Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. Announces PREPA's Payment of $50.6 Million and Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Operational and Financial Results

OKLAHOMA CITY, March 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. ("Mammoth" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: TUSK) today announced payment of $50.6 million from the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority ("PREPA") for a portion of the work its wholly-owned subsidiary Cobra Acquisitions LLC ("Cobra") completed in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria. This is in addition to $13.4 million paid by PREPA in January 2024. As previously announced, on December 1, 2023, Cobra entered into an agreement to transfer approximately $54.4 million of its outstanding receivable with PREPA to SPCP Group, LLC ("SPCP Group"). The aggregate payments from PREPA in 2024 totaling $64.0 million fully satisfied the obligations to SPCP Group and resulted in Cobra receiving approximately $9.6 million in cash.

Mark Layton, Chief Financial Officer of Mammoth commented, "We're pleased to have received these payments from PREPA, which has allowed us to extinguish the liability owed to SPCP Group and collect nearly $10 million in cash. We continue to pursue payment of the outstanding amounts owed to Cobra, including the associated interest, as these payments represent only a portion of the amounts still owed to us."

In addition, today Mammoth reported financial and operational results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023.

Financial Overview for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023:

Total revenue was $52.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to $102.9 million for the same quarter of 2022 and $65.0 million for the third quarter of 2023. Total revenue for the full year of 2023 was $309.5 million, a decrease of 15% compared to $362.1 million in 2022.

Net loss for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $6.0 million, or $0.12 loss per diluted share, compared to net income of $4.8 million, or $0.10 per diluted share, for the same quarter of 2022 and net loss of $1.1 million, or $0.02 loss per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2023. Net loss for the full year of 2023 was $3.2 million, or $0.07 per fully diluted share, compared to net loss of $0.6 million, or $0.01 per fully diluted share for 2022.

Adjusted EBITDA (as defined and reconciled below) was $10.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to $24.1 million for the same quarter of 2022 and $13.4 million for the third quarter of 2023. Adjusted EBITDA was $71.0 million for the full year of 2023 compared to $86.1 million for 2022.

Arty Straehla, Chief Executive Officer of Mammoth commented, "The fourth quarter proved to be challenging, largely due to additional deferred activity by exploration and production companies, commodity price fluctuations, and customer budget exhaustion. Despite the operational softness we experienced this year, 2023 marked several accomplishments for Mammoth as we completed a significant debt refinancing transaction, began receiving payments from PREPA on our outstanding receivable and entered into an agreement to monetize a portion of our outstanding PREPA receivable.

"In 2023, we entered into a new revolving credit facility agreement and a new term loan agreement, which refinanced, in full, Mammoth's indebtedness outstanding under our previous revolving credit facility. We believe these new agreements provide Mammoth with a solid liquidity base for years to come. During 2023, we also received our first payments from PREPA in more than four years totaling $22.2 million. In addition, we entered into an agreement to monetize a portion of our outstanding receivable with PREPA, which allowed us to increase liquidity and invest in our business. We used a portion of the proceeds to repay in full our outstanding borrowings under the new revolving credit facility, which currently remains undrawn. We plan to use the remainder of the proceeds to invest back into our business, which may include upgrading an additional hydraulic fracturing fleet with dual fuel capabilities. This incremental dual fuel fleet would result in three of our six fleets having dual fuel capabilities."

Commenting further, Straehla said, "We exited 2023 with a strong balance sheet and a secure financing structure that positions Mammoth for future growth. We have entered 2024 with an improving line of sight, particularly in our infrastructure and sand divisions, and we will be opportunistic in our well completions business as commodity prices improve and activity increases. I am proud of the hard work and perseverance that our teams have demonstrated across our organization. Our continued commitment to safety and high-quality standards propels our organization forward."

Well Completion Services

Mammoth's well completion services division contributed revenue (inclusive of inter-segment revenue) of $16.1 million on 669 stages for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to $51.4 million on 1,837 stages for the same quarter of 2022 and $20.3 million on 577 stages for the third quarter of 2023. On average, 0.9 of the Company's fleets were active for the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to an average utilization of 3.4 fleets during the same quarter of 2022 and 1.2 fleets during the third quarter of 2023.

