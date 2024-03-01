Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 1, 2024) - Relevant Gold Corp (TSXV: RGC) (OTCQB: RGCCF) is pleased to announce that the company will be presenting at Red Cloud's Pre-PDAC 2024 Mining Showcase. We invite our shareholders and all interested parties to join us.

The annual conference will take place in-person at the Sheraton Centre Toronto Hotel February 29-March 1, 2024.

Rob Bergmann, Director and CEO, will be presenting on March 1st at 11:20 a.m. Eastern Standard time.

For more information and/or to register for the conference please visit: https://redcloudfs.com/prepdac2024/.

We look forward to seeing you there.

About Relevant Gold Corp

Relevant Gold Corp. is a North American gold exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration, discovery, and development of district-scale gold projects in the state of Wyoming - one of the most mining-friendly jurisdictions in the United States and globally. Founded by experienced exploration geologists, Relevant Gold is managed by a highly respected team with a proven record of significant value creation for shareholders.

For further information:

Relevant Gold Corp

Kristopher Jensen

Corporate Communications Manager

763-760-4886

kris@bri.group

investorrelations@relevantgoldcorp.com

SOURCE: Red Cloud Financial Services