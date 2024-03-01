Liberated Syndication, Inc.: Libsyn Unveils February 2024 Podcast Advertising Rates

PITTSBURGH, PA / ACCESSWIRE / March 1, 2024 / Today, Liberated Syndication Inc. ("Libsyn"), the leading all-in-one podcasting platform for creators and advertisers, announced its February 2024 Podcast Advertising Rates, including the highest and most accessible CPM categories.

"As the Upfront advertising season approaches, it's crucial for advertisers to strategically invest their ad dollars - and podcast advertising offers a prime opportunity," noted Dave Hanley, Chief Revenue Officer of Libsyn's AdvertiseCast. "Reports indicate that uptake of brand safety and suitability solutions has nearly doubled since last year, showing a rapid adoption of these tools in the podcast channel. As one of the fastest-growing digital media channels, brand marketers have ample reasons to embrace podcast advertising as a cost-effective and trusted medium that delivers unmatched audience engagement. We're educating and helping more advertisers leverage its full potential and securing the number one spot in Podtrac's latest global rankings for streams, downloads, and views validates the power and reach of our premier advertising network."

February 2024 Podcast Advertising Rates

The following rates, which are denoted as cost per thousand or CPM, are published monthly by Libsyn's AdvertiseCast, the industry's premier podcast advertising marketplace that connects advertisers with podcasters. The Company releases the figures to empower the podcaster and advertiser communities to readily monitor market pricing and provide greater insight into podcasting advertising as a monetization vehicle. The data is derived from actual sales data across AdvertiseCast's network of thousands of shows.

For February 2024, the average CPM rate was $21.99 for a 60-second ad spot. That figure is up from last month (January 2024 avg. CPM rate: $21.61), and is on par with the same month last year (February 2023 avg. CPM rate: $21.99).

The three highest CPM categories in February based on delivered advertising were:

Technology: $27

Education: $25

Arts: $25

Moreover, three categories where advertisers can effectively tap into highly engaged audiences at more accessible CPM rates include Fiction, Games, and Music, which averaged around the high teens to low 20s in February.

Libsyn's AdvertiseCast combines an industry-leading ad buying and management platform with full-service capabilities that makes it easy for podcast advertisers to initiate and manage highly targeted and measurable campaigns, while providing maximum return for creators. Historical monthly CPM rates can be found on AdvertiseCast's website at: www.advertisecast.com/podcast-advertising-rates.

About Liberated Syndication

Celebrating our 20th year in podcasting, Liberated Syndication Inc. ("Libsyn") is the leading all-in-one podcasting platform for creators and advertisers to host, distribute, monetize, amplify, and measure their audio and video content. The Company hosts more than 75,000 shows and delivers over 8 billion downloads to listeners globally. Libsyn's AdvertiseCast marketplace combines an industry-leading ad buying and management platform with full-service capabilities that make it easy for podcast advertisers to initiate and manage highly targeted and measurable campaigns across thousands of shows. Visit libsyn.com or investor.libsyn.com for more information on the Company and the platforms that it powers.