The well completion services division contributed revenues (inclusive of inter-segment revenues) of $131.3 million on 4,220 stages for the full year of 2023, down from $170.7 million on 6,149 stages for 2022. On average, 1.8 of the Company's fleets were active in 2023 compared to 3.0 fleets in 2022.

Infrastructure Services

Mammoth's infrastructure services division contributed revenue of $27.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to $29.6 million for the same quarter of 2022 and $26.7 million for the third quarter of 2023. Average crew count was 78 crews during the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to 93 crews during the same quarter of 2022 and 81 crews during the third quarter of 2023.

The infrastructure services division contributed revenues of $110.5 million for the full year of 2023 compared to $111.5 million for 2022. Average crew count declined to 83 crews for 2023 compared to 91 crews for 2022.

Natural Sand Proppant Services

Mammoth's natural sand proppant services division contributed revenue (inclusive of inter-segment revenue) of $4.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to $13.8 million for the same quarter of 2022 and $10.6 million for the third quarter of 2023. In the fourth quarter of 2023, the Company sold approximately 104,000 tons of sand at an average sales price of $23.62 per ton compared to sales of approximately 366,000 tons of sand at an average sales price of $29.80 per ton during the same quarter of 2022. In the third quarter of 2023, sales were approximately 352,000 tons of sand at an average price of $30.18 per ton.

The natural sand proppant division contributed revenues (inclusive of inter-segment revenues) of $39.1 million for the full year of 2023 compared to $51.4 million for 2022. The Company sold 1.2 million tons of sand during 2023, a decrease from 1.4 million tons of sand during 2022. The Company's average sales price for the sand sold during 2023 was $29.86 per ton, an increase from $27.11 per ton average sales price during 2022.

Drilling Services

Mammoth's drilling services division contributed revenue (inclusive of inter-segment revenue) of $0.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to $1.9 million for the same quarter of 2022 and $2.3 million for the third quarter of 2023. The drilling services division contributed revenues of $7.1 million for the full year of 2023, compared to $8.4 million for 2022. The decrease in drilling services revenue is primarily attributable to decreased utilization for our directional drilling business.

Other Services

Mammoth's other services, including aviation, equipment rentals, remote accommodations and equipment manufacturing, contributed revenue (inclusive of inter-segment revenue) of $4.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to $6.9 million for the same quarter of 2022 and $6.0 million for the third quarter of 2023. The Company's other services contributed revenues of $24.1 million for the full year of 2023, compared to $25.2 million for 2022.

Selling, General and Administrative Expenses

Selling, general and administrative ("SG&A") expenses were $8.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to $13.0 million for the same quarter of 2022 and $10.4 million for the third quarter of 2023. SG&A expenses were $37.5 million for the full year of 2023 compared to $39.6 million for 2022.

Following is a breakout of SG&A expense (in thousands):



Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

September 30,

December 31,

2023

2022

2023

2023

2022 Cash expenses:

















Compensation and benefits $ 3,898

$ 3,932

$ 3,392

$ 15,563

$ 13,729 Professional services 2,559

3,434

4,684

13,448

13,501 Other(a) 1,808

1,885

2,105

7,693

8,012 Total cash SG&A expense 8,265

9,251

10,181

36,704

35,242 Non-cash expenses:

















Change in provision for expected credit losses (177)

3,501

11

(591)

3,389 Stock based compensation 219

241

219

1,345

923 Total non-cash SG&A expense 42

3,742

230

754

4,312 Total SG&A expense $ 8,307

$ 12,993

$ 10,411

$ 37,458

$ 39,554





a. Includes travel-related costs, information technology expenses, rent, utilities and other general and administrative-related costs.

SG&A expenses, as a percentage of total revenue, were 16% for the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to 13% for the same quarter of 2022 and 16% for the third quarter of 2023. SG&A expenses, as a percentage of total revenue, were 12% for the full year of 2023 compared to 11% for 2022.

Interest Expense and Financing Charges, net

Interest expense and financing charges, net were $6.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to $3.2 million for the same quarter of 2022 and $2.9 million for the third quarter of 2023. Interest expense and financing charges, net were $16.2 million for the full year of 2023 compared to $11.5 million for 2022.

