Oxylabs is Europe's Fastest-Growing Web Data Collection Company for the Third Consecutive Year

VILNIUS, LITHUANIA / ACCESSWIRE / March 1, 2024 / Oxylabs, a leading web intelligence collection platform, has once again secured its position as one of the fastest-growing companies in Europe. The Financial Times and Statista's FT1000 list, a prestigious annual ranking of Europe's top-performing companies, has recognized Oxylabs as the continent's fastest-growing public data acquisition company for the third consecutive year.

Oxylabs' consistent inclusion in this esteemed list highlights the increasing demand for reliable methods of extracting public web data. As the industry leader in growth, Oxylabs has prioritized ethical data acquisition throughout its business activities for years, setting the benchmark for responsible scraping practices.

Julius Cerniauskas, CEO of Oxylabs, expressed the company's commitment, stating, "Oxylabs making the list of Europe's fastest-growing companies for the third time in a row indicates that the need for reliable public data extraction is still on an upward trend. It also shows that ethical business practices are perfectly compatible with growth. Leading by example, we expect to actively foster a responsible mindset in the wider web data community."

For the last few years, Oxylabs has been instrumental in advancing compliant and ethical data acquisition standards.

"The Ethical Web Data Coalition Initiative (EWDCI) that we co-founded is helping us promote common standards and self-regulation in our industry. This year, we will continue working in this direction as rapid AI advancements are posing new challenges for web data companies. To add, our continuous efforts to ensure secure data handling have been recently recognized with an ISO/IEC 27001:2017 certification," emphasized Julius Cerniauskas.

Oxylabs' cutting-edge solutions and premium proxy infrastructure have attracted major players in the e-commerce, travel and hospitality, IT, and cybersecurity industries. These businesses rely on public web data for market and competitive research, ad verification, digital shelf optimization, SEO optimization, and other critical tasks.

To learn more about EWDCI, please visit its official website. The complete list of Europe's fastest-growing companies compiled by The Financial Times in partnership with Statista is available here.

About Oxylabs

Established in 2015, Oxylabs is a web intelligence acquisition solution and premium proxy provider, enabling companies of all sizes to utilize the power of big data. Constant innovation, an extensive patent portfolio, and a focus on ethics have allowed Oxylabs to become a global leader in the web intelligence collection industry and forge close ties with dozens of Fortune Global 500 companies. In 2022, 2023, and 2024 Oxylabs was named Europe's fastest-growing web intelligence acquisition company in the Financial Times' FT 1000 list. For more information, please visit: https://oxylabs.io

