India's residential rooftop solar scheme provides central financial assistance (CFA) equating to 60% of system costs for 2 kW systems and 40% of the additional costs for systems between 2 kW and 3 kW of capacity. The CFA will be capped at 3 kW. From pv magazine India The Indian cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved PM-Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana with a total outlay of about $9 billion to install rooftop solar and provide free electricity every month for 10 million households. The prime minister launched the scheme on Feb. 13. The program includes CFA for residential ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...