On December 1, 2023, Cobra entered into an agreement to transfer approximately $54.4 million of its outstanding receivable with PREPA to SPCP Group in exchange for net proceeds of $46.1 million. During the fourth quarter of 2023, the Company incurred financing charges totaling $2.8 million in relation to this transaction. Mammoth expects to recognize a financing charge totaling approximately $5.5 million during the first quarter of 2024 related to the termination of the Assignment Agreement.

Liquidity

As of December 31, 2023, Mammoth had cash on hand of $16.6 million. As of December 31, 2023, the Company's revolving credit facility was undrawn, the borrowing base was $27.0 million and there was $20.7 million of available borrowing capacity under the revolving credit facility, after giving effect to $6.3 million of outstanding letters of credit. As of December 31, 2023, Mammoth had total liquidity of $37.3 million.

As of February 28, 2024, Mammoth had cash on hand of $10.5 million, no outstanding borrowings under its revolving credit facility, and a borrowing base of $23.3 million. As of February 28, 2024, the Company had $17.0 million of available borrowing capacity under its revolving credit facility and total liquidity of $27.5 million. These amounts do not include $9.6 million in cash received on February 29, 2024.

Capital Expenditures

The following table summarizes Mammoth's capital expenditures by operating division for the periods indicated (in thousands):



Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

September 30,

December 31,

2023

2022

2023

2023

2022 Well completion services(a) $ 3,170

$ 3,374

$ 4,651

$ 17,931

$ 11,421 Infrastructure services(b) 373

62

69

716

885 Natural sand proppant services(c) 223

54

-

223

88 Drilling services(c) 13

54

98

110

95 Other(d) 229

121

72

312

401 Eliminations 124

(26)

(165)

103

(153) Total capital expenditures $ 4,132

$ 3,639

$ 4,725

$ 19,395

$ 12,737





a. Capital expenditures primarily for upgrades and maintenance to our pressure pumping fleet for the periods presented. b. Capital expenditures primarily for truck, tooling and equipment purchases for the periods presented. c. Capital expenditures primarily for maintenance for the periods presented. d. Capital expenditures primarily for equipment for the Company's rental businesses for the periods presented.

Mammoth's full year 2024 capital expenditure budget is approximately $15 million.

About Mammoth Energy Services, Inc.

Mammoth is an integrated, growth-oriented energy services company focused on the providing products and services to enable the exploration and development of North American onshore unconventional oil and natural gas reserves as well as the construction and repair of the electric grid for private utilities, public investor-owned utilities and co-operative utilities through its infrastructure services businesses. Mammoth's suite of services and products include: well completion services, infrastructure services, natural sand and proppant services, drilling services and other energy services. For more information, please visit www.mammothenergy.com.

MAMMOTH ENERGY SERVICES, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

ASSETS

December 31,

December 31,



2023

2022 CURRENT ASSETS

(in thousands) Cash and cash equivalents

$ 16,556

$ 17,282 Restricted Cash

7,742

- Accounts receivable, net

447,155

456,465 Receivables from related parties, net

47

223 Inventories

12,653

8,883 Prepaid expenses

12,181

13,219 Other current assets

591

620 Total current assets

496,925

496,692









Property, plant and equipment, net

113,905

138,066 Sand reserves

58,528

61,830 Operating lease right-of-use assets

9,551

10,656 Intangible assets, net

913

1,782 Goodwill

9,214

11,717 Deferred income tax asset

1,844

- Other non-current assets

7,599

3,935 Total assets

$ 698,479

$ 724,678 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY







CURRENT LIABILITIES







Accounts payable

$ 27,508

$ 47,391 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

86,713

52,297 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities - related parties

1,241

- Current operating lease liability

5,771

5,447 Current portion of long-term debt

-

83,520 Income taxes payable

61,320

48,557 Total current liabilities

182,553

237,212









Long-term debt from related parties

42,809

- Deferred income tax liabilities

628

471 Long-term operating lease liability

3,534

4,913 Asset retirement obligation

4,140

3,981 Other long-term liabilities

4,715

15,485 Total liabilities

238,379

262,062









COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES

















EQUITY







Equity:







