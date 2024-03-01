Luvu Brands, Inc.: LUVU Brands Appoints Chris Knauf as Chief Financial Officer

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / March 1, 2024 / Luvu Brands, Inc. (OTCQB:LUVU), a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of a portfolio of consumer lifestyle brands, today announced the appointment of Chris Knauf as Chief Financial Officer, effective February 20, 2024. He has succeeded Martin Scott, who stepped down on February 20, 2024, following the filing of the 10-Q Quarterly Report for the period.

Chris Knauf brings over two decades of corporate finance and accounting experience working with public and private companies of all sizes, scopes, and industry sectors. From 2018 to 2024, Mr. Knauf served as Senior Vice President of Accounting for Locumtenens.com, the largest medical staffing company in the United States. Prior to Locumtenens, Chris was CEO/CFO of Built NY, a lifestyle consumer products company. Before joining Built, Mr. Knauf held executive positions with the History Channel's international consumer products division and Martha Stewart Omnimedia e-commerce division.

"We are excited to welcome Chris Knauf to Luvu Brands," said Louis Friedman, Founder, and Chief Executive Officer. "Chris brings significant finance expertise, strategic planning capabilities, and deep experience at a range of consumer product companies. His skills and leadership are an excellent fit as we execute our strategic plans for growth and increased profitability."

"I am excited to join Luvu Brands at this phase of the company," said Chris Knauf. "LUVU has the opportunity to see significant growth in value through disciplined planning and careful execution. I look forward to working with the entire LUVU team to build strategy and structure that will accelerate profitable growth and shareholder value creation."

About Luvu Brands

Luvu Brands, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of consumer lifestyle brands through the Company's websites, online mass merchants, and specialty retail stores worldwide. Brands include: Liberator®, a brand category of iconic products for enhancing sexual performance; Avana®, sleep comfort pillows including inclined bed therapy products, assistive in relieving medical conditions associated with acid reflux, and surgery recovery, and Jaxx®, a diverse range of casual fashion daybeds, sofas, and beanbags made from polyurethane foam and repurposed polyurethane foam trim.

Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the Company occupies a 140,000 square foot vertically-integrated manufacturing facility and employs over 200 people.

The Company's brand sites include: www.liberator.com, www.jaxxbeanbags.com, www.avanacomfort.com plus other global e-commerce sites. For more information about Luvu Brands, please visit www.luvubrands.com.

Company Contact:

Luvu Brands, Inc.

Chris Knauf

Chief Financial Officer

Phone #: 770.246.6424

Email: chris.knauf@LuvuBrands.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements that are based upon current expectations and involve certain risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements can be identified using words such as "should", "may", "intends", "anticipates", "believes", "estimates", "projects", "forecasts", "expects", "plans", and "proposes". These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors, some of which are beyond our control and difficult to predict. You are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements, and other disclosures, including the statements made under LUVU's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2023, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the SEC) and our other filings with the SEC. All forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, many of which are generally outside the control of LUVU and are difficult to predict. LUVU does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements except as may be required by law. The information which appears on our websites and our social media platforms, including, but not limited to, Instagram and Facebook, is not part of this press release.

