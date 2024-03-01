Anzeige
Freitag, 01.03.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
WKN: A0B733 | ISIN: NO0010081235 | Ticker-Symbol: D7G
NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Anticipated adjustment due to share distribution in NEL (59/24)

The following information is based on a press release from NEL ASA (NEL)
published on February 28, 2024 and may be subject to change. 

The Board of Directors of NEL as initiated a process to explore and prepare for
a potential share distribution of its Fueling Division, creating a new,
independent publicly traded company. The conditions and detailed time plan are
yet to be determined. Provided that the Board of Directors of NEL approves the
proposed share distribution, and regulatory conditions are fulfilled, NASDAQ
Derivatives Markets will carry out a re-calculation of options, regular and
gross return forwards and futures in NEL (NEL), according to one of the
alternatives. 

For further information please see attached file.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1200548
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