Common stock, $0.01 par value, 200,000,000 shares authorized, 47,941,652 and 47,312,270

issued and outstanding at December 31, 2023 and 2022

479

473 Additional paid in capital

539,558

539,138 Accumulated deficit

(76,317)

(73,154) Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(3,620)

(3,841) Total equity

460,100

462,616 Total liabilities and equity

$ 698,479

$ 724,678

MAMMOTH ENERGY SERVICES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS) INCOME



Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

September 30,

December 31,

2023

2022

2023

2023

2022

(in thousands, except per share amounts) REVENUE

Services revenue $ 48,087

$ 88,963

$ 54,025

$ 269,227

$ 311,968 Services revenue - related parties 139

110

252

980

1,133 Product revenue 4,556

13,836

10,682

39,285

48,985 Total revenue 52,782

102,909

64,959

309,492

362,086



















COST AND EXPENSES

















Services cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation,

depletion, amortization and accretion of $6,931, $11,819,

$8,394, $37,356, and $55,546, respectively, for the three

months ended December 31, 2023, December 31, 2022, and

September 30, 2023 and years ended December 31, 2023

and 2022) 40,972

67,502

45,082

219,876

241,323 Services cost of revenue - related parties 114

135

120

475

541 Product cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation,

depletion, amortization and accretion of $1,339, $2,014,

$2,836, $7,734, and $8,725, respectively, for the three

months ended December 31, 2023, December 31, 2022, and

September 30, 2023 and years ended December 31, 2023

and 2022) 4,692

9,226

7,615

27,489

36,723 Selling, general and administrative 8,307

12,993

10,411

37,458

39,554 Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion 8,271

13,786

11,233

45,110

64,271 Gains on disposal of assets, net (2,757)

(170)

(2,450)

(6,041)

(3,908) Impairment of goodwill -

-

1,810

1,810

- Total cost and expenses 59,599

103,472

73,821

326,177

378,504 Operating loss (6,817)

(563)

(8,862)

(16,685)

(16,418)



















OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE)

















Interest expense and financing charges, net (5,570)

(3,237)

(2,876)

(14,955)

(11,506) Interest expense and financing charges, net - related parties (1,241)

-

-

(1,241)

- Other income, net 10,964

10,737

14,088

42,015

40,912 Total other income 4,153

7,500

11,212

25,819

29,406 (Loss) income before income taxes (2,664)

6,937

2,350

9,134

12,988 Provision for income taxes 3,291

2,165

3,438

12,297

13,607 Net (loss) income $ (5,955)

$ 4,772

$ (1,088)

$ (3,163)

$ (619)



















OTHER COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS) INCOME

















Foreign currency translation adjustment 266

(59)

(275)

221

(910) Comprehensive (loss) income $ (5,689)

$ 4,713

$ (1,363)

$ (2,942)

$ (1,529)



















Net (loss) income per share (basic) $ (0.12)

$ 0.10

$ (0.02)

$ (0.07)

$ (0.01) Net (loss) income per share (diluted) $ (0.12)

$ 0.10

$ (0.02)

$ (0.07)

$ (0.01) Weighted average number of shares outstanding (basic) 47,942

47,312

47,942

47,777

47,175 Weighted average number of shares outstanding (diluted) 47,942

47,963

47,942

47,777

47,175

MAMMOTH ENERGY SERVICES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS



Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

2023

2022

(in thousands) Cash flows from operating activities:





Net loss $ (3,163)

$ (619) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to cash provided by operating activities:





Stock based compensation 1,345

923 Depreciation, depletion, accretion and amortization 45,110

64,271 Amortization of debt origination costs 1,288

777 Change in provision for expected credit losses (591)

3,389 Gains on disposal of assets (6,041)

(3,908) Gains from sales of equipment damaged or lost down-hole (335)

(604) Impairment of goodwill 1,810

- Gain on sale of business (2,080)

- Deferred income taxes (1,687)

7,700 Other (693)

(117) Changes in assets and liabilities:





Accounts receivable, net 11,099

(52,392) Receivables from related parties, net 176

(135) Inventories (3,770)

(517) Prepaid expenses and other assets 354

(710) Accounts payable (18,485)

6,680 Accrued expenses and other liabilities (6,949)

