Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 01.03.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
High-Grade News! Heute wieder ein 57% Kursspektakel?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2JP36 | ISIN: SE0010441584 | Ticker-Symbol: LC8
Frankfurt
01.03.24
09:59 Uhr
9,810 Euro
-0,060
-0,61 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CALLIDITAS THERAPEUTICS AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CALLIDITAS THERAPEUTICS AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
9,7709,88015:18
9,7759,88015:17
PR Newswire
01.03.2024 | 13:48
105 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Calliditas Therapeutics to Attend Investor Conferences in March

STOCKHOLM, March 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Calliditas Therapeutics AB (Nasdaq: CALT) and (Nasdaq Stockholm: CALTX) ("Calliditas"), a commercial biopharma company focused on rare diseases today announced that Renee Aguiar-Lucander, CEO of Calliditas will participate in the following March 2024 conferences.

Carnegie Healthcare Seminar, Wednesday, March 6, 2024. Fireside chat will be held at 10:20 - 10:50 am CET and one-on-one meetings will be available.

Jefferies Biotech on the Bay Summit, Wednesday, March 13, 2024 in Miami, FL, one-on-one meetings will be available.

Leerink Partners Global Biopharma Conference on March 12, 2024 in Miami, FL.

For further information, please contact:

Åsa Hillsten, Head of IR & Sustainability, Calliditas
Tel.: +46 76 403 35 43, Email: asa.hillsten@calliditas.com

The information was sent for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, on March 1, 2024, at 13:00 CET.

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/16574/3939155/2640916.pdf

PM_March Events_ENG

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/calliditas-therapeutics-to-attend-investor-conferences-in-march-302077153.html

China Knaller 2024: Diese 5 Aktien sind echte Geheim-Tipps
Der kostenfreie China-Report enthüllt gleich fünf Geheim-Tipps, die zu echten Outperformern werden könnten. Lesen Sie den kostenfreien Report und nutzen Sie die Chancen rechtzeitig!
Hier klicken
© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.