Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 01.03.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
High-Grade News! Heute wieder ein 57% Kursspektakel?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 869646 | ISIN: GB0000904986 | Ticker-Symbol: 41B
Frankfurt
01.03.24
08:02 Uhr
31,560 Euro
+0,780
+2,53 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
BELLWAY PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BELLWAY PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
31,44032,48011:26
PR Newswire
01.03.2024 | 11:00
84 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Bellway Plc - Total Voting Rights

Bellway Plc - Total Voting Rights

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 01

BELLWAY p.l.c.

VOTING RIGHTS AND CAPITAL

01 MARCH 2024

In accordance with DTR 5.6.1R, Bellway p.l.c. notifies the market that as at 29 February 2024, Bellway p.l.c.'s ordinary issued share capital consists of 118,963,209 ordinary shares of 12.5 pence each with voting rights. Bellway p.l.c. does not hold any shares in Treasury.

Therefore, the total number of voting rights in Bellway p.l.c. is 118,963,209

Name of contact and telephone number for queries:

Simon Scougall

Group General Counsel and Company Secretary

Bellway p.l.c.

Tel: 0191 217 0717


China Knaller 2024: Diese 5 Aktien sind echte Geheim-Tipps
Der kostenfreie China-Report enthüllt gleich fünf Geheim-Tipps, die zu echten Outperformern werden könnten. Lesen Sie den kostenfreien Report und nutzen Sie die Chancen rechtzeitig!
Hier klicken
© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.