(15,272) Accrued expenses and other liabilities - related parties 1,241

- Income taxes payable 12,757

5,800 Net cash provided by operating activities 31,386

15,266







Cash flows from investing activities:





Purchases of property and equipment (19,395)

(12,737) Business divestitures, net of cash transferred 3,276

- Proceeds from disposal of property and equipment 7,333

10,613 Net cash used in investing activities (8,786)

(2,124)







Cash flows from financing activities:





Borrowings on long-term debt 201,091

197,975 Borrowings on long-term debt - related parties 43,874

- Repayments of long-term debt (284,610)

(199,430) Proceeds from financing transaction 46,120

- Proceeds from sale-leaseback transaction -

4,589 Payments on sale-leaseback transaction (4,958)

(4,429) Principal payments on financing leases and equipment financing notes (12,212)

(4,306) Debt issuance costs (3,972)

- Other (919)

- Net cash used in financing activities (15,586)

(5,601) Effect of foreign exchange rate on cash 2

(158) Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 7,016

7,383 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 17,282

9,899 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 24,298

$ 17,282







Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:





Cash paid for interest $ 12,017

$ 10,164 Cash paid for income taxes, net of refunds received $ 897

$ 106 Supplemental disclosure of non-cash transactions:





Purchases of property and equipment included in accounts payable $ 3,339

$ 4,736 Right-of-use assets obtained for financing lease liabilities $ 1,417

$ 3,058

MAMMOTH ENERGY SERVICES, INC.

SEGMENT INCOME STATEMENTS

(in thousands)

Three Months Ended December 31, 2023 Well

Completion Infrastructure Sand Drilling All Other Eliminations Total Revenue from external customers $ 15,962 $ 27,229 $ 4,464 $ 625 $ 4,502 $ - $ 52,782 Intersegment revenues 116 - - - 360 (476) - Total revenue 16,078 27,229 4,464 625 4,862 (476) 52,782 Cost of revenue, exclusive of depreciation,

depletion, amortization and accretion 14,248 22,668 4,419 1,059 3,384 - 45,778 Intersegment cost of revenues 216 119 - - 141 (476) - Total cost of revenue 14,464 22,787 4,419 1,059 3,525 (476) 45,778 Selling, general and administrative 1,365 4,987 973 193 789 - 8,307 Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion 3,506 1,023 1,339 1,017 1,386 - 8,271 (Gains) losses on disposal of assets, net (75) (71) 3 (1,577) (1,037) - (2,757) Operating (loss) income (3,182) (1,497) (2,270) (67) 199 - (6,817) Interest expense and financing charges, net 1,975 4,394 119 113 210 - 6,811 Other expense (income), net 1 (10,539) (5) (33) (388) - (10,964) (Loss) income before income taxes $ (5,158) $ 4,648 $ (2,384) $ (147) $ 377 $ - $ (2,664)

Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 Well

Completion Infrastructure Sand Drilling All Other Eliminations Total Revenue from external customers $ 51,292 $ 29,559 $ 13,817 $ 1,919 $ 6,322 $ - $ 102,909 Intersegment revenues 147 - 25 - 602 (774) - Total revenue 51,439 29,559 13,842 1,919 6,924 (774) 102,909 Cost of revenue, exclusive of depreciation,

depletion, amortization and accretion 36,108 24,387 10,081 1,756 4,531 - 76,863 Intersegment cost of revenues 475 23 - 32 242 (772) - Total cost of revenue 36,583 24,410 10,081 1,788 4,773 (772) 76,863 Selling, general and administrative 2,328 5,091 4,397 184 993 - 12,993 Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion 4,140 3,675 2,015 1,390 2,566 - 13,786 (Gains) losses on disposal of assets, net (68) - 1 - (103) - (170) Operating income (loss) 8,456 (3,617) (2,652) (1,443) (1,305) (2) (563) Interest expense and financing charges, net 617 2,046 201 134 239 - 3,237 Other expense (income), net 1 (10,522) (4) - (212) - (10,737) Income (loss) before income taxes $ 7,838 $ 4,859 $ (2,849) $ (1,577) $ (1,332) $ (2) $ 6,937

