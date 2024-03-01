Viettel Group: From Local to Global: Viettel's Blueprint for 5G Technology Mastery and Export

BARCELONA, Spain, March 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- At the 2024 Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona, Spain, with participation from 2,400 global companies, Viettel, the sole representative from Vietnam, showcased numerous self-developed 5G technology achievements.

During the event, Viettel introduced an automatic network system optimizing operational performance, saving energy, and autonomously resolving application issues for both 5G and 4G, which is being comprehensively deployed in Vietnam and 10 countries where Viettel has business investments.

The Viettel Group is not only focused on research and production of equipment but also offers solutions for Private 5G networks. Besides conventional 5G, Private 5G is a network specially designed for an organization or a specific area, not shared with the public network.

Private 5G networks offer benefits in terms of security, high speed, and low latency, suitable for specific enterprise applications, while also improving production and management efficiency.

The MWC 2024 event was where Viettel demonstrated the capabilities of this system by conducting a Standalone 5G (SA) broadcast - the most modern 5G network architecture using a 5G core network - right at the conference. Inside a 40kg box placed directly at the booth, visitors could easily access the network thanks to a complete system including core, access, and 5G radio networks. This step demonstrates Viettel's mastery of the new generation of mobile networks.

Foreign partners praised Viettel's 5G system after the MWC 2024 event. The Global System for Mobile Communications (GSMA) highly appreciated Viettel's early deployment plan for the Standalone 5G (5G SA) network in 2024. "Viettel has been pioneering by signing this memorandum of understanding (MOU). GSMA hopes that both sides will have long-term cooperation, not only with 5G but also with 6G, 7G... with Open Gateway connection," said Henry Calvert, GSMA's Director of Networks.

Viettel's participation in the GSMA Open Gateway, becoming the 47th member of this initiative, also shows the commitment and position of Vietnam's leading corporation in the global telecommunications community.

Earlier, by the end of 2023, Viettel High Tech, a member of Viettel, successfully transferred the Private 5G system to QuadGen a company in India. Unlocking the world's second-largest telecommunications market is proof of Viettel's ability to provide quality telecommunication services, meeting global customer needs.

"In the common technology trend, the need for 5G deployment by international enterprises opens up many potentials. Opportunities not only lie in the telecommunications sector but also open up new customer segments, such as in the Logistics sector for building smart warehouses, or electronic equipment manufacturing plants needing 5G technology to operate the system, speeding up the process," said Le Ba Tan, Technical Director of Viettel Group, at MWC 2024.

Besides the Private 5G network, at the conference, Viettel also introduced to the international community the 5G Chipset including 5G DFE - Vietnam's first complex chip capable of performing 1,000 trillion calculations per second, equivalent to the 5G chip of the top 10 semiconductor companies in the world. Viettel engineers have mastered the entire design process, thereby laying the foundation for high-tech Chipset product lines. The other chip, named 5G RFIC, is Vietnam's first wireless transmission chip.

The 5G network trend is changing the way the world connects and interacts, not only in the technology sector but also expanding to other industries. Viettel, one of Vietnam's leading corporations, has been part of this revolution early on, starting with the establishment of a research and development team in 2015 and officially deploying a trial 5G network domestically in 2019.

From then on, Vietnam became the sixth country with the capability to produce 5G network equipment, with Viettel being the only enterprise that is both a telecommunications network operator and a researcher and producer of 5G network equipment.

