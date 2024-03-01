Zetrix & Web3Labs' Global Accelerator Programme Officially Opens for Registration

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, March 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On March 1st, the global accelerator programme initiated by Zetrix, a layer-1 blockchain platform utilising Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) mechanism, in collaboration with Web3.0 startup hub Web3Labs, is officially open for registration. The programme aims to discover and support the most promising Web3 startups worldwide. Ultimately, 10 outstanding projects will be selected for a six-month accelerator program, providing participants with resources, guidance, and support to help them succeed in the Web3 field.

In January this year, Zetrix, Web3Labs, and venture capital partner Summer Capital announced a strategic collaboration and jointly launched the global accelerator programme. This significant initiative marks a milestone for Zetrix as the preferred blockchain infrastructure supported by the Hong Kong government for application development. The global accelerator programme is dedicated to incubating and accelerating early-stage enterprises building innovative applications on the Zetrix platform. The goal is to provide startups with an acceleration pathway to quickly find business partners, attract investments, and gain government support. With extensive networks and resources, Zetrix and Web3Labs ensure selected teams efficiently formulate and execute their development strategies, achieving innovative breakthroughs and sustained growth in the Web3 field.

On March 1st, registration for the Zetrix & Web3Labs Accelerator Programme officially commenced, targeting Web3 startups worldwide. The six-month intensive acceleration service will provide participants with comprehensive support, including funding, resources, and training.

Program Highlights:

Zetrix Special Grant Incentive

All selected projects will receive a special grant incentive of $25,000 USD provided by Zetrix.





Following the end of the programme period, founders will pitch their projects to venture capitalists (VCs) that will assess the funding requirements and viability.





Top experts and successful entrepreneurs in the Web3 field are invited to provide professional lectures, and share experiences and insights to help the founders of projects better understand and address the challenges of Web3 entrepreneurship.





The current accelerator programme will conduct study tours in Hong Kong and Malaysia, leading founders to visit well-known Web3 enterprises in both locations and establish connections with local entrepreneurs and investors.





Make full use of the platform resources of Web3Labs and Zetrix in Hong Kong, Malaysia, and ASEAN Countries to support and help projects in resource docking and team landing in both locations.





Collaborate with the Hong Kong Web 3.0 Investment Alliance to arrange one-on-one financing opportunities for participants, helping them better understand market demands, access capital support, and drive rapid project development. Additionally, provide access to other reputable VCs for co-investment.





Support projects to gain exposure on cooperative media platforms, increasing project visibility.





Through the listing support of cooperative exchanges, we are making it easier for the team to bring the project to the market and attract more users and investors.





Provide cloud service credits to help projects build and expand Web3 projects on stable cloud infrastructure.





Offer cooperation discounts with top audit firms to ensure the projects' safe and compliant development.





Provide customised acceleration services based on the characteristics and needs of projects, ensuring that each project receives targeted specialised support.

Project Timeline

The Zetrix & Web3Labs Global Accelerator Programme will conduct a 6-month accelerator camp to search for 10 outstanding Web3 projects and provide a series of acceleration services.

Zetrix x Web3Labs Global Accelerator Programme Timeline Time Content Mar. Project Recruitment Apr. Camp Commencement May Company Visits & Workshops Jun. Study Tour & Web3 Meetup Jul. Resource Matching & Project Acceleration

Project Requirements:

Technical Depth and Innovation:

Projects must demonstrate technical depth and innovation in the Web3 field and their respective tracks.





Project teams must be able to demonstrate a clear plan for sustainable growth, including fundraising, market expansion, technological development, and team building.





Project teams must possess the necessary technical and business skills to ensure project success. This includes the background, experience, and expertise of team members.





Projects must provide an execution plan detailing how they will utilise the support resources provided by the accelerator camp to achieve key milestones.





Participation in the project must demonstrate commitment to and willingness to collaborate with the accelerator camp, including active participation in mentorship, collaboration with other teams, and sharing of experiences.





Projects must be legal and compliant, adhering to local regulations and laws. This includes the legal structure of the project, contracts, and compliance matters.





Projects must be willing to maintain transparency with the accelerator camp, regularly reporting project progress, fund usage, and any significant changes.

These conditions will help ensure that the resources and support of the accelerator camp are allocated to projects with the greatest potential and readiness for success. Additionally, conditions may be adjusted based on the nature of the project to better meet the needs and opportunities of specific domains.

Registration Link:

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1qxSPU5O8o2Z5E10MCwXFD9oUbnYFM2VXKDjH58BZbhc/edit

About Zetrix

Zetrix is a layer-1 public blockchain that facilitates smart contracts and delivers privacy, security and scalability. Zetrix's cryptographic infrastructure can be introduced to multiple industries to connect public sectors, businesses and their citizens to a global blockchain-based economy. Developed by MyEG Services Bhd, the cross-border and cross-chain integration enables Zetrix to serve as a blockchain gateway that facilitates global trade by deploying critical building blocks for Web3 services such as Blockchain-based Identifiers (BID) and Verifiable Credentials (VC).

About Web3Labs

As a one-stop gateway for Web3.0 startups, Web3Labs aims to respond to the policy declarations of the HKSAR government and assist global Web3 companies in establishing themselves in Hong Kong through landing services, investment acceleration, technical cooperation, and compliance support. Web3Labs currently has offline incubators in Hong Kong, Singapore, Korea, Hangzhou, Beijing and other locations to help Web3 companies expand their international presence from Hong Kong.

Web3Labs has under its umbrella three vertical investment entities: Satoshi Labs, which invests in the Bitcoin ecosystem; ICC Camp, which is deeply engaged in the GameFi sector; and AIFocus, which focuses on AI+Web3 and the DePin field.

