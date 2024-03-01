NaaS Technology Inc.: NaaS Technology Collaborates with Geely Auto to Provide Millions of EV Owners with More Accessible Charging Services

BEIJING, March 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lately, NaaS Technology (NASDAQ: NAAS), the first US listed EV charging service company in China, announced a partnership with Geely Holding Group Automobile Sales Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as Geely Auto), whereby the two parties will, through cooperation in connectivity of charging facilities, station data, payment service and plug and charge, facilitate Geely Auto to further improve charging service network and ease charging of Geely EVs.

As agreed, NaaS and its strategic partner Kuaidian will jointly give Geely EV owners access to a multitude of charging piles dotted around the country. This cooperation covers EVs of Yinhe and Lynk among other brands of Geely. Using "one-click pile searching", "one-click charging", "one-click payment" and other convenient features at Geely Auto app, mini program and Kuaidian app, EV owners can enjoy more efficient charging and service. NaaS has already worked with ZEEKR, a luxury intelligent BEV brand of Geely Auto, to provide accessible charging services for millions of car owners.

Wu Chao, at the helm of Charging BU at Geely Auto, said, "Green and sustainable development of transport has become a consensus in the international community. Teaming up with NaaS, we plan to optimize charging service experience and strengthen cooperation in charging service industry chain. By improving energy supply network and innovating charging service, we take aim at satisfying flexible and diversified charging demands of car owners and impressing Geely EV owners by easy and worry-free green mobility experience, thus boosting high-quality development of EV industry."

Liang Xing, VP of NaaS concurred, "Charging service experience has a bearing on the quality of development of the EV industry. By leveraging developed charging solutions as well as extensive resources and experience built up on charging service market, NaaS vows to help more automakers like Geely to make EV charging more accessible, and jointly bring EV charging service to a new level."

In recent years, Geely Auto has been stepping up new energy and intelligent transformation, with overall arrangements made in hybrid, BEV, battery swapping, methanol, and many other technological paths. With EV models covering all market segments, Geely cements its preeminence on the EV market. Geely Auto's sales data in January 2024 shows a year-on-year increase of 110% and 591% in single-month sales and EV sales respectively, amounting to 213,000 and 65,800. In 2023, Geely made solid progress in accelerating new energy transformation on all fronts, as evidenced by 18% increase and 48% increase of sales and EV sales respectively to 1.68 million and 487,000 in the year.

According to Xinhua News Agency, on Feb. 29, the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee pointed out that it is necessary to promote the intelligent transformation of electrical grid infrastructure and the construction of smart microgrids, improve electrical grids' ability to accept, allocate and regulate clean energy, and accelerate the establishment of charging infrastructure network system to support the rapid development of EVs.

NaaS, a new energy asset operator, provides one-stop industry chain service package from charging station siting consultation, EPC, operation and maintenance, energy storage, PV, to autonomous charging robot inclusive, and boosts industrial efficiency by dint of digital technologies and AI. As of September 30, 2023, NaaS connected over 767,000 chargers covering 73,000 charging stations. In the third quarter of 2023, NaaS' charging volume leaped 66% year over year to 1.383 billion kWh, representing 21.8% of the public charging volume in China.

