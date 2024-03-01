US startup Zendure says its new AIO 2400 package includes two solar panels with power outputs of 800 W, an 800 W microinverter, a 2. 4 kWh plug-and-play storage system, and a management platform. US battery startup Zendure has developed a new integrated kit for balcony PV systems. The AIO 2400 system is an all-in-one solution. It consists of two solar panels with power outputs of 800 W, an 800 W microinverter, a plug-and-play storage system, and a management platform. "The AIO 2400 features an intelligent app with MPPT monitoring and hidden cables for sleek integration into any setting," said ...

