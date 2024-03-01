Dispel and Mitsubishi Electric Corporation Announce Collaboration to Deliver OT Cybersecurity Capabilities to Industrial Consumers

Strengthening Industrial Cybersecurity: Dispel and Mitsubishi Electric Corporate Align to Deliver Operational Technology Cybersecurity and Zero Trust Remote Access Solutions

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 1, 2024 / Dispel and Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (TOKYO: 6503) today announced an agreement to expand their Operational Technology (OT) security businesses through marketing and technical development.

Based on this agreement, Mitsubishi Electric will integrate its factory-automation (FA) equipment and OT security solutions with Dispel's secure remote-access technology to provide a Zero Trust Remote Access Service that enables comprehensive monitoring and control of industrial processes. For Mitsubishi Electric, the goal is to accelerate digital manufacturing by enabling secure data utilization throughout the entire product lifecycle - from design and installation to operation and maintenance - thereby strengthening the company's Circular Digital-Engineering business.

"At Mitsubishi Electric, we are creating new value in OT security by combining our OT technology and expertise in manufacturing with information-system security technologies from leading security vendors," said Kunihiko Kaga, Mitsubishi Electric's Representative Executive Officer and Industry and Mobility Business Area Owner. "Through our collaboration with Dispel, we expect to contribute to OT security and society as a whole by providing secure environments for remote maintenance."

"What matters to industrial customers is uptime, availability, and crew safety," said Ian Schmertzler, President of Dispel. "Cyber security should not be something they need to worry about, but the shifting regulatory and threat landscape has made it impossible to ignore. By providing a Zero Trust Access platform aligned with NIST 800-53 to their customer base, Mitsubishi Electric is making it possible for their clients to refocus on what matters."

Dispel - recognized for its work in critical sectors including oil & gas, manufacturing, food & beverage production, utilities, automotive, and defense - develops end-to-end, Moving Target Defense-based OT network solutions focused on enabling rigorous access control and sustained asset visibility. Dispel's approach provides significant security and operational efficiency advantages over legacy VPN and proxy solutions through automation, standards alignment, and integrations with industry peers.

With over 20 million hours of safe operation, Dispel's Zero Trust Remote Access platform goes beyond traditional solutions to provide the comprehensive suite of features needed in high-value operational technology settings, such as password vaulting, privileged access management, session recording, vendor self-management, just-in-time access, and endpoint isolation.

This partnership signifies a determined, shared commitment by Dispel and Mitsubishi Electric Corporation to extend OT cybersecurity capabilities, offering secure, efficient, and resilient operational solutions to the entire industrial consumer base.

About Dispel

Dispel is a leading provider of zero trust remote access and moving target defense networks. Founded in 2015, with offices in New York, Austin, Washington, D.C., and Tokyo, Dispel serves industrial and defense clients worldwide, protecting over $280 billion of manufacturing and the utilities covering over 47 million people each year. Dispel's secure remote access, data streaming, and asset visibility platform enhances cybersecurity and efficiency capabilities for operational technology in a variety of industrial and military applications. For more information, please visit www.dispel.com.

About Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

With more than 100 years of experience in providing reliable, high-quality products, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (TOKYO: 6503) is a recognized world leader in the manufacture, marketing and sales of electrical and electronic equipment used in information processing and communications, space development and satellite communications, consumer electronics, industrial technology, energy, transportation and building equipment. Mitsubishi Electric enriches society with technology in the spirit of its "Changes for the Better." The company recorded a revenue of 5,003.6 billion yen (U.S.$ 37.3 billion*) in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023. For more information, please visit www.MitsubishiElectric.com.

*U.S. dollar amounts are translated from yen at the rate of ¥134=U.S.$1, the approximate rate on the Tokyo Foreign Exchange Market on March 31, 2023

