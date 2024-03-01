Bellway Plc - Total Voting Rights
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, March 01
BELLWAY p.l.c.
VOTING RIGHTS AND CAPITAL
01 MARCH 2024
In accordance with DTR 5.6.1R, Bellway p.l.c. notifies the market that as at 29 February 2024, Bellway p.l.c.'s ordinary issued share capital consists of 118,963,209 ordinary shares of 12.5 pence each with voting rights. Bellway p.l.c. does not hold any shares in Treasury.
Therefore, the total number of voting rights in Bellway p.l.c. is 118,963,209
Name of contact and telephone number for queries:
Simon Scougall
Group General Counsel and Company Secretary
Bellway p.l.c.
Tel: 0191 217 0717