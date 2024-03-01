X3 Holdings Co., Ltd.: X3 Holdings Strikes Major Partnership Deal, Poised to Transform Semiconductor Supply Chains

SINGAPORE, March 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- X3 Holdings Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq: XTKG) ("X3 Holdings" or the "Company"), a global provider of digital solutions and technology services spanning diverse industries, proudly unveiled its strategic partnership with a leading provider of semiconductor modules and devices. This collaboration marks a significant advancement in the development of the global trade supply chain and compliance platform, specifically tailored for the semiconductor industry.

This innovative platform, an integral part of the Company's proprietary digital trade platform, is engineered to utilize the latest in big data, AI, cloud computing, blockchain, and 5G technologies. It is tailored to meet the sophisticated needs of the semiconductor sector, offering advanced digital applications and technology services that include efficient documentation processing, integrated data sharing for customs, tax, logistics, and transportation, and fostering collaboration across customers' global operations.

The platform plays a critical role in streamlining the flow of materials and products across the entire supply chain, significantly boosting transparency and efficiency in both regional and international markets. This is poised to rapidly accelerate the growth and market expansion of the customers in the semiconductor industry.

Under this partnership, X3 Holdings and the semiconductor substrate provider are joining forces to develop tailored digital solutions, focusing on enhancing supply chain applications and spearheading new business expansion initiatives. This collaboration includes a strategic plan to extend operations across Asia and North America.

Stewart Lor, CEO of X3 Holdings, shared his enthusiasm: "We're thrilled to embark on this partnership, making a pivotal chapter in our journey to redefine digital trade in the chip industry. It's more than a collaboration; it's an opportunity to unleash the full potential of digital transformation in a key sector. This partnership is a beacon of our commitment to innovation and excellence, promising to deliver groundbreaking solutions that will empower our customers and exhilarate our investors."

About X3 Holdings

X3 Holdings Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq: XTKG) is a global provider of digital solutions and technology services spanning diverse industries. The Company is operating across diversified business segments in digital technologies, cryptomining operations, renewable energy and agriculture technologies. X3 Holdings is headquartered in Singapore with subsidiaries and operations globally. For additional information, please visit www.x3holdings.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When the Company uses words such as "may," "will," "intend," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "estimate" or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements; specifically, the Company's statements regarding listing on the NASDAQ Capital Market and the IPO are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the following: the Company's goals and strategies; the Company's future business development; product and service demand and acceptance; changes in technology; economic conditions; reputation and brand; the impact of competition and pricing; government regulations; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions in the markets that the Company operates and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing and other risks contained in reports filed by the Company with the SEC. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.

