NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Anticipated adjustment due to share distribution in NEL (59/24)

The following information is based on a press release from NEL ASA (NEL) published on February 28, 2024 and may be subject to change. The Board of Directors of NEL as initiated a process to explore and prepare for a potential share distribution of its Fueling Division, creating a new, independent publicly traded company. The conditions and detailed time plan are yet to be determined. Provided that the Board of Directors of NEL approves the proposed share distribution, and regulatory conditions are fulfilled, NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will carry out a re-calculation of options, regular and gross return forwards and futures in NEL (NEL), according to one of the alternatives. For further information please see attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1200548