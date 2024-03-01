Bellway Plc - Total Voting Rights

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 01

BELLWAY p.l.c.

VOTING RIGHTS AND CAPITAL

01 MARCH 2024

In accordance with DTR 5.6.1R, Bellway p.l.c. notifies the market that as at 29 February 2024, Bellway p.l.c.'s ordinary issued share capital consists of 118,963,209 ordinary shares of 12.5 pence each with voting rights. Bellway p.l.c. does not hold any shares in Treasury.

Therefore, the total number of voting rights in Bellway p.l.c. is 118,963,209

