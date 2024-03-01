H+H International A/S; Major shareholder announcement

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, March 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --
In accordance with Section 30 of the Capital Markets Act it is hereby announced that Solbet Sp. Z o.o., Poland, has informed H+H International A/S that as per 29 February 2024 Solbet Sp. Z o.o. has increased its holding of shares in H+H International A/S to a total of 2,500,000 shares, equal to 15.15% of the total share capital and the total voting rights in H+H International A/S thus, exceeding the major shareholder threshold of 15% in Section 38 of the Capital Markets Act.
