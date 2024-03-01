Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Noble Corporation plc - change of number of shares

The share capital of Noble Corporation plc has been changed. The change will take effect as per 4 March 2024 in the ISIN below. ISIN: GB00BMXNWH07 ------------------------------------------------------------------- Name: Noble Corporation ------------------------------------------------------------------- Number of shares before change: 140,779,406 shares ------------------------------------------------------------------- Increase: 2,006,120 shares ------------------------------------------------------------------- Price: 142,785,526 shares ------------------------------------------------------------------- Number of shares after change: · USD 19.27 - 37 shares · USD 23.13 - 37 shares · USD 0 - 2,006,046 shares ------------------------------------------------------------------- Face value: USD 0.00001 ------------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: NOBLE ------------------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 267224 ------------------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66