Freitag, 01.03.2024
High-Grade News! Heute wieder ein 57% Kursspektakel?
WKN: A3DV8N | ISIN: GB00BMXNWH07 | Ticker-Symbol: 85V0
Stuttgart
01.03.24
11:31 Uhr
38,100 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire
01.03.2024 | 12:46
Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Noble Corporation plc - change of number of shares

The share capital of Noble Corporation plc has been changed. The change will
take effect as per 4 March 2024 in the ISIN below. 



ISIN:              GB00BMXNWH07           
-------------------------------------------------------------------
Name:              Noble Corporation         
-------------------------------------------------------------------
Number of shares before change: 140,779,406 shares        
-------------------------------------------------------------------
Increase:            2,006,120 shares         
-------------------------------------------------------------------
Price:              142,785,526 shares        
-------------------------------------------------------------------
Number of shares after change:  ·     USD 19.27 - 37 shares  
                 ·     USD 23.13 - 37 shares  
                 ·     USD 0 - 2,006,046 shares
-------------------------------------------------------------------
Face value:           USD 0.00001            
-------------------------------------------------------------------
Short name:           NOBLE               
-------------------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:          267224              
-------------------------------------------------------------------



For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