Three months ended September 30, 2023 Well

Completion Infrastructure Sand Drilling All Other Eliminations Total Revenue from external customers $ 20,166 $ 26,712 $ 10,633 $ 2,336 $ 5,112 $ - $ 64,959 Intersegment revenues 161 - - - 909 (1,070) - Total revenue 20,327 26,712 10,633 2,336 6,021 (1,070) 64,959 Cost of revenue, exclusive of depreciation,

depletion, amortization and accretion 17,528 22,042 6,977 2,194 4,076 - 52,817 Intersegment cost of revenues 325 10 - - 735 (1,070) - Total cost of revenue 17,853 22,052 6,977 2,194 4,811 (1,070) 52,817 Selling, general and administrative 1,579 6,495 1,224 215 898 - 10,411 Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion 3,971 1,557 2,836 1,114 1,755 - 11,233 Gains on disposal of assets, net (2,016) (311) - - (123) - (2,450) Impairment of goodwill - - - - 1,810 - 1,810 Operating loss (1,060) (3,081) (404) (1,187) (3,130) - (8,862) Interest expense and financing charges, net 774 1,647 117 117 221 - 2,876 Other income, net - (11,348) (6) - (2,734) - (14,088) (Loss) income before income taxes $ (1,834) $ 6,620 $ (515) $ (1,304) $ (617) $ - $ 2,350

Year ended December 31, 2023 Well

Completion Infrastructure Sand Drilling All Other Eliminations Total Revenue from external customers $ 130,771 $ 110,537 $ 39,106 $ 7,126 $ 21,952 $ - $ 309,492 Intersegment revenues 517 - 25 - 2,102 (2,644) $ - Total revenue 131,288 110,537 39,131 7,126 24,054 (2,644) 309,492 Cost of revenue, exclusive of depreciation,

depletion, amortization and accretion 107,405 90,478 26,324 7,095 16,538 - 247,840 Intersegment cost of revenues 1,246 149 - 26 1,223 (2,644) $ - Total cost of revenue 108,651 90,627 26,324 7,121 17,761 (2,644) 247,840 Selling, general and administrative 7,212 22,078 3,655 746 3,767 - 37,458 Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion 16,794 8,390 7,737 4,514 7,675 - 45,110 Gains on disposal of assets, net (2,091) (510) (13) (1,577) (1,850) - (6,041) Impairment of goodwill - - - - 1,810 - 1,810 Operating income (loss) 722 (10,048) 1,428 (3,678) (5,109) - (16,685) Interest expense and financing charges, net 4,502 9,753 540 489 912 - 16,196 Other expense (income), net 2 (39,252) (18) (33) (2,714) - (42,015) (Loss) income before income taxes $ (3,782) $ 19,451 $ 906 $ (4,134) $ (3,307) $ - $ 9,134

Year ended December 31, 2022 Well

Completion Infrastructure Sand Drilling All Other Eliminations Total Revenue from external customers $ 169,872 $ 111,452 $ 48,916 $ 8,380 $ 23,466 $ - $ 362,086 Intersegment revenues 791 - 2,475 - 1,708 (4,974) - Total revenue 170,663 111,452 51,391 8,380 25,174 (4,974) 362,086 Cost of revenue, exclusive of depreciation,

depletion, amortization and accretion 124,848 91,577 36,783 7,514 17,865 - 278,587 Intersegment cost of revenues 3,894 72 - 85 923 (4,974) - Total cost of revenue 128,742 91,649 36,783 7,599 18,788 (4,974) 278,587 Selling, general and administrative 8,642 19,147 7,171 606 3,988 - 39,554 Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion 22,103 16,171 8,732 5,811 11,454 - 64,271 Gains on disposal of assets, net (615) (795) (89) - (2,409) - (3,908) Operating income (loss) 11,791 (14,720) (1,206) (5,636) (6,647) - (16,418) Interest expense and financing charges, net 1,940 7,390 753 435 988 - 11,506 Other income, net (343) (40,470) (14) - (85) - (40,912) Income (loss) before income taxes $ 10,194 $ 18,360 $ (1,945) $ (6,071) $ (7,550) $ - $ 12,988

MAMMOTH ENERGY SERVICES, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA is a supplemental non-GAAP financial measure that is used by management and external users of the Company's financial statements, such as industry analysts, investors, lenders and rating agencies. Mammoth defines Adjusted EBITDA as net (loss) income before depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion expense, gains on disposal of assets, net, impairment of goodwill, stock based compensation, interest expense and financing charges, net, other (income) expense, net (which is comprised of interest on trade accounts receivable and certain legal expenses) and provision (benefit) for income taxes, further adjusted to add back interest on trade accounts receivable. The Company excludes the items listed above from net (loss) income in arriving at Adjusted EBITDA because these amounts can vary substantially from company to company within the energy service industry depending upon accounting methods and book values of assets, capital structures and the method by which the assets were acquired. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative to, or more meaningful than, net (loss) income or cash flows from operating activities as determined in accordance with GAAP or as an indicator of Mammoth's operating performance or liquidity. Certain items excluded from Adjusted EBITDA are significant components in understanding and assessing a company's financial performance, such as a company's cost of capital and tax structure, as well as the historic costs of depreciable assets. Mammoth's computations of Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. The Company believes that Adjusted EBITDA is a widely followed measure of operating performance and may also be used by investors to measure its ability to meet debt service requirements.

The following tables provide a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to the GAAP financial measure of net (loss) income on a consolidated basis and for each of the Company's segments (in thousands):



Consolidated

Three Months Ended

Years Ended

December 31,

September 30,

December 31, Reconciliation of net (loss) income to Adjusted EBITDA: 2023

2022

2023

2023

2022 Net (loss) income $ (5,955)

$ 4,772

$ (1,088)

$ (3,163)

$ (619) Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion expense 8,271

13,786

11,233

45,110

64,271 Gains on disposal of assets, net (2,757)

(170)

(2,450)

(6,041)

(3,908) Impairment of goodwill -

-

1,810

1,810

- Stock based compensation 219

241

219

1,345

923 Interest expense and financing charges, net 6,811

3,237

2,876

16,196

11,506 Other income, net (10,964)

(10,737)

(14,088)

(42,015)

(40,912) Provision for income taxes 3,291

2,165

3,438

12,297

13,607 Interest on trade accounts receivable 11,543

10,785

11,443

45,440

41,276 Adjusted EBITDA $ 10,459

$ 24,079

$ 13,393

$ 70,979

$ 86,144

Well Completion Services

Three Months Ended

Years Ended

December 31,

September 30,

December 31, Reconciliation of net (loss) income to Adjusted EBITDA: 2023

2022

2023

2023

2022 Net (loss) income $ (5,158)

$ 7,838

$ (1,834)

$ (3,782)

$ 10,194 Depreciation and amortization expense 3,506

4,140

3,971

16,794

22,103 Gains on disposal of assets, net (75)

(68)

(2,016)

(2,091)

(615) Stock based compensation 57

106

64

508

380 Interest expense and financing charges, net 1,975

617

774

4,502

1,940 Other expense (income), net 1

1

-

2

(343) Adjusted EBITDA $ 306

$ 12,634

$ 959

$ 15,933

$ 33,659

Infrastructure Services

Three Months Ended

Years Ended

December 31,

September 30,

December 31, Reconciliation of net income to Adjusted EBITDA: 2023

2022

2023

2023

2022 Net income $ 1,844

$ 1,609

$ 3,239

$ 8,237

$ 4,933 Depreciation and amortization expense 1,023

3,675

1,557

8,390

16,171 Gains on disposal of assets, net (71)

-

(311)

(510)

(795) Stock based compensation 103

88

99

538

349 Interest expense and financing charges, net 4,394

2,046

1,647

9,753

7,390 Other income, net (10,539)

(10,522)

(11,348)

(39,252)

(40,470) Provision for income taxes 2,804

3,250

3,381

11,214

13,427 Interest on trade accounts receivable 11,543

10,785

11,443

45,440

41,276 Adjusted EBITDA $ 11,101

$ 10,931

$ 9,707

$ 43,810

$ 42,281

Natural Sand Proppant Services

Three Months Ended

Years Ended

December 31,

September 30,

December 31, Reconciliation of net (loss) income to Adjusted EBITDA: 2023

2022

2023

2023

2022 Net (loss) income $ (2,384)

$ (2,849)

$ (515)

