic hiring decisions and its dedication to providing a seamless and secure digital finance platform for its customers. With Anna's appointment, Wirex is poised to strengthen its market position, demonstrating its readiness to lead in the rapidly evolving digital payments landscape.

About Wirex

Wirex is a prominent UK-based digital payments platform with over 6 million customers spread across 130 countries. It offers secure accounts, making it easy for users to store, purchase, and exchange multiple currencies seamlessly. As a principal member of both Visa and Mastercard, Wirex goes beyond traditional services, embracing the evolving trends of Web3 to provide mainstream access to digital finance and wealth management.

Having processed transactions totalling $20 billion, Wirex aims to contribute to the adoption of a cashless society by facilitating straightforward transactions in various currencies worldwide. Wirex is simplifying digital payments, making it more accessible and convenient for people across the globe.

| wirexapp.com |

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2351355/BBVA_Wirex.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2031625/Wirex_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bbva-leadership-team-member-joins-wirex-to-strengthen-risk--compliance-function-amidst-global-expansion-302075865.html