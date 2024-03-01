Record high - Sinotruk Heavy Truck exported more than 14,000 vehicles in Feb 2024.

JINAN, China, March 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On March 1, " Sinotruk wins together with the world" - the launch ceremony of Sinotruck's 14,000th heavy truck exported in February 2024 was held in Jinan Comprehensive Bonded Zone. Tan Xuguang, Chairman and General manager of Shandong Heavy Industry Group and Chairman of Weichai Power delivered a speech officiating the event.

At 10 a.m., 50 Sinotruk heavy trucks drove out of the gate of Jinan Comprehensive Bonded Zone in proper sequence under the guidance of SITRAK C7H. It signified that Sinotruk successfully exported more than 14,000 units in a single month, once again, breaking its own highest single-month export record for Chinese heavy truck companies and setting a new milestone.

In the year 2023, Sinotruk operating income increased by 44% year-on-year, and its profits increased by 191% year-on-year. It has ranked first in China's heavy-duty truck sales for two consecutive years. Among them, heavy truck exports reached 130,000 units throughout the year, a year-on-year increase of 47%, setting the best record in history and becoming the world's number one single-brand heavy truck sales volume.

Up till now, Sinotruk has developed approximately 300 distribution outlets at all levels in more than 90 countries around the world, and has established nearly 600 service outlets and parts outlets in more than 110 countries, facilitating the construction of logistics systems and showcased the most powerful strength of Chinese brands to the world.

By the time, Sinotruk's overseas exports of heavy trucks exceeded 14,000 units in a single month, which is a microcosm of Shandong Heavy Industry Group's global expansion.

In the first two months of this year, Shandong Heavy Industry Group's export revenue reached 15.4 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 27%. The export products of its subsidiaries such as Sinotruk, Shaanxi Heavy Duty Automobile, Weichai Group, Shantui Construction Machinery and Zhongtong Bus all achieved historical breakthroughs. Among them, Zhongtong bus exports increased by 201% year-on-year, excavator exports increased by 87% year-on-year, and agricultural equipment exports increased by 47% year-on-year. Overseas export business has fully blossomed, and the internationalization process has accelerated.

