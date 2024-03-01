Sandvik wins major mining automation order from Codelco

STOCKHOLM, March 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sandvik has received a major order from Codelco, the world's largest copper producer, to supply a AutoMine® load and haul automation system, for use in the new Andesita project at the El Teniente mine in Chile. The order is valued at approximately SEK 300 million and was booked in the first quarter 2024.

Under the new contract, which follows multiple automation solutions orders from Codelco in 2023, Sandvik will implement an advanced automation system and deliver a new automated Toro LH621i loader during 2024.

"We are very pleased to expand our partnership with Codelco and look forward to provide our leading mining automation solutions to the new Andesita project, enhancing safety, efficiency and productivity in the operations," says Mats Eriksson, President of Sandvik Mining and Rock Solutions.

