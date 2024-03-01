In a new weekly update for pv magazine, Solcast, a DNV company, reports that solar producers in several provinces of Central China benefited from clearer than normal conditions in December and particularly February, bringing up the average to 20% more than expected. Furthermore, Solcast analysis reveals that, during the same periodo, Korea and Southern Japan saw consistently cloudier conditions than in normal years, decreasing irradiance and solar potential across the region. While El Nino typically delivers warmer than average temperatures to Northern Asia, analysis from the Solcast API of conditions ...

