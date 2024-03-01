Sunova Solar's new cell manufacturing facility produces 182 mm, 199 mm and 210 mm TOPCon cells. At full capacity, the facility is expected to produce approximately 36,000 high-efficiency modules per day. Chinese PV manufacturer Sunova Solar has unveiled a new 9 GW cell production facility in Yibin, China's Sichuan province. The factory, which was inaugurated at the start of this year, covers an area of 107,000 square meters, with 67,000 square meters taken up by a cell production workshop. It focuses on the production of 182 mm, 199 mm and 210 mm TOPCon cells. The fully automated facility currently ...