$ 906

$ (1,945) Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion expense 1,339

2,015

2,836

7,737

8,732 Losses (gains) on disposal of assets, net 3

1

-

(13)

(89) Stock based compensation 38

29

37

187

119 Interest expense and financing charges, net 119

201

117

540

753 Other income, net (5)

(4)

(6)

(18)

(14) Adjusted EBITDA $ (890)

$ (607)

$ 2,469

$ 9,339

$ 7,556

Drilling Services

Three Months Ended

Years Ended

December 31,

September 30,

December 31, Reconciliation of net loss to Adjusted EBITDA: 2023

2022

2023

2023

2022 Net loss $ (147)

$ (1,577)

$ (1,304)

$ (4,134)

$ (6,071) Depreciation expense 1,017

1,390

1,114

4,514

5,811 Gains on disposal of assets, net (1,577)

-

-

(1,577)

- Stock based compensation 5

3

5

23

11 Interest expense and financing charges, net 113

134

117

489

435 Other income, net (33)

-

-

(33)

- Adjusted EBITDA $ (622)

$ (50)

$ (68)

$ (718)

$ 186

Other Services(a)

Three Months Ended

Years Ended

December 31,

September 30,

December 31, Reconciliation of net loss to Adjusted EBITDA: 2023

2022

2023

2023

2022 Net loss $ (110)

$ (249)

$ (674)

$ (4,390)

$ (7,730) Depreciation, amortization and accretion expense 1,386

2,566

1,755

7,675

11,454 Gains on disposal of assets, net (1,037)

(103)

(123)

(1,850)

(2,409) Impairment of goodwill -

-

1,810

1,810

- Stock based compensation 16

15

14

89

64 Interest expense and financing charges, net 210

239

221

912

988 Other income, net (388)

(212)

(2,734)

(2,714)

(85) Provision (benefit) for income taxes 487

(1,085)

57

1,083

180 Adjusted EBITDA $ 564

$ 1,171

$ 326

$ 2,615

$ 2,462





a. Includes results for Mammoth's aviation, equipment rentals, remote accommodations and equipment manufacturing and corporate related activities. The Company's corporate related activities do not generate revenue.

Adjusted Net (Loss) Income and Adjusted (Loss) Earnings per Share

Adjusted net (loss) income and adjusted basic and diluted (loss) earnings per share are supplemental non-GAAP financial measures that are used by management to evaluate the Company's operating and financial performance. Mammoth defines adjusted net (loss) income as net (loss) income before impairment of goodwill. Mammoth defines adjusted basic and diluted (loss) earnings per share as (loss) earnings per share before the effects of impairment of goodwill and impairment of other long-lived assets. Management believes these measures provide meaningful information about the Company's performance by excluding certain non-cash charges, such as impairment of goodwill and impairment of other long-lived assets, that may not be indicative of the Company's ongoing operating results. Adjusted net (loss) income and adjusted (loss) earnings per share should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net (loss) income and (loss) earnings per share prepared in accordance with GAAP and may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. The following tables provide a reconciliation of adjusted net (loss) income and adjusted (loss) earnings per share to the GAAP financial measures of net (loss) income and (loss) earnings per share for the periods specified.





Three Months Ended

Years Ended

December 31,

September 30,

December 31,

2023

2022

2023

2023

2022

(in thousands, except per share amounts) Net (loss) income, as reported $ (5,955)

$ 4,772

$ (1,088)

$ (3,163)

$ (619) Impairment of goodwill -

-

-

1,810

- Adjusted net (loss) income $ (5,955)

$ 4,772

$ (1,088)

$ (1,353)

$ (619)



















Basic (loss) earnings per share, as reported $ (0.12)

$ 0.10

$ (0.02)

$ (0.07)

$ (0.01) Impairment of goodwill -

-

-

0.04

- Adjusted basic (loss) earnings per share $ (0.12)

$ 0.10

$ (0.02)

$ (0.03)

$ (0.01)



















Diluted (loss) earnings per share, as reported $ (0.12)

$ 0.10

$ (0.02)

$ (0.07)

$ (0.01) Impairment of goodwill -

-

-

0.04

- Adjusted diluted (loss) earnings per share $ (0.12)

$ 0.10

$ (0.02)

$ (0.03)

$ (0.01)

