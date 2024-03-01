Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 1, 2024) - Visit Abitibi Metals (CSE: AMQ) (OTC: AMQFF) at Booth #2617 at the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada's (PDAC) Convention at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre (MTCC) from Sunday, March 3 to Wednesday, March 6, 2024.

About Abitibi Metals

Dedicated to unlocking shareholder value, we are developing the B26 Deposit which is a high-grade copper, zinc, gold, and silver-rich Polymetallic VMS deposit, complemented by an advanced, high-grade gold exploration project 7km away in the heart of the Abitibi Greenstone Belt.

About PDAC

The World's Premier Mineral Exploration & Mining Convention is the leading convention for people, governments, companies and organizations connected to mineral exploration. In addition to meeting more than 1,100 exhibitors, 2,500 investors and 24,000 attendees in person in 2023, participants could also attend programming, courses and networking events.

The annual convention is held in Toronto, Canada. It has grown in size, stature and influence since it began in 1932 and today is the event of choice for the world's mineral industry.

For more information and/or to register for the conference please visit: https://www.pdac.ca/convention.

We look forward to seeing you there.

For further information:

Abitibi Metals

Esen Boldkhuu

778-653-6862

esen@abitibimetals.com

https://abitibimetals.com/

SOURCE: Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